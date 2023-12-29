52 Times Buildings Didn’t Turn Out The Way Architects Presented Them Before Construction
Architectural visualizations are crucial to the design and planning phases of a project. They help communicate ideas, gather feedback, and make informed decisions before construction begins.
However, when you compare the finished building with its initial representation, sometimes you don't see the shining sun reflecting in its windows and the greenery around it that's more lush than that in the Garden of Eden.
So to remind you that what we see isn't always what we get, here's a collection of pictures that exemplify the contrast between the promised ideal and reality.
Vizag International Cruise Terminal In Visakhapatnam, India
Ugh…this is so misleading. The terminal was supposed to launch this fall and has been delayed. The first picture was one of several submitted and not the final design. There are no actual cruise ships that currently visit Visakhapatnam yet. The delay is until March and the angle of this photo is also misleading. It’s a beautiful building and once landscaped and after construction is completed, it will be exactly what was ordered.
Stanley Milner Library In Edmonton, Alberta
Such A Big Difference Between The Rendered Photo And Reality. Prisma, Helsingborg, Sweden
Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It
Spektrum In Nya Hovas. Rendering vs. Actual Result
The So-Called Stadsberget In Piteå. Although It Is A Parking Garage, The Illustration Shows A Car-Free Environment With A Lot Of Cyclists And Pedestrians
It literally looks like a falling apart corrugated shipping container.
Växjö's New Municipal Building. Render vs. Real Building
The Vision Of This Building Looked Great, But The Reality Is Very Disappointing
Located In Central Halmstad
In order to sell projects, they brighten up the facades and exaggerate the number of pedestrians and cyclists in their render. They also invent greenery that doesn't exist.
The Same, But Different
If You Can't Design A Nice Building, You Can Always Try To Hide The Building Completely. Unfortunately, It's More Difficult In Reality Than In The Picture
Söders Höjder In Helsingborg, Sweden
The real building doesn't shine very much, and the reality is painful. Söders Höjder in Helsingborg is Sweden's third ugliest new building in 2023 and also the building with the year's worst fake view.
A Different Angle But The Message Is Still Clear - Horrendous
I Wonder How The People Who Bought Apartments In This Apocalyptic-Leninist Bunker Nightmare Feel About Their Investment
Tel Aviv University's "Building Of The Future"
Residence Trea In Istanbul, Turkey
Sara Cultural Center In Skellefteå, Sweden. In Reality It Looks Very Sad
"Bal Gown" In The Hague, Netherlands. It Had The Potential
Vision vs. Reality. Platinan In Gothenburg, Sweden
The Plans For The Marble Arch Mound On The Left Regarded Spectacular In Comparison With The Way It Had Really Been Constructed
Funny How Buildings Just Change Color
The New Hotel At Halmstad's Travel Center. It Looks Like A Haunted Hotel
This Monstrosity Of Selma Center In Gothenburg, Sweden
An Expectation Image Of Metropolia's Myllypuro Campus vs. An Image From Reality
Royal Ontario Museum: Expectations vs. Reality
The Elite Hotel Carolina Tower At Nya Karolinska In Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden
According to the vision, the place would suddenly become much brighter when the hotel will be completed. Unfortunately, they were wrong.
The New Munch Museum In Oslo Opened, And It Might Not Look Exactly Like The Vision Picture
Vågen Was Sweden's Fifth Ugliest Building In 2022
Malmö's New District Court In Sweden. Vision vs. Reality
A Skyscraper In Warsaw, Poland
Elbe Philharmonic Hall. In The Renders Of This Project, Hinged Glass Facade Resembles A Perfect Blanket, Almost Weightless. However, In Reality The Facade Does Not Show The Same Effect
This Is A Building Concept For A Hofbräuhaus (German Beer Garden-Type Restaurant Chain) In Buffalo, But Failed To Be Built Correctly Or Finished At All
Sven-Harry's Art Museum In Vasaparken, Stockholm
An Apartment Building Near Stockholm
Glasiaren, Gothenburg. The Building Turned Into Something That Resembles An Old Refrigerator With Ugly Magnets
Totalitarian New Box In Kungsängen, Sweden. The Gray Color Looks Way Worse Than It Should Be
The Vision And Reality Of Kv. Poolen The New Bathhouse In Frösunda, Sweden
The Render One Looked Way Better. Scandic Central In Örebro, Sweden
From Render To Reality
Not that bad, I actually like the real building. They should merely change the color of the light, to blue or white for instance.
A New Landmark Was Built In Kallhäll, Stockholm
The result angered the residents who had expected a white house. Those responsible replied that they saw no problem with the illustrations: "We have done what we said we would do. Not everyone can love a house."
The Render Of Däcket Car Park And The Reality Of It
Vision Picture For Brandbergen Centre. It Didn't Turn Out Exactly As Planned
Citygate (Getingboet) In Gothenburg, Sweden. Those Windows Look Really Different
Planned vs. Actual Pune Metro. Left - Sant Tukaram Metro Station, PCMC. Right - Deccan Gymkhana, Pune
Reality Is Bleak Compared To The Rendering World
This Disappointing Building In Gothenburg, Sweden
The Completed Mast Quay Phase II Built-To-Rent Development Is Substantially Different From The Scheme That Was Originally Permitted
In The Renderings, There Are Significantly More People Than Cars On The Roads, But In Reality It Is The Opposite
Am I the only one who couldn't give fewer figs about the people in the renderings? The proposal is for a building. Not a park. Not a sidewalk. Not a bright future where everything is carbon neutral, and there's no pollution. It's a building. And this one seems remarkably dead-on compared to some others on the list.