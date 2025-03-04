Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He’s Seething Mad”: Woman Refuses To Lend Brother $700, Spends $1,200 On Her Dog
Family, Relationships

“He’s Seething Mad”: Woman Refuses To Lend Brother $700, Spends $1,200 On Her Dog

It’s no secret that family relationships can get complicated, especially when there’s money involved. And there doesn’t even have to be a big inheritance or other assets to fight over to make people fall out; sometimes their spending habits can be enough.

The way she handled her finances became a problem in this redditor’s family, too. After refusing to lend her brother $700 for his car repair, the woman soon found herself having to spend nearly twice the amount on her dog. But her family couldn’t understand why she would spend the money on her dog and not her brother.

RELATED:

    Money is known to work wonders when it comes to straining family relationships

    Image credits: Getty Images / envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman’s family couldn’t understand why she would spend money on her dog but not lend it to her brother

    Image credits: msvyatkovska / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: the_D20_you_melted

    People in the comments sided with the dog owner

    One, however, believed that the woman was a jerk in the situation

    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's get this straight - you were the only one who could lend him money because he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family. Months later, the clan is trying to sanctimoniously tell you off because he's deliberately gone out to each of them, to tell them that (checks notes) *he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family*?

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a wild guess from an old woman here - all those family members could probably have *lent* him $50-$100 each. But he figured that that many people hounding him for repayment would mean that he would have to actually pay them back. But if he wrangled $700 from his sister, he could then set the family on her for being hard hearted about insisting on the loan being repaid. It appears that his entitlement is so entrenched that he'd rather lose his job and be able to blame her than borrow money he *has* to repay and keep his job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zedrapazia avatar
    Zedrapazia
    Zedrapazia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I see here is that if OP had given the money to her pretentious brother, she wouldn't have had the savings to save her dog from the dental abscess. That's what you save emergency money for, NTA!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she had lent him the money, he could have lent the money back for her dog later.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    deliagoth1 avatar
    PeakyBlinder
    PeakyBlinder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good thing the money did not go to the brother, it was obviously for emergencies and got put to good use.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
