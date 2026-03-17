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Memes have certainly carved out their own corner on the internet, and it’s really hard to keep track because there are so many of them — cat memes, dog memes, work memes, family memes, you name it.

But no matter how many niche categories pop up, one never loses its appeal: relatable memes.

You might have probably seen the ‘This is Fine’ meme — a smiling cartoon dog sitting at a table with a coffee mug, and the room around him is engulfed in flames. It perfectly sums up what life feels like for anyone trying to stay calm while everything around them seems to be falling apart.

The r/me_irl subreddit is where the really relatable stuff lives, and we’ve rounded up the ones that hit way too close to home.

Bored Panda also spoke to Alex Borgella, Associate Professor of Psychology at Fort Lewis College, to understand why we find relatable memes so funny.