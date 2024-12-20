ADVERTISEMENT

Some cities and the architecture there can make your jaw drop because of how impressive they look. But some others… Well, let's just say your jaw might drop because of a reaction far less positive than that. In the latter, you might be met with dirty streets, overcrowded neighborhoods, and buildings that resemble the set of an apocalypse-based movie more than it does someone’s home.

Today, we’re not focusing on beautiful cities, so if you’re a fan of incredible architecture, you might want to browse this list of architectural marvels instead. But if you’re curious to see what urban hell looks like, you’re in the right place, as we have quite a few pictures of it on today’s list. Scroll down to find them below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Postman On His Kowloon Route, 1989

Postman On His Kowloon Route, 1989

Sort_of_Frightening Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My best friend in elementary school lived in a place like this. Some of the houses in my childhood neighborhood still look like this

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Monster Building, Hong Kong

    Monster Building, Hong Kong

    Icecream0v0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    From West Berlin, Looking East Over The Berlin Wall's "Death Strip" In 1986

    From West Berlin, Looking East Over The Berlin Wall's "Death Strip" In 1986

    aussiechap1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A Famous Bank In Pau, France

    A Famous Bank In Pau, France

    ReginaD1q Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Hyesan. North Korea

    Hyesan. North Korea

    Double_Usual3271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cheboksary, Russia

    Cheboksary, Russia

    wilburwatley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Norilsk, Russia

    Norilsk, Russia

    bclx99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Casino Billboard Lights Up The Night Sky In Manila Philippines

    Casino Billboard Lights Up The Night Sky In Manila Philippines

    YZJay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaylacapps avatar
    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the chicken restaurant goes in across from Kramer's apartment.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Perfect Image To Show Wealth Disparity. London, England

    Perfect Image To Show Wealth Disparity. London, England

    Ok-Risk1624 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Anti-Homeless Solution In Tokyo, Japan

    Anti-Homeless Solution In Tokyo, Japan

    zimmer1569 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this a solution to anything? If it's supposed to stop squatters, they'll find somewhere else. A case of "if it's not on my patch, I don't have to do anything about it".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Immensity Of Los Angeles

    Immensity Of Los Angeles

    Vantchasma_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A House In Saitama, Japan

    A House In Saitama, Japan

    biwook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Chongqing China

    Chongqing China

    Slate-Kirkly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the white building in the middle of the view have a bulge in the wall?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Apartments Under An Overpass In Nanming District, Guyana, China

    Apartments Under An Overpass In Nanming District, Guyana, China

    bclx99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    New York City, 1982

    New York City, 1982

    Rexberg-TheCommunist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A Town Where I Live In Failed To Gentrify. Tokyo, Japan

    A Town Where I Live In Failed To Gentrify. Tokyo, Japan

    Gmellotron_mkii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Vorkuta Is A Coal-Mining Town In The Komi Republic, Russia

    Vorkuta Is A Coal-Mining Town In The Komi Republic, Russia

    exBusel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cumberland, Scotland. Truly The UK's Most Horrible Place To Live

    Cumberland, Scotland. Truly The UK's Most Horrible Place To Live

    purplethrpugh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    The View When I Leave My Building On A Winter Morning, Downtown Shanghai

    The View When I Leave My Building On A Winter Morning, Downtown Shanghai

    dowker1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I’m A Pilot, This Is Inland Southern Florida From Above

    I’m A Pilot, This Is Inland Southern Florida From Above

    Gatt__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Jrkster6969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Lived On This Street 20 Years Ago, It Still Looks The Same

    I Lived On This Street 20 Years Ago, It Still Looks The Same

    Still_Map_6376 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Native Reserves In Canada

    Native Reserves In Canada

    Beautiful_Neat4077 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing

    People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing

    Nancy_Lampe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Gela, Sicily, Italy. The Amount Of Trash On This Otherwise Beautiful Island Really Surprised Me

    Gela, Sicily, Italy. The Amount Of Trash On This Otherwise Beautiful Island Really Surprised Me

    Tralux21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Jalousie In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

    Jalousie In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

    Felipe_Abdon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil. 151 Days Without Rain. Swallowed By Smoke Of Criminal Fires All Over Brazil

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil. 151 Days Without Rain. Swallowed By Smoke Of Criminal Fires All Over Brazil

    Pure-Pop-3824 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Buildings Built On Sand Dunes In Concon, Chile

    Buildings Built On Sand Dunes In Concon, Chile

    CrackedSonic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Outskirts Of Mexico City

    Outskirts Of Mexico City

    ReflexPoint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    San Francisco, California, USA

    San Francisco, California, USA

    moeuu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    "Genex Tower" - Western Gates Of Belgrade, Serbia

    "Genex Tower" - Western Gates Of Belgrade, Serbia

    KingBlana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    In Cars We Trust

    In Cars We Trust

    adairgv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Kensington Philadelphia, Pa (United States Of America)

    Kensington Philadelphia, Pa (United States Of America)

    Most_Philosophy2613 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Chaos Of All Sorts In Cairo, Egypt

    Chaos Of All Sorts In Cairo, Egypt

    las_mojojojo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Mogadishu Looks Straight From Fallout

    Mogadishu Looks Straight From Fallout

    dontsearchupligma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Mariupol

    Mariupol

    iqstormic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Anaheim Stadium (1977)

    Anaheim Stadium (1977)

    Ok-Associate-4349 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A Tree Fighting For Its Life In Hong Kong

    A Tree Fighting For Its Life In Hong Kong

    altoids7667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Biryulyovo Zapadnoe District, Moscow

    Biryulyovo Zapadnoe District, Moscow

    minds_soul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Kawaramachi Residential Building, Kawasaki, Japan - Designed By Sachio Otani In 1970

    Kawaramachi Residential Building, Kawasaki, Japan - Designed By Sachio Otani In 1970

    biwook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Rapunzel's Tower, Palermo, Italy

    Rapunzel's Tower, Palermo, Italy

    EliaTassoni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Bucharest, Romania

    Bucharest, Romania

    gimmickal1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The Highway Bridge That Blatantly Cuts Of The Whole Historic City Centre Of Genoa, Italy From The Sea

    The Highway Bridge That Blatantly Cuts Of The Whole Historic City Centre Of Genoa, Italy From The Sea

    Planqtoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Dombóvár, A Small City In Hungary Cut Down Its 100 Year Old Chestnut Trees

    Dombóvár, A Small City In Hungary Cut Down Its 100 Year Old Chestnut Trees

    NoNameStudios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    View From A Classroom Of A College I Used To Go To. Moscow

    View From A Classroom Of A College I Used To Go To. Moscow

    ErnestVictoria11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    How About A Fun Day At The Casino? Aberdeen, Scotland

    How About A Fun Day At The Casino? Aberdeen, Scotland

    SunnyMWright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Somewhere Along The Trans-Siberian Railway, 2010

    Somewhere Along The Trans-Siberian Railway, 2010

    Vaskeklut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    Kaliningrad, Russia

    bclx99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #49

    Dubai City Of Artificiality

    Dubai City Of Artificiality

    TamerDubai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Juarez Roundabout

    Juarez Roundabout

    Katonmyceilingeatcow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Vancouver, Canada

    Vancouver, Canada

    Gre3en_Minute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toronto is much the same. The encampments get cleared periodically, which does nothing but create an endless cycle of movement from park to street corner to parkette to ravine to vacant lot and back again. Our three levels of government are unable (or rather unwilling) to cooperate on funding effective supports for unhoused people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Margate, England

    Margate, England

    Tough_Ability_8608 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Cairo, 2006

    Cairo, 2006

    BasselTwin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Lithuania, Vilnius

    Lithuania, Vilnius

    Frixxy0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Belchatow, Poland

    Belchatow, Poland

    LornaFlashy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Beautiful Bangladesh

    Beautiful Bangladesh

    Proper_Host8480 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Houston Wild

    Houston Wild

    Proper_Host8480 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Baltimore, Maryland (United States Of America)

    Baltimore, Maryland (United States Of America)

    Most_Philosophy2613 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Overpopulated Istanbul

    Overpopulated Istanbul

    FeeEmbarrassed778 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Times Square Is Like Website Without Adblock

    Times Square Is Like Website Without Adblock

    medusa219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Akihabara Is Like Is Like Website Without Adblock X2

    Akihabara Is Like Is Like Website Without Adblock X2

    medusa219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Apartment Blocks In Hong Kong

    Apartment Blocks In Hong Kong

    Utopia-Stormi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing like a bit of individuality and space for a garden! Sarcasm, to be clear.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca. (Was Formerly A Vibrant Latino Community)

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca. (Was Formerly A Vibrant Latino Community)

    CreamPuffChampion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Factories Loom Over A Graveyard In Louisiana's "Cancer Alley", An 85 Mile Stretch Of Polluted Towns

    Factories Loom Over A Graveyard In Louisiana's "Cancer Alley", An 85 Mile Stretch Of Polluted Towns

    Sea_Pomegranate_5347 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Queensbridge Houses, New York. The Largest Housing Projects In North America With 96 Buildings And 3142 Units Accommodating Over 7000 People

    Queensbridge Houses, New York. The Largest Housing Projects In North America With 96 Buildings And 3142 Units Accommodating Over 7000 People

    YoungCeaser3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Living Under A Ramp. Tenerife. Spain

    Living Under A Ramp. Tenerife. Spain

    mizarbcn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Historical Building (Grave) From 1800s Demolished Today To Create A Highway

    Historical Building (Grave) From 1800s Demolished Today To Create A Highway

    mr_gooodguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    South Bronx, New York City (1980s). Genuine Smiles Despite All That’s Around Them

    South Bronx, New York City (1980s). Genuine Smiles Despite All That’s Around Them

    YoungCeaser3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    A House In Between Highways In Thailand

    A House In Between Highways In Thailand

    biwook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Couldn't They Just Plant A Tree?

    Couldn't They Just Plant A Tree?

    fernofry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Somewhere In Poland

    Somewhere In Poland

    iamfifo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Guangzhou

    Guangzhou

    resxll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Acapulco, Mexico, 2 Hurricanes And Several Floodings In Less Than A Year Has Left The City In A Deplorable State

    Acapulco, Mexico, 2 Hurricanes And Several Floodings In Less Than A Year Has Left The City In A Deplorable State

    Spascucci Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    This Apartment Building In Belgium

    This Apartment Building In Belgium

    erictheauthor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did someone design that, or did they stand back and throw the components and hope they stuck?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #75

    Novocherkassk, Russia

    Novocherkassk, Russia

    KingBlana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The Apartment My Friend Used To Live In – Dhaka, Bangladesh

    The Apartment My Friend Used To Live In – Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Noida, India

    Noida, India

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    60% Of The Things Posted Here Are Far From Being Ugly Or Urban Hell. It Seems That The Notion Of Urban Hell Varies Greatly Between People. This Is Urban Hell

    60% Of The Things Posted Here Are Far From Being Ugly Or Urban Hell. It Seems That The Notion Of Urban Hell Varies Greatly Between People. This Is Urban Hell

    CoffyGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Coventry University (UK) Looks Like A Prison Block

    Coventry University (UK) Looks Like A Prison Block

    jacrispyVulcano200 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Almaty, Kazakhstan

    Important-Jeweler124 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Doha, Qatar

    Doha, Qatar

    Respectfuleast819 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    The UK Town Described As So Rough And Tough "Even The Seagulls Have Flick Knives". Grimsby

    The UK Town Described As So Rough And Tough "Even The Seagulls Have Flick Knives". Grimsby

    TaloulahNights Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    The Capital City Of Louisiana, Baton Rouge Nicknamed Cancer Alley. Residents Of This Area Have A 95% Greater Chance Of Developing Cancer Compared To The Average American

    The Capital City Of Louisiana, Baton Rouge Nicknamed Cancer Alley. Residents Of This Area Have A 95% Greater Chance Of Developing Cancer Compared To The Average American

    Arstotzkanmoose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    This Is In Changsha, Hunan, China

    This Is In Changsha, Hunan, China

    lozztt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    A Random Apartment In Singapore

    A Random Apartment In Singapore

    WubbaLubba15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Housing In Upper Manhattan, NYC

    Housing In Upper Manhattan, NYC

    Tamar__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    La Rinconada, Peru

    La Rinconada, Peru

    Alexey_Urzhumov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    La Canada Real Madrid. 3rd World Conditions, Even USA Worst Areas Doesn't Look Like This

    La Canada Real Madrid. 3rd World Conditions, Even USA Worst Areas Doesn't Look Like This

    Proper_Host8480 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Egypt’s New Capital From The Sky

    Egypt’s New Capital From The Sky

    RobotBananaSplit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Liverpool, UK

    Liverpool, UK

    BraveBoot7283 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Concrete Flood Engulfs The Pyramids Of Giza

    Concrete Flood Engulfs The Pyramids Of Giza

    mohamed_Elngar21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Early Spring In Siberia Is Disgusting

    Early Spring In Siberia Is Disgusting

    Adskiy-drochilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Place D'youville In Old Montreal, Canada

    Place D'youville In Old Montreal, Canada

    bclx99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Bucharest Centre

    Bucharest Centre

    Particular_Rice4024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    I Explored Various Abandoned Places On The Island Of Tenerife (Canaries), Spain (Oc)

    I Explored Various Abandoned Places On The Island Of Tenerife (Canaries), Spain (Oc)

    netcrack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Cable Management In Bangladesh

    Cable Management In Bangladesh

    Allen_sylvestri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Dhaka

    Dhaka

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Shibam: The Ancient Mud Skyscraper City In The Heart Of Nowhere -Yemen

    Shibam: The Ancient Mud Skyscraper City In The Heart Of Nowhere -Yemen

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    New York

    New York

    stankuslee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Most Definitely Been Posted Here Already But I've Always Beem Facinated By The Kowloon Walled City

    Most Definitely Been Posted Here Already But I've Always Beem Facinated By The Kowloon Walled City

    itswhateverhonestly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    My Lovely Country, Egypt!

    My Lovely Country, Egypt!

    onedayoumay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Hong Kong The Concrete Jungle

    Hong Kong The Concrete Jungle

    Prestigious-You8779 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!