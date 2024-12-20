102 Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)
Some cities and the architecture there can make your jaw drop because of how impressive they look. But some others… Well, let's just say your jaw might drop because of a reaction far less positive than that. In the latter, you might be met with dirty streets, overcrowded neighborhoods, and buildings that resemble the set of an apocalypse-based movie more than it does someone’s home.
Today, we’re not focusing on beautiful cities, so if you’re a fan of incredible architecture, you might want to browse this list of architectural marvels instead. But if you’re curious to see what urban hell looks like, you’re in the right place, as we have quite a few pictures of it on today’s list. Scroll down to find them below.
Postman On His Kowloon Route, 1989
Monster Building, Hong Kong
From West Berlin, Looking East Over The Berlin Wall's "Death Strip" In 1986
A Famous Bank In Pau, France
Hyesan. North Korea
Norilsk, Russia
Casino Billboard Lights Up The Night Sky In Manila Philippines
When the chicken restaurant goes in across from Kramer's apartment.
Perfect Image To Show Wealth Disparity. London, England
Anti-Homeless Solution In Tokyo, Japan
How is this a solution to anything? If it's supposed to stop squatters, they'll find somewhere else. A case of "if it's not on my patch, I don't have to do anything about it".
Immensity Of Los Angeles
A House In Saitama, Japan
Chongqing China
Does the white building in the middle of the view have a bulge in the wall?
Apartments Under An Overpass In Nanming District, Guyana, China
New York City, 1982
A Town Where I Live In Failed To Gentrify. Tokyo, Japan
Vorkuta Is A Coal-Mining Town In The Komi Republic, Russia
Cumberland, Scotland. Truly The UK's Most Horrible Place To Live
The View When I Leave My Building On A Winter Morning, Downtown Shanghai
I’m A Pilot, This Is Inland Southern Florida From Above
Hanoi, Vietnam
I Lived On This Street 20 Years Ago, It Still Looks The Same
Native Reserves In Canada
People Living Next To A Helicoidal Street In Chongqing
Gela, Sicily, Italy. The Amount Of Trash On This Otherwise Beautiful Island Really Surprised Me
Jalousie In Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Belo Horizonte, Brazil. 151 Days Without Rain. Swallowed By Smoke Of Criminal Fires All Over Brazil
Buildings Built On Sand Dunes In Concon, Chile
Outskirts Of Mexico City
San Francisco, California, USA
"Genex Tower" - Western Gates Of Belgrade, Serbia
In Cars We Trust
Kensington Philadelphia, Pa (United States Of America)
Chaos Of All Sorts In Cairo, Egypt
Mogadishu Looks Straight From Fallout
Mariupol
Anaheim Stadium (1977)
A Tree Fighting For Its Life In Hong Kong
Biryulyovo Zapadnoe District, Moscow
Kawaramachi Residential Building, Kawasaki, Japan - Designed By Sachio Otani In 1970
Rapunzel's Tower, Palermo, Italy
Bucharest, Romania
The Highway Bridge That Blatantly Cuts Of The Whole Historic City Centre Of Genoa, Italy From The Sea
Dombóvár, A Small City In Hungary Cut Down Its 100 Year Old Chestnut Trees
View From A Classroom Of A College I Used To Go To. Moscow
How About A Fun Day At The Casino? Aberdeen, Scotland
Somewhere Along The Trans-Siberian Railway, 2010
Kaliningrad, Russia
Dubai City Of Artificiality
Juarez Roundabout
Vancouver, Canada
Toronto is much the same. The encampments get cleared periodically, which does nothing but create an endless cycle of movement from park to street corner to parkette to ravine to vacant lot and back again. Our three levels of government are unable (or rather unwilling) to cooperate on funding effective supports for unhoused people.
Margate, England
Cairo, 2006
Lithuania, Vilnius
Belchatow, Poland
Beautiful Bangladesh
Houston Wild
Baltimore, Maryland (United States Of America)
Overpopulated Istanbul
Times Square Is Like Website Without Adblock
Akihabara Is Like Is Like Website Without Adblock X2
Apartment Blocks In Hong Kong
Nothing like a bit of individuality and space for a garden! Sarcasm, to be clear.
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca. (Was Formerly A Vibrant Latino Community)
Factories Loom Over A Graveyard In Louisiana's "Cancer Alley", An 85 Mile Stretch Of Polluted Towns
Queensbridge Houses, New York. The Largest Housing Projects In North America With 96 Buildings And 3142 Units Accommodating Over 7000 People
Living Under A Ramp. Tenerife. Spain
Historical Building (Grave) From 1800s Demolished Today To Create A Highway
South Bronx, New York City (1980s). Genuine Smiles Despite All That’s Around Them
A House In Between Highways In Thailand
Couldn't They Just Plant A Tree?
Somewhere In Poland
Guangzhou
Acapulco, Mexico, 2 Hurricanes And Several Floodings In Less Than A Year Has Left The City In A Deplorable State
This Apartment Building In Belgium
Did someone design that, or did they stand back and throw the components and hope they stuck?