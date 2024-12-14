“There are two kinds of people who come to us,” Harkesh began. “Some know exactly what they want, often bringing references and discussing details. Others are first-timers, excited and sometimes even spontaneous. They see it as an adventure, which can be fun but also tricky.”

When asked about guiding these newcomers, Harkesh revealed: “We always give suggestions. For example, we recommend darker ink for people with darker skin tones so their tattoos pop and age well. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this—it’s purely to ensure the tattoo looks its best. But some people insist on their choices, and while we know they might regret it, we can’t say no if they’re firm.”