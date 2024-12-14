ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask some people, they might jokingly say that finding the perfect tattoo and tattoo artist is harder than finding true love. And when tattoos take a wrong turn, the results can be both cringe-worthy and comically unforgettable. From words hilariously misspelled to designs that didn’t quite hit the mark, we’ve scoured the internet to compile some of the most epic tattoo fails. Whether it’s an ambitious idea poorly executed or a design that didn’t age well, these stories will have you laughing, gasping, and reconsidering the tattoo you’ve been planning. Keep reading for some of the internet’s funniest tattoo disasters and lessons learned the hard way!

#1

Funny worst tattoo fail featuring a distorted portrait along with dinosaur and balloons on a person's leg.

    #2

    Chest tattoo with Scooby Doo theme, featuring text and haunted scenes, exemplifies funny worst tattoo fails.

    If it weren’t for the abundance of ‘will’s, I’d be more than fine with this.

    #3

    Portrait tattoo with an unfortunate placement creating a funny worst tattoo fail effect.

    When it comes to tattoos, many people spend months—or even years—contemplating their perfect design. Others? Well, they might walk into a studio on a whim, carried by the rush of spontaneity.

    To explore this fascinating mix of planning and impulsiveness, Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience. With an impressive Instagram following of 34k and additional expertise as a mehndi artist, Harkesh gave us an inside look at the world of tattooing.
    #4

    A humorous tattoo fail of a distorted face with long hair and a glowing heart on an arm.

    #5

    Tattoo with spelling error on arm showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail, reading "no one can safe me but you."

    #6

    Man with "Judgement" tattoo on back, swimming at the beach; showcases funny worst tattoo fails.

    “There are two kinds of people who come to us,” Harkesh began. “Some know exactly what they want, often bringing references and discussing details. Others are first-timers, excited and sometimes even spontaneous. They see it as an adventure, which can be fun but also tricky.”

    When asked about guiding these newcomers, Harkesh revealed: “We always give suggestions. For example, we recommend darker ink for people with darker skin tones so their tattoos pop and age well. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this—it’s purely to ensure the tattoo looks its best. But some people insist on their choices, and while we know they might regret it, we can’t say no if they’re firm.”
    #7

    Tattoo fail with misspelled text and a poorly drawn hand design.

    #8

    Colorful butterfly tattoo with stars, possibly a funny worst tattoo fail, on forearm.

    #9

    Cartoon-style tattoo fail of a guitarist and distorted band name on a forearm.

    Harkesh shared that balancing client expectations is often the hardest part of the job. “The sky’s the limit for tattoo designs these days,” he explained.

    “But when clients bring highly detailed animated images, they sometimes think it will look identical on their skin. Skin is not paper, and designs adapt differently. We do our best to explain this upfront to avoid disappointment later.”
    #10

    Poorly drawn superhero tattoo on a person's back, exemplifying funny worst tattoo fails with odd proportions.

    #11

    Poorly executed dog tattoo with uneven shading, showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail on someone's arm.

    #12

    Cartoon character tattoo featuring a man in Crocs labeled "Mr Tees," illustrating a funny worst tattoo fail.

    Harkesh spoke about emotional tattoos as well. “Love and relationships inspire a lot of tattoos. Names, special dates, matching designs—you name it.

    But when the relationship ends, those tattoos become painful reminders. It’s the same with friendship tattoos. I’ve seen three friends get the same design, only for the bond to break, and suddenly, they all want cover-ups.

    #13

    Tattoo with a typo in the phrase "already lose," showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail on a forearm.

    #14

    Compass tattoo fail with mismatched geometric shapes on a forearm, showcasing tattoo fail humor.

    #15

    Funny worst tattoo fails featuring a poorly drawn superhero tattoo on a person's arm.

    Cover-ups, according to Harkesh, are an art form in themselves. “If someone regrets a five-inch tattoo, we’ll often design a seven-inch piece to cover it seamlessly. It’s about creating something they’ll love, not just hiding something they don’t.”
    #16

    Tattoo with text on a person's shoulder, humorously featuring a common mistake in lettering. Funny worst tattoo fails.

    #17

    Colorful tattoo fail of a cartoonish man with animals on shoulder, showcasing vibrant colors and humorous design elements.

    #18

    Tattoo fail with misspelled word "thirteen" inked on skin, showcasing a funny mistake.

    When asked for advice for aspiring tattoo enthusiasts, Harkesh emphasized the importance of preparation and trust. “Take your time choosing a design.

    Think about how it will look 10 or 20 years from now. And listen to your artist—they’ve seen it all and can guide you toward something timeless and meaningful.”
    #19

    Colorful flower tattoo with awkward shading, an example of tattoo fails.

    #20

    Spider and moon tattoo fail with funny mismatched shapes on skin.

    #21

    Back tattoo fail with misspelled quote, scales, and wings.

    As we wrapped up, Harkesh left us with this nugget of wisdom: “A tattoo is a story etched on your skin. Make sure it’s a story you’ll be proud to tell.”

    So, what’s your tattoo story? Share your experience or dream design below—we’d love to hear it!

    #22

    Tattoo fail with "Women Wont Wheesht" text on forearm, next to a sun design.

    #23

    Funny worst tattoo fail depicting poorly drawn dogs on skin.

    #24

    A humorous tattoo fail depicting a woman in a bikini with exaggerated features on a person's arm.

    #25

    Humorous tattoo fail depicting a stylized figure with glasses, holding guns, in a blue shirt and brown jacket.

    #26

    Tiger face with purple petals in a funny tattoo fail.

    #27

    Two dolphins over a heart with a sun and palm tree in a tattoo, exemplifying a funny worst tattoo fail.

    A tattoo fail with a seated woman wearing a crown and boots, surrounded by a lion and sunflowers.

    Illustration of a fairy carrying strawberries beside a poorly executed tattoo version of the same design. Funny worst tattoo fails.

    #30

    Forearm with a funny worst tattoo fail showing two sketchy hands, one reaching toward the other.

    #31

    Man with a tattoo featuring "Melissa" and a poorly drawn face, exemplifying funny worst tattoo fails.

    #32

    Hand-drawn funny worst tattoo fail spelling "mashed potatoes" with uneven letters on skin.

    #33

    Floral tattoo fail with original design on the left and poorly executed tattoo on the right.

    #34

    Funny worst tattoo fails: simple face and arrow tattoo on a person's leg.

    #35

    Amateur back tattoo resembling a stick figure on a cross, showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #36

    Poorly spelled tattoo on a leg reads "Smock Weed Eweryday" with socks and sandals visible, representing tattoo fails.

    #37

    Close-up of a tattoo mishap with a large, distorted eye on an arm, exemplifying funny worst tattoo fails.

    #38

    Arm tattoo of Mario appearing to climb out of a person's wrist, showcasing a funny tattoo fail.

    #39

    Tattoo on arm reading "Forever and a day til my last breathe" with a misspelled word, illustrating a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #40

    Wolf tattoo on arm with uneven coloring, capturing funny tattoo fails humor.

    #41

    Neck tattoo reading "VOID" with crossed-out text underneath, showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #42

    Man in tattoo shop with funny worst tattoo fail of a lion on his back, artist pointing at it.

    #43

    Sketchy cat with uneven lines, an example of funny worst tattoo fails.

    #44

    Badly drawn tattoo of a celebrity with "2PAC" and blue bandana; a funny tattoo fail.

    #45

    Back tattoo featuring whimsical illustrations and the word "Retribution," showcasing a funny tattoo fail.

    #46

    Botched tattoo of cartoon characters with funny expressions, showcasing worst tattoo fails.

    #47

    A poorly executed, oversized tattoo covering an arm, resembling abstract shapes; an example of funny worst tattoo fails.

    #48

    Funny worst tattoo fail featuring a poorly drawn superhero design on skin.

    #49

    Blurry tattoo fail with a cartoon-like bird on arm, showcasing an amusing design error.

    #50

    Bad tattoo of Silent Hill quote on lower back with awkward design.

    Four warriors in colorful worst tattoo fails design on a chest.

    #52

    "Back tattoo with abstract design, showcasing one of many funny tattoo fails."

    #53

    Funny worst tattoo fail on lower stomach featuring stars and a misspelled word.

    #54

    Worst tattoo fails on a person's lower back with unfinished lines and stars.

    #55

    Intricate dragon tattoo on an arm with funny worst tattoo design fail.

    #56

    Poorly drawn dragon tattoo fail with distorted wings and castle.

    #57

    A tattoo with mirrored words "away" forms a circle on an arm; text below reads "run homo instead of run away."

    #58

    Funny worst tattoo fails example with a misspelled quote on a person's side.

    #59

    Sleeve tattoo featuring detailed but awkward portraits, exemplifying funny worst tattoo fails on a person’s arm.

    #60

    Back view of a person with a minimalist tattoo fail on the neck, showcasing a simple black line design.

    #61

    Spelling error in tattoo: "Victory" appears as "Vic;ory," humorously highlighted in a comment.

    #62

    Tattoo fail with misspelled words and awkward phrasing on someone's back.

    #63

    Tattoo text fail with misspelled tribute message in dark ink on skin.

    #64

    Two poorly executed portrait tattoos on skin displaying funny worst tattoo fails.

    Blurry colorful tattoo on leg, showcasing funny worst tattoo fails with abstract design.

    #66

    Medusa tattoo with snake hair, featuring green eyes, as an example of worst tattoo fails.

    #67

    Colorful tattoo with landscape scene and portrait, showcasing a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #68

    Tattoo fail featuring a poorly drawn crowned creature on a person's side.

    #69

    Amateur tattoo with uneven lines and a diamond shape on skin, showcasing one of the funny worst tattoo fails.

    #70

    A poorly drawn bulldog tattoo with Union Jack colors, illustrating a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #71

    Poorly drawn bird tattoos with the word "love" on skin, showcasing a funny tattoo fail.

    Close-up of a tattoo fail featuring a skull with flames in a heart shape.

    #73

    "Funny worst tattoo fail with the word 'LEG' inked on a leg."

    #74

    Close-up of a wrist tattoo with a misspelled word, highlighting a funny worst tattoo fail.

    #75

    Funny worst tattoo fail featuring a superhero with mismatched shoes.

    #76

    Arm with poorly done "Amy" tattoo in black ink, referencing worst tattoo fail.

    #77

    Floral tattoo with misspelled text on skin, showcasing funny worst tattoo fails.

    #78

    Colorful abstract tattoo with floral elements on a person's upper arm, illustrating a humorous worst tattoo fail.

    Person sitting with a funny tattoo fail on their arm, reading "never it's too late," next to another person using a phone.

