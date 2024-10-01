ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a huge proponent of using an item until you absolutely can’t any longer. My shoes are worn until they’re completely ripped open, and my devices aren’t replaced until they no longer turn on. But ideally, I wouldn’t ever have to replace the things I buy, because they would last for the rest of my life!

If you’re also a fan of making purchases that hold up for decades, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We’ve compiled the best posts of all time from the Buy It For Life subreddit down below. Enjoy scrolling through and celebrating these items that people have definitely gotten their money’s worth from, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to have at home too!

#1

(Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015

(Bsa Motorcycle) Same Couple On The Same Motorbike In 1955 And 2015

Steve_Hufnagel Report

#2

Me In My Snoopy Sweater In 1981, My Son In The Same Sweater In 2017, And My Daughter In The Same Sweater In 2020

Me In My Snoopy Sweater In 1981, My Son In The Same Sweater In 2017, And My Daughter In The Same Sweater In 2020

Polytetrahedron Report

#3

Oxford Bookbag From 1880 Or So. My Grandpa Got It Used When He Started High School In 1951. It Has Since Been Used And Enjoyed By My Mom, Uncle, Aunt And Myself And Is Still Durable

Oxford Bookbag From 1880 Or So. My Grandpa Got It Used When He Started High School In 1951. It Has Since Been Used And Enjoyed By My Mom, Uncle, Aunt And Myself And Is Still Durable

Bambuslover222 Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
50 minutes ago

If properly cared for, a quality leather bag should pretty much last forever, and it looks like you are putting that to the test!

We all want to get the most bang for our buck when we purchase something new. Whether you’re in the market for a new car, a new air fryer or a new pair of jeans, you want to make sure that you don’t have to purchase another one for a very long time. But in the day and age of planned obsolescence, how can we know that what we’re buying will truly stand the test of time?

A great place to start is the Buy It For Life subreddit. This community is dedicated to sharing “practical, durable and quality made products that are made to last.” And the group has amassed an impressive 2.5 million members over the last 13 years, so you can be confident that, no matter what product you want to learn more about, you can probably find it there!
#4

My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial

My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial

schmisschmina Report

#5

Still Using Grandma's 1940's Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast

Still Using Grandma's 1940's Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast

jomamma2 Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I have a pan like this that I inherited from my Grandmother, and it's still the best way to poach an egg that I'm I've ever found.

#6

Bought It In '88 With Money My Grandmother Left Me. My Mother Was Upset That I Spent My Inheritance On Something As Ephemeral As A Bicycle. I've Ridden Thousands Of Miles On It, Including A Double Century In 2000. Now It's My Townie Bike, For Shopping, Commuting, And Errands

Bought It In '88 With Money My Grandmother Left Me. My Mother Was Upset That I Spent My Inheritance On Something As Ephemeral As A Bicycle. I've Ridden Thousands Of Miles On It, Including A Double Century In 2000. Now It's My Townie Bike, For Shopping, Commuting, And Errands

CPetersky Report

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 minutes ago

And I bet every time you ride it you think of your granny

We’re big fans of the Buy It For Life community here at Bored Panda, so it’s far from the first time we’ve covered the group. We hope that if any of you pandas out there are looking to make a big purchase soon, these photos might help inform you of the brands that will be worth your money. After all, there’s nothing worse than shelling out for a product you were promised would be great and then finding out that it was a huge disappointment.

And unfortunately, that seems to happen often nowadays. When I was a kid, my mom bragged endlessly about the refrigerator we had been using for 20 years, her 15-year-old vacuum cleaner and the washing machine that had been around since before she had any children. She was so proud of these purchases that worked just as well as they did on day one, and she dreaded the day that she would ever need to buy new ones. And I have to admit that, as an adult, I finally understand her excitement about these items.
#7

Bifg (Buy It For Generations): My Viking Husqvarna 21a, From Early 1960's. Belonged To My Grandma. My Son Is The 4th Generation To Use This Machine... Spending Quality Father-Son Time Teaching Him How To Sew Useful And Beautiful Things That Will Also Last A Long Time

Bifg (Buy It For Generations): My Viking Husqvarna 21a, From Early 1960's. Belonged To My Grandma. My Son Is The 4th Generation To Use This Machine... Spending Quality Father-Son Time Teaching Him How To Sew Useful And Beautiful Things That Will Also Last A Long Time

3LlamasInATrenchCoat Report

Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I have owned a newer Husqvarna. I'd rather have inherited that one. does it have zig-zag stitch built in; or is it all French seams?

#8

Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I’d Post Mine

Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I'd Post Mine

Brvcewavne Report

#9

Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes

Rolleicord 6x6 Film Camera From The 60's Still Going Strong And Some Examples Of The Pictures It Makes

8zil Report

When you make a major purchase for your home, such as a large appliance, you will likely do plenty of research to ensure that you get the best one for your purposes. But once you’ve bought it, how do you know how long it’s supposed to last? Well, according to The Spruce, the lifespan of a refrigerator should be about 13 years, while an oven and stove should last you 13 to 15 years. Washing machines are expected to work for a decade, and microwaves usually last about 9 years. Your dishwasher also shouldn't give you any problems for 9 to 10 years. 
#10

1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator

1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator

DrKenNoisewaterMD Report

David
David
David
Community Member
40 minutes ago

That look reminds me of a morgue. Open one of those square doors and slide out a body in a crime show.

#11

This Truck Outlived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy

This Truck Outlived Its Owner And Became A Family Legacy

tadpole256 Report

Panda Pandemic
Panda Pandemic
Panda Pandemic
Community Member
37 minutes ago

These old trucks were built well and sturdy. The plastic and carbon fiber material they use now a days is garbage. The newer material is also way cheaper than back in the day yet trucks cost way more now, when they shouldn't. For such a beautiful vehicle it sucks that they are over priced and not affordable for all who need one.

#12

I Thought You Guys Might Like My 1920s-1930s Magic Chef Stove With 6 Burners, 2 Ovens, And A Bread Warmer

I Thought You Guys Might Like My 1920s-1930s Magic Chef Stove With 6 Burners, 2 Ovens, And A Bread Warmer

Frostysorbet Report

#13

My 97 Year Old Waterman 52

My 97 Year Old Waterman 52

Jiggles42 Report

Alexandra
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 minute ago

Waterman pens are the best! My parents gave me one on finishing my degree.

#14

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair And Ottoman. Passed Down From My Late Grandfather. Circa 1960s

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair And Ottoman. Passed Down From My Late Grandfather. Circa 1960s

adriatic33 Report

#15

My Great Uncle's Watch That Lived Through Combat In WW2. Wound It Up And It Still Works Perfectly

My Great Uncle's Watch That Lived Through Combat In WW2. Wound It Up And It Still Works Perfectly

polarbeargirl9 Report

Everything Breaks also notes that most appliances aren’t properly tested before hitting the market to ensure that they work as well as they’re supposed to. Without rigorous testing, many issues arise after consumers have already installed these items in their homes. There’s also not a ton of competition in the appliance market, which means major brands don’t have to try as hard to continue making sales. And of course, companies are quick to take any cost-cutting measures they can, which may end up costing their customers much more in the long run.   
#16

Not Really What The Sub Is About, But I Figured It Was In The Spirit

Not Really What The Sub Is About, But I Figured It Was In The Spirit

hotrod54chevy Report

#17

Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday

Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday

denjohan Report

#18

My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe

My Dad Owns A Piano Business (I Work There Occasionally Helping Him Rebuild Pianos) I Just Bought My First House And The Same Week He Calls Me And Says He Got Me A Present. A Mover My Dad Knows Was About To Take This To The Dump For Someone But Called My Dad First And He Nabbed It. 1892 Knabe

Moshie11337 Report

Sofia
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
57 minutes ago

AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH I WANT ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

CNBC has also addressed the issue of appliance lifespans shrinking over the years. Apparently, between 1995 and 2005, homeowners were replacing their appliances every 12 to 13 years. Today, however, most consumers say things need to be replaced every 8 or 9 years. And aside from just having to purchase the new item, inflation makes a new appliance cost about 34% more than it did 15 years prior, Todd Tomalak told CNBC. 
#19

Original Game Boy Still Works Like A Charm

Original Game Boy Still Works Like A Charm

wood-garden Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Obviously well cared for. Honestly, that's the real key to making some of these items last as long as they have.

#20

Oregano - Mom Got A Piece Of An Oregano Plant From Her Aunt When I Was A Kid. She Transplanted Some To One House, Then Another And Another, Then To My Place, And Again When I Moved. We Have Never Purchased Oregano In My Entire Life. It Even Pops Up In The Lawn, Makes Grass Cutting Smell Nice :)

Oregano - Mom Got A Piece Of An Oregano Plant From Her Aunt When I Was A Kid. She Transplanted Some To One House, Then Another And Another, Then To My Place, And Again When I Moved. We Have Never Purchased Oregano In My Entire Life. It Even Pops Up In The Lawn, Makes Grass Cutting Smell Nice :)

mariatoyou Report

Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Same with the mint (yerba buena) from my abuela. She sprouted sprigs on cotton lace doilies and said just plant it all once roots started growing.

#21

Lunch Box From ‘89. Thermos From ‘97. New Old Stock. I’m So Excited

Lunch Box From '89. Thermos From '97. New Old Stock. I'm So Excited

ANCAP127 Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
47 minutes ago

An actual Stanley Cup! Somehow I don't think the ones everyone is going crazy over these days will last as long.

Making purchases that will last a lifetime is much easier said than done. You can read endless reviews online, watch videos about the product on YouTube and take recommendations from friends, but how do you know that the product will still be standing in 12 years? Companies can pay employers or consumers to write glowing reviews on their websites. And if a product hasn’t been on the market for over a decade, nobody really knows how it will hold up over time!
#22

Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes

Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes

This Cradle was used by my grandfather and his 5 siblings 115 years ago. Then my father and his 5 siblings. Then me, my two brothers and 13 of my cousins. And lastly many of my cousins children and here, my third child

isaksvorten Report

#23

Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s

Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s

wakaOH05 Report

#24

Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For

Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For

DiaMat2040 Report

But if you want to do some research before buying a big item, you can always check out sites like Buy Me Once. This site has a similar mission statement to Buy It For Life, as it promotes long-lasting products that their team stands behind. “To ensure everything is made to last, we examine the products themselves, their manufacturing story, and develop meaningful relationships with the makers. We only work with people we trust,” the creators note on the site
#25

My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s

My Buddy Has Had This Alarm Clock Since The 80s

tflynn09 Report

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cassette deck, AM/FM radio, equalizers, multi-function alarm and built-in recorder with microphone! These days you're lucky if you can even find an alarm clock that just tells the time!

#26

Our Singer Sewing Machine, 100 Years Old And Works Perfectly

Our Singer Sewing Machine, 100 Years Old And Works Perfectly

SGT-smash Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I own a slightly newer model of this machine. That one is hand crank. Mine has an electric motor. Not shown is a domed wooden lid that latches to the wood base so it's portable - kind of like a heavy medium sized suitcase.

#27

Oak Chest. Storing Family S**t Since 1682. Lock Still Working

Oak Chest. Storing Family S**t Since 1682. Lock Still Working

burgerfix Report

stephaniekeith_2 avatar
Panda Pandemic
Panda Pandemic
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I certainly hope you're not storing poop in there. Lol! ;)

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the items that you’re impressed are still standing, and feel free to share in the comments below what the best purchases you’ve ever made were. Then, if you’d like to check out even more great buys that have been shared in the Buy It For Life group, you can visit this Bored Panda piece next! 
#28

Found This KitchenAid Mixer From The 1970's For $35. New Grease And Paint And It's As Good As New

Found This KitchenAid Mixer From The 1970's For $35. New Grease And Paint And It's As Good As New

will3675 Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents got that exact mixer as a wedding gift in 1966. 58 years later, it's sitting on my kitchen counter. Still works perfectly.

#29

Here’s The Before And After Finished Product On My $5 Allen Edmond’s. These Bifl Shoes Were Destined For The Dumpster But I Was Able To Bring Them Back To Life. The Dye Color Is Uneven Between The Left And Right, But I’m Just Gonna Let It Bug Me For A While Until I Get Around To Fixing It

Here’s The Before And After Finished Product On My $5 Allen Edmond’s. These Bifl Shoes Were Destined For The Dumpster But I Was Able To Bring Them Back To Life. The Dye Color Is Uneven Between The Left And Right, But I’m Just Gonna Let It Bug Me For A While Until I Get Around To Fixing It

chadlikemad Report

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father wore Allen Edmonds for as long as I can remember--these could be his exact shoes from the 1970's!

#30

In 2000, I Was Studying Overseas & Cringed As I Forked Over $10 For The Plainest Pencil I Could Find In The University Bookstore. I Had No Idea It Would Become My Forever Favorite & I'd Carry It Everywhere For The Next 22 Years

In 2000, I Was Studying Overseas & Cringed As I Forked Over $10 For The Plainest Pencil I Could Find In The University Bookstore. I Had No Idea It Would Become My Forever Favorite & I'd Carry It Everywhere For The Next 22 Years

reddit.com Report

#31

I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3. It Has No Rips Or Discoloration. They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To

I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3. It Has No Rips Or Discoloration. They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To

reddit.com Report

#32

Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old

Old Family Heirloom At Least 100 Years Old

Forslyk Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey the guy in the mirror is different!!! (kidding)

#33

About 80 Years Old. Hand Me Down Cast Iron Skillet, Used Daily

About 80 Years Old. Hand Me Down Cast Iron Skillet, Used Daily

FilOfTheFuture90 Report

#34

Grandmother Still Has Her WWII Frigidaire Refrigerator, Still Works Without A Hitch!

Grandmother Still Has Her WWII Frigidaire Refrigerator, Still Works Without A Hitch!

youOWEme Report

beizhudi-serv avatar
Judes
Judes
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But probably costs a lot to run. Sometimes newer is better.

#35

Found This On The Curb. All Accessories In The Bowl. Works Beautifully

Found This On The Curb. All Accessories In The Bowl. Works Beautifully

a_handful_of_snails Report

danielbaca avatar
Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who in their right mind would kick THAT to the curb/kerb????

#36

My Mom's Hair Dryer Has Been Used For 42 Years And Stopped Working For The First Time. Turns Out It Was Just A Faulty Cable, So I Replaced And It's Up Again

My Mom's Hair Dryer Has Been Used For 42 Years And Stopped Working For The First Time. Turns Out It Was Just A Faulty Cable, So I Replaced And It's Up Again

cabruncolamparao Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fun fact "arno" is the name of the river of florence and pisa ^^

#37

My Pioneer Receiver From 1974, Freshly Serviced And Ready For Another 50 Years

My Pioneer Receiver From 1974, Freshly Serviced And Ready For Another 50 Years

salmonerd202 Report

#38

I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It's Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source

I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It's Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source

lotr5693 Report

#39

My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

hezzyb Report

danielbaca avatar
Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I also always wanted one of those. I know the OP won't see this, but still.

#40

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

1935 Wedgewood With Everything Included

mrl1957 Report

#41

In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company

In 1927 This Desk Was Moved Into This Office And Has Been Here Ever Since. Now That's What I Call Buy It For Life. Leopold Desk Company

I_Can_Haz Report

danielbaca avatar
Daniel Baca
Daniel Baca
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good job, his successors for keeping it in place!

#42

My In-Laws Were Brilliant: Le Creuset, Purchased 1977

My In-Laws Were Brilliant: Le Creuset, Purchased 1977

cuthman99 Report

stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With a vintage matched set of Le Creuset, complete with the storage rack, you can sell this when you're ready to retire and live off the profits!

#43

Wedding Gift My Parents Got In The Late 60s. Stelton Aj Coffee Pot

Wedding Gift My Parents Got In The Late 60s. Stelton Aj Coffee Pot

fantasifull Report

#44

My Boxed Sony Walkman Dc2 Complete With Original Invoice From 1987. Still Working, Use It In My Car On Occasion

My Boxed Sony Walkman Dc2 Complete With Original Invoice From 1987. Still Working, Use It In My Car On Occasion

macnerd93 Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

swear that looks like it went out directly from a commercial

#45

World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly

World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly

skaapjagter Report

#46

My Grandpa’s 85-Y.o. Frigidaire From 1938 Still Works!

My Grandpa’s 85-Y.o. Frigidaire From 1938 Still Works!

Tatterings Report

#47

I Bought This Palette Knife Over 30 Years Ago And Have Created Countless Paintings With It

I Bought This Palette Knife Over 30 Years Ago And Have Created Countless Paintings With It

Familiar_Big3322 Report

#48

I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible…

I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible…

J3ttf Report

stephaniekeith_2 avatar
Panda Pandemic
Panda Pandemic
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness! Would you look the little face on the front of it? That is the cutest thing.

#49

This Old Sony Phone Before The Merger With Ericsson, Still Connects To Networks Here In Poland

This Old Sony Phone Before The Merger With Ericsson, Still Connects To Networks Here In Poland

polandlv111 Report

#50

My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s

My Son's Teddy Bear. And Mine. And My Dad's. And His Dad's. Circa 1930s

OddsAre1in1461 Report

#51

These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings

These Have Lived In My Grandparents Trunk My Whole Life Now I Get To Pull Them Out At Family Gatherings

bionicpirate42 Report

#52

World's Oldest Pairs Of Levi's Jeans Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later

World's Oldest Pairs Of Levi's Jeans Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later

inpleted Report

#53

Dr Martens 1460 (UK) Purchased 1992

Dr Martens 1460 (UK) Purchased 1992

shalpin Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm still wearing my DM's (oxblood) that I bought in 1975.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Family Heirloom Thanksgiving Cactus, 100 Years Old, Three Generations In The Family

Family Heirloom Thanksgiving Cactus, 100 Years Old, Three Generations In The Family

MacTechG4 Report

#55

Fixed Up An Old Tanker Desk! These Things Last Forever. Lots Of Orbital Sanding, Bondo, Sanding, Blocking, Priming, Taping, Painting! Looks Perfect In My Home Office

Fixed Up An Old Tanker Desk! These Things Last Forever. Lots Of Orbital Sanding, Bondo, Sanding, Blocking, Priming, Taping, Painting! Looks Perfect In My Home Office

likediscosuperflyy Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can confirm. I own two of these. The one in my home office is in great original shape. I purchased it from Boeing surplus near Seattle in I guess the mid 90s. It was of course quite old even then. It's the same model I used in the navy in 1980. The other one is in my shop, left by previous owner. In mostly okay shape but has seen more moisture. There are actually two in my shop but the other one is pretty rough and just has some stuff stacked on it. They really last.

#56

1956 Frigidaire Range

1956 Frigidaire Range

dezualy Report

#57

Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago

Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago

Semiecookie Report

#58

Aurora Solar Calculator. Couldn't Confirm Its Actual Age, But My Mom Said, "It's Definitely Older Than You." I'm 39

Aurora Solar Calculator. Couldn't Confirm Its Actual Age, But My Mom Said, "It's Definitely Older Than You." I'm 39

neocamel Report

#59

Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old

Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old

otterland Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That style looks like a funeral urn. "Would you like another cup of Grandpa's ashes?"

#60

My Grandmother’s Oven, Circa 1966. Many Holiday Meals Were Cooked With Love Here, Right Up Until The Day She Passed. Aside From One Shattered Glass Door That Was Replaced, Everything Still Works!

My Grandmother’s Oven, Circa 1966. Many Holiday Meals Were Cooked With Love Here, Right Up Until The Day She Passed. Aside From One Shattered Glass Door That Was Replaced, Everything Still Works!

_Mr_Roboto_ Report

#61

My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It

My Mom Bought This Clothes Hamper For Me In 3rd Grade. I'm 28 And Still Using It. Oh, And My Son Likes To Play In It

Acebai54 Report

#62

Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year

Corelle Dishes- My Mom Bought These At 18 When She Moved Out. She'll Be 63 This Year

WanduhNotWandull Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine are a plainer pattern but they came from the farmhouse when my mom died and I'm pretty sure they are the same ones I used when I was a teenager in the 70s.

#63

Kids Played The Most With This 25-Year-Old Toy Despite All The Gifts They Got

Kids Played The Most With This 25-Year-Old Toy Despite All The Gifts They Got

vanderlinden Report

beizhudi-serv avatar
Judes
Judes
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother had this in the 70s, but it didn't last so well. Since at least the 80s it was just the ramp on the left and the lower yellow parking area. But my parents still have my Fisher Price doll house which is in much better condition.

#64

For Christmas, My Grandpa Gave Me The Sheepskin Coat He Wore In His 20s. He Is 70 Now! Still In Mint Condition :)

For Christmas, My Grandpa Gave Me The Sheepskin Coat He Wore In His 20s. He Is 70 Now! Still In Mint Condition :)

Yupred Report

#65

Stanley Thermos Used Every Day From 1970 To 2018

Stanley Thermos Used Every Day From 1970 To 2018

MrJwoj Report

#66

My Grandfather's Grandfather's Pocket Watch, Which Made It Through WW1, And Still Works!

My Grandfather's Grandfather's Pocket Watch, Which Made It Through WW1, And Still Works!

bobbinhum Report

#67

My Girlfriend's 1950s Frigidaire Stove (Which Is Replacing A Far Newer And Much Harder To Fix Stove)

My Girlfriend's 1950s Frigidaire Stove (Which Is Replacing A Far Newer And Much Harder To Fix Stove)

reddit.com Report

#68

Colman Snow-Lite Low Boy Cooler From The 60s. Gifted To Me From My Grandparents Who Picked It Up From A Thrift Store Nearly 20 Years Ago. Still Holds Ice For Nearly A Week!

Colman Snow-Lite Low Boy Cooler From The 60s. Gifted To Me From My Grandparents Who Picked It Up From A Thrift Store Nearly 20 Years Ago. Still Holds Ice For Nearly A Week!

Ahobo1 Report

#69

Was Told To Post My Grandparent's Desk Here. (228 Years Old)

Was Told To Post My Grandparent's Desk Here. (228 Years Old)

thebobrup Report

#70

Graphgear 500 Mechanical Pencil. The One On Top I’ve Used For 20 Years, The Other Is Brand New

Graphgear 500 Mechanical Pencil. The One On Top I’ve Used For 20 Years, The Other Is Brand New

MayOverexplain Report

#71

These Russian Valenki Felted Wool Boots, Made Entirely Out Of Hardened Wool That Served Me So Well Here In Texas In Ver The Past Couple Days. No Soles, No Form, Basically Like Wearing Snow Proof 2 Inch Thick Hard Wool Socks. Had Them For 5 Years, No Sign Of Wear

These Russian Valenki Felted Wool Boots, Made Entirely Out Of Hardened Wool That Served Me So Well Here In Texas In Ver The Past Couple Days. No Soles, No Form, Basically Like Wearing Snow Proof 2 Inch Thick Hard Wool Socks. Had Them For 5 Years, No Sign Of Wear

reddit.com Report

#72

Finally, All The Thrifting Has Paid Off

Finally, All The Thrifting Has Paid Off

L320Y Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know they made Hobarts that small. I've only seen the bigger ones in industrial kitchens. But the ones I have seen are built like tanks.

#73

Staplers?? Huh. Here’s My Tried, Trusted, And Tantalizing Cadet Model 302. Ain’t She Pretty?

Staplers?? Huh. Here’s My Tried, Trusted, And Tantalizing Cadet Model 302. Ain’t She Pretty?

enderofgalaxies Report

#74

I Restored A Neglected Old Wrench. It Wasn't Ready To Retire

I Restored A Neglected Old Wrench. It Wasn't Ready To Retire

Familiar_Big3322 Report

#75

GF Gave Me This For My Birthday. I Expect To Be Using It For The Rest Of My Days. French Made, Le Creuset, Enameled Cast Iron Sauce Pan

GF Gave Me This For My Birthday. I Expect To Be Using It For The Rest Of My Days. French Made, Le Creuset, Enameled Cast Iron Sauce Pan

Synthdawg_2 Report

#76

Horrible Picture (Sorry) But Our Aga Stove That Came With The House Will Survive Us All! This Thing Is Built Like A Tank And An Absolute Delight To Work With

Horrible Picture (Sorry) But Our Aga Stove That Came With The House Will Survive Us All! This Thing Is Built Like A Tank And An Absolute Delight To Work With

Ionlylikelamp Report

#77

Was Suggested To Post This Here: This Multimillion Dollar Hospital Lab I Work In With Huge Analyzers And New Equipment Manufactured Months Ago Has A Tape Dispenser From 1960-1970 Held Up By A Toothpick/Stir Stick

Was Suggested To Post This Here: This Multimillion Dollar Hospital Lab I Work In With Huge Analyzers And New Equipment Manufactured Months Ago Has A Tape Dispenser From 1960-1970 Held Up By A Toothpick/Stir Stick

reddit.com Report

#78

1911 Ingersoll Yankee That Belonged To My Great (Times A Few) Uncle. The Original "Dollar Watch" Still Keeping Time 110 Years Later

1911 Ingersoll Yankee That Belonged To My Great (Times A Few) Uncle. The Original "Dollar Watch" Still Keeping Time 110 Years Later

natedogg89 Report

#79

Never See One Of These Before And Unfortunately It Didn’t Come With The Chairs, But For $5 I Couldn’t Pass. Old Coleman Products Are Just So Cool

Never See One Of These Before And Unfortunately It Didn’t Come With The Chairs, But For $5 I Couldn’t Pass. Old Coleman Products Are Just So Cool

2bagz Report

#80

The Best Pencil Sharpener. Berol Chicago - Apsco

The Best Pencil Sharpener. Berol Chicago - Apsco

cmon_now Report

#81

Beyerdynamic Dt 880 Headphones From 1981 Still Sound Better Than Almost All Modern Headphones I've Tried

Beyerdynamic Dt 880 Headphones From 1981 Still Sound Better Than Almost All Modern Headphones I've Tried

Dogeboja Report

#82

I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron

I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron

Sma144 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not too vintage - but I have and All American canner same or very similar model to the one in the picture. Very heavy / well built.

#83

Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s

Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s

iwantaredditaccount Report

#84

Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still

Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still

reddit.com Report

#85

This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s - Everything Still Works Flawlessly

This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s - Everything Still Works Flawlessly

frontyer0077 Report

#86

Most Of My Hifi Components Are Getting On For 50 Years Old In The Next Few Years. All Still Working Perfectly

Most Of My Hifi Components Are Getting On For 50 Years Old In The Next Few Years. All Still Working Perfectly

macnerd93 Report

#87

My 25 Year Old Rivendell Atlantis With Home Made Bags. A Perfect Bicycle

My 25 Year Old Rivendell Atlantis With Home Made Bags. A Perfect Bicycle

Dirtdancefire Report

#88

After Replacing Our Fridge Twice In The Past 12 Years With Brand New Models, I Finally Gave Up And Just Put Our Garage Fridge In The Kitchen. It Fits Perfectly, And Has Been Running For Decades, And Could Probably Be Repaired vs. Thrown Away If We Ever Need To Fix It

After Replacing Our Fridge Twice In The Past 12 Years With Brand New Models, I Finally Gave Up And Just Put Our Garage Fridge In The Kitchen. It Fits Perfectly, And Has Been Running For Decades, And Could Probably Be Repaired vs. Thrown Away If We Ever Need To Fix It

SenorKerry Report

#89

Here's A 1925 General Electric 6" Desk Fan In Near Mint Condition. It's Been Cleaned, And Had The Blades Polished. It Still Has Its Original Paint. It Had The Power Cord Replaced With A Modern Reproduction. It Doesn't Get Used Much As It Might Be A Little Dangerous

Here's A 1925 General Electric 6" Desk Fan In Near Mint Condition. It's Been Cleaned, And Had The Blades Polished. It Still Has Its Original Paint. It Had The Power Cord Replaced With A Modern Reproduction. It Doesn't Get Used Much As It Might Be A Little Dangerous

lotr5693 Report

#90

This Backpack Has Done 10 Years Of School And 8 Years As A Tool Bag Packing Around ~30lbs Of Tools With No Signs Of Stopping

This Backpack Has Done 10 Years Of School And 8 Years As A Tool Bag Packing Around ~30lbs Of Tools With No Signs Of Stopping

whereiswaldo7 Report

#91

Vagarant Traveler C.e.o. 17" Backpack Briefcase In Coffee Brown

Vagarant Traveler C.e.o. 17" Backpack Briefcase In Coffee Brown

Cypherius Report

#92

‘70s Pioneer Sx 780 Receiver. All Capacitors And Resistors Replaced A Couple Years Ago

‘70s Pioneer Sx 780 Receiver. All Capacitors And Resistors Replaced A Couple Years Ago

Material-Ad6302 Report

#93

90s Polly Pockets Are Almost Indestructible, Better Well Made Than The Newer Versions. Now Our Children Get To Play With Them!

90s Polly Pockets Are Almost Indestructible, Better Well Made Than The Newer Versions. Now Our Children Get To Play With Them!

couts88 Report

#94

1979 West Bend Popcorn Maker

1979 West Bend Popcorn Maker

Sunshinehaiku Report

#95

My 100+ Year Old Weekly User

My 100+ Year Old Weekly User

schmisschmina Report

#96

Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection!

Who Needs A Spotify Subscription, Or Even Internet, With These Babies, And My Cd Collection!

Environmental-Low792 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would be more believable that you actually use them if you wiped off that thick layer of dust.

#97

My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime

My Grandfather's 1964 Cub Cadet He Purchased New. He Used It Regularly Up Until The Early 2000s. The Family Decided To Get A Full Restoration Done On It. After A Year, It's Ready To Go Another Lifetime

Nates94 Report

#98

53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore

53 Years Old And Runs Like A Top. They Don't Make 'Em Like This Anymore

poppinwheelies Report

#99

The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To

The Riddler Has Given Me Nearly 30 Years Of Quality Drinkware. I Still Use It To Sip On Some Bourbon Every Night. McDonald's Just Doesn't Make Things Like They Used To

CommunicationNo8440 Report

#100

This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It

This Was In My Grandparents Home Until I Moved It To My House 13 Years Ago. It Is Still Working And In Use. I'm Sure They Paid An Exorbitant Amount In Rental Fees To Ma Bell Over The Years For It

lovetraverse Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those old bakelite phones were heavy. We had one in the basemen of the farm house. Used to be the main phone years ago. Phone company let my stepdad keep it when they changed over to people owning their own phones. If you were in the basement you'd often hear it make the tiniest little ding just before the other phones started ringing.

#101

Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years

Rubber Boots From 1962, Still Waterproof After 61 Years

Nates94 Report

#102

50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works

50+ Year Old Coleman Stove Still Works

RandomConnections Report

#103

My Car Turned 30 Today And Rolled Over 247,000 Miles. Kbb Says It’s Worth No More Than $1,318 ($250 On A Trade-In). Guess I May As Well Keep It

My Car Turned 30 Today And Rolled Over 247,000 Miles. Kbb Says It’s Worth No More Than $1,318 ($250 On A Trade-In). Guess I May As Well Keep It

JuanOffhue Report

#104

It's Time To Switch My iPod Classic (2006) For Spotify. Have Been Using It Daily For 15 Years But Spotify Is Just Too Convenient. Rest In Peace Little One

It's Time To Switch My iPod Classic (2006) For Spotify. Have Been Using It Daily For 15 Years But Spotify Is Just Too Convenient. Rest In Peace Little One

Fluegelnuss420 Report

#105

Over 50 Years Old And Still Making Superbowl Queso

Over 50 Years Old And Still Making Superbowl Queso