You’ve probably heard this before: smiling, giggling, or letting out that accidental snort-laugh can actually reduce stress. It boosts your mood, relaxes your muscles, and makes you feel just a little more human again. So if today’s been a little too serious, here’s your reminder to scroll and smile. It’s not just fun—it’s good for you. Your body might thank you later.

ADVERTISEMENT

But let’s be real, even though laughing helps, some days it just doesn’t happen. Maybe you’re neck-deep in deadlines, scrambling to finish a college project, or simply too overwhelmed to remember what funny feels like. That’s okay. We all have those days where the most we smile is when we remember we have coffee. And that’s exactly why we’re here, to give your grin a jumpstart.