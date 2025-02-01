ADVERTISEMENT

Before cameras, history was told through words, paintings, and fading memories. But with their invention, we gained something remarkable—the ability to capture moments exactly as they were. Now, we can look back and see life in stunning detail, from everyday moments to world-defining events.

One of the best places to find rare and fascinating images from the past is the subreddit r/Historycord, home to the largest partnered history server on Discord. We’ve gathered some of their most intriguing posts below—explore them, upvote your favorites, and if you’re curious to learn more about the group, don’t miss our conversation with its head admin. Enjoy!

#1

German Soldiers React To Footage Of Concentration Camps, 1945

Historical photo of soldiers in uniforms sitting in rows, some covering their faces with hands.

biache34
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Not all German soldiers were bad people. My great-grandfather lived in Lorraine, he could join the German army, or die. He was sent to the battle of Stalingrad and miraculously survived.

    #2

    Last Surviving Wooden Door From The Gas Chambers At Auschwitz. For Millions Of Jews, It Was The Last Door They Ever Saw

    Historic wooden door displayed in a glass case, showcasing how people lived decades ago.

    #3

    A Burger King Located In Manhattan, New York, Offered Free Internet Access To Customers In 1998

    Man in a vintage internet cafe using a computer, surrounded by fast food, capturing historical lifestyle decades ago.

    With 76,000 members on Reddit and nearly 20,000 on Discord, Historycord describes itself as a community for “people who live and breathe history.” What sets the group apart is its dedication to accuracy—it doesn’t just encourage members to share interesting historical photos and videos but also to analyze, critique, and improve their knowledge.
    #4

    Workers Constructing Mount Rushmore, 1941

    Historic photo of Mount Rushmore under construction, detailing scaffolding on the sculpture in black and white.

    #5

    A Woman Sitting In The Ruins Of Cologne, Germany, 1945

    A person with luggage sits in a war-torn city street, capturing historical life decades ago.

    #6

    Sharon Tate Photographed By Jack Garofalo In Cannes, 1968

    Woman in blue bikini enjoying a sunny day at a beach, capturing historical lifestyle moments from decades ago.

    Bored Panda reached out to the team behind Historycord and spoke with Pablo, the senior administrator and de facto head of the subreddit.

    He explained that the group first began as a Discord server—now the largest history-focused server on the platform—before expanding to Reddit.

    “We created this subreddit to grow that community at first, but now it has blossomed into something much larger than we had ever imagined,” he told us.
    #7

    Satchel Paige At His Final Pro Baseball Game In Which He Pitched 3 Scoreless Innings For The Kansas City A’s In 1965 At The Age Of 59. An Easy Chair And A Nurse Were Provided In The Bullpen

    Man in a baseball uniform sitting in a rocking chair, with a nurse and another person holding a cap nearby, showcasing historical living.

    #8

    Anne Frank's Father, Otto Frank, With Other Soldiers In 1915

    Four soldiers in historical uniforms pose in front of a building, showcasing life decades ago.

    #9

    Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940

    Women posing creatively on a beach in vintage swimwear, illustrating historical lifestyles decades ago.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    To recreate this photo first find one giant woman. Second find two tiny women.

    Pablo may be one of the most qualified history subreddit admins out there. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and is currently pursuing a master’s in education.

    “I have found this subreddit to be surprisingly helpful in structuring my future career, and I am now particularly fascinated in archivism and the National Archives and Records Administration,” he shared. “I like the mesh of edutainment that this server provides, which I believe blends both aspects into a unique and lax environment.”

    #10

    Time Square In 1978

    Snowy 1970s city street with vintage cars, people walking, and historical signs, showcasing life decades ago.

    #11

    Department Store Workers On Their Lunch Break, Chattanooga, Tn, 1905

    Three women in vintage dresses sitting on a rooftop, tipping their hats, showcasing historical fashion from decades ago.

    #12

    New Year's Eve Party, 1930s

    People celebrating at a lively party in vintage attire, wearing festive hats and raising glasses, showcasing historical living.

    Ensuring historical accuracy on social media is no easy task, but it’s more important than ever.

    According to the American Historical Association, 26% of people use social media to learn about the past, with that number rising to 35% among those aged 18-29. Meanwhile, TikTok videos labeled #history have collected over 135 billion views.

    Given these numbers, it’s refreshing to see a community like Historycord take its role seriously and promote critical thinking.
    #13

    University Of Wisconsin-Madison Dorm Room In Chadbourne Hall In 1898

    Woman arranging items in a vintage room, showcasing historical household decor and lifestyle from decades ago.

    #14

    High School Auto Shop Class In The 1950s

    People working on cars in a historical workshop, showcasing how people lived decades ago through captivating historical photos.

    #15

    New York City, 1900

    Bustling historical street scene showcasing how people lived decades ago, with a crowded market and vintage attire.

    “Social media is quite good for self-education,” Pablo said. “And I believe the main reason for this is due to the social networking that it promotes. Unlike a website or news board, forums, discussion boards, and social media sites like Reddit and Discord will usually have near-instantaneous critical analysis on any number of claims made by a user.”

    “This allows for quick responses in an environment that promotes rapid intellectual equity and personal growth, which I have found extremely useful throughout my experience.”
    #16

    Edmund Kemper, A Serial [Criminal], In California Medical Center In The Early 2000s With Two Prison Guards

    Historical photo of a tall man with arms outstretched between two officers in a hallway, showcasing people decades ago.

    #17

    When She Was 23, Rosemary Kennedy, The Sister Of Jfk And Rfk, Had A Forced Lobotomy Arranged By Her Father. The Surgery Left Her Incapacitated For The Rest Of Her Life

    Smiling woman in a vintage hat and dress, holding a cigarette, capturing a historical moment from decades ago.

    #18

    Firefighters Protecting The General Sherman, The Largest Tree In The World, From A Wildfire

    Firefighters wrapping a giant sequoia tree base with protective foil, historical preservation techniques in nature.

    If r/Historycord has piqued your interest, Pablo highly recommends checking out the community’s Discord server.

    “I would invite you to explore our Discord server to learn more about how our subreddit’s social attitudes were formed, leading to this unique culture on a website such as Reddit,” he said.

    #19

    Dal Gulley’s General Store In Claiborne County, Tennessee Ca 1949

    Vintage store scene showing people from decades ago interacting and engaging in a lively, historical setting.

    #20

    Two Kids Discovered A 1974 Ferrari Dino Buried In Their Backyard While Playing In 1978

    Historical photo of a classic car being excavated from the ground while people observe from behind a wall.

    dangerene
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    So nobody noticed anyone digging a big hole in their yard before. Plus the roof seems higher than the level of the yard by the wall

    #21

    Tragedy By The Sea, 1954. Showing A Married Couple Standing On A Beach Moments After Learning Their 19-Month-Old Son Disappeared

    Couple dancing on a beach, capturing historical lifestyle moments from decades ago.

    #22

    A Woman In The 1950’s Standing Next To A Redwood Tree

    A person stands beside a giant tree trunk, with a vintage car in the background, showcasing historical living decades ago.

    #23

    B-17 Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee, Who Fell 22,000 Feet Without A Parachute, Landing On The Glass Roof Of St. Nazaire Train Station, Breaking It Through. He Suffered Multiple Injuries, Including A Broken Leg And A Badly Cut Arm, But He Lived. January 3, 1943

    Gun turret with person inside, showcasing historical photos of life decades ago.

    dangerene
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    There is another story where the tail gunner jumped without a chute because the plane was on fire and the tail position was too tight for a chute and his chute was already on fire where he kept it. He lived.

    #24

    Lumberjacks, Ca 1900

    Historical photo of lumberjacks sitting on stacked logs, showcasing how people lived decades ago.

    #25

    Stewardess Qualifications In The 1940s

    Three stewardesses in uniform presenting standards sign; historical photos of airline industry decades ago.

    #26

    Hundreds Of B-17 Flying Fortresses Awaiting The Scrap Heap, 1946

    Historic photo of countless military airplanes lined up on a field, illustrating past aviation practices.

    #27

    My Dad On Shore Leave - Malaysia In 1940 At 17 Years Old

    Vintage photo of a sailor in uniform sitting on a classic AJS motorcycle, showcasing historical lifestyles.

    #28

    Coffee Shop, Baltimore, Maryland, 1930

    Man in coat and hat looking at vintage coffee house menu, showcasing historical dining options and prices from decades ago.

    #29

    A Tourist And His Car At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon. Arizona, USA. 1914

    Historic photo of a person sitting on the edge of a cliff with an old car parked nearby.

    #30

    A Soldier And His Date, Boston, Ma, Ca 1940. (Photo By Leslie Jones)

    "Historical photo of a man in military uniform and woman in dress, holding a fur coat in a vintage setting."

    #31

    Dicky Chappelle Was A War Correspondent And Combat Photographer Covering Iwo Jima, Okinawa, And The Hungarian Uprising Of 1954. She Was Kia While Patrolling With The Marines On 4 Nov 1965. Dicky Was Only 47 At Time Of Her Death

    Man in camouflage with a camera, wearing glasses and a hat, sitting outdoors, representing a historical photo theme.

    #32

    Cheyenne Dog Soldier Black Wolf, 1921

    A historical photo showcasing a person on horseback, wearing ceremonial attire and face paint, depicting life decades ago.

    #33

    Joe Dimaggio, Age 20, Enjoying Some Of His Mother Rosalie's 1936 Spaghetti

    Elderly woman in apron smiling at seated man with pasta, revealing historical living moments.

    #34

    Partiers In New York City On New Year's Eve, As 1941 Turns To 1942

    Group of people in military uniforms socializing at a table, capturing historical moments from decades ago.

    #35

    Burbank High School Parking Lot In Burbank, California 1966

    Vintage cars parked in a retro-styled lot, showcasing historical lifestyle from decades ago.

    #36

    A Police Officer Playing Duck Duck Goose With Children In New York, 1970

    Police officer playing with laughing children on a street, showcasing historical moments from decades ago.

    #37

    A Business Excursion Riding Through Death Valley In Search Of The Mineral Borax, Sometime In The 1890's

    Historical photo of a horse-drawn wagon train crossing a vast desert landscape with mountains in the background.

    #38

    Harlem Grocer Standing In Front Of His Store, 1937

    Man in apron stands outside historical grocery store, showcasing community shopping decades ago.

    #39

    A Girl Posing On A Car, Ca 1920

    Young woman in vintage attire sitting on the bumper of an early 20th-century car, reflecting historical lifestyle.

    #40

    My Great Grandfather Wrote This Letter To My Grandfather. He Was K**led 8 Days Later

    Typed letter from March 30, 1944, sharing insights on how people lived decades ago during wartime.

    #41

    American Activist Rachel Corrie, 23, Stands Between An Israeli Bulldozer And A Palestinian House On March 16, 2003, In Rafah In The Gaza Strip. Corrie Was Run Over And Killed By An Israeli Bulldozer As She Protested The Demolition Of Palestinian Houses. (2003)

    Person in a red jacket with megaphone stands beside a large historical bulldozer outside a building.

    #42

    In August 2017, An Unexploded American 1,000 Pound Bomb (450 Kg) Was Discovered At The Site Of The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

    A group of people safely removing a large historical bomb, revealing past living conditions decades ago.

    #43

    A Us Federal Records Center, Shielded Underneath Thousands Of Tons Of Stone Deep Within A Limestone Cave

    Historical photo of a large archive room with endless shelves filled with documents, showcasing how people organized records decades ago.

    #44

    Legendary Actor James Stewart On The Phone As His Father Alexander Serves A Customer At His Family’s Hardware Store In Indiana, Pennsylvania. Photograph Taken By Peter Stackpole In 1945. “J.m. Stewart & Co. Hardware Store” Was Established By James Stewart’s Grandfather In 1853

    Three men in a historical shop setting, one in military uniform, engaging in conversation with vintage items around.

    dangerene
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    An actor who could have stayed home and made movies but instead fought for his country. Unlike John Wayne and Ronald Reagan.

    #45

    Lunch Menu From R.h. Macy & Co, New York, 1917. All Prices Are In Cents

    Meatless menu from R.H. Macy & Co., showcasing historical meal options and prices from decades ago.

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    "Meatless menu"? Really? I'll have the hot roast turkey seeing as though I am vegetarian...

    #46

    When Mcdonald’s Introduced The Quarter Pounder, 1973

    Vintage McDonald's billboard with a large burger and 1960s cars, showcasing historical advertising methods.

    #47

    Jesse Owens, An American Athlete, In London Following His Four Gold Medals At The 1936 Berlin Olympics

    Smiling person in a vintage pinstripe suit and hat, holding a briefcase, exiting a historical train with others.

    #48

    Manhattan Juxtaposed Before The Arrival Of Settlers And How It Looks Today

    Historical photo showing Manhattan's transformation from lush greenery to urban development.

    #49

    Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Heinz Factory. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 1897

    A woman in vintage attire operates machinery in a historic bottling plant, surrounded by shelves of glass bottles.

    #50

    Christmas In Wisconsin, Ca. 1900

    Children with dolls by a decorated Christmas tree in a vintage room, showcasing historical living decades ago.

    #51

    Menu From Barnum’s Hotel, Baltimore, Maryland In 1863

    Historical breakfast menu from Barnum's Hotel in 1863, featuring various meats, eggs, breads, and breakfast wines.

    #52

    Mom And Dad In 1955 After They Started Dating. Picture Taken On Lake Winnipesaukee New Hampshire

    Two people in vintage attire posing by a lake, embodying how people lived decades ago.

    #53

    This Was My Grandmother She Was Born In 1886 And Passed Away In 1974

    A woman standing beside a vintage car, showcasing historical fashion and everyday life from decades ago.

