Some might think that an architect’s main tasks are to create something that a) serves a purpose, b) is not a sore to the eyes, and c) is wind resistant, at least (ideally, durable enough to resist larger disturbances, too). And while that’s not far from the truth, there is so much more that goes into these three goals.

The things hidden within said tasks are often what takes certain buildings from good to great, whether they add to their timeless charm, their functionality, or how well they blend within the environment. Today we want to shed light on some examples of all three, which have caught the attention of architecture enthusiasts on the ‘Architecture’ community on Reddit. Ranging from houses of worship to old McDonald’s locations, they have the je ne sais quoi that people seem to like; scroll down to try to figure out what it is yourself.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the designer and founder of Kurani, an architecture firm that designs life-changing spaces for education, Danish Kurani, who was kind enough to share his thoughts on what makes architecture great.

#1

Les Espaces D'abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

Les Espaces D'abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

loulan Report

#2

A Modern Cabin In Norway

A Modern Cabin In Norway

blcknoir Report

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the modern Norwegian homesteaders are building their cabins this way.

#3

Renaissance Center Marriott | Detroit, Mi | John Portman | 1977

Renaissance Center Marriott | Detroit, Mi | John Portman | 1977

reddit.com Report

It’s clear that some buildings are simply better than others, be it visually only or because of other reasons as well, such as functionality or energy efficiency, just to name a couple. That’s why architects have to think long and hard about numerous aspects of the dwelling, in addition to its appearance.

“Good architecture is designed to serve the needs of the people who will use the space.​ It starts with a clear understanding of who the project will serve, support, and influence,” Danish Kurani told Bored Panda, discussing the features of excellent architecture.

“It involves looking within and understanding the challenges, needs, and aspirations of the people who will use the space.​ It goes beyond considering personal style preferences and focuses on the underlying needs and experiences of the users.”
#4

Meteora Monasteries, Greece 🇬🇷

Meteora Monasteries, Greece 🇬🇷

blcknoir Report

#5

Why Can't Architects Build Like This Anymore?

Why Can't Architects Build Like This Anymore?

The_Konkest_Dong Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love old houses and styles, but this looks slightly concerning to me.

Other things architects should focus on, according to Kurani, are solving real problems and prioritizing functionality. “Good architecture focuses on solving real problems rather than superficial issues.​ It prioritizes solutions that improve the lives of the users and meet their objectives.”

“While aesthetics are important, they should not come at the expense of practicality and usability. ​The design should be functional, sustainable, and meet the needs of the users,” he added.
#6

Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It

Design Submitted By The Architect vs. How The Contractor Ends Up Building It

frosted_bite Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice plaice you have here. Some buildings really do have a sole. We should all be herring about buildings like these. Designing it would have given the architect a haddock.

#7

Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu, India

Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu, India

kukneheydhfjgj Report

#8

Ukraine - Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists

Ukraine - Lviv, Staircase In The House Of Scientists

Hypattie Report

The architecture expert continued by emphasizing that it’s important to consider the broader context: it’s necessary to take into consideration the impact of the design on the environment, ecosystems, and the community. “Good architecture aims to create buildings and spaces that are sustainable and beneficial for both humans and the environment.”

Expanding on the matter of sustainability, Kurani pointed out that architects should aim to create buildings and spaces that are energy-efficient, reduce waste, and rely on renewable resources; they should take into account the environmental impact of the design and seek to minimize negative consequences.
#9

What My Local Mcdonalds Looks Like

What My Local Mcdonalds Looks Like

papa_blesss Report

#10

Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan

Preserved Edo Period Neighborhood In Japan

blcknoir Report

#11

Weinhardt Mansion (Chicago, 1888)

Weinhardt Mansion (Chicago, 1888)

Latter_Ad_2653 Report

Some of the last but not least things architects should focus on are having an informed design approach and a problem-solving mindset. According to the designer, the first one involves engaging with the users, observing their behaviors and needs, and involving them in the design process (which helps to create designs that truly meet the needs and aspirations of the users), while the second focuses on being able to identify the right problems to solve and prioritizing solutions over visual style.
#12

Karlatornet, Gothenburg Sweden

Karlatornet, Gothenburg Sweden

Itchyspot_ Report

#13

One Of My Favorite Simple And Beautiful Buildings

One Of My Favorite Simple And Beautiful Buildings

Znatureanimals Report

#14

"Seating Pod" At The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, Designed By John Portman In 1974

"Seating Pod" At The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles, Designed By John Portman In 1974

archineering Report

The features suggested by Danish Kurani are what makes certain architecture great; it’s something those working in the field—roughly 222,000 people in the US alone, according to 2023 data—should strive for.

But some people out of the 222,000 in the US and many more elsewhere in the world have gone way past being good and presented the world with awe-inspiring examples of architectural wonders. (If you want to browse such examples, continue to the list of masterpieces that won the 2020 Architecture MasterPrize or marvel at the cool and unique architecture, as shared on this online community, and see for yourself.)

#15

Under A Bridge In Egypt

Under A Bridge In Egypt

manbel13 Report

#16

Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

blcknoir Report

#17

Thoughts On The Koohsar Residential Building? Designed By Ashariarchitects. Located In Shiraz, Iran

Thoughts On The Koohsar Residential Building? Designed By Ashariarchitects. Located In Shiraz, Iran

Such_Reputation_3325 Report

Discussing what takes a building from good to great, Kurani first and foremost suggested that applause-worthy creations solve real problems. According to the expert, their design should prioritize solutions over style and address the specific needs and goals of the people using the space.

They should also be designed for change. “The design should recognize the power of the built environment to change people and nudge them towards desired behaviors and mindsets,” he said.
#18

Church In France, Near Omaha Beach

Church In France, Near Omaha Beach

nukeMax Report

#19

Abandoned Church Purchased By Skaters And Renovated Into A Skatepark. What Are Your Thoughts?

Abandoned Church Purchased By Skaters And Renovated Into A Skatepark. What Are Your Thoughts?

reddit.com Report

#20

The Hill Of The Buddha By Tadao Ando

The Hill Of The Buddha By Tadao Ando

blcknoir Report

“The design should follow nature,” Kurani continued. “It should respect the influence of natural factors such as light, air, and materials on people and incorporate them in a way that aligns with our evolutionary and biological needs.”

Respecting nature often goes hand in hand with the next feature - building locally, as using certain locally-sourced materials can be more eco-friendly than sending them from a land far, far away. “The design should source materials and approaches to construction from the local area, minimizing the use of materials that harm the environment,” the designer told Bored Panda.
#21

The Neo-Gothic Architecture Of New College, University Of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

The Neo-Gothic Architecture Of New College, University Of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland

blcknoir Report

#22

Palace In Russia With A Giant Iron Tree Built Into The Façade (Kazan Ministry Of Architecture)

Palace In Russia With A Giant Iron Tree Built Into The Façade (Kazan Ministry Of Architecture)

HulaKloner Report

#23

Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium

Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium

karmagheden Report

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giving directions to your acquaintances, “My front door is literally an upside down lower case d.”

Two of the last features that take architecture to the next level are being contextual and able to evoke emotion. Talking about the first one, Danish Kurani suggested that, “The design should consider the total impact of a choice, not just one effect in isolation, and ensure that it aligns with the overall goals and principles.”

As for the second, “It should consider the emotional ergonomics of a space and create the optimal feeling by using elements such as color, light, materials, and sound with intentionality.”
#24

17th Century Grafarkirkja Turf Church In North Iceland, The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland. (1347x1681)

17th Century Grafarkirkja Turf Church In North Iceland, The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland. (1347x1681)

Kunstkurator Report

#25

The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

blcknoir Report

#26

This Building In Brussels, Belgium

This Building In Brussels, Belgium

blcknoir Report

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giving directions to your friends, “My front door is the letter P.”

If you’re looking for some more examples of awe-inspiring architecture, browse these instances of architects putting in the effort to make something extra special and succeeding next. Happy scrolling!
#27

Gothic Architecture

Gothic Architecture

Massive-Hulk Report

#28

Barcelona , Spain

Barcelona , Spain

MeineerAdam Report

#29

Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects

Harbin Opera House Designed By Mad Architects

blcknoir Report

#30

Why Can't Architects Build Things Like This Anymore?

Why Can't Architects Build Things Like This Anymore?

AMoreCivilizedAge Report

#31

Pretty Cool How They Managed To Preserve The City

Pretty Cool How They Managed To Preserve The City

NiceLapis Report

#32

Why Do Medieval Cities Look Way Better Than Modern Cities? And How Much Would The Apartments On The Left Cost In America?

Why Do Medieval Cities Look Way Better Than Modern Cities? And How Much Would The Apartments On The Left Cost In America?

dreamedio Report

#33

One Of My Favourite Buildings In NYC

One Of My Favourite Buildings In NYC

popper1111 Report

#34

The Oceanographic Museum Of Monaco

The Oceanographic Museum Of Monaco

JDMPYM Report

#35

Tyler House, Designed In 1950. Los Angeles, USA

Tyler House, Designed In 1950. Los Angeles, USA

blcknoir Report

#36

This Was Taken At A Subway Station In Washington Dc. Sorry For The Slight Misalignment

This Was Taken At A Subway Station In Washington Dc. Sorry For The Slight Misalignment

reddit.com Report

#37

Hyatt Regency , Architect John Portman 1973

Hyatt Regency , Architect John Portman 1973

reddit.com Report

#38

Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic

Classic San Franciscan Victorian With A Very Modern Color Aesthetic

blcknoir Report

#39

The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In C. 1900. The Hotel Was Demolished In 1929 And Replaced By The Empire State Building. New York City, USA

The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In C. 1900. The Hotel Was Demolished In 1929 And Replaced By The Empire State Building. New York City, USA

Mindless_Tomorrow_45 Report

#40

I Just Drove By This House In Pensacola

I Just Drove By This House In Pensacola

YoDJPumpThisParty Report

#41

The Royal Palace Of Naples

The Royal Palace Of Naples

blcknoir Report

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! I toured this. The tour guide was a very bitter young woman. I learned from her that people from Naples pretty much hate Northern Italy.

#42

80 Metre Climbing Wall Built On The Side Of A Power Plant In Copenhagen, Denmark

80 Metre Climbing Wall Built On The Side Of A Power Plant In Copenhagen, Denmark

blcknoir Report

#43

Entrance Hall Of Kyoto Station, Japan, Designed By Hiroshi Hara In 1997

Entrance Hall Of Kyoto Station, Japan, Designed By Hiroshi Hara In 1997

archineering Report

#44

"Azure Blue Pool" At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California

"Azure Blue Pool" At Hearst Castel, San Simeon, California

gnr_fan007 Report

#45

The Drake In Philadelphia

The Drake In Philadelphia

Trev_Takes_Photos Report

#46

The American Restaurant, Kansas City | Warren Platner | 1974

The American Restaurant, Kansas City | Warren Platner | 1974

reddit.com Report

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know it’s 1974 when the mustache and the sideburn are almost touching.

#47

Brutalist Monuments, Former Yugoslavia

Brutalist Monuments, Former Yugoslavia

AwareWolfGamedev Report

#48

Roberto Garza Sada Center, Monterrey, Mexico, Designed By Tadao Ando In 2007

Roberto Garza Sada Center, Monterrey, Mexico, Designed By Tadao Ando In 2007

archineering Report

#49

Art Deco Buildings, US

Art Deco Buildings, US

AwareWolfGamedev Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as I am not a fan of Art Deco style (way too modern for me 😝), I wish we still built like this. I like buildings with unique style, even if it's not my style.

#50

Oslo Opera House

Oslo Opera House

QuintenMc Report

#51

Yemeni Architecture

Yemeni Architecture

merymahmoudi Report

#52

Condo Building, Copenhagen

Condo Building, Copenhagen

Palana Report

#53

The Georgian Hotel Gives Me Wes Anderson Vibes

The Georgian Hotel Gives Me Wes Anderson Vibes

reddit.com Report

#54

Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

Shades Of Blue Highlight This San Francisco Victorian Home

rockystl Report

#55

Perhaps One Of The Most Disliked Buildings In London Is The No 1 Poultry Building. Polled As The Fifth Worst Building In London, It Was Built In The Place Of A Charming, Neo-Gothic Structure. Much Like Many Other Buildings In Post-War London, It Was Demolished For A Modernist Replacement. [building]

Perhaps One Of The Most Disliked Buildings In London Is The No 1 Poultry Building. Polled As The Fifth Worst Building In London, It Was Built In The Place Of A Charming, Neo-Gothic Structure. Much Like Many Other Buildings In Post-War London, It Was Demolished For A Modernist Replacement. [building]

gexisthebext Report

feins0016 avatar
CrazyKnitter
CrazyKnitter
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well... It's definitely unique.... But I much prefer the original.

#56

Grand Staircase With Intricate Woodwork And Wall Panelling In A Restored 1893 Queen Anne Victorian Mansion, Plainfield, Union County, New Jersey

Grand Staircase With Intricate Woodwork And Wall Panelling In A Restored 1893 Queen Anne Victorian Mansion, Plainfield, Union County, New Jersey

blcknoir Report

#57

My First Design Built ✌️😁 Afred Nobel Bridge In Sweden

My First Design Built ✌️😁 Afred Nobel Bridge In Sweden

kribbman Report

#58

Thoughts On This? I Have So Many

Thoughts On This? I Have So Many

alaskaqzz Report

#59

Surf House In California

Surf House In California

reddit.com Report

#60

Boston Architecture Styles In One Photo

Boston Architecture Styles In One Photo

JaywalkCBD Report

#61

Got The Keys To Where I'm Opening My Cafe. I Thought You Guys Might Like The Building

Got The Keys To Where I’m Opening My Cafe. I Thought You Guys Might Like The Building

Darylols Report

#62

Stuyvesant St., New York - USA

Stuyvesant St., New York - USA

blcknoir Report

#63

Somewhere, China

Somewhere, China

Psychological_Award5 Report

#64

Townhouse With A Double Staircase Entrance On Howe Street, Lincoln Park, Chicago

Townhouse With A Double Staircase Entrance On Howe Street, Lincoln Park, Chicago

blcknoir Report

#65

The Reflection Of The Church

The Reflection Of The Church

Oeztrkahmet Report

#66

Walls Of The Ark Of Bukhara, A 5th Century Ad Fortress In Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (3456x2304)

Walls Of The Ark Of Bukhara, A 5th Century Ad Fortress In Bukhara, Uzbekistan. (3456x2304)

Kunstkurator Report

#67

Mvrdv's Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mvrdv's Brand New Housing Complex In Amsterdam, Netherlands

blcknoir Report

#68

The Frank Lloyd Wright Ennis House In Los Angeles, Ca

The Frank Lloyd Wright Ennis House In Los Angeles, Ca

NaotoNakada Report

#69

A Cafe In Bhutan, Neyphug House

A Cafe In Bhutan, Neyphug House

Palana Report

#70

Poland

Poland

ruthtruthhere Report

justelliott avatar
Rebecca Elliott
Rebecca Elliott
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is lovely! Doesn't look real. Wish all places were this lovely!

#71

Knoll House, Italy, A Private Home Built Atop The Ruins Of A Medieval Barn. Designed By Werner Tscholl In 1997

Knoll House, Italy, A Private Home Built Atop The Ruins Of A Medieval Barn. Designed By Werner Tscholl In 1997

archineering Report

#72

King Alfred's Tower In England, Built In 1772 (1242x1388)

King Alfred's Tower In England, Built In 1772 (1242x1388)

Kunstkurator Report

#73

Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France, Started In The 12th Cent. (1080x1233)

Mont Saint-Michel In Normandy, France, Started In The 12th Cent. (1080x1233)

Kunstkurator Report

#74

Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India

Baps Akshardham Temple, Delhi, India

blcknoir Report

#75

Jun Aoki's New Louis Vuitton Store In Ginza, Tokyo

Jun Aoki’s New Louis Vuitton Store In Ginza, Tokyo

biwook Report

#76

Building By My Hotel In Tokyo

Building By My Hotel In Tokyo

steppenfloyd Report

#77

The Banff Springs Hotel, A 19th Century Châteauesque Hotel In The Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park, Banff, Alberta, Canada

The Banff Springs Hotel, A 19th Century Châteauesque Hotel In The Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park, Banff, Alberta, Canada

blcknoir Report

#78

Glass-Bricks And Windows In Amsterdam

Glass-Bricks And Windows In Amsterdam

3ntro4 Report

#79

In England You Sometimes See These "Wavy" Brick Fences. And Curious As It May Seem, This Shape Uses Fewer Bricks Than A Straight Wall. A Straight Wall Needs At Least Two Layers Of Bricks To Make Is Sturdy, But The Wavy Wall Is Fine Thanks To The Arch Support Provided By The Waves

In England You Sometimes See These "Wavy" Brick Fences. And Curious As It May Seem, This Shape Uses Fewer Bricks Than A Straight Wall. A Straight Wall Needs At Least Two Layers Of Bricks To Make Is Sturdy, But The Wavy Wall Is Fine Thanks To The Arch Support Provided By The Waves

smell1s Report

#80

Faculty Of Arts And Law, Paris, France

Faculty Of Arts And Law, Paris, France

nastratin Report

