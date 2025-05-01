ADVERTISEMENT

If a digital historian was putting together a tome about the “early internet” it would probably go without saying that cat memes would be, at the very least, its own chapter. They are constant, ever-present, since people do just like memes and do find pictures of cats adorable.

The “Purrgattos” Instagram page is dedicated to hilarious, chucklesome and just downright cute cat memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cozy cat wrapped in blankets relaxing alone, a perfect meme for cat lovers on this IG meme page.

purrgattos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat lover meme showing a cat peeking through a door gap, humorously demanding to watch someone pee.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat lover meme showing a cat blending with a worn chair, highlighting funny moments from an IG page for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cats have claimed a unique throne in internet culture by blending inscrutable dignity with unpredictable antics. Their expressive eyes, sudden sprints across the room, and unapologetic affinity for small boxes make them perfect stars for memes and viral videos.

    A single image of a cat perched in a sink can become a universal joke about seeking comfort in unlikely places, while a clip of a kitten’s exaggerated yawn instantly conveys the Monday-morning struggle. Even the simplest feline behavior, batting at a dangling string or kneading a soft blanket, can be transformed into a caption that captures everything from relationship woes to work-from-home frustrations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cat lovers meme showing a cat snuggling on owner’s chest after alarm, capturing funny and heartwarming moments.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beab_ avatar
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat knows the oven timer beep and usually gets down from my lap by herself when she hears it, she knows I'm about to get up!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A funny cat meme showing a cat’s surprised reaction to trying spicy food, perfect for cat lovers and meme fans.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Man babysitting kitten on his shoulder in backyard, a funny moment for cat lovers meme on Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This online phenomenon has deep historical roots. In ancient Egypt, cats were revered as incarnations of the goddess Bastet, protected by law and celebrated in art, ceremony, and elaborate burial rites. Cats that ventured into Egyptian homes earned the status of sacred animals, and harming one was punishable by death.

    #7

    Fluffy cat looking surprised after being woken up by owner in a meme heaven for cat lovers post.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Black and white cat held up by hands with caption about being the manager, a meme for cat lovers on Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ' Can't you see that as I'm the one wearing a tie'

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Fluffy gray cat sitting on a cobblestone street surrounded by autumn leaves, perfect for cat lovers meme content.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Centuries later, during the Age of Exploration, sailors took cats aboard ships to control rat populations, forging a practical partnership that ensured both cargo and crew remained safe. Their skill at keeping food stores intact and disease-carrying pests at bay made them indispensable shipmates. Throughout medieval Europe and into the early modern era, barn cats guarded grain stores and protected livestock, further cementing the cat’s reputation as both mystical and utilitarian.
    #10

    Three cats being held in arms in this meme heaven for cat lovers from a popular IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black and white cat wearing glasses at an optometrist, a funny meme for cat lovers on Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Playful cat shredding toilet paper stash inside gray storage bins on wire shelf in a meme for cat lovers page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today’s internet honors that legacy by casting cats in both majestic and absurd roles. A regal Siamese might be captioned with a demand for royal treatment, complete with phrases like “Bring me my tuna now”, while a clumsy tabby’s failed leap becomes a running gag about life’s unexpected missteps.

    #13

    Cat sitting in a spotlight on the sidewalk with a caption about wanting to pet the cat, meme for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cat lovers meme with a cat driving a car and a truck loaded with stacked cat trees on a highway.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    White kitten peeking from behind curtains, looking scared, in a meme from a cat lovers Instagram meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The juxtaposition of feline composure and comic misadventure resonates widely because it mirrors human experience: we strive for grace but often end up embracing the silly. In their measured movements and careful dexterity, cats seem like deeply intelligent creatures. Until some strange instinct kicks in and they send a succulent careening off a shelf for no discernible reason.
    #16

    Small cat sitting alone on a beige couch, a funny meme for cat lovers from a popular Instagram meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristinasoblinskyte avatar
    Kristina Pelėda
    Kristina Pelėda
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Small kittens are so polite in new places. Until few moments later they turn into little devils

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cat wearing shower cap peeking from bathtub behind door, a funny meme from a meme heaven for cat lovers page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cat in a carrier labeled horny jail, a funny meme post for cat lovers on a popular IG meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cat memes and videos serve as a universal language across cultures and generations. They require no translation, just the shared understanding that cats, in all their capricious glory, are endlessly entertaining. A looping GIF of a cat zooming across a room at impossible speed transcends borders, eliciting the same uproarious laughter from Tokyo to Toronto.

    #19

    Cat meme from an IG page showing a cat recognizing its owner during a video chat, perfect for cat lovers and meme fans.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristinasoblinskyte avatar
    Kristina Pelėda
    Kristina Pelėda
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hooman, are you stuck in this box? No worries, I will get you out!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Black and white cat humorously trying to eat fake grass in a meme for cat lovers on Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cat wrapped in blankets looking contemplative, perfect meme for cat lovers on a popular Instagram meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond simple amusement, these digital felines often provide comfort: studies show that even watching short clips of cats can reduce stress and enhance mood, offering a momentary refuge from the demands of modern life. This can be said of most memes as well, at least when you know your niche, but let's face it, cats are cute and that goes a long way.
    #22

    A cat standing by a door with a humorous hand-drawn "No cats" sign, perfect for cat lovers on meme Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black cat sitting at a cat cafe table with tea, capturing a moment from a meme heaven for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Kitten sitting inside a worn boot near a broom, a funny meme for cat lovers on a popular Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The appeal extends into community and creativity. Meme-makers remix iconic feline images with fresh captions, creating endless variants on a theme. Fans craft elaborate Photoshop mash-ups, placing cats atop famous movie scenes or inserting them into historical photographs, turning ancient rulers or astronauts into whiskered protagonists.

    #25

    Several cats sleeping together under a shelf, a funny meme for cat lovers on an IG page meme heaven.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A shelter cat sleeping peacefully with numerous cheese crackers balanced on its body, a meme heaven for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As much as I would love my cat I couldn't waste that amount of Cheezits

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Cat meme showing a cat digging with an excavator, perfect for cat lovers on a meme Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Online challenges like “Cat vs. Cucumber” or “Box Test” spur users to share original footage of their pets reacting to unexpected objects, further fueling the viral engine. In a world overflowing with content, cats remain unrivaled for their blend of historical reverence and modern memeability.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    White cat making a funny face lying on a bed, popular meme for cat lovers on a meme heaven Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    SpongeBob calling a cat with hearts around him, a meme from a popular IG page for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Tabby cat lying down with four baby chicks perched on its back, a funny meme for cat lovers on Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    From the temples of ancient Thebes to the glowing screens of today, cats continue to captivate, reminding us that sometimes the most profound connections come not from lofty ideas but from a furry companion’s twitching whiskers. Whether they’re worshipped on papyrus scrolls or celebrated as pixelated pranksters, cats have earned their place as the enduring rulers of both our hearts and our home pages.
    #31

    Child hugging a grumpy cat, humorously illustrating memes for cat lovers on a popular Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cat meme showing a dream-like scene with cats, colorful cereal, and a humorous take on cat lovers' meme heaven.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Orange cat sitting in a basket on kitchen counter, meme about organization, perfect for cat lovers meme heaven on Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cat paw touching a plasma ball with glowing electric streams, a funny meme for cat lovers on social media.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Orange cat with wide eyes above text about a study on cat brains, popular meme for cat lovers on Instagram.

    purrgattos , mariacallous Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A gray tabby cat resting on a windowsill, enjoying sunlight, in a meme heaven for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Cat lovers meme showing a black cat and snake together, creating a funny and unusual moment outdoors.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    White cat wearing a colorful friendship bracelet on its paw, featured in a meme heaven for cat lovers on Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cat lovers meme showing a cat figurine in a litter box inside a snow globe with scattered white particles.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cat with spotted fur lying on a bed, caption highlights paws not really orange, from a meme heaven for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Black and white kitten wearing a large leaf-shaped collar with a funny caption about a school play on a meme page for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was Snow White in Yr1 and all I did was stand and be danced around by the 7 dwarves. Mildly underwhelming for my parents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cartoon character sleeping peacefully with a kitten under blanket, showing meme heaven for cat lovers joy.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Orange cat relaxing with feet up on a striped couch, a meme from a popular cat lovers meme heaven Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Gray cat peeking out from a cardboard box in a meme from a popular IG page for cat lovers and meme humor.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Funny cat meme showing a cat looking guilty, matching meme humor popular on meme heaven for cat lovers pages.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tabby cat focused on a red laser dot with humorous caption, showcasing a meme for cat lovers on a popular IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Sphinx statue and a relaxed tabby cat side by side, highlighting meme humor for cat lovers on Instagram.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Gray cat holding a purple pacifier in its mouth, cuddled in arms, a meme for cat lovers on a meme Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Photo of a framed cat picture on a wedding table, capturing a funny moment for cat lovers from a meme heaven IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why isn't this the norm? Cats (and dogs, and everyone else) are family!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Two black cats standing on hind legs near a baby in a white baby swing, a funny meme for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When shall we *two* meet again? In thunder, lightning or in rain. Or when it's time for a nappy change even.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Black cat with a white bird perched on its head illustrating funny moments for cat lovers on a meme Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Orange cat looking at its reflection in a mirror, humorous meme for cat lovers on a popular Instagram meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Missing cat poster with black and white cat lying on carpet holding a pink toy, a funny post for cat lovers meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Two cats lying on their backs on a wooden floor, humorously illustrating a meme for cat lovers on an IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Cat inside a blue box designed like a package machine with a funny delayed package meme for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Two cats sitting separately on apartment balconies, humorously captioned as forbidden lovers, perfect for cat lovers meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Romeo, where art thou my Romeo? Stuck on the window sill...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Cat meme showing a fluffy cat standing on a glowing circle with caption about shaking the treat bag, funny cat lovers post.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Husky wearing a toy on its head happily interacting with a curious kitten inside a cozy cat space meme for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Cat sleeping on a giant Snorlax plushie, showcasing a funny meme perfect for cat lovers on this IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Fluffy cat wearing a pink knitted scarf, featured in a meme heaven IG page for cat lovers with funny posts.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Fluffy cat with fierce expression sitting by a fireplace, meme heaven for cat lovers featured on IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Meme showing cat preferring to scratch couch over scratching post, fitting cat lovers meme humor on Instagram page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Cat lovers meme showing a cat sleeping with its face down, highlighting funny cat sleeping habits for meme heaven.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Blurry orange cat standing on hind legs in a humorous meme from a popular cat lovers IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Cat meme from a popular Instagram page, featuring a cat wearing a harness sitting at a bar with drinks nearby.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A cat paw print in a pan of soup next to a missing sausage, meme from a cat lovers IG page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Cat sitting on a desk in front of a laptop with text about calling cats using pspsps in a meme for cat lovers.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspspsps!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Outdoor cat tunnel setup with multiple cats, showcasing a meme for cat lovers on a popular Instagram meme page.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Funny cat meme from a popular IG page for cat lovers showing a relaxed orange cat with amusing captions.

    purrgattos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!