ADVERTISEMENT

The average adult spends 131 days a year sulking, bored out of their mind. While boredom can allow our brain to recharge, research has found that too much of it can make a person more prone to poor mental health. 

To help you avoid this and rescue your bored mind, we're bringing a whole list of hilariously random memes that are guaranteed to keep you entertained for a short while. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny meme showing a jar labeled Shrek Ashes instead of matcha at a local coffee shop, random memes humor.

Wannabe Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Crocodile carrying a shoe in its mouth, showcasing funny and random memes with a solid dose of hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Distorted cat face meme illustrating the hilarious nonsense of stepping in water while wearing socks.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two of my kittens manage to spill their waterbowl no matter how I attempt to secure it. I sometimes walk into their room to feed them/play with them and then my socked foot just sinks into a wet patch on the carpet from the spilled waterbowl. This is 100% physically accurately the face I make XD

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Man relaxing in a glass enclosure called husband storage at a mall in China, featured in random memes with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Truck stuck on an inclined ramp with caption about selecting 1 day shipping at 11:59 pm, illustrating hilarious nonsense meme.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Person dramatically jumping out of a window, illustrating hilarious nonsense in a random meme about a toilet that won’t flush.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman at petting zoo being hilariously licked in the face by a cow tongue, showing the randomness of funny memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Duck perched on edge of flowing water, illustrating a moment of chaos in funny random memes about hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in a suit looking shocked and confused, illustrating hilarious nonsense in random memes about deaf passengers.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Frogs riding on a crocodile’s back with a funny caption about a sketchy Uber driver, meme delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man with a green bandana making a confused face, meme about people buying houses at the same age, random memes hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Eye doctor examining patient’s eyes with equipment in clinic, illustrating a funny meme from random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had really bad eyes. Years of reading under covers with a flashlight cos it was lights out, no sound after 10pm growing up. Last year I gave myself the gift of laser eye surgery and I can't believe I waited so long. Anyone on the fence, 1 year on, I highly recommend it. I still can't believe how far I can see.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Collage meme showing a man struggling with campfire smoke, illustrating hilarious random memes with nonsensical humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Person over 30 using wearable leg supports to sit at a concert, showcasing hilarious nonsense in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kermit the Frog looking out a rainy window, reflecting humorously on the difference between a blocked and unblocked nose meme.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Opened can with lid still attached on kitchen counter, illustrating a funny random meme about game updates and hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Grumpy white cat with dark eyes illustrating tiredness in a random meme delivering a solid dose of hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cat sitting awkwardly on crinkly paper, illustrating random memes delivering a solid dose of hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Mismatched feet wearing humorous random memes style sandals, delivering a solid dose of hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Person hugging two large dogs, capturing a funny and wholesome moment from random memes with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Broken swivel chair in front of a computer desk with a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, showcasing hilarious random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Cute baby alligator lying on a green surface with a pink bow, part of random memes depicting hilarious nonsense moments.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Dachshund surfing with dolphins and unicorns in a colorful ocean scene, showcasing random memes and hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Elderly woman looking sad next to a Lego box showing age limit 4-99, highlighting hilarious nonsense about aging and legos.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A humorous meme showing a fish with a shocked expression, illustrating hilarious nonsense in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Man on quiz show confused by funny animal-based unit question, a random meme delivering hilarious nonsense and humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Older man in a plaid shirt showing a cringe expression representing random memes delivering hilarious nonsense feelings.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Man in a pink shirt holding a tissue to his face, showing a strong emotional reaction in a hilarious nonsense meme.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man squinting at an oatmeal cookie, illustrating confusion in a meme about visiting a website for the first time with random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh haha. Took me bit. I always opt out. Every freaking website. Some of the terms they want you to agree on are genuinely creepy.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Man holding a fluffy dog with a calm expression, humorously representing a Karen husband during a manager confrontation meme.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legit. Noone can beat yesterday's poopster though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Person standing next to large "DON'T SEND HELP" message written on sand of a deserted island meme from random memes collection

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Blurred character in a car looking out at a cow in a field, part of random memes delivering hilarious nonsense humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Owl with wide eyes illustrating anxiety and denial in a relatable meme from 83 random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Meme of animated fox looking confused, representing dissociating in the middle of a conversation in random memes humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man with sunglasses and a fake beard transforming into a clean-shaven look, showcasing hilarious nonsense meme content.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Orange cat drinking water by dipping belly into bowl and licking water off fur, a funny random meme capturing hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually a way you can get a dehydrated kitty/a kitty with kidney failure to drink more water without resorting to subQ fluids! XD I used to gently wipe a bit of water on the front of my old gray girl's paws/legs and she would lick off the water. Never enough to actually wet/drench her in order to stress her out, but it definitely helped get a little more fluid into her! Cats have a naturally-low thirst drive (compared to, say, dogs) since they evolved from desert-dwelling animals who got most of their moisture needs from their prey. Now we feed them kibble, so they don't get nearly enough hydration from their food (if they only eat kibble.) Cats DO drink water, but if you have a kitty who has CRF/CKD, a little sneaky fur-dampening can be a way to get a little more fluid into them :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Woman walking through flooded hallway in a bathrobe, humorously illustrating a random meme with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Cows walking on a high pedestrian bridge over a highway, illustrating a random meme with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Girl with teary eyes showing disappointment, illustrating a relatable moment in random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat every night!! She comes later and sleeps with my husband. She needs me only to guard her while eating

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Person with purple hair and red outfit squatting outside at night, illustrating a funny moment from random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Funny random meme showing a confusing dog face that takes a moment to understand in hilarious nonsense style.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kathleenklingbile avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the picture was over exposed or whatever it is calle, where 3 pictures are put together. Thats what I get out of it 🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Hamster sitting on a yellow slide inside a cage, illustrating a funny moment in random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Lion blending in a tree trunk humorously illustrating hilarious nonsense in random memes about motivation and inner strength.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Shiba Inu dog eating cake with caption about stress, part of random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Cheetah sitting inside a car looking intently forward with caption about checking if everyone is vibing with the song, random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Girl surprised by cat sitting on laptop during Zoom call, capturing hilarious nonsense in a random meme moment.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Two animated birds looking confused, illustrating the awkwardness in random memes about leaving in the same direction after saying bye.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Man with long hair and beard dressed in leafy costume with meme text about being sucked into the Jumanji game for 30 years, random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Monkey making a surprised face reacting to a secret, part of random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Sign in a pharmacy humorously altered to read harmacist, illustrating random memes with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Humorous random meme showing chained poles with a caption about love life, highlighting hilarious nonsense in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Two giraffes with funny expressions illustrating hilarious nonsense memes about kids interrupting video calls.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Domino's pizza building with blue roof and sky, meme text about wearing the skin of your enemy, random memes humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Person struggling to put sunglasses on their head with text about annoying struggles in random memes hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Cat lying awkwardly between carpeted stairs with caption about being the most dangerous obstacle in the house, random memes humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Chicken with bulging eyes and a loading symbol on its head, humorously representing confusion in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Fluffy cat with arched back standing on pavement illustrating awkwardness in random memes about social anxiety.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Empty room with newly installed floor and humorous text about rent price in random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Outdoor metal chair with no seat fabric and a garden hose connected underneath, depicting a funny random meme idea.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Sleeping dog with tongue out, caption about sacrificing career for eight extra minutes of sleep, funny random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Shrimp playing electric guitar while sitting on an office chair joke meme for random memes hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Man relaxing in a large pool versus a man sitting in a small trash bin pool, illustrating random memes humor about dating pool differences.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Close-up of a fish with red eyes and sharp teeth, representing a funny meme for hilarious nonsense content.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Two raccoons sitting together in a shopping cart, expressing a matching vibe as a funny random meme.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    A man with a shocked expression awkwardly holding a creepy doll, capturing random memes delivering hilarious nonsense humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Cat reacting to spicy food in a funny four-panel meme, capturing the humor in random memes with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Man with a pink bow photoshopped on his head sitting at a desk, part of random memes delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Car glove compartment filled with fast food napkins as tissues, a funny meme from random memes about hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Man with arms crossed looking unimpressed, with text about watching someone Google less efficiently, meme style humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Mirror decorated with colorful Hot Wheels toy cars arranged in a circle, showcasing hilarious nonsense in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Small Amazon delivery truck being transported on a flatbed truck on a highway, showcasing hilarious random memes humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    A humorous meme showing one egg in a tiny carton half on a kitchen counter, illustrating random memes with hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    LEGO fire walk challenge filled with scattered LEGO pieces, delivering a solid dose of hilarious nonsense and random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Two side-by-side dog images showing anxious and stressed moods, illustrating hilarious nonsense memes with coffee energy.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Child stirring a pot with a mischievous smile, depicting a random meme that delivers a solid dose of hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Cat with wide eyes looking tired outdoors, illustrating a random meme from hilarious nonsense meme collection.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Black cat with a skeptical expression looking sideways, illustrating a hilarious random meme about hiding feelings and dislike.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Funny random meme showing a confused dog with wide eyes reacting to a sound, delivering hilarious nonsense humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes when I let my Belgian Malinois out into his exercise pen in the backyard late at night and I hear a noise, I'm like "GET BACK INSIDE NOW!!!" and bring him in and slam the door and lock it XD He's 65 lbs of muscle and teeth and can parkour up an 8 foot fence, but I'm not risking my baby getting hurt! :O

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Young man posing for funny random memes photo, practicing prison photos with front and side views for hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Plant leaves appear to be breaking through a wall in a surreal visual puzzle meme for gamers and hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Plate of tortilla chips as brush, bowl of salsa as paint, blue shirt as canvas in a random meme delivering hilarious nonsense.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Funny meme showing a confused lion statue with googly eyes, delivering a solid dose of hilarious nonsense humor.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Suspicious dog meme reacting to having extra money left over, capturing a solid dose of hilarious nonsense in random memes.

    Wannabe Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!