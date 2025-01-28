How To Create Safe And Cute Eyes For Your Knitted Toys

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you like to sew cute eyes like these? Follow the link to watch the full video tutorial by knit designer Ola Oslopova. Listen to her tips to help you achieve a professional finish for your knitted toys. You can find the link to this knitting tutorial below.

In today’s video tutorial, as promised, I will show you the process of creating eyes for our toy. Specifically for you, I created a tutorial on making eyes for toys, where I tried to cover every detail of creating the perfect look for your knitted toys.

I’ve shared all my secrets for creating eyes for a toy. In this video, I demonstrate how to make safe eyes. Using yarn, you can create a safe method for making eyes for your toys. So, don’t say you can’t do it now!

More info: youtube.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon