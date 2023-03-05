This Online Group Celebrates Extraordinary Architectural Feats That Pushed The Boundaries Of Design, Here Are 103 Of The Most Impressive Ones (New Pics)
The Royal Portugese Cabinet Of Reading, Rio De Janeiro
Golden Bridge In Da Nang, Vietnam
Familia Sagrada, Barcelona
Wangxian Valley With Houses Hanging On Its Cliff. Hwang199
Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nadi, Fiji
Concrete Discs, Netherlands
Is this a sculpture or memorial? It's definitely a neat contrast with the surrounding landscape either way
Hohenzollern Castle, The Ancestral Seat Of The Imperial House Of Hohenzollern, Built On A Hilltop Overlooking The Autumn Forest And The Villages Beyond, Bisingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
1860 Gothic Revival Oaklands Mansion In De La Salle College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
A Spellbinding Ceiling - Hagia Sophia, Istanbul
Sahasra Bahu Temple, A 1100 Year Old Temple In India
The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle
The pools and fountains were emptied because of the California drought. Sadly it doesn't look like this anymore.
Sumela Monastery In Trabzon, Turkey
Stacked Hotel In Zaandam, The Netherlands
Another Look At Bombay Sapphire Distillery. Air Flows Thru These
Strasbourg, France
A Narrow Black Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco
13th-Century Château De Najac On A Hill Overlooking Najac, A Small Village In Aveyron, Occitania, Southern France
Normandy, France
Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire
Pinnacles And Spires On The Flying Buttresses Adorned With Statues And Stone Carvings, Milan Cathedral, Milan, Lombardy, Italy
19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England
Tennen Mountains Seen Beyond The 11th Century Hohenwerfen Castle In The Salzach Valley South Of Salzburg, Austria
Bridge Over Waterfall | Ronda, Spain
A Skinny Building In Amsterdam, The Netherlands
La Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain
Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany
The Circus, A Ring Of 18th Century Large Georgian Townhouses In The Historic City Of Bath, Somerset, England. Designed By Architect John Wood, The Elder
Today Would Have Been Grandpa's 96th Birthday, And This Is One Of His Projects In Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Hôtel De Ville, Paris
The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran
Church Of The Rosary - San Salvador
Chicago Water Tower - Chicago, Illinois
Facade Details Of Gothic Church - Rouen, France
Belem Tower
1898 Saint James Episcopal Church In The Autumn Woods, Sunapee, Sullivan County, New Hampshire
Sainte Cecile Cathedral Of Albi - Albi, France
Countryside Of Hallstatt, Austria
Cathédrale Sainte-Croix D'orléans, Loiret, France
Art Nouveau Building By Delune - Brussels, Belgium
Jaipur Wall In Rajasthan, India
The Producer Of 'American Psycho' Designed A Home In Joshua Tree That Looks Like A Fallen Skyscraper Called The 'Invisible House' And It's Now On Sale For $18 Million
Glorious Kitchen From '69
Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate
Victorian Red Brick Lodge Of The Gainsborough Gardens, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK
Incredible Iron Gate
Tencent Building Of Chengdu , China
The Basílica De La Sagrada Família In Barcelona, Spain, Begun In 1882 By The Catalan Architect Antoni Gaudí, And Is Still Under Construction Today (Photo 2021)
Hide Restaurant, London - Timber Staircase
College Hall @ Upenn - Built 1871
Pavillon Louis Xv A 19th Century Folly In The Parc De Bagatelle, Paris
Parthenon (Athens, Greece). 1875 vs. 2022
1870 Italianate, San Francisco
Library In Copenhagen
Château De Bridoire, Ribagnac, France
The Mahanakhon Is The Tallest Tower In Thailand. The Skyscraper With A Height Of 314 Meters Is Located In Bangkok
No.... My fear of heights would likely leave me catatonic
Close Up Of Typical Japanese Pagoda In Japan
I've never seen a pagoda from that angle. That's incredible!