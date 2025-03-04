“He’s Seething Mad”: Woman Refuses To Lend Brother $700, Spends $1,200 On Her Dog
It’s no secret that family relationships can get complicated, especially when there’s money involved. And there doesn’t even have to be a big inheritance or other assets to fight over to make people fall out; sometimes their spending habits can be enough.
The way she handled her finances became a problem in this redditor’s family, too. After refusing to lend her brother $700 for his car repair, the woman soon found herself having to spend nearly twice the amount on her dog. But her family couldn’t understand why she would spend the money on her dog and not her brother.
Money is known to work wonders when it comes to straining family relationships
Image credits: Getty Images / envato (not the actual photo)
This woman’s family couldn’t understand why she would spend money on her dog but not lend it to her brother
Image credits: msvyatkovska / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: the_D20_you_melted
People in the comments sided with the dog owner
One, however, believed that the woman was a jerk in the situation
Let's get this straight - you were the only one who could lend him money because he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family. Months later, the clan is trying to sanctimoniously tell you off because he's deliberately gone out to each of them, to tell them that (checks notes) *he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family*?
Just a wild guess from an old woman here - all those family members could probably have *lent* him $50-$100 each. But he figured that that many people hounding him for repayment would mean that he would have to actually pay them back. But if he wrangled $700 from his sister, he could then set the family on her for being hard hearted about insisting on the loan being repaid. It appears that his entitlement is so entrenched that he'd rather lose his job and be able to blame her than borrow money he *has* to repay and keep his job.Load More Replies...
All I see here is that if OP had given the money to her pretentious brother, she wouldn't have had the savings to save her dog from the dental abscess. That's what you save emergency money for, NTA!
If she had lent him the money, he could have lent the money back for her dog later.Load More Replies...
Good thing the money did not go to the brother, it was obviously for emergencies and got put to good use.
Let's get this straight - you were the only one who could lend him money because he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family. Months later, the clan is trying to sanctimoniously tell you off because he's deliberately gone out to each of them, to tell them that (checks notes) *he was too embarrassed to tell the rest of the family*?
Just a wild guess from an old woman here - all those family members could probably have *lent* him $50-$100 each. But he figured that that many people hounding him for repayment would mean that he would have to actually pay them back. But if he wrangled $700 from his sister, he could then set the family on her for being hard hearted about insisting on the loan being repaid. It appears that his entitlement is so entrenched that he'd rather lose his job and be able to blame her than borrow money he *has* to repay and keep his job.Load More Replies...
All I see here is that if OP had given the money to her pretentious brother, she wouldn't have had the savings to save her dog from the dental abscess. That's what you save emergency money for, NTA!
If she had lent him the money, he could have lent the money back for her dog later.Load More Replies...
Good thing the money did not go to the brother, it was obviously for emergencies and got put to good use.
31
9