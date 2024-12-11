From differences in values to incompatible lifestyles, below you will find the careers that people believe come with dealbreakers in potential partners.

To explore the topic further, Reddit user Stupidis_Stupidoes invited everyone on the platform to list the professions that would keep them from dating someone.

Choosing a partner is like picking a new TV show—usually, you need to invest at least a few evenings to make sure it's worth the binge. But sometimes, you can tell from the tagline alone that it's not for you.

#1 Any profession that makes them a celebrity. I thoroughly enjoy not being in any spotlight.

#2 As someone who’s bartended for ages, bartenders are very hard to date. Getting off work as late as 4 a.m., the culture, it’s hard to find someone outside the industry who can put up with it, and equally hard to find someone within who you can be healthy with.

Of course, people can take issue with more than just occupation. A survey by Change Research discovered that women's biggest red flag when looking for a relationship is a date revealing they're a MAGA Republican, with 76% of women saying it's a major turnoff. The second biggest red flag for women is people who "have no hobbies" (66%), and the third is those who say "All Lives Matter" (60%). When it comes to men between the ages of 18 and 34, the biggest turn-off is people who identify as communist (64%), but they also have a problem with those who have no hobbies (60%) as well as MAGA Republicans (59%).

#3 I hate saying it but police officers. 90% are attracted to the job for power reasons and I tend to not like their personalities. .

#4 Any job requiring high pressure sales. Those jobs attract a certain type of person I don’t like.

#5 I’m a massage therapist, one of my friends (also massage therapist) started seeing a guy and he said he wasn’t sure he was totally comfortable with her doing massage and would she consider finding another job?



And that was the end of that budding romance.

Holly Schiff, a licensed clinical psychologist, says a red flag is a sign that the person you are considering can't have a healthy relationship with you, and it's important to take these things seriously because if you were to pursue this relationship, it could be potentially psychologically, emotionally, and physically dangerous. "A red flag is basically a reason to either stop the relationship altogether or kind of back away a little bit because it's ... a clue or a hint of like an underlying issue," Schiff explains.

#6 Nurse or doctor. They work very long hours and come home tired.

#7 No matter the profession, someone who's job would require to travel a lot, like far abroad and for longer periods, would definitely not be my preference and probably a show stopper.

#8 Any job that:



1. required them to be away for months at a time or extensive travel



2. Any job that had really unstable income month-to-month.



my g/f's job right now is perfect: she works 4 days a week, 10 hours a day, always the same start/stop time, every friday/sat/sun is off. It makes planning stuff super easy.

Half of men, 53%, say they want a relationship, according to a 2024 Tinder report, and a whopping 68% of women say the same. However, almost all respondents — 91% of men and 94% of women — say dating is difficult. Maybe we have too many preferences?

#9 No politicians, period.

#10 A YouTube prankster.

#11 A lawyer. I was raised by two of them. I've worked with and known several in my extended social circle.



Every single one I've met has never been able to turn it off and I'd prefer not to be examined and cross-examined on a date.

#12 F**k clowns. I have a fear of clowns that, while embarrassing to admit, is still something that makes me feel a duty toward other people. Warning them against clowns.

#13 Any kind of influencer if you can even call that a profession.

#14 Assassin.

#15 Pilot. Worked for an airline once upon a time and not one of those f*****s was faithful to his wife. And more than one had a 'mistress' in an Asian country. Filthy bastards they were.

#16 Musician...I can confirm this as a musician :/.

#17 Arachnologists because I have a phobia of spiders.

#18 I’m a paramedic, so my vote is nurses. Don’t do it.

#19 Priest.

#20 Physician. I dated a surgeon for 3 years in my 20s. Terrible hours, so much drama, so much ego. Nurses throwing themselves at him every day. I later went to nursing school myself and have never, ever been tempted to date a doctor.

#21 My ex wife’s attorney is definitely banned.

#22 Some spiritual b******t scam.

#23 Gondolier.

#24 Crime boss .

#25 Self-help/motivational guru probably or any other charlatan/snake oil type of profession because it means we will have many conflicts and incompatibilities over science.

#26 Anything church related.

#27 Someone who works in a slaughterhouse.

#28 Any fake profession - chiropractors, televangelists, mlm,



Also police.

#29 Dangerous professions or professions that keep them away from the home for awhile (military, firefighter, cop, etc).

#30 "Influncer"

"OnlyFans content creator"

"Social media manager/creator/liaison"

"Reddit/Discord moderator"

"Sugar baby".

#31 Realtor.

#32 Sex worker, mortician, corrections officer, spy.

#33 Military. I graduated high school 2003 and saw tons of my friends deployed and friend’s significant others be deployed and couldn’t imagine the stress. Also not having control over your life and where you live.

#34 I'm a little prejudiced against insurance adjusters. I've known a few and they're good people, but if I were dating someone whose profession was the same as people who have made my life a nightmare in the past, it would be a rocky start.



It's probably small-minded of me. But I think of it like DUI attorneys. Someone has to f**k them, but it doesn't have to be someone who was hit by a drunk driver.

#35 Litigation lawyer.

#36 School teacher. It’s just changed too much and they carry such a heavy burden all the time. I’m not sure when the switch happened from Teachers/Parents as a partnership to Teachers VS Parents, but that is in the top 5 of worst things ever. My mom saw it coming and I’m glad both of my parents got out of teaching with their mental health, physical health, and reputations intact.



Teachers today seem like they are in a no win situation.

#37 D**g Dealer.

#38 Sales.