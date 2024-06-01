80 Examples Of Praise-Worthy Buildings, As Shared By A Dedicated Online Community
Some might think that an architect’s main tasks are to create something that a) serves a purpose, b) is not a sore to the eyes, and c) is wind resistant, at least (ideally, durable enough to resist larger disturbances, too). And while that’s not far from the truth, there is so much more that goes into these three goals.
The things hidden within said tasks are often what takes certain buildings from good to great, whether they add to their timeless charm, their functionality, or how well they blend within the environment. Today we want to shed light on some examples of all three, which have caught the attention of architecture enthusiasts on the ‘Architecture’ community on Reddit. Ranging from houses of worship to old McDonald’s locations, they have the je ne sais quoi that people seem to like; scroll down to try to figure out what it is yourself.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the designer and founder of Kurani, an architecture firm that designs life-changing spaces for education, Danish Kurani, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on what makes architecture great.
Les Espaces D'abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France
A Modern Cabin In Norway
All the modern Norwegian homesteaders are building their cabins this way.
Renaissance Center Marriott | Detroit, Mi | John Portman | 1977
It’s clear that some buildings are simply better than others, be it visually only or because of other reasons as well, such as functionality or energy efficiency, just to name a couple. That’s why architects have to think long and hard about numerous aspects of the dwelling, in addition to its appearance.
“Good architecture is designed to serve the needs of the people who will use the space. It starts with a clear understanding of who the project will serve, support, and influence,” Danish Kurani told Bored Panda, discussing the features of excellent architecture.
“It involves looking within and understanding the challenges, needs, and aspirations of the people who will use the space. It goes beyond considering personal style preferences and focuses on the underlying needs and experiences of the users.”
Meteora Monasteries, Greece 🇬🇷
Why Can't Architects Build Like This Anymore?
I love old houses and styles, but this looks slightly concerning to me.
Other things architects should focus on, according to Kurani, are solving real problems and prioritizing functionality. “Good architecture focuses on solving real problems rather than superficial issues. It prioritizes solutions that improve the lives of the users and meet their objectives.”
“While aesthetics are important, they should not come at the expense of practicality and usability. The design should be functional, sustainable, and meet the needs of the users,” he added.
Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It
Nice plaice you have here. Some buildings really do have a sole. We should all be herring about buildings like these. Designing it would have given the architect a haddock.
Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu, India
Ukraine - Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists
The architecture expert continued by emphasizing that it’s important to consider the broader context: it’s necessary to take into consideration the impact of the design on the environment, ecosystems, and the community. “Good architecture aims to create buildings and spaces that are sustainable and beneficial for both humans and the environment.”
Expanding on the matter of sustainability, Kurani pointed out that architects should aim to create buildings and spaces that are energy-efficient, reduce waste, and rely on renewable resources; they should take into account the environmental impact of the design and seek to minimize negative consequences.
What My Local Mcdonalds Looks Like
Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan
Weinhardt Mansion (Chicago, 1888)
Some of the last but not least things architects should focus on are having an informed design approach and a problem-solving mindset. According to the designer, the first one involves engaging with the users, observing their behaviors and needs, and involving them in the design process (which helps to create designs that truly meet the needs and aspirations of the users), while the second focuses on being able to identify the right problems to solve and prioritizing solutions over visual style.
Karlatornet, Gothenburg Sweden
One Of My Favorite Simple And Beautiful Buildings
"Seating Pod" At The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, Designed By John Portman In 1974
The features suggested by Danish Kurani are what makes certain architecture great; it’s something those working in the field—roughly 222,000 people in the US alone, according to 2023 data—should strive for.
But some people out of the 222,000 in the US and many more elsewhere in the world have gone way past being good and presented the world with awe-inspiring examples of architectural wonders. (If you want to browse such examples, continue to the list of masterpieces that won the 2020 Architecture MasterPrize or marvel at the cool and unique architecture, as shared on this online community, and see for yourself.)
Under A Bridge In Egypt
Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate
Thoughts On The Koohsar Residential Building? Designed By Ashariarchitects. Located In Shiraz, Iran
Discussing what takes a building from good to great, Kurani first and foremost suggested that applause-worthy creations solve real problems. According to the expert, their design should prioritize solutions over style and address the specific needs and goals of the people using the space.
They should also be designed for change. “The design should recognize the power of the built environment to change people and nudge them towards desired behaviors and mindsets,” he said.
Church In France, Near Omaha Beach
Abandoned Church Purchased By Skaters And Renovated Into A Skatepark. What Are Your Thoughts?
The Hill Of The Buddha By Tadao Ando
“The design should follow nature,” Kurani continued. “It should respect the influence of natural factors such as light, air, and materials on people and incorporate them in a way that aligns with our evolutionary and biological needs.”
Respecting nature often goes hand in hand with the next feature - building locally, as using certain locally-sourced materials can be more eco-friendly than sending them from a land far, far away. “The design should source materials and approaches to construction from the local area, minimizing the use of materials that harm the environment,” the designer told Bored Panda.
The Neo-Gothic Architecture Of New College, University Of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland
Palace In Russia With A Giant Iron Tree Built Into The Façade (Kazan Ministry Of Architecture)
Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium
Giving directions to your acquaintances, “My front door is literally an upside down lower case d.”
Two of the last features that take architecture to the next level are being contextual and able to evoke emotion. Talking about the first one, Danish Kurani suggested that, “The design should consider the total impact of a choice, not just one effect in isolation, and ensure that it aligns with the overall goals and principles.”
As for the second, “It should consider the emotional ergonomics of a space and create the optimal feeling by using elements such as color, light, materials, and sound with intentionality.”
17th Century Grafarkirkja Turf Church In North Iceland, The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland. (1347x1681)
The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran
This Building In Brussels, Belgium
Giving directions to your friends, “My front door is the letter P.”
If you’re looking for some more examples of awe-inspiring architecture, browse these instances of architects putting in the effort to make something extra special and succeeding next. Happy scrolling!
Gothic Architecture
Barcelona , Spain
Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects
Why Can't Architects Build Things Like This Anymore?
Pretty Cool How They Managed To Preserve The City
Why Do Medieval Cities Look Way Better Than Modern Cities? And How Much Would The Apartments On The Left Cost In America?
One Of My Favourite Buildings In NYC
The Oceanographic Museum Of Monaco
Tyler House, Designed In 1950. Los Angeles, USA
This Was Taken At A Subway Station In Washington Dc. Sorry For The Slight Misalignment
Hyatt Regency , Architect John Portman 1973
Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic
The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In C. 1900. The Hotel Was Demolished In 1929 And Replaced By The Empire State Building. New York City, USA
I Just Drove By This House In Pensacola
The Royal Palace Of Naples
Ha! I toured this. The tour guide was a very bitter young woman. I learned from her that people from Naples pretty much hate Northern Italy.
80 Metre Climbing Wall Built On The Side Of A Power Plant In Copenhagen, Denmark
In my day kids went out and climbed on real rocks. /s
Entrance Hall Of Kyoto Station, Japan, Designed By Hiroshi Hara In 1997
"Azure Blue Pool" At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California
The Drake In Philadelphia
The American Restaurant, Kansas City | Warren Platner | 1974
You know it’s 1974 when the mustache and the sideburn are almost touching.
Brutalist Monuments, Former Yugoslavia
Roberto Garza Sada Center, Monterrey, Mexico, Designed By Tadao Ando In 2007
Art Deco Buildings, US
As much as I am not a fan of Art Deco style (way too modern for me 😝), I wish we still built like this. I like buildings with unique style, even if it's not my style.
Oslo Opera House
Yemeni Architecture
Condo Building, Copenhagen
The Georgian Hotel Gives Me Wes Anderson Vibes
Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home
Perhaps One Of The Most Disliked Buildings In London Is The No 1 Poultry Building. Polled As The Fifth Worst Building In London, It Was Built In The Place Of A Charming, Neo-Gothic Structure. Much Like Many Other Buildings In Post-War London, It Was Demolished For A Modernist Replacement. [building]
Well... It's definitely unique.... But I much prefer the original.
Grand Staircase With Intricate Woodwork And Wall Panelling In A Restored 1893 Queen Anne Victorian Mansion, Plainfield, Union County, New Jersey
My First Design Built ✌️😁 Afred Nobel Bridge In Sweden
Thoughts On This? I Have So Many
Surf House In California
Boston Architecture Styles In One Photo
Got The Keys To Where I’m Opening My Cafe. I Thought You Guys Might Like The Building
Stuyvesant St., New York - USA
Somewhere, China
Townhouse With A Double Staircase Entrance On Howe Street, Lincoln Park, Chicago
The Reflection Of The Church
Walls Of The Ark Of Bukhara, A 5th Century Ad Fortress In Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (3456x2304)
Mvrdv's Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Frank Lloyd Wright Ennis House In Los Angeles, Ca
A Cafe In Bhutan, Neyphug House
Poland
This is lovely! Doesn't look real. Wish all places were this lovely!
Knoll House, Italy, A Private Home Built Atop The Ruins Of A Medieval Barn. Designed By Werner Tscholl In 1997
King Alfred's Tower In England, Built In 1772 (1242x1388)
Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France, Started In The 12th Cent. (1080x1233)
Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India
Jun Aoki’s New Louis Vuitton Store In Ginza, Tokyo
Building By My Hotel In Tokyo
The Banff Springs Hotel, A 19th Century Châteauesque Hotel In The Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park, Banff, Alberta, Canada
Glass-Bricks And Windows In Amsterdam
In England You Sometimes See These "Wavy" Brick Fences. And Curious As It May Seem, This Shape Uses Fewer Bricks Than A Straight Wall. A Straight Wall Needs At Least Two Layers Of Bricks To Make Is Sturdy, But The Wavy Wall Is Fine Thanks To The Arch Support Provided By The Waves
Faculty Of Arts And Law, Paris, France
