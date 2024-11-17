ADVERTISEMENT

They don’t build ’em like they used to! Architecture is a fascinating topic because it’s not just theoretical—it’s all around us and impacts us every single day. Depending on whom you ask, you might get the feeling that buildings used to be constructed with much more creativity, flair, and grace in the past.

One subreddit, which unites millions of architecture fans from all corners of the internet, shares photos of the most impressive buildings from all around the world. Today, we’re featuring some of their newest finds. Scroll down for a huge dose of artistic inspiration. Don’t blame us if you suddenly feel the calling to become an architect and/or start hating modern designs!

#1

Folly Bridge Over A Pond In Dunsborough Park, A Historic Country Estate In The Village Of Ripley, Surrey, England

Folly Bridge Over A Pond In Dunsborough Park, A Historic Country Estate In The Village Of Ripley, Surrey, England

ManiaforBeatles Report

#2

Mish House, San Francisco

Mish House, San Francisco

Party-Belt-3624 Report

#3

Greenhouse At The Botanical Garden Of Curitiba, Brazil (1991); Designed By Architect Abraão Assad, Who Was Inspired By The Crystal Palace In London

Greenhouse At The Botanical Garden Of Curitiba, Brazil (1991); Designed By Architect Abraão Assad, Who Was Inspired By The Crystal Palace In London

WonderWmn212 Report

It’ll come as no surprise that our environments shape and affect us. Not just physically but mentally and emotionally, too. Overstimulation can be exhausting. Meanwhile, gray, drab, boring, purely functionalist surroundings can be extremely demotivating. On the flip side, we can feel inspired by truly aesthetic works of art, nature, user-friendly urban design decisions, and architects who see the need for balance between beauty and function, not just the latter. How you build and design cities matters.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, over half of the world’s population lives in cities, and this number will only increase in the future. “Living in urban areas has been associated with increased risk for mental disorders, including anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. Research using functional magnetic resonance imaging has identified changes in the brain indicating that urban upbringing and city living are linked to social stress processing.”

#4

The Courtyard Of A Traditional Mansion In Shiraz, Iran

The Courtyard Of A Traditional Mansion In Shiraz, Iran

Downtown_Duty3437 Report

#5

Old City Hall Station, New York, United States (1904)

Old City Hall Station, New York, United States (1904)

Crafty_Promise Report

#6

Korean Architecture

Korean Architecture

Alexanderreyest Report

The APA states that city living is linked to worse air pollution, increased noise, crime, social inequality, stress from sensory overload, and a lack of open space. On the flip side, cities can also provide various career opportunities, better education, proper healthcare, and social interaction.

In the meantime, one study noted that urbanization brings with it social, economic, and psychological changes. Urbanization affects mental health via increased stressors from polluted and overcrowded environments, less social support, and higher levels of violence.
#7

Ahoopāy Is A Form Of Decorative Honeycomb Vaulting Present In Persian Architecture. The Picture Is From Shah Mosque, Esfahan Iran

Ahoopāy Is A Form Of Decorative Honeycomb Vaulting Present In Persian Architecture. The Picture Is From Shah Mosque, Esfahan Iran

Downtown_Duty3437 Report

#8

Mysore Palace!

Mysore Palace!

[deleted] Report

#9

Behtash Office Building By Omid Shafieie, Isfahan Iran

Behtash Office Building By Omid Shafieie, Isfahan Iran

Downtown_Duty3437 Report

The sprawling architecture subreddit—which we can’t directly name here because internet culture has changed a ton since the online community was founded in 2011—currently has a following of 2.1 million members.

This year, the online community celebrated its 13th birthday. And it’s incredibly likely that they’ll be having more of those in the future.
#10

The Art Nouveau Style Liberty Bridge Crossing The Danube In The Morning Sunlight, Budapest, Hungary. Originally Built In Late 19th Century, Rebuilt After World War II

The Art Nouveau Style Liberty Bridge Crossing The Danube In The Morning Sunlight, Budapest, Hungary. Originally Built In Late 19th Century, Rebuilt After World War II

ManiaforBeatles Report

#11

Interior Adorned In Pure Gold Of The Baroque Church Of São Francisco In Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Interior Adorned In Pure Gold Of The Baroque Church Of São Francisco In Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Confident_Dentist_79 Report

#12

Trinity College Library, Ireland

Trinity College Library, Ireland

ahloiscreamo Report

It’s not hard to see why so many people are such big fans of the online group. For one, it’s not like buildings as a genre are suddenly going to disappear: architecture is a core part of human life and it’s always going to be important, no matter if we’re building space elevators or designing affordable housing.

#13

The Architecture Inside Of The 1100 Years Old Sahastrabahu Temple In Rajasthan, India

The Architecture Inside Of The 1100 Years Old Sahastrabahu Temple In Rajasthan, India

Srinivas_Hunter Report

#14

Holy Cross Chapel In Tehran, Iran

Holy Cross Chapel In Tehran, Iran

[deleted] Report

#15

The Tiered Brick-Clad ‘Second Skin’ Facade Of The Hitra Office And Commercial Building, Tehran Iran

The Tiered Brick-Clad 'Second Skin' Facade Of The Hitra Office And Commercial Building, Tehran Iran

Downtown_Duty3437 Report

Furthermore—and this is key, we think—the photos are incredibly beautiful to look at. With so much content and information being produced, posted, shared, and reshared every single day on the internet, it’s easy to get lost in the tide.

However, photos as aesthetic as these ones are hard to miss. They stand out from the crowd, in the best possible way.
#16

American Radiator Building

American Radiator Building

Hythacg Report

#17

Palais Garnier Opera House Paris, France

Palais Garnier Opera House Paris, France

[deleted] Report

#18

Changsha Meixihu Grand Theater

Changsha Meixihu Grand Theater

idk_who_does Report

The subreddit mainly focuses on individual images of buildings, not cities, skylines, or landscapes. If you come across a great photo that you’d like to share, be sure to include at least a smidgen of context about the place.

For instance, you could mention the location and the name of the building. That way, your audience will find it easier to do research about the place or even put it on their bucket lists of places to visit.
#19

The Inside Of The Marriott Marquis Hotel

The Inside Of The Marriott Marquis Hotel

MopCoveredInBleach Report

#20

Tudor Chimneys At Hampton Court Palace

Tudor Chimneys At Hampton Court Palace

Lepke2011 Report

#21

Hallway To Mysore Palace, India

Hallway To Mysore Palace, India

tooItoobig Report

If you’re not sure of the location, do a bit of research to find it. Google Reverse Image Search is fantastic for this! If you took the photo yourself, be sure to tag it as original content (aka OC).

Meanwhile, if you know the original photographer/source, be sure to mention it. Members are also encouraged to post the resolution of the photo.
#22

High School No. 2 In Poznań, Poland Photo By Aleksander Małachowski

High School No. 2 In Poznań, Poland Photo By Aleksander Małachowski

The_Qube Report

#23

Mosque In Shiraz Iran

Mosque In Shiraz Iran

Kimsameul Report

#24

Church Of St. George In Nea Moudania, Greece

Church Of St. George In Nea Moudania, Greece

Zillahi Report

Even though you’re allowed to repost photos that have already been shared on the sub, the original pic should be at least 3 months old. Furthermore, it shouldn’t be in the top 100 submissions of all time.

This helps keep the flow of the content fresh for everyone involved. No matter how beautiful a building might be, anyone would get tired of looking at it from the same angle hundreds of times in a row.
#25

The National Building Museum In Washington, D.c., Completed In 1887

The National Building Museum In Washington, D.c., Completed In 1887

F**koff555 Report

#26

The Church Of St. George In Lalibela, Ethiopia

The Church Of St. George In Lalibela, Ethiopia

Crypto-Pito Report

#27

Cemetery Next To The Late 12th Century-13th Century Borgund Stave Church, Lærdal, Vestland County, Norway

Cemetery Next To The Late 12th Century-13th Century Borgund Stave Church, Lærdal, Vestland County, Norway

ManiaforBeatles Report

The friendly moderators running the whole show have created a detailed and extensive FAQ that should help anyone new get to grips with the culture and rules of the community.

There’s a lot of technical stuff there regarding posting, hosting, and linking that should help streamline things for everyone.
#28

The Vessel At Hudson Yards, New York City. Opened 2019, Closed 2021. Future Currently Uncertain

The Vessel At Hudson Yards, New York City. Opened 2019, Closed 2021. Future Currently Uncertain

No-Aside-8444 Report

#29

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

From_the_Pampas__ Report

#30

Singapore Elementary School

Singapore Elementary School

meeeganthevegan Report

We’re very curious to hear which buildings were your favorite ones, dear Pandas. If you have a moment, scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts. Have you visited any of these buildings in person?

What kinds of architectural styles do you like the most? What do you think it would take for modern architects to move past the bland designs many of them focus on these days? Let us know!
#31

Oculus Station In Manhattan. Amazing Work By Santiago Calatrava

Oculus Station In Manhattan. Amazing Work By Santiago Calatrava

paulo-delvalle Report

#32

The Shah Mosque Ceiling In Isfahan, Iran

The Shah Mosque Ceiling In Isfahan, Iran

Lepke2011 Report

#33

Most Beautiful Street In Europe, According To Unesco

Most Beautiful Street In Europe, According To Unesco

HeartDry Report

#34

1,800 Hand Painted Tiles From Incredible Tree Of Life Mural Filled With Flora And Fauna

1,800 Hand Painted Tiles From Incredible Tree Of Life Mural Filled With Flora And Fauna

Kimsameul Report

#35

The Chronicle Of Georgia, Near Tbilisi, Georgia

The Chronicle Of Georgia, Near Tbilisi, Georgia

LapsusGames Report

#36

Thousand Year Old Windmills Of Nashtifan, Iran

Thousand Year Old Windmills Of Nashtifan, Iran

nzm_realmrise Report

#37

Recently Reopened 1899 Corner Pub Adorned With Flower Baskets, Marylebone, West End Of London, UK

Recently Reopened 1899 Corner Pub Adorned With Flower Baskets, Marylebone, West End Of London, UK

ManiaforBeatles Report

#38

Office Building In Isfahan, Iran

Office Building In Isfahan, Iran

Technical_Soil4193 Report

#39

Sainte Chapelle

Sainte Chapelle

v9Pv Report

#40

Wencheng Castle, China

Wencheng Castle, China

Chaunc2020 Report

#41

General Electric Building, NYC

General Electric Building, NYC

Hythacg Report

#42

The Pink Lady, One Of The Classic Victorian Homes In Eureka, California

The Pink Lady, One Of The Classic Victorian Homes In Eureka, California

Kalifornier Report

#43

Gaudi's Architecture

Gaudi's Architecture

Kimsameul Report

#44

Wrocław Water Tower, Poland

Wrocław Water Tower, Poland

Lepke2011 Report

#45

The Tombs And Shrines Of Uch Sharif, An Ancient City In Pakistan Believed To Have Been Founded By Alexander The Great In 325 Bce. The City Is Full Of Sufi Shrines And Tombs From The 12-15th Centuries

The Tombs And Shrines Of Uch Sharif, An Ancient City In Pakistan Believed To Have Been Founded By Alexander The Great In 325 Bce. The City Is Full Of Sufi Shrines And Tombs From The 12-15th Centuries

dobzytheding Report

#46

Palmenhaus Schönbrunn (Palm House), Vienna, Austria; Designed By Franz Xaver Segenschmid (Built 1881-82)

Palmenhaus Schönbrunn (Palm House), Vienna, Austria; Designed By Franz Xaver Segenschmid (Built 1881-82)

WonderWmn212 Report

#47

High Drum Fluted Dome Ofgur E Amir, Samarcanda, Uzbekistan

High Drum Fluted Dome Ofgur E Amir, Samarcanda, Uzbekistan

alikander99 Report

#48

Candi Borobudur In Indonesia Is The Largest Buddhist Temple In The World And Was Originally Built In The 9th Century

Candi Borobudur In Indonesia Is The Largest Buddhist Temple In The World And Was Originally Built In The 9th Century

ojosdelostigres Report

#49

Rocchetta Mattei Castle - Near Bologna, Italy

Rocchetta Mattei Castle - Near Bologna, Italy

Aggressive_Owl4802 Report

#50

Cord Asendorf House - Savannah, Georgia, USA

Cord Asendorf House - Savannah, Georgia, USA

rockystl Report

#51

Moskovits Miksa Palace, A Secession-Style Building Completed In 1905 By Architect Kálmán Rimanóczy Jr. In The City Of Oradea, Crișana, Romania

Moskovits Miksa Palace, A Secession-Style Building Completed In 1905 By Architect Kálmán Rimanóczy Jr. In The City Of Oradea, Crișana, Romania

ManiaforBeatles Report

#52

Sumeru Mountain Palace - Bangkok, Thailand

Sumeru Mountain Palace - Bangkok, Thailand

rockystl Report

#53

Mollabashi's House

Mollabashi's House

Kimsameul Report

#54

Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India, 2016

Patrika Gate, Jaipur, India, 2016

vicckrum Report

#55

Leuven Town Hall

Leuven Town Hall

Kimsameul Report

#56

Medieval-Styled Home - Rue Aristide Briand - Argentan, Normandy, France - Built 1955 Not 1509

Medieval-Styled Home - Rue Aristide Briand - Argentan, Normandy, France - Built 1955 Not 1509

rockystl Report

#57

Toledo Train Station, Spain

Toledo Train Station, Spain

oli_ramsay Report

#58

Palau De La Música Catalana, Barcelona

Palau De La Música Catalana, Barcelona

oli_ramsay Report

#59

Galleria Sciarra, Rome

Galleria Sciarra, Rome

oli_ramsay Report

#60

Lobby Of The Chanin Building NYC

Lobby Of The Chanin Building NYC

principle_fbundle Report

#61

Cathedral Of Learning (Pittsburgh, Pa)

Cathedral Of Learning (Pittsburgh, Pa)

quikfrozt Report

#62

Day 27 Of Posting A Random Building From Every Unrecognized Country: Painted Mud House In Tiebele, Burkina Faso

Day 27 Of Posting A Random Building From Every Unrecognized Country: Painted Mud House In Tiebele, Burkina Faso

Wafflemaker105 Report

#63

Yay Or Nay? (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan)

Yay Or Nay? (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan)

atzucach Report

#64

What's The Name Of This Architecture Style? Located In Algiers, Algeria

What's The Name Of This Architecture Style? Located In Algiers, Algeria

deathsowhat Report

#65

A Random Church I Found While Hiking. Near A Forest In Burgos, Spain

A Random Church I Found While Hiking. Near A Forest In Burgos, Spain

Ambrozzio5 Report

#66

Traditional Architecture Of Houses In Yemen Where The First Examples Of Skyscrapers Appeared 600 Years Ago

Traditional Architecture Of Houses In Yemen Where The First Examples Of Skyscrapers Appeared 600 Years Ago

Onahas2 Report

#67

Football Games Played In Front Of A WW2 Bunker

Football Games Played In Front Of A WW2 Bunker

Sea-Strategy-9842 Report

#68

Interface Apartment Building Complex, Singapore

Interface Apartment Building Complex, Singapore

Kimsameul Report

#69

Bárcena Mayor, Cantabria

Bárcena Mayor, Cantabria

HeartDry Report

#70

Jeff Shelton Architect - Building

Jeff Shelton Architect - Building

Kimsameul Report

#71

San Francisco Victorian

San Francisco Victorian

Party-Belt-3624 Report

#72

An Abandoned Building In Karachi, Pakistan

An Abandoned Building In Karachi, Pakistan

dobzytheding Report

#73

Thomaskirche, Leipzig

Thomaskirche, Leipzig

No_Feeling_4613 Report

#74

The World’s Thinnest House… In Valencia, Spain

The World's Thinnest House… In Valencia, Spain

Helpful_Pause_1933 Report

#75

44 Berkeley Square Built In 1740 By Architect William Kent, Later Used By The Clermont Club, An Exclusive Group Of Rich British Gamblers In Mayfair, West End, London, UK

44 Berkeley Square Built In 1740 By Architect William Kent, Later Used By The Clermont Club, An Exclusive Group Of Rich British Gamblers In Mayfair, West End, London, UK

ManiaforBeatles Report

#76

Sluishuis Residential Building Stands Literally In The Water

Sluishuis Residential Building Stands Literally In The Water

gkoays Report

#77

Casa De Pilatos, Seville

Casa De Pilatos, Seville

oli_ramsay Report

#78

„altes Haus“ (Old House) In Bacharach, Germany - Dated 1586

„altes Haus" (Old House) In Bacharach, Germany - Dated 1586

adventu_Rena Report

#

"Books Upstairs" Dublin, Ireland [oc]

"Books Upstairs" Dublin, Ireland [oc]

ProfessorFoglio Report

#80

Bamboo-Infused Terminal At Bangalore Airport, India

Bamboo-Infused Terminal At Bangalore Airport, India

Srinivas_Hunter Report

#81

Carturesti Carusel, A Bookstore In Bucharest, Romania

Carturesti Carusel, A Bookstore In Bucharest, Romania

AshenriseOfficial Report

