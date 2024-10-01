If you’re also a fan of making purchases that hold up for decades, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve compiled the best posts of all time from the Buy It For Life subreddit down below. Enjoy scrolling through and celebrating these items that people have definitely gotten their money’s worth from, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to have at home too!

I’m a huge proponent of using an item until you absolutely can’t any longer. My shoes are worn until they’re completely ripped open, and my devices aren’t replaced until they no longer turn on. But ideally, I wouldn’t ever have to replace the things I buy , because they would last for the rest of my life!

#1 (Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015 Share icon

#2 Me In My Snoopy Sweater In 1981, My Son In The Same Sweater In 2017, And My Daughter In The Same Sweater In 2020 Share icon

#3 Oxford Bookbag From 1880 Or So. My Grandpa Got It Used When He Started High School In 1951. It Has Since Been Used And Enjoyed By My Mom, Uncle, Aunt And Myself And Is Still Durable Share icon

We all want to get the most bang for our buck when we purchase something new. Whether you’re in the market for a new car, a new air fryer or a new pair of jeans, you want to make sure that you don’t have to purchase another one for a very long time. But in the day and age of planned obsolescence, how can we know that what we’re buying will truly stand the test of time? A great place to start is the Buy It For Life subreddit. This community is dedicated to sharing “practical, durable and quality made products that are made to last.” And the group has amassed an impressive 2.5 million members over the last 13 years, so you can be confident that, no matter what product you want to learn more about, you can probably find it there!

#4 My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial Share icon

#5 Still Using Grandma's 1940's Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast Share icon

#6 Bought It In '88 With Money My Grandmother Left Me. My Mother Was Upset That I Spent My Inheritance On Something As Ephemeral As A Bicycle. I've Ridden Thousands Of Miles On It, Including A Double Century In 2000. Now It's My Townie Bike, For Shopping, Commuting, And Errands Share icon

We’re big fans of the Buy It For Life community here at Bored Panda, so it’s far from the first time we’ve covered the group. We hope that if any of you pandas out there are looking to make a big purchase soon, these photos might help inform you of the brands that will be worth your money. After all, there’s nothing worse than shelling out for a product you were promised would be great and then finding out that it was a huge disappointment. And unfortunately, that seems to happen often nowadays. When I was a kid, my mom bragged endlessly about the refrigerator we had been using for 20 years, her 15-year-old vacuum cleaner and the washing machine that had been around since before she had any children. She was so proud of these purchases that worked just as well as they did on day one, and she dreaded the day that she would ever need to buy new ones. And I have to admit that, as an adult, I finally understand her excitement about these items.

#7 Bifg (Buy It For Generations): My Viking Husqvarna 21a, From Early 1960's. Belonged To My Grandma. My Son Is The 4th Generation To Use This Machine... Spending Quality Father-Son Time Teaching Him How To Sew Useful And Beautiful Things That Will Also Last A Long Time Share icon

#8 Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I’d Post Mine Share icon

#9 Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes Share icon

When you make a major purchase for your home, such as a large appliance, you will likely do plenty of research to ensure that you get the best one for your purposes. But once you’ve bought it, how do you know how long it’s supposed to last? Well, according to The Spruce, the lifespan of a refrigerator should be about 13 years, while an oven and stove should last you 13 to 15 years. Washing machines are expected to work for a decade, and microwaves usually last about 9 years. Your dishwasher also shouldn't give you any problems for 9 to 10 years.

#10 1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator Share icon

#11 This Truck Outlived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy Share icon

#12 I Thought You Guys Might Like My 1920s-1930s Magic Chef Stove With 6 Burners, 2 Ovens, And A Bread Warmer Share icon

But if you feel like your household appliances aren’t lasting as long as they used to, you’re not going crazy. They probably aren’t! Everything Breaks explained on their site that modern appliances tend to have shorter lifespans for several reasons. First, they’re more complex. They have more functions and more parts. They might include cameras, connect to Wi-Fi, have touch screens, etc., and the more complex they are, the easier it is for something to go wrong. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My 97 Year Old Waterman 52 Share icon

#14 Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair And Ottoman. Passed Down From My Late Grandfather. Circa 1960s Share icon

#15 My Great Uncle's Watch That Lived Through Combat In WW2. Wound It Up And It Still Works Perfectly Share icon

Everything Breaks also notes that most appliances aren’t properly tested before hitting the market to ensure that they work as well as they’re supposed to. Without rigorous testing, many issues arise after consumers have already installed these items in their homes. There’s also not a ton of competition in the appliance market, which means major brands don’t have to try as hard to continue making sales. And of course, companies are quick to take any cost-cutting measures they can, which may end up costing their customers much more in the long run.

#16 Not Really What The Sub Is About, But I Figured It Was In The Spirit Share icon

#17 Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday Share icon

#18 My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe Share icon

CNBC has also addressed the issue of appliance lifespans shrinking over the years. Apparently, between 1995 and 2005, homeowners were replacing their appliances every 12 to 13 years. Today, however, most consumers say things need to be replaced every 8 or 9 years. And aside from just having to purchase the new item, inflation makes a new appliance cost about 34% more than it did 15 years prior, Todd Tomalak told CNBC.

#19 Original Game Boy Still Works Like A Charm Share icon

#20 Oregano - Mom Got A Piece Of An Oregano Plant From Her Aunt When I Was A Kid. She Transplanted Some To One House, Then Another And Another, Then To My Place, And Again When I Moved. We Have Never Purchased Oregano In My Entire Life. It Even Pops Up In The Lawn, Makes Grass Cutting Smell Nice :) Share icon

#21 Lunch Box From ‘89. Thermos From ‘97. New Old Stock. I’m So Excited Share icon

Making purchases that will last a lifetime is much easier said than done. You can read endless reviews online, watch videos about the product on YouTube and take recommendations from friends, but how do you know that the product will still be standing in 12 years? Companies can pay employers or consumers to write glowing reviews on their websites. And if a product hasn’t been on the market for over a decade, nobody really knows how it will hold up over time!

#22 Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes Share icon This Cradle was used by my grandfather and his 5 siblings 115 years ago. Then my father and his 5 siblings. Then me, my two brothers and 13 of my cousins. And lastly many of my cousins children and here, my third child

#23 Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s Share icon

#24 Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For Share icon

But if you want to do some research before buying a big item, you can always check out sites like Buy Me Once. This site has a similar mission statement to Buy It For Life, as it promotes long-lasting products that their team stands behind. “To ensure everything is made to last, we examine the products themselves, their manufacturing story, and develop meaningful relationships with the makers. We only work with people we trust,” the creators note on the site.

#25 My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s Share icon

#26 Our Singer Sewing Machine, 100 Years Old And Works Perfectly Share icon

#27 Oak Chest. Storing Family S**t Since 1682. Lock Still Working Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the items that you’re impressed are still standing, and feel free to share in the comments below what the best purchases you’ve ever made were. Then, if you’d like to check out even more great buys that have been shared in the Buy It For Life group, you can visit this Bored Panda piece next!

#28 Found This KitchenAid Mixer From The 1970's For $35. New Grease And Paint And It's As Good As New Share icon

#29 Here’s The Before And After Finished Product On My $5 Allen Edmond’s. These Bifl Shoes Were Destined For The Dumpster But I Was Able To Bring Them Back To Life. The Dye Color Is Uneven Between The Left And Right, But I’m Just Gonna Let It Bug Me For A While Until I Get Around To Fixing It Share icon

#30 In 2000, I Was Studying Overseas & Cringed As I Forked Over $10 For The Plainest Pencil I Could Find In The University Bookstore. I Had No Idea It Would Become My Forever Favorite & I'd Carry It Everywhere For The Next 22 Years Share icon

#31 I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3. It Has No Rips Or Discoloration. They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To Share icon

#32 Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old Share icon

#33 About 80 Years Old. Hand Me Down Cast Iron Skillet, Used Daily Share icon

#34 Grandmother Still Has Her WWII Frigidaire Refrigerator, Still Works Without A Hitch! Share icon

#35 Found This On The Curb. All Accessories In The Bowl. Works Beautifully Share icon

#36 My Mom's Hair Dryer Has Been Used For 42 Years And Stopped Working For The First Time. Turns Out It Was Just A Faulty Cable, So I Replaced And It's Up Again Share icon

#37 My Pioneer Receiver From 1974, Freshly Serviced And Ready For Another 50 Years Share icon

#38 I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It's Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source Share icon

#39 My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time Share icon

#40 1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included Share icon

#41 In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company Share icon

#42 My In-Laws Were Brilliant: Le Creuset, Purchased 1977 Share icon

#43 Wedding Gift My Parents Got In The Late 60s. Stelton Aj Coffee Pot Share icon

#44 My Boxed Sony Walkman Dc2 Complete With Original Invoice From 1987. Still Working, Use It In My Car On Occasion Share icon

#45 World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly Share icon

#46 My Grandpa’s 85-Y.o. Frigidaire From 1938 Still Works! Share icon

#47 I Bought This Palette Knife Over 30 Years Ago And Have Created Countless Paintings With It Share icon

#48 I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible… Share icon

#49 This Old Sony Phone Before The Merger With Ericsson, Still Connects To Networks Here In Poland Share icon

#50 My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s Share icon

#51 These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings Share icon

#52 World's Oldest Pairs Of Levi's Jeans Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later Share icon

#53 Dr Martens 1460 (UK) Purchased 1992 Share icon

#54 Family Heirloom Thanksgiving Cactus, 100 Years Old, Three Generations In The Family Share icon

#55 Fixed Up An Old Tanker Desk! These Things Last Forever. Lots Of Orbital Sanding, Bondo, Sanding, Blocking, Priming, Taping, Painting! Looks Perfect In My Home Office Share icon

#56 1956 Frigidaire Range Share icon

#57 Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago Share icon

#58 Aurora Solar Calculator. Couldn't Confirm Its Actual Age, But My Mom Said, "It's Definitely Older Than You." I'm 39 Share icon

#59 Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old Share icon

#60 My Grandmother’s Oven, Circa 1966. Many Holiday Meals Were Cooked With Love Here, Right Up Until The Day She Passed. Aside From One Shattered Glass Door That Was Replaced, Everything Still Works! Share icon

#61 My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It Share icon

#62 Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year Share icon

#63 Kids Played The Most With This 25-Year-Old Toy Despite All The Gifts They Got Share icon

#64 For Christmas, My Grandpa Gave Me The Sheepskin Coat He Wore In His 20s. He Is 70 Now! Still In Mint Condition :) Share icon

#65 Stanley Thermos Used Every Day From 1970 To 2018 Share icon

#66 My Grandfather's Grandfather's Pocket Watch, Which Made It Through WW1, And Still Works! Share icon

#67 My Girlfriend's 1950s Frigidaire Stove (Which Is Replacing A Far Newer And Much Harder To Fix Stove) Share icon

#68 Colman Snow-Lite Low Boy Cooler From The 60s. Gifted To Me From My Grandparents Who Picked It Up From A Thrift Store Nearly 20 Years Ago. Still Holds Ice For Nearly A Week! Share icon

#69 Was Told To Post My Grandparent's Desk Here. (228 Years Old) Share icon

#70 Graphgear 500 Mechanical Pencil. The One On Top I’ve Used For 20 Years, The Other Is Brand New Share icon

#71 These Russian Valenki Felted Wool Boots, Made Entirely Out Of Hardened Wool That Served Me So Well Here In Texas In Ver The Past Couple Days. No Soles, No Form, Basically Like Wearing Snow Proof 2 Inch Thick Hard Wool Socks. Had Them For 5 Years, No Sign Of Wear Share icon

#72 Finally, All The Thrifting Has Paid Off Share icon

#73 Staplers?? Huh. Here’s My Tried, Trusted, And Tantalizing Cadet Model 302. Ain’t She Pretty? Share icon

#74 I Restored A Neglected Old Wrench. It Wasn't Ready To Retire Share icon

#75 GF Gave Me This For My Birthday. I Expect To Be Using It For The Rest Of My Days. French Made, Le Creuset, Enameled Cast Iron Sauce Pan Share icon

#76 Horrible Picture (Sorry) But Our Aga Stove That Came With The House Will Survive Us All! This Thing Is Built Like A Tank And An Absolute Delight To Work With Share icon

#77 Was Suggested To Post This Here: This Multimillion Dollar Hospital Lab I Work In With Huge Analyzers And New Equipment Manufactured Months Ago Has A Tape Dispenser From 1960-1970 Held Up By A Toothpick/Stir Stick Share icon

#78 1911 Ingersoll Yankee That Belonged To My Great (Times A Few) Uncle. The Original "Dollar Watch" Still Keeping Time 110 Years Later Share icon

#79 Never See One Of These Before And Unfortunately It Didn’t Come With The Chairs, But For $5 I Couldn’t Pass. Old Coleman Products Are Just So Cool Share icon

#80 The Best Pencil Sharpener. Berol Chicago - Apsco Share icon

#81 Beyerdynamic Dt 880 Headphones From 1981 Still Sound Better Than Almost All Modern Headphones I've Tried Share icon

#82 I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron Share icon

#83 Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s Share icon

#84 Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still Share icon

#85 This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s - Everything Still Works Flawlessly Share icon

#86 Most Of My Hifi Components Are Getting On For 50 Years Old In The Next Few Years. All Still Working Perfectly Share icon

#87 My 25 Year Old Rivendell Atlantis With Home Made Bags. A Perfect Bicycle Share icon

#88 After Replacing Our Fridge Twice In The Past 12 Years With Brand New Models, I Finally Gave Up And Just Put Our Garage Fridge In The Kitchen. It Fits Perfectly, And Has Been Running For Decades, And Could Probably Be Repaired vs. Thrown Away If We Ever Need To Fix It Share icon

#89 Here's A 1925 General Electric 6" Desk Fan In Near Mint Condition. It's Been Cleaned, And Had The Blades Polished. It Still Has Its Original Paint. It Had The Power Cord Replaced With A Modern Reproduction. It Doesn't Get Used Much As It Might Be A Little Dangerous Share icon

#90 This Backpack Has Done 10 Years Of School And 8 Years As A Tool Bag Packing Around ~30lbs Of Tools With No Signs Of Stopping Share icon

#91 Vagarant Traveler C.e.o. 17" Backpack Briefcase In Coffee Brown Share icon

#92 ‘70s Pioneer Sx 780 Receiver. All Capacitors And Resistors Replaced A Couple Years Ago Share icon

#93 90s Polly Pockets Are Almost Indestructible, Better Well Made Than The Newer Versions. Now Our Children Get To Play With Them! Share icon

#94 1979 West Bend Popcorn Maker Share icon

#95 My 100+ Year Old Weekly User Share icon

#96 Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection! Share icon

#97 My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime Share icon

#98 53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore Share icon

#99 The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To Share icon

#100 This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It Share icon

#101 Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years Share icon

#102 50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works Share icon

#103 My Car Turned 30 Today And Rolled Over 247,000 Miles. Kbb Says It’s Worth No More Than $1,318 ($250 On A Trade-In). Guess I May As Well Keep It Share icon

#104 It's Time To Switch My iPod Classic (2006) For Spotify. Have Been Using It Daily For 15 Years But Spotify Is Just Too Convenient. Rest In Peace Little One Share icon