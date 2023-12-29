ADVERTISEMENT

Architectural visualizations are crucial to the design and planning phases of a project. They help communicate ideas, gather feedback, and make informed decisions before construction begins.

However, when you compare the finished building with its initial representation, sometimes you don't see the shining sun reflecting in its windows and the greenery around it that's more lush than that in the Garden of Eden.

So to remind you that what we see isn't always what we get, here's a collection of pictures that exemplify the contrast between the promised ideal and reality.