Architectural visualizations are crucial to the design and planning phases of a project. They help communicate ideas, gather feedback, and make informed decisions before construction begins.

However, when you compare the finished building with its initial representation, sometimes you don't see the shining sun reflecting in its windows and the greenery around it that's more lush than that in the Garden of Eden.

So to remind you that what we see isn't always what we get, here's a collection of pictures that exemplify the contrast between the promised ideal and reality.

#1

Vizag International Cruise Terminal In Visakhapatnam, India

Vizag International Cruise Terminal In Visakhapatnam, India Shares stats

cheraputra Report

36points
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh…this is so misleading. The terminal was supposed to launch this fall and has been delayed. The first picture was one of several submitted and not the final design. There are no actual cruise ships that currently visit Visakhapatnam yet. The delay is until March and the angle of this photo is also misleading. It’s a beautiful building and once landscaped and after construction is completed, it will be exactly what was ordered.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Stanley Milner Library In Edmonton, Alberta

Stanley Milner Library In Edmonton, Alberta Shares stats

ham-nuts Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Such A Big Difference Between The Rendered Photo And Reality. Prisma, Helsingborg, Sweden

Such A Big Difference Between The Rendered Photo And Reality. Prisma, Helsingborg, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It

Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It Shares stats

frosted_bite Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The realized fish looks much cuter than the proposed one. 😍

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Spektrum In Nya Hovas. Rendering vs. Actual Result

Spektrum In Nya Hovas. Rendering vs. Actual Result Shares stats

Semrén & Månsson , google maps Report

lesliebudge avatar
les
les
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if the photo was taken from the same angle it would be about the same. also a pic at night would show the highlights when its lit up and have a similar look.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

The So-Called Stadsberget In Piteå. Although It Is A Parking Garage, The Illustration Shows A Car-Free Environment With A Lot Of Cyclists And Pedestrians

The So-Called Stadsberget In Piteå. Although It Is A Parking Garage, The Illustration Shows A Car-Free Environment With A Lot Of Cyclists And Pedestrians Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It literally looks like a falling apart corrugated shipping container.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Växjö's New Municipal Building. Render vs. Real Building

Växjö's New Municipal Building. Render vs. Real Building Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do these renders look so futuristic and the actual buildings so downsized and bland? 😩

View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

The Vision Of This Building Looked Great, But The Reality Is Very Disappointing

The Vision Of This Building Looked Great, But The Reality Is Very Disappointing Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

Located In Central Halmstad

Located In Central Halmstad Shares stats

In order to sell projects, they brighten up the facades and exaggerate the number of pedestrians and cyclists in their render. They also invent greenery that doesn't exist.

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the brightening. So many of these are so dark in reality. The tinting on the windows, the material of the outside, etc, add darkness to the buildings once they are complete, and they look like sad versions of the rendering.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

The Same, But Different

The Same, But Different Shares stats

rendervsreality Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

If You Can't Design A Nice Building, You Can Always Try To Hide The Building Completely. Unfortunately, It's More Difficult In Reality Than In The Picture

If You Can't Design A Nice Building, You Can Always Try To Hide The Building Completely. Unfortunately, It's More Difficult In Reality Than In The Picture Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK. Not gonna lie. The finished product may not look the same, but I am really liking the way that facade turned out.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Söders Höjder In Helsingborg, Sweden

Söders Höjder In Helsingborg, Sweden Shares stats

The real building doesn't shine very much, and the reality is painful. Söders Höjder in Helsingborg is Sweden's third ugliest new building in 2023 and also the building with the year's worst fake view.

arkitekturupproret.se Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The real building is not that see trough as the original project, but doesn’t seem to be a disaster

View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

A Different Angle But The Message Is Still Clear - Horrendous

A Different Angle But The Message Is Still Clear - Horrendous Shares stats

rendervsreality Report

#14

I Wonder How The People Who Bought Apartments In This Apocalyptic-Leninist Bunker Nightmare Feel About Their Investment

I Wonder How The People Who Bought Apartments In This Apocalyptic-Leninist Bunker Nightmare Feel About Their Investment Shares stats

wrathofgnon Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like their fathers and grandfathers before them 🤷🏻‍♀️

#15

Tel Aviv University's "Building Of The Future"

Tel Aviv University's "Building Of The Future" Shares stats

Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Residence Trea In Istanbul, Turkey

Residence Trea In Istanbul, Turkey Shares stats

Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those graphic designers should take it more easy with the lighting 😄

View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Sara Cultural Center In Skellefteå, Sweden. In Reality It Looks Very Sad

Sara Cultural Center In Skellefteå, Sweden. In Reality It Looks Very Sad Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the viewing angle was the same, and the building was lit inside it would be very similar

View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

"Bal Gown" In The Hague, Netherlands. It Had The Potential

"Bal Gown" In The Hague, Netherlands. It Had The Potential Shares stats

Report

#19

Vision vs. Reality. Platinan In Gothenburg, Sweden

Vision vs. Reality. Platinan In Gothenburg, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eco friendly on the render, industrial mammoth in reality - totally different styles and concepts

#20

The Plans For The Marble Arch Mound On The Left Regarded Spectacular In Comparison With The Way It Had Really Been Constructed

The Plans For The Marble Arch Mound On The Left Regarded Spectacular In Comparison With The Way It Had Really Been Constructed Shares stats

MVRDV Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I drove past it a number of times, it looked terrible, thankfully it has gone

View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Funny How Buildings Just Change Color

Funny How Buildings Just Change Color Shares stats

twitter.com Report

#22

The New Hotel At Halmstad's Travel Center. It Looks Like A Haunted Hotel

The New Hotel At Halmstad's Travel Center. It Looks Like A Haunted Hotel Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This Monstrosity Of Selma Center In Gothenburg, Sweden

This Monstrosity Of Selma Center In Gothenburg, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#24

An Expectation Image Of Metropolia's Myllypuro Campus vs. An Image From Reality

An Expectation Image Of Metropolia's Myllypuro Campus vs. An Image From Reality Shares stats

HelsinkiKymp Report

#25

Royal Ontario Museum: Expectations vs. Reality

Royal Ontario Museum: Expectations vs. Reality Shares stats

99hoglagoons Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the holographic teleportation device wasn’t ready on time or this generation is too early for it

View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

The Elite Hotel Carolina Tower At Nya Karolinska In Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden

The Elite Hotel Carolina Tower At Nya Karolinska In Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden Shares stats

According to the vision, the place would suddenly become much brighter when the hotel will be completed. Unfortunately, they were wrong.

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#27

The New Munch Museum In Oslo Opened, And It Might Not Look Exactly Like The Vision Picture

The New Munch Museum In Oslo Opened, And It Might Not Look Exactly Like The Vision Picture Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This, to me, looks like an oversized air traffic control tower. In both images.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Vågen Was Sweden's Fifth Ugliest Building In 2022

Vågen Was Sweden's Fifth Ugliest Building In 2022 Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scandinavian design is really freestyling and takes no prisoners 🙃

#29

Malmö's New District Court In Sweden. Vision vs. Reality

Malmö's New District Court In Sweden. Vision vs. Reality Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

A Skyscraper In Warsaw, Poland

A Skyscraper In Warsaw, Poland Shares stats

smoderek Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, looks flat and short in comparison to the actual project

#31

Elbe Philharmonic Hall. In The Renders Of This Project, Hinged Glass Facade Resembles A Perfect Blanket, Almost Weightless. However, In Reality The Facade Does Not Show The Same Effect

Elbe Philharmonic Hall. In The Renders Of This Project, Hinged Glass Facade Resembles A Perfect Blanket, Almost Weightless. However, In Reality The Facade Does Not Show The Same Effect Shares stats

Herzog & de Meuron Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the modern technology is not there yet to produce such mesmerising materials and visual effects

#32

This Is A Building Concept For A Hofbräuhaus (German Beer Garden-Type Restaurant Chain) In Buffalo, But Failed To Be Built Correctly Or Finished At All

This Is A Building Concept For A Hofbräuhaus (German Beer Garden-Type Restaurant Chain) In Buffalo, But Failed To Be Built Correctly Or Finished At All Shares stats

gergensocks Report

#33

Sven-Harry's Art Museum In Vasaparken, Stockholm

Sven-Harry's Art Museum In Vasaparken, Stockholm Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#34

An Apartment Building Near Stockholm

An Apartment Building Near Stockholm Shares stats

wrathofgnon Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Glasiaren, Gothenburg. The Building Turned Into Something That Resembles An Old Refrigerator With Ugly Magnets

Glasiaren, Gothenburg. The Building Turned Into Something That Resembles An Old Refrigerator With Ugly Magnets Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#36

Totalitarian New Box In Kungsängen, Sweden. The Gray Color Looks Way Worse Than It Should Be

Totalitarian New Box In Kungsängen, Sweden. The Gray Color Looks Way Worse Than It Should Be Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#37

The Vision And Reality Of Kv. Poolen The New Bathhouse In Frösunda, Sweden

The Vision And Reality Of Kv. Poolen The New Bathhouse In Frösunda, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this one turned out remarkably close. It might be even closer if we saw the real building from the same angle as the render.

#38

The Render One Looked Way Better. Scandic Central In Örebro, Sweden

The Render One Looked Way Better. Scandic Central In Örebro, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#39

From Render To Reality

From Render To Reality Shares stats

JoaquinTorres_V Report

diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not that bad, I actually like the real building. They should merely change the color of the light, to blue or white for instance.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

A New Landmark Was Built In Kallhäll, Stockholm

A New Landmark Was Built In Kallhäll, Stockholm Shares stats

The result angered the residents who had expected a white house. Those responsible replied that they saw no problem with the illustrations: "We have done what we said we would do. Not everyone can love a house."

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why the drab colors on the balconies? And the complaint was that it wasn't white??

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

The Render Of Däcket Car Park And The Reality Of It

The Render Of Däcket Car Park And The Reality Of It Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#42

Vision Picture For Brandbergen Centre. It Didn't Turn Out Exactly As Planned

Vision Picture For Brandbergen Centre. It Didn't Turn Out Exactly As Planned Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do these buildings end up looking dingy? Is it the lighting the reality pictures are taken in? Is it choosing a darker building material? Photoshop?

View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Citygate (Getingboet) In Gothenburg, Sweden. Those Windows Look Really Different

Citygate (Getingboet) In Gothenburg, Sweden. Those Windows Look Really Different Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

camilorena1981 avatar
Camilore
Camilore
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The designers dream big but the constructors must stick between materials limitations

#44

Planned vs. Actual Pune Metro. Left - Sant Tukaram Metro Station, PCMC. Right - Deccan Gymkhana, Pune

Planned vs. Actual Pune Metro. Left - Sant Tukaram Metro Station, PCMC. Right - Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Shares stats

facade_boy Report

#45

Reality Is Bleak Compared To The Rendering World

Reality Is Bleak Compared To The Rendering World Shares stats

twitter.com Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like the real one better than the rendering.

#46

This Disappointing Building In Gothenburg, Sweden

This Disappointing Building In Gothenburg, Sweden Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#47

The Completed Mast Quay Phase II Built-To-Rent Development Is Substantially Different From The Scheme That Was Originally Permitted

The Completed Mast Quay Phase II Built-To-Rent Development Is Substantially Different From The Scheme That Was Originally Permitted Shares stats

Royal_Greenwich Report

#48

In The Renderings, There Are Significantly More People Than Cars On The Roads, But In Reality It Is The Opposite

In The Renderings, There Are Significantly More People Than Cars On The Roads, But In Reality It Is The Opposite Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one who couldn't give fewer figs about the people in the renderings? The proposal is for a building. Not a park. Not a sidewalk. Not a bright future where everything is carbon neutral, and there's no pollution. It's a building. And this one seems remarkably dead-on compared to some others on the list.

#49

Kalmar House Stella In Sweden. At Least They Tried?

Kalmar House Stella In Sweden. At Least They Tried? Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#50

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Headquarters: Expectation vs. Reality

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Headquarters: Expectation vs. Reality Shares stats

dontrescueme Report

majandess avatar
majandess
majandess
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not what was promised, but I think it's cool. I actually like the contrast between the bottom and the top.

#51

The Humanistic Theatre, Uppsala. It Mostly Looks Like A Giant Hot Tub In The Wrong Place, Complete With A Small Hatch At The Bottom Where You Can Let The Bath Water Out

The Humanistic Theatre, Uppsala. It Mostly Looks Like A Giant Hot Tub In The Wrong Place, Complete With A Small Hatch At The Bottom Where You Can Let The Bath Water Out Shares stats

arkitekturupproret.se Report

#52

Render vs. Reality. The City Hall In Kiruna, Sweden

Render vs. Reality. The City Hall In Kiruna, Sweden Shares stats

HLArchitects Report

