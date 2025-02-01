53 Captivating Historical Photos From This Online Group That Reveal How People Lived Decades AgoInterview
Before cameras, history was told through words, paintings, and fading memories. But with their invention, we gained something remarkable—the ability to capture moments exactly as they were. Now, we can look back and see life in stunning detail, from everyday moments to world-defining events.
One of the best places to find rare and fascinating images from the past is the subreddit r/Historycord, home to the largest partnered history server on Discord. We’ve gathered some of their most intriguing posts below—explore them, upvote your favorites, and if you’re curious to learn more about the group, don’t miss our conversation with its head admin. Enjoy!
German Soldiers React To Footage Of Concentration Camps, 1945
Last Surviving Wooden Door From The Gas Chambers At Auschwitz. For Millions Of Jews, It Was The Last Door They Ever Saw
A Burger King Located In Manhattan, New York, Offered Free Internet Access To Customers In 1998
With 76,000 members on Reddit and nearly 20,000 on Discord, Historycord describes itself as a community for “people who live and breathe history.” What sets the group apart is its dedication to accuracy—it doesn’t just encourage members to share interesting historical photos and videos but also to analyze, critique, and improve their knowledge.
Workers Constructing Mount Rushmore, 1941
A Woman Sitting In The Ruins Of Cologne, Germany, 1945
Sharon Tate Photographed By Jack Garofalo In Cannes, 1968
Bored Panda reached out to the team behind Historycord and spoke with Pablo, the senior administrator and de facto head of the subreddit.
He explained that the group first began as a Discord server—now the largest history-focused server on the platform—before expanding to Reddit.
“We created this subreddit to grow that community at first, but now it has blossomed into something much larger than we had ever imagined,” he told us.
Satchel Paige At His Final Pro Baseball Game In Which He Pitched 3 Scoreless Innings For The Kansas City A’s In 1965 At The Age Of 59. An Easy Chair And A Nurse Were Provided In The Bullpen
Anne Frank's Father, Otto Frank, With Other Soldiers In 1915
Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940
To recreate this photo first find one giant woman. Second find two tiny women.
Pablo may be one of the most qualified history subreddit admins out there. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and is currently pursuing a master’s in education.
“I have found this subreddit to be surprisingly helpful in structuring my future career, and I am now particularly fascinated in archivism and the National Archives and Records Administration,” he shared. “I like the mesh of edutainment that this server provides, which I believe blends both aspects into a unique and lax environment.”
Time Square In 1978
Department Store Workers On Their Lunch Break, Chattanooga, Tn, 1905
Did they work on the Chattanooga choo choo?
New Year's Eve Party, 1930s
Ensuring historical accuracy on social media is no easy task, but it’s more important than ever.
According to the American Historical Association, 26% of people use social media to learn about the past, with that number rising to 35% among those aged 18-29. Meanwhile, TikTok videos labeled #history have collected over 135 billion views.
Given these numbers, it’s refreshing to see a community like Historycord take its role seriously and promote critical thinking.
University Of Wisconsin-Madison Dorm Room In Chadbourne Hall In 1898
High School Auto Shop Class In The 1950s
New York City, 1900
“Social media is quite good for self-education,” Pablo said. “And I believe the main reason for this is due to the social networking that it promotes. Unlike a website or news board, forums, discussion boards, and social media sites like Reddit and Discord will usually have near-instantaneous critical analysis on any number of claims made by a user.”
“This allows for quick responses in an environment that promotes rapid intellectual equity and personal growth, which I have found extremely useful throughout my experience.”
Edmund Kemper, A Serial [Criminal], In California Medical Center In The Early 2000s With Two Prison Guards
When She Was 23, Rosemary Kennedy, The Sister Of Jfk And Rfk, Had A Forced Lobotomy Arranged By Her Father. The Surgery Left Her Incapacitated For The Rest Of Her Life
Firefighters Protecting The General Sherman, The Largest Tree In The World, From A Wildfire
If r/Historycord has piqued your interest, Pablo highly recommends checking out the community’s Discord server.
“I would invite you to explore our Discord server to learn more about how our subreddit’s social attitudes were formed, leading to this unique culture on a website such as Reddit,” he said.
Dal Gulley’s General Store In Claiborne County, Tennessee Ca 1949
Two Kids Discovered A 1974 Ferrari Dino Buried In Their Backyard While Playing In 1978
So nobody noticed anyone digging a big hole in their yard before. Plus the roof seems higher than the level of the yard by the wall
Tragedy By The Sea, 1954. Showing A Married Couple Standing On A Beach Moments After Learning Their 19-Month-Old Son Disappeared
A Woman In The 1950’s Standing Next To A Redwood Tree
Hmm, that could just be a very short woman. We need a banana for scale.
B-17 Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee, Who Fell 22,000 Feet Without A Parachute, Landing On The Glass Roof Of St. Nazaire Train Station, Breaking It Through. He Suffered Multiple Injuries, Including A Broken Leg And A Badly Cut Arm, But He Lived. January 3, 1943
There is another story where the tail gunner jumped without a chute because the plane was on fire and the tail position was too tight for a chute and his chute was already on fire where he kept it. He lived.
Lumberjacks, Ca 1900
"I'm a lumberjack and I'm OK I sleep all night, I work all day."
Stewardess Qualifications In The 1940s
Hundreds Of B-17 Flying Fortresses Awaiting The Scrap Heap, 1946
My Dad On Shore Leave - Malaysia In 1940 At 17 Years Old
Coffee Shop, Baltimore, Maryland, 1930
A Tourist And His Car At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon. Arizona, USA. 1914
A Soldier And His Date, Boston, Ma, Ca 1940. (Photo By Leslie Jones)
Dicky Chappelle Was A War Correspondent And Combat Photographer Covering Iwo Jima, Okinawa, And The Hungarian Uprising Of 1954. She Was Kia While Patrolling With The Marines On 4 Nov 1965. Dicky Was Only 47 At Time Of Her Death
Cheyenne Dog Soldier Black Wolf, 1921
Joe Dimaggio, Age 20, Enjoying Some Of His Mother Rosalie's 1936 Spaghetti
Partiers In New York City On New Year's Eve, As 1941 Turns To 1942
Burbank High School Parking Lot In Burbank, California 1966
A Police Officer Playing Duck Duck Goose With Children In New York, 1970
A Business Excursion Riding Through Death Valley In Search Of The Mineral Borax, Sometime In The 1890's
Harlem Grocer Standing In Front Of His Store, 1937
A Girl Posing On A Car, Ca 1920
My Great Grandfather Wrote This Letter To My Grandfather. He Was K**led 8 Days Later
American Activist Rachel Corrie, 23, Stands Between An Israeli Bulldozer And A Palestinian House On March 16, 2003, In Rafah In The Gaza Strip. Corrie Was Run Over And Killed By An Israeli Bulldozer As She Protested The Demolition Of Palestinian Houses. (2003)
In August 2017, An Unexploded American 1,000 Pound Bomb (450 Kg) Was Discovered At The Site Of The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant
A Us Federal Records Center, Shielded Underneath Thousands Of Tons Of Stone Deep Within A Limestone Cave
Legendary Actor James Stewart On The Phone As His Father Alexander Serves A Customer At His Family’s Hardware Store In Indiana, Pennsylvania. Photograph Taken By Peter Stackpole In 1945. “J.m. Stewart & Co. Hardware Store” Was Established By James Stewart’s Grandfather In 1853
An actor who could have stayed home and made movies but instead fought for his country. Unlike John Wayne and Ronald Reagan.
Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents
"Meatless menu"? Really? I'll have the hot roast turkey seeing as though I am vegetarian...
When Mcdonald’s Introduced The Quarter Pounder, 1973
Jesse Owens, An American Athlete, In London Following His Four Gold Medals At The 1936 Berlin Olympics
The USA treated him worse than Nazi Germany did when he won those medals.