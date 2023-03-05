This subreddit is a hub for architecture enthusiasts and everyone who appreciates the beauty and complexity of buildings. From towering skyscrapers to intricate historical structures, the online community features a wide range of wonders from around the world.

One of the main features of this subreddit is the quality of the photographs. The images are high-resolution and expertly composed, capturing the true essence and character of the building they depict.

So whether you're an architecture student, a history buff, or simply looking to soothe your eyes, continue scrolling to immerse yourself in the diverse nature of construction.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Royal Portugese Cabinet Of Reading, Rio De Janeiro

The Royal Portugese Cabinet Of Reading, Rio De Janeiro

General-99 Report

14points
POST
Pottahfan
Pottahfan
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to live there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2
2points
reply
#2

Golden Bridge In Da Nang, Vietnam

Golden Bridge In Da Nang, Vietnam

MrsThiicums Report

14points
POST
#3

Familia Sagrada, Barcelona

Familia Sagrada, Barcelona

d3-ma4o-ru Report

13points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has been under construction since 1882.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Wangxian Valley With Houses Hanging On Its Cliff. Hwang199

Wangxian Valley With Houses Hanging On Its Cliff. Hwang199

gkoays Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#5

Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nadi, Fiji

Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nadi, Fiji

Lepke2011 Report

12points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are all the colours from natural dies?

0
0points
reply
#6

Concrete Discs, Netherlands

Concrete Discs, Netherlands

tinycutiexo Report

11points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a sculpture or memorial? It's definitely a neat contrast with the surrounding landscape either way

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Hohenzollern Castle, The Ancestral Seat Of The Imperial House Of Hohenzollern, Built On A Hilltop Overlooking The Autumn Forest And The Villages Beyond, Bisingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Hohenzollern Castle, The Ancestral Seat Of The Imperial House Of Hohenzollern, Built On A Hilltop Overlooking The Autumn Forest And The Villages Beyond, Bisingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

ManiaforBeatles Report

11points
POST
#8

1860 Gothic Revival Oaklands Mansion In De La Salle College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1860 Gothic Revival Oaklands Mansion In De La Salle College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

ManiaforBeatles Report

11points
POST
#9

A Spellbinding Ceiling - Hagia Sophia, Istanbul

A Spellbinding Ceiling - Hagia Sophia, Istanbul

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

11points
POST
#10

Sahasra Bahu Temple, A 1100 Year Old Temple In India

Sahasra Bahu Temple, A 1100 Year Old Temple In India

metrometro45 Report

11points
POST
#11

The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle

The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle

nixbox Report

10points
POST
The Alpha Geek
The Alpha Geek
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pools and fountains were emptied because of the California drought. Sadly it doesn't look like this anymore.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

Sumela Monastery In Trabzon, Turkey

Sumela Monastery In Trabzon, Turkey

MrsThiicums Report

10points
POST
#13

Stacked Hotel In Zaandam, The Netherlands

Stacked Hotel In Zaandam, The Netherlands

banana_s_tockicama Report

10points
POST
#14

Another Look At Bombay Sapphire Distillery. Air Flows Thru These

Another Look At Bombay Sapphire Distillery. Air Flows Thru These

GrizzWrld Report

9points
POST
#15

Strasbourg, France

Strasbourg, France

rehlingenn Report

9points
POST
#16

A Narrow Black Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco

A Narrow Black Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco

ManiaforBeatles Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#17

13th-Century Château De Najac On A Hill Overlooking Najac, A Small Village In Aveyron, Occitania, Southern France

13th-Century Château De Najac On A Hill Overlooking Najac, A Small Village In Aveyron, Occitania, Southern France

ManiaforBeatles Report

9points
POST
#18

Normandy, France

Normandy, France

NoTemporary1873 Report

9points
POST
#19

Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire

Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire

tommyh4790 Report

9points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have been here, it is even more beautiful in person

0
0points
reply
#20

Pinnacles And Spires On The Flying Buttresses Adorned With Statues And Stone Carvings, Milan Cathedral, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

Pinnacles And Spires On The Flying Buttresses Adorned With Statues And Stone Carvings, Milan Cathedral, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

ManiaforBeatles Report

9points
POST
#21

19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England

19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England

xsweetting69 Report

9points
POST
#22

Tennen Mountains Seen Beyond The 11th Century Hohenwerfen Castle In The Salzach Valley South Of Salzburg, Austria

Tennen Mountains Seen Beyond The 11th Century Hohenwerfen Castle In The Salzach Valley South Of Salzburg, Austria

ManiaforBeatles Report

9points
POST
#23

Bridge Over Waterfall | Ronda, Spain

Bridge Over Waterfall | Ronda, Spain

Temporary_Feed_359 Report

9points
POST
#24

A Skinny Building In Amsterdam, The Netherlands

A Skinny Building In Amsterdam, The Netherlands

I_am_person6969 Report

9points
POST
#25

La Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

La Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

MrsThiicums Report

9points
POST
#26

Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany

Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany

thealinarose Report

9points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The perfect winter castle

0
0points
reply
#27

The Circus, A Ring Of 18th Century Large Georgian Townhouses In The Historic City Of Bath, Somerset, England. Designed By Architect John Wood, The Elder

The Circus, A Ring Of 18th Century Large Georgian Townhouses In The Historic City Of Bath, Somerset, England. Designed By Architect John Wood, The Elder

ManiaforBeatles Report

8points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my opinion it looked more beautiful when I went during spring, with all the bright colours of the trees. And if you stand in the very centre and spin around in a slow circle it creates a very cool effect to your eyes.

0
0points
reply
#28

Today Would Have Been Grandpa's 96th Birthday, And This Is One Of His Projects In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Today Would Have Been Grandpa's 96th Birthday, And This Is One Of His Projects In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Architectural_Dog Report

8points
POST
#29

Hôtel De Ville, Paris

Hôtel De Ville, Paris

Chintanned Report

8points
POST
#30

The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

Pretty_Goose526 Report

8points
POST
#31

Church Of The Rosary - San Salvador

Church Of The Rosary - San Salvador

nixbox Report

8points
POST
#32

Chicago Water Tower - Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Water Tower - Chicago, Illinois

rockystl Report

8points
POST
#33

Facade Details Of Gothic Church - Rouen, France

Facade Details Of Gothic Church - Rouen, France

Clean-Awareness-2482 Report

8points
POST
#34

Belem Tower

Belem Tower

Britt012 Report

8points
POST
#35

1898 Saint James Episcopal Church In The Autumn Woods, Sunapee, Sullivan County, New Hampshire

1898 Saint James Episcopal Church In The Autumn Woods, Sunapee, Sullivan County, New Hampshire

ManiaforBeatles Report

8points
POST
#36

Sainte Cecile Cathedral Of Albi - Albi, France

Sainte Cecile Cathedral Of Albi - Albi, France

rockystl Report

8points
POST
#37

Countryside Of Hallstatt, Austria

Countryside Of Hallstatt, Austria

sexycupcakemwa Report

8points
POST
#38

Cathédrale Sainte-Croix D'orléans, Loiret, France

Cathédrale Sainte-Croix D'orléans, Loiret, France

StarkSlur48 Report

8points
POST
#39

Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium

Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium

blcknoir Report

8points
POST
#40

Jaipur Wall In Rajasthan, India

Jaipur Wall In Rajasthan, India

royalbluesword Report

8points
POST
#41

The Producer Of 'American Psycho' Designed A Home In Joshua Tree That Looks Like A Fallen Skyscraper Called The 'Invisible House' And It's Now On Sale For $18 Million

The Producer Of 'American Psycho' Designed A Home In Joshua Tree That Looks Like A Fallen Skyscraper Called The 'Invisible House' And It's Now On Sale For $18 Million

Reasonable_Silver109 Report

8points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how many birds have flown into it.

0
0points
reply
#42

Glorious Kitchen From '69

Glorious Kitchen From '69

atramrennab Report

7points
POST
#43

Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

liverdawg Report

7points
POST
#44

Country House, Vermont U.s.a

Country House, Vermont U.s.a

Cutekittyxxo Report

7points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Matches the trees ❤️

0
0points
reply
#45

Victorian Red Brick Lodge Of The Gainsborough Gardens, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

Victorian Red Brick Lodge Of The Gainsborough Gardens, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

ManiaforBeatles Report

7points
POST
#46

Incredible Iron Gate

Incredible Iron Gate

Party-Belt-3624 Report

7points
POST
#47

Tencent Building Of Chengdu , China

Tencent Building Of Chengdu , China

blcknoir Report

7points
POST
#48

The Basílica De La Sagrada Família In Barcelona, Spain, Begun In 1882 By The Catalan Architect Antoni Gaudí, And Is Still Under Construction Today (Photo 2021)

The Basílica De La Sagrada Família In Barcelona, Spain, Begun In 1882 By The Catalan Architect Antoni Gaudí, And Is Still Under Construction Today (Photo 2021)

GaGator43 Report

7points
POST
#49

Hide Restaurant, London - Timber Staircase

Hide Restaurant, London - Timber Staircase

Diemmedi Report

7points
POST
#50

College Hall @ Upenn - Built 1871

College Hall @ Upenn - Built 1871

Trev_Takes_Photos Report

7points
POST
#51

Pavillon Louis Xv A 19th Century Folly In The Parc De Bagatelle, Paris

Pavillon Louis Xv A 19th Century Folly In The Parc De Bagatelle, Paris

thealinarose Report

7points
POST
#52

Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022

Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022

L0o0o0o0o0o0L Report

7points
POST
#53

1870 Italianate, San Francisco

1870 Italianate, San Francisco

Party-Belt-3624 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Library In Copenhagen

Library In Copenhagen

Good-Map-9455 Report

7points
POST
#55

Château De Bridoire, Ribagnac, France

Château De Bridoire, Ribagnac, France

bubblexbunny Report

7points
POST
#56

The Mahanakhon Is The Tallest Tower In Thailand. The Skyscraper With A Height Of 314 Meters Is Located In Bangkok

The Mahanakhon Is The Tallest Tower In Thailand. The Skyscraper With A Height Of 314 Meters Is Located In Bangkok

Lepke2011 Report

7points
POST
Cerridwn d'Wyse
Cerridwn d'Wyse
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No.... My fear of heights would likely leave me catatonic

0
0points
reply
#57

Close Up Of Typical Japanese Pagoda In Japan

Close Up Of Typical Japanese Pagoda In Japan

franckJPLF Report

7points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never seen a pagoda from that angle. That's incredible!

0
0points
reply
#58

Rani Ki Vav (Queen’s Stepwell) Its Construction Is Attributed To Udayamati, Daughter Of Khengara Of Saurashtra, Queen Of The 11th Century Chaulukya Dynasty And Spouse Of Bhima I. It Listed In Unesco’s World Heritage Sites

Rani Ki Vav (Queen’s Stepwell) Its Construction Is Attributed To Udayamati, Daughter Of Khengara Of Saurashtra, Queen Of The 11th Century Chaulukya Dynasty And Spouse Of Bhima I. It Listed In Unesco’s World Heritage Sites

blcknoir Report

7points
POST
#59

Burgtheater, Vienna

Burgtheater, Vienna

Nearby_Sky_9722 Report

7points
POST
#60

Little Island Park | Heatherwick Studio + Mnla | New York

Little Island Park | Heatherwick Studio + Mnla | New York

ahloiscreamo Report

7points
POST
#61

Castle Savoia, Italy

Castle Savoia, Italy

BeautifulResident18 Report

7points
POST
#62

Garden & House | Ryue Nishizawa | Tokyo, Japan

Garden & House | Ryue Nishizawa | Tokyo, Japan

ahloiscreamo Report

7points
POST
#63

The Bellevue Hotel In Philly

The Bellevue Hotel In Philly

Efficient_Plane593 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Wooden Houses In Bergen, Norway

Wooden Houses In Bergen, Norway

Shot_Jellyfish_46 Report

6points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the Weasley burrow was a street

0
0points
reply
#65

Social Services For Workers In The Port Of Naples, Italy

Social Services For Workers In The Port Of Naples, Italy

bubblexbunny Report

6points
POST
#66

Three Triangles, Northern Iran Near Caspian Sea

Three Triangles, Northern Iran Near Caspian Sea

modseatweeny Report

6points
POST
#67

Ravine Guest House, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Ravine Guest House, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

lilpeachyqueenx Report

6points
POST
#68

The 18th Century Bantry House Overlooking Bantry Bay, County Cork, Ireland

The 18th Century Bantry House Overlooking Bantry Bay, County Cork, Ireland

Loose-Balance6864 Report

6points
POST
#69

Oslo Oprea House(Operahuset), Norway

Oslo Oprea House(Operahuset), Norway

Husby2104 Report

6points
POST
#70

Monument To The Battle Of The Nations, Völkerschlachtdenkmal, Germany

Monument To The Battle Of The Nations, Völkerschlachtdenkmal, Germany

ParaMike46 Report

6points
POST
#71

Winning Design For Shenzhen's Natural History Museum

Winning Design For Shenzhen's Natural History Museum

Holiday_Salt_5876 Report

6points
POST
#72

A Japanese Manga Artist's House In Tokyo, Japan By Tan Yamanouchi & Awgl (2022)

A Japanese Manga Artist's House In Tokyo, Japan By Tan Yamanouchi & Awgl (2022)

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#73

Penrhyn Castle, North Wales, UK

Penrhyn Castle, North Wales, UK

sausagespolish Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

A Small House In Buenos Aires, Argentina

A Small House In Buenos Aires, Argentina

MarioDiBian Report

6points
POST
#75

451 Broome St, New York

451 Broome St, New York

Puzzleheaded-Tax-320 Report

6points
POST
#76

Belle Epoque Building In Bucharest, Romania

Belle Epoque Building In Bucharest, Romania

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#77

Paris, France

Paris, France