79 Tattoo Fails So Epic, People Just Had To Share Them With OthersInterview With Expert
If you ask some people, they might jokingly say that finding the perfect tattoo and tattoo artist is harder than finding true love. And when tattoos take a wrong turn, the results can be both cringe-worthy and comically unforgettable. From words hilariously misspelled to designs that didn’t quite hit the mark, we’ve scoured the internet to compile some of the most epic tattoo fails. Whether it’s an ambitious idea poorly executed or a design that didn’t age well, these stories will have you laughing, gasping, and reconsidering the tattoo you’ve been planning. Keep reading for some of the internet’s funniest tattoo disasters and lessons learned the hard way!
When it comes to tattoos, many people spend months—or even years—contemplating their perfect design. Others? Well, they might walk into a studio on a whim, carried by the rush of spontaneity.
To explore this fascinating mix of planning and impulsiveness, Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience. With an impressive Instagram following of 34k and additional expertise as a mehndi artist, Harkesh gave us an inside look at the world of tattooing.
“There are two kinds of people who come to us,” Harkesh began. “Some know exactly what they want, often bringing references and discussing details. Others are first-timers, excited and sometimes even spontaneous. They see it as an adventure, which can be fun but also tricky.”
When asked about guiding these newcomers, Harkesh revealed: “We always give suggestions. For example, we recommend darker ink for people with darker skin tones so their tattoos pop and age well. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this—it’s purely to ensure the tattoo looks its best. But some people insist on their choices, and while we know they might regret it, we can’t say no if they’re firm.”
Harkesh shared that balancing client expectations is often the hardest part of the job. “The sky’s the limit for tattoo designs these days,” he explained.
“But when clients bring highly detailed animated images, they sometimes think it will look identical on their skin. Skin is not paper, and designs adapt differently. We do our best to explain this upfront to avoid disappointment later.”
Harkesh spoke about emotional tattoos as well. “Love and relationships inspire a lot of tattoos. Names, special dates, matching designs—you name it.
But when the relationship ends, those tattoos become painful reminders. It’s the same with friendship tattoos. I’ve seen three friends get the same design, only for the bond to break, and suddenly, they all want cover-ups.
Cover-ups, according to Harkesh, are an art form in themselves. “If someone regrets a five-inch tattoo, we’ll often design a seven-inch piece to cover it seamlessly. It’s about creating something they’ll love, not just hiding something they don’t.”
When asked for advice for aspiring tattoo enthusiasts, Harkesh emphasized the importance of preparation and trust. “Take your time choosing a design.
Think about how it will look 10 or 20 years from now. And listen to your artist—they’ve seen it all and can guide you toward something timeless and meaningful.”
As we wrapped up, Harkesh left us with this nugget of wisdom: “A tattoo is a story etched on your skin. Make sure it’s a story you’ll be proud to tell.”
