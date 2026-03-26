65 British Memes That Everyone Can Enjoy About The Land Of Rain And Tea
From the Office (the original, for those who were unaware) to Monty Python, chances are that anyone who speaks English has encountered British humor in one form or another. We’ve gathered some of the most hilarious British humor tweets for your viewing enjoyment, from warning signs against aggressive geese, to coping with incessant rain.
For the full experience, make a cup of tea, gather some biscuits or perhaps a scone, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.
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This is going bak to 1920s/1930s , my grandad was super punctual, would cycle to work and ring little bell saying goodbye to kids. One morning he got roared at by neighbour , unbeknownst to Gradda ( our name for him in family) , this neighbour used the bike bell as him alarm clock. On the one mornkng he didn’t ring it, the neighbour slept through and was late for work . And as I said, he gave my grandad one heck of a shouting to!
Geese are the best guard dogs going ! I’m farm born n bred,n our dogs were to herd sheep etc, the geese were the security,evil b u g g e rs they are 🤣
Absolutely! Last month in a wellbeing meeting, we were asked to share some good news. I shared an 'absolute nightmare ' of a situation. My good news was that in the previous session I had no good news because life wasn't ideal. Everyone related and was happy for me.
U.S. South enters chat. "I beg your finest pardon ma'am?! Would like my beg to differ on the record please."
We had to have the milkman put our milk under a large flowerpot to stop the great t i t s from stealing the cream.
Admit it. You were only being polite when you asked, you didn't actually want to know.
In Estonia we get the - Oh someone drove drunk and crashed on this road a year ago - better put up a speed limit of 70km/h on this kilometer for all eternity. And If there is ever the second accident they will reduce it to 50km/h. And put up a speed cam. I live in fear for the moment when there will be a third accident on the major highway I need to take 2 times per day. They will probably make people come out of the cars and push.
His Majesty's Revenue and Customs for those not familiar with the term. Basically, the tax man.
The six weeks too hot is just a collective lie told upon their return, to anyone who left the country for the summer. The reality is usually maybe a week. After which they declare a drought.
11 year sun activity cycle is at the max. More active the sun, more northern lights and more south they get
They gave up in 2016. They didn't even get to debacle of 2022.
Birmingham, Nottingham, Wokingham, Rotherham, Fulham, Cheltenham, Fareham...
I would be honoured to have any of my meals in any given day with him!
While I really don't care and am very hazy on what is happening, I rather enjoy watching co workers excitedly swap opinions. Much better than most other stuff going on. I don't watch strictly either, but it's nice to see people getting passionate. I did watch celebrity traitors, so I could fully join in for once - it was fun.
To me, that first picture looks like an American insta picture.
Just putting Heights and Wuthering in a sentence, then putting a picture of a random American "singer" doesn't really mean anything! Edit, why the downvote? I have no idea who the guy is and he is in what looks like America! Thought this was about British humour. I'm confused.
Cheers Justin, needed that.
I’m never sure if these ‘writers’ are real people or not, but if he’s real that was fun.Load More Replies...
Human, bot, pineapple....at this point I couldn't care. Anything that brings the joy amongst all the doom & gloom. lol
Cheers Justin, needed that.
I’m never sure if these ‘writers’ are real people or not, but if he’s real that was fun.Load More Replies...
Human, bot, pineapple....at this point I couldn't care. Anything that brings the joy amongst all the doom & gloom. lol
I hope it's written by a pineapple.