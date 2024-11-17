ADVERTISEMENT

They don’t build ’em like they used to! Architecture is a fascinating topic because it’s not just theoretical—it’s all around us and impacts us every single day. Depending on whom you ask, you might get the feeling that buildings used to be constructed with much more creativity, flair, and grace in the past.

One subreddit, which unites millions of architecture fans from all corners of the internet, shares photos of the most impressive buildings from all around the world. Today, we’re featuring some of their newest finds. Scroll down for a huge dose of artistic inspiration. Don’t blame us if you suddenly feel the calling to become an architect and/or start hating modern designs!