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From the Office (the original, for those who were unaware) to Monty Python, chances are that anyone who speaks English has encountered British humor in one form or another. We’ve gathered some of the most hilarious British humor tweets for your viewing enjoyment, from warning signs against aggressive geese, to coping with incessant rain.

For the full experience, make a cup of tea, gather some biscuits or perhaps a scone, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.