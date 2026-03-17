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Memes have certainly carved out their own corner on the internet, and it’s really hard to keep track because there are so many of them — cat memes, dog memes, work memes, family memes, you name it.

But no matter how many niche categories pop up, one never loses its appeal: relatable memes.

You might have probably seen the ‘This is Fine’ meme — a smiling cartoon dog sitting at a table with a coffee mug, and the room around him is engulfed in flames. It perfectly sums up what life feels like for anyone trying to stay calm while everything around them seems to be falling apart.

The r/me_irl subreddit is where the really relatable stuff lives, and we’ve rounded up the ones that hit way too close to home.

Bored Panda also spoke to Alex Borgella, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, to understand why we find relatable memes so funny.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Scene from Spider-Man meme discussing prosecuting everyone in the Epstein files relatable to posts and memes about life.

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    Meme about future family life and AI chatbot marriages highlighting relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    Sharing memes is often a form of identity signaling, Alex Borgella — who has done extensive research on intergroup humor — tells Bored Panda.

    “When someone shares a meme that ‘perfectly’ describes their procrastination habits, sleep schedule, or personality quirks, they are communicating something about themselves without having to say it directly. Humor becomes a shorthand for self-expression.”
    #3

    Comic showing a man promoting AI image generation as a cheap product, while a skeptical person doubts its value memes.

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    The word meme was actually coined way back in 1976 by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. He was trying to explain how ideas spread from person to person, kind of like how genes spread in your body.

    He took the word from the Greek because it meant “something that gets copied.”

    Today, memes are pictures, phrases, videos or other artifacts that get shared and remixed on social media.

    They basically compete, reproduce and evolve just as genes do, and only the strongest survive.

    It’s not a terribly strict definition either, and depends on who you’re asking. For some, screenshots of texts can be memes if they are funny or relatable enough to be shared. For others, even a random photo of a cat doing something weird can be used as a meme.

    But many experts agree that a single image cannot be a meme — it has to be copied and spread with variations to the original image.
    #4

    Anime-style drawing of a boy sitting alone, with a relatable meme about teenage life and competing for attention.

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    #5

    Man with glasses reacting to UFO whistleblower news, reflecting humor in posts and memes about our lives.

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    #6

    Young man in a Supreme shirt holding a marker, presenting a relatable meme about pictures that hit a little too close to home.

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    One of the first memes to gain attention in the internet age was the Dancing Baby — a little 3D animation of a baby doing a cha‑cha that spread everywhere through email and message boards.

    Media artist xtine burrough, a professor at the University of Texas in Dallas, says the Dancing Baby did exactly what it was supposed to — spark creativity.

    “It was released as something that was welcomed to be remixed. And we saw the results of that, and we are still seeing the results of that. And that really gives people the freedom to take the image and allow it to meet the context of today.”

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    #7

    Woman and man in cars with text about relatable posts and memes from our lives hitting close to home.

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    #8

    Cartoon showing blue characters with pineapples interacting, with red "brand" characters representing marketing in life memes.

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    #9

    Meme showing U.S. citizens and Germans with nooses around necks, humorously referencing relatable life moments.

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    Some of the most talked‑about relatable memes in recent times go way beyond cute babies or cats — they’ve become part of how we all joke about being human.

    A wild moment at a Coldplay concert in 2025, featuring a couple reacting to being on the jumbotron, led to countless memes which were remixed endlessly.

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    Another trend that took off last year was the “Gen Z stare,” where a totally blank, unbothered face became the go‑to reaction for everything from awkward moments to chaotic vibes.

    And then there are memes that have stuck around longer because they’re basically a perfect way to show everyday struggles — like the Vanya and Five meme from 'The Umbrella Academy', where two characters drive past each other in separate cars with shocked expressions. This one’s been ruling the internet since it first blew up in 2019.
    #10

    Nighttime garden image of a fox tilting its head, with text about animals tilting their heads that hits close to home.

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    #11

    Text meme about hackers needing to delete loans, bad credit, and mortgages from posts and memes about our lives.

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    #12

    Meme showing a muscular man with an ancient general's face, referencing posts and memes that hit close to home.

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    Now that we’ve looked at which memes are funny and constantly captivating popular imagination, let’s try to find out why do we like them in the first place. And why can’t we get enough of them?

    On the surface, memes are a source of light entertainment, a way for people to express themselves through text, images and videos.

    They also give us a few minutes of idle and amusing fodder for procrastination in the middle of a busy day.

    But if we dig deeper, we will find that we don’t just laugh at memes… we see ourselves in them.

    Studies show when you share a meme that captures a mood or situation you’ve felt yourself but can’t quite put into words, it gives you a sense of connection and even relieves stress.
    #13

    Alt text: Grandpa humor meme showing an open drawer with assorted lengths of wire, a relatable post about our lives.

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    #14

    Panda grimacing while breaking bamboo, relatable moment from posts and memes about our lives hitting close to home.

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    Relatability also matters because humor is deeply social.

    "When people encounter a meme that reflects a common experience, they immediately recognize that others must have gone through the same thing. That recognition creates a moment of shared perspective," says Borgella.

    He explains that in psychological terms, humor often functions as a social signal that says, “We see the world the same way.”

    "Research on humor styles and social bonding has consistently found that affiliative humor, humor that highlights shared experiences or brings people together, tends to spread widely. In other words, memes about everyday struggles transform mundane frustrations into collective inside jokes."
    #15

    Man inside a newly built cabinet holding a drill, demonstrating cabinet sturdiness in a relatable life meme post.

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    Helena
    Helena
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only to prove that he is definitely on my team for hide and seek.

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    Research shows that memes are like their own kind of language that can cross cultures and bring people together.

    These shareable images and jokes can help people express themselves, connect with others, influence opinions, and even make a point about politics or society.

    Internet memes are a “sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London.

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    They are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture, he adds.
    #16

    Two men face each other intensely in a meme about moms and Candy Crush developers, reflecting relatable posts and memes.

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    #17

    Young woman looking frustrated with text about paychecks and coworkers, capturing posts and memes about our lives feelings.

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    Borgella believes memes tap into widely shared scripts for daily life.

    "People have mental models of common experiences, workplace awkwardness, group chats gone wrong, late-night overthinking, and so on. When a meme captures one of these scripts with surprising accuracy, it creates a small moment of recognition."

    He says relatable memes tend to feel like they come from “someone like me.”

    "They reflect experiences within a shared cultural or generational context, which increases the sense that the humor is coming from inside the group rather than outside it."

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    #18

    Cartoon of a person shaking with hunger, captioned about eating time, related to posts and memes about our lives.

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    A study found that people who looked at memes — especially ones tied to stressful topics like COVID‑19 — felt more positive emotions afterward. It also helped them feel more confident to cope with stress.

    Another study found that people with anxiety often find memes helpful for coping.

    Those dealing with depression also find memes about depression way funnier and more relatable than people who aren’t going through it.

    Dark humor memes, that might seem edgy or even a little messed up, actually help people deal with tough stuff without feeling totally overwhelmed. They give a kind of safe space to joke about things that are normally hard to talk about face-to-face.
    #19

    Meme showing people dancing with caption about life experiences in posts and memes hitting close to home.

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    #20

    Person chopping onions with text about fingers smelling like garlic or onions, relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #21

    Man in space suit discussing a high price negotiation about the Epstein list in relatable life memes.

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    Since most of us spend a huge chunk of our day online, it’s no surprise that memes take up a big part of that time too.

    On average, internet users in the US spend roughly 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, which includes browsing through memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.

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    A survey found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.

    Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.

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    #22

    Orange cat with wide eyes next to text about skincare after turning a pimple into an open wound, relatable meme.

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    #23

    Text message conversation showing memes about relationships and dating that hit a little too close to home.

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    #24

    Plush monkey looking out airplane window, paired with meme text about time off request and travel plans.

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    Memes are proof that even in a fast‑scrolling, screen‑filled world, we crave moments of recognition and shared humor with other humans. That we are not just doomscrolling for no good reason.

    “If we are all more conscious of how our behaviors — including time spent scrolling — affect our emotional states, then we will better be able to use social media to help us when we need it and to take a break from it when we need that instead,” says Jessica Gall Myrick, a professor at Pennsylvania State University.

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    #25

    Text message meme showing a friend learning English, humorously mixing up phrases about life in relatable posts and memes.

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    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    English is hard enough, colloquial English is insane.

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    #26

    Person holding a drink with text about student loans and financial responsibility in relatable life memes and posts.

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    #27

    Four people sitting separately on benches in a park reflecting the relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #28

    Morpheus from The Matrix shouting about waking up from office job, reflecting relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #29

    Young woman sitting on bed looking anxious about a minor commitment later, relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #30

    Group of office workers celebrating with smiles and hugs, a relatable meme about posts and memes hitting close to home.

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    #31

    Young man in a dorm room with text about cheating on an exam by memorizing content, relating to life posts and memes.

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    #32

    Young man watching his mom share a secret to a relative, capturing relatable posts and memes about life moments.

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    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother and every one of her sisters, and it is why I tell no one anything anymore.

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    #33

    Man leaning on railing at night overlooking city lights, a relatable post from posts and memes about our lives.

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    #34

    Sign on sidewalk pointing left to annual meeting of unhated insects, with a lone butterfly sitting at a large round table of chairs.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where's the little polka-dotted lady??

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    #35

    Young man in office attire, frustrated with project update and access request screen, relatable posts and memes about life moments.

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    #36

    Man presenting a meme about website pricing, illustrating relatable posts and memes about our lives that hit close to home.

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    #37

    Old watermill by a stream with meme text about wishing for a day off work to learn how it works, relatable posts and memes.

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    #38

    Cave painting meme showing ancestors hunting a mammoth with spears, reflecting posts and memes about our lives.

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    #39

    Shrek smirking with text about new hires skipping lunch and breaks, a relatable post and meme about our lives.

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    #40

    Man in yellow hazmat suit carefully adding liquid to test tubes, representing memes about our lives hitting close to home.

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    #41

    Animated character engulfed in flames saying I own you, representing frustration in relatable posts and memes about life.

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    #42

    Funny meme showing a weak and muscular Tom comparing parents walking to school and surviving a global pandemic.

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    #43

    Woman adding bay leaf to large pot of soup in kitchen, relatable post and meme about our lives hitting close to home.

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    #44

    Woman making a cringe face illustrating relatable posts and memes about our lives that hit a little too close to home.

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    #45

    Animated meme scene showing a couple kissing while a jealous male friend watches, a relatable post about our lives and feelings.

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    #46

    Comparison meme showing dog people walking outside early and cat people staying cozy in bed, relatable posts and memes about life.

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    #47

    Meme with a surprised gray face reacting to a childhood moment about infinity, fitting posts and memes about our lives.

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    #48

    Man standing awkwardly by self checkout machines in a store, reflecting relatable moments about our lives and everyday struggles.

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    #49

    Child in a red shirt sitting at a table, looking anxious and nervous, capturing relatable life moments meme.

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    #50

    Warning message on a gaming screen asking player to take a break after 16 hours, reflecting relatable posts and memes about life.

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    #51

    Young man cooking chicken in a pan, giving thumbs up with a meme about cooking together relatable to our lives.

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    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like dancing, you get to know each other's moves.

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    #52

    Teen sitting in a gaming chair imagining performing a song in front of school, relatable posts and memes about life feelings

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    #53

    Pair of dice on a wooden surface with playful text, a relatable post and meme about our lives hitting close to home.

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    #54

    Man in yellow jacket sitting outdoors with meme text about ads skipping, highlighting relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #55

    Illustration showing a person lying on the ground with a headphone jack and the text about posts and memes hitting close to home.

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    #56

    Man taking a selfie beside his exhausted wife asleep after a long drive, relatable life memes hitting close to home.

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    #57

    Text message conversation showing a student confused about the final exam date, a relatable meme about student life.

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    #58

    Couple at home with woman bored on couch while man enjoys gaming, a relatable post and meme about our lives.

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    #59

    Cartoon characters with quote about real monsters being land owners and rich people in relatable posts and memes.

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    #60

    Graduates in purple caps and gowns with a meme about choosing a major and job market struggles, capturing life moments.

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    #61

    Squidward preparing a lounge chair and then carrying it inside, paired with relatable memes about social anxiety and first dates.

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    #62

    Close-up of a bug flying near a wall with text about bugs coming inside when they have the whole outside, relatable life meme.

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    #63

    Man in a hoodie relating to a homeless man's story, reflecting lives in memes that hit a little too close to home.

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    #64

    Person in bed looking suspicious about the amount of sleep, relatable meme from posts and memes about our lives.

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    Man squinting at phone with confused expression, illustrating relatable posts and memes about our lives online.

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    #66

    Starter pack of garlic, onions, and olive oil representing posts and memes about our lives that hit close to home.

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    #67

    Monkey in red pants leaning on a door with text about long work hours, highlighting relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #68

    Person with earbuds on a train expressing thoughts on anger and kindness in relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #69

    Person in pajamas on a bed with a laptop, illustrating relatable meme about phone a*******n and everyday life struggles.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read a quote from a movie exec in 2025, that they are dumbing down movie plots and dialogue because so many viewers miss details while scrolling on their phones during the movie.

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    #70

    Illustration of a car crash meme showing life disruption, related to posts and memes about our lives hitting close to home.

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    #71

    Buff Doge meme joking about normalizing shortcuts through jewelry stores at the mall in relatable posts and memes.

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    #72

    Boomers and Millennials Zoomers meme debating weak men creating hard times relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #73

    Portrait of Immanuel Kant with a humorous meme about routine life that hits a little too close to home.

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    #74

    Locals react skeptically to tourists in a city reliant on tourism, capturing relatable moments from our lives in memes.

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    #75

    Person lying awake in bed at 2:39 AM, thinking about a slur for people who use ChatGPT, relatable meme about our lives.

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    #76

    Man reacting to time off request denial then appearing relaxed on beach, illustrating posts and memes about our lives humorously.

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    #77

    Office worker meme showing a glowing brain thinking hard, representing posts and memes about lives hitting close to home.

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    #78

    Person wearing a black balaclava with text meme about voting, referencing relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #79

    Woman resting her head on hand with a cigarette, showing relatable life moment in posts and memes about our lives.

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    #80

    Man with eyes closed feeling relief, meme about everyday moments that hit a little too close to home.

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    #81

    Two athletes competing in men’s luge doubles sliding on ice paired with a humorous meme about baffling sports.

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    #82

    Man looking sick and stressed, illustrating posts and memes about our lives that hit a little too close to home.

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    #83

    Angry animated character hitting table with fist, expressing frustration about free trial credit card requirements in relatable life meme.

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    Tired man with dark circles illustrating less salary and bad sleep in relatable posts and memes about our lives.

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    #85

    Skier in red pulling injured person on sled in snow with meme about learning to ski and meeting paramedics and nurses.

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    #86

    Screenshot of a computer folder view with a meme about feeling useless referencing the 3D Objects folder.

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    #87

    Humorous World War meme showing a fighter jet with text listing fake sequels, highlighting relatable meme posts about life.

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    #88

    Pie chart meme about being polite to waiters, highlighting empathy in everyday life posts and memes that hit close to home.

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    #89

    Modern silent PC versus loud old computer meme illustrating relatable tech noise comparison in everyday life posts and memes.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our dialup modem thought it was space-age Tarzan.

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    #90

    Man with beard and mustache looking tired with text about weekends feeling like a 30 minute lunch break, relatable life meme.

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    #91

    Woman giving a skeptical side-eye glance to a man, capturing relatable posts and memes about our lives and awkward moments.

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    #92

    Young woman smiling in a meme about septum ring theory, relatable posts, and memes about our lives hitting close to home.

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    #93

    Meme showing Elon Musk message rant, highlighting relatable posts and memes about our lives in American politics context.

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    #94

    Elon Musk meme about changes in business names and public reaction, relatable posts and memes about our lives humorously shown.

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    #95

    Text message exchange about doing hair, shared in a relatable posts and memes format about our lives.

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    #96

    Young person in a kitchen with text about not fitting in with people their age, reflecting relatable posts and memes about life.

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    #97

    View from inside a car stuck in traffic with meme text about confusing traffic that hits close to home.

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    #98

    Tweet about American and Venezuelan citizens deciding on elections and oil, highlighting posts and memes about our lives.

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    #99

    Scene from The Office meme with a woman comparing two images, illustrating relatable posts and memes about life.

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    #100

    Meme contrasting baby boomers' views on warning labels with historical segregation, highlighting relatable life posts and memes.

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    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, that wasn't us. That was the Silent Generation and we Boomers grew up while trying to untangle that mess. It even seemed like we made progress there for a while.

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    #101

    Man in a worn red leather jacket lighting a cigarette with a meme about unemployment and 9-5 life hitting close to home.

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    #102

    Illustration of a man vomiting humorously depicting the awkward feeling of hearing your own voice in a recording, relatable meme life post.

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    #103

    Graph showing good and bad thing metrics in the US crossing during Ronald Reagan's era, a relatable meme about our lives.

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    #104

    Man reading video game case in car, capturing a relatable moment from posts and memes about our lives.

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    #105

    Political meme showing Zelenski and Trump playing rock-paper-scissors, relatable content for posts and memes about life.

    golden_ingot Report

    2points
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    #106

    Two people in separate vintage cars, illustrating posts and memes about immigration and life challenges hitting close to home.

    KaileyMG Report

    2points
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    #107

    Meme showing humorous family interactions with text about saying no and asking, reflecting relatable posts and memes.

    domahawkd Report

    2points
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