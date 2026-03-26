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From the Office (the original, for those who were unaware) to Monty Python, chances are that anyone who speaks English has encountered British humor in one form or another. We’ve gathered some of the most hilarious British humor tweets for your viewing enjoyment, from warning signs against aggressive geese, to coping with incessant rain.

For the full experience, make a cup of tea, gather some biscuits or perhaps a scone, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Miniature gnomes and toy swimmers set up for a humorous pothole Olympics in the UK street puddle.

drhingram Report

79points
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever thought this up, clever and creative.

26
26points
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    #2

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems highlighting unique UK experiences of meeting friends before mobile phones, showing living in the UK humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    77points
    POST
    baniwdan avatar
    BanBan
    BanBan
    Community Member
    16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh, a gentler time.

    18
    18points
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    #3

    Man in a puffer jacket pushing a green bin, showcasing a humorous UK living experience with binfluencer concept.

    MeMyselfOnline Report

    74points
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is going bak to 1920s/1930s , my grandad was super punctual, would cycle to work and ring little bell saying goodbye to kids. One morning he got roared at by neighbour , unbeknownst to Gradda ( our name for him in family) , this neighbour used the bike bell as him alarm clock. On the one mornkng he didn’t ring it, the neighbour slept through and was late for work . And as I said, he gave my grandad one heck of a shouting to!

    19
    19points
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    #4

    Tweet showing a humorous British bank sign with zero interest, highlighting unique living in the UK experience.

    NoContextBrits Report

    72points
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    #5

    Street sign for Prince Andrews Close on a sidewalk with grass and brick wall, highlighting unique living in the UK humor.

    NoContextBrits Report

    71points
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    #6

    Two men appear to carry an ancient temple at night, a humorous tweet highlighting unique living in the UK experience.

    NoContextHumans Report

    65points
    POST
    corrinetodd avatar
    frinny
    frinny
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a brit...this is fair

    12
    12points
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    #7

    Tweet describing a British escape room challenge involving tea and unique UK living experience humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    64points
    POST
    ydj_reed avatar
    Tortitude
    Tortitude
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a chance I'd pass this! 😂

    16
    16points
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    #8

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously reflecting on decreasing tolerance and unique UK humor about meetings and emails.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    63points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Years ago I used to love getting emails now I don't even want to switch the computer on as everyone will know I'm online and try to make contact

    15
    15points
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    #9

    Tweet describing using a lorry as a shield to safely navigate a UK roundabout, showcasing unique UK living humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    60points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a truck driver I am always confused when people don't do this. 'No better time lady...'

    29
    29points
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    #10

    Tweet about a busker playing ABBA loudly in the UK town centre, illustrating unique living experiences in the UK.

    daveguitarjones Report

    58points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha! Thanks for a good giggle.

    14
    14points
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    #11

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing cleaning the house excessively before a friend’s visit, highlighting UK living quirks.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    55points
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    #12

    Tweet showing a humorous UK sign warning of a violent goose on London Underground platform, reflecting unique living experiences.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    51points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geese are the best guard dogs going ! I’m farm born n bred,n our dogs were to herd sheep etc, the geese were the security,evil b u g g e rs they are 🤣

    13
    13points
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    #13

    Interior of a UK train with blue patterned seats and a digital sign humorously displaying I dont know, showing unique UK living.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    48points
    POST
    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the first ever picture made of the thought train?

    7
    7points
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    #14

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing British seasons with unique UK living experience and British culture references.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    47points
    POST
    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And there are times you get all four seasons in 30 minutes.

    18
    18points
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    #15

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems explaining British phrases about mild inconvenience and serious problems, highlighting UK living humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    46points
    POST
    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely! Last month in a wellbeing meeting, we were asked to share some good news. I shared an 'absolute nightmare ' of a situation. My good news was that in the previous session I had no good news because life wasn't ideal. Everyone related and was happy for me.

    12
    12points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously contrasting reactions to eating burgers in the UK, highlighting unique British social norms.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    46points
    POST
    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think people were just shocked that someone could actually afford two burgers at a restaurant...

    17
    17points
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    #17

    Tweet showing a unique UK experience with an F1 Kit Kat displaying nutrition info per car instead of per bar.

    Ryan_TWilliams Report

    45points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an avid F1 fan, I SO want one of these :)

    12
    12points
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    #18

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing unique UK weather, flooding gardens, and typical British complaints about summer.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    43points
    POST
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you send the hot and dry to Scotland, please? Last summer (HAH) was atrocious.

    8
    8points
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    #19

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing a unique British experience of anger and politeness in the UK.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    43points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    15 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U.S. South enters chat. "I beg your finest pardon ma'am?! Would like my beg to differ on the record please."

    12
    12points
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    #20

    Tweet humorously urging British people to enjoy rare sunlight before snow arrives, highlighting unique UK living moments.

    faunshii Report

    42points
    POST
    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too late, the cat already declared ownership and musters the troops in case anybody invades.

    20
    20points
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    #21

    Tweet humorously highlighting a relatable UK experience about entering birth years online, reflecting unique UK living quirks.

    BigBearF1 Report

    42points
    POST
    robertmillar avatar
    Robert Millar
    Robert Millar
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had to have the milkman put our milk under a large flowerpot to stop the great t i t s from stealing the cream.

    5
    5points
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    #22

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously rejecting the phrase seize the day, highlighting unique UK living humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    41points
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    #23

    Tweet showing a humorous UK housing sign with partial price, illustrating unique living experiences in the UK.

    orchardpig Report

    40points
    POST
    fromzidontotyre avatar
    Douglas Gold
    Douglas Gold
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somerset Jedi Club have been busy.

    4
    4points
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    #24

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously blaming cushions on chairs for sudden rain, highlighting living in the UK experience.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    40points
    POST
    olape avatar
    Ola Pe
    Ola Pe
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone must have washed their car🤭

    18
    18points
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    #25

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing unpredictable UK April weather, highlighting unique living in the UK experience.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    39points
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s exactly how it was yesterday.

    34
    34points
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    #26

    Tweet about frustration over late-opening coffee shops, highlighting a unique UK living experience with humor and cultural quirks.

    HarrySword Report

    39points
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    #27

    Tweet showing a bright blue sky and countryside, humorously highlighting living in the UK as a unique experience.

    brinabusywoman Report

    38points
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    #28

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously highlighting unique British expressions involving M&S biscuits in UK living experience.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    36points
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could you imagine what they would say if you had something Waitrose branded.

    12
    12points
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    #29

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously reflecting unique British social exchanges about everyday situations in the UK.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    35points
    POST
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plot twist; He really was burying the bodies.

    16
    16points
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    #30

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing a unique British way of talking about having a bad day living in the UK.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    35points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Admit it. You were only being polite when you asked, you didn't actually want to know.

    11
    11points
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    #31

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing unique UK shop interactions about postal services behind the counter.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    34points
    POST
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In America: "Yo, this ain't Taco Bell; this is KFC... waitaminnit... Buenos Dias, senor!" Me: "Biscuits or fries? [scones or chips?] Can I get churros?"

    1
    1point
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    #32

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously describing unique British motorway driving with sudden slowdowns and casual confusion.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    34points
    POST
    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Estonia we get the - Oh someone drove drunk and crashed on this road a year ago - better put up a speed limit of 70km/h on this kilometer for all eternity. And If there is ever the second accident they will reduce it to 50km/h. And put up a speed cam. I live in fear for the moment when there will be a third accident on the major highway I need to take 2 times per day. They will probably make people come out of the cars and push.

    13
    13points
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    #33

    Tweet humor comparing aggressive HMRC enforcement to relaxed HMRC repayment, illustrating unique UK living experiences with police and sleeping cat.

    theashrb Report

    34points
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His Majesty's Revenue and Customs for those not familiar with the term. Basically, the tax man.

    14
    14points
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    #34

    Tweet humorously highlighting living in the UK, saving money by picking up milk without letting wife come inside.

    MarcherReborn Report

    33points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Supermarket quality (and price), in ascending order: Lidl/Aldi, Asda/Iceland, Tesco/Sainsbury/Morrison, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods.

    11
    11points
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    #35

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously highlighting unique British life experience about swans breaking arms.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    32points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having the interior light on in a moving car is illegal.

    10
    10points
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    #36

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously contrasting American and British ways to cool down in hot weather, showing unique UK living experience.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    30points
    POST
    ydj_reed avatar
    Tortitude
    Tortitude
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah our houses aren't built for heat

    5
    5points
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    #37

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously highlighting unique UK living with the invisible tea consumption leaderboard.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    30points
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last Thursday I had 6 cups of tea, I was at the office.

    4
    4points
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    #38

    Tweet joking about Wi-Fi issues leading to unique UK living experiences and chatting with a spouse instead of browsing online.

    BigBearF1 Report

    30points
    POST
    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the non British readers, Woolworths in the UK closed down in 2009.

    28
    28points
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    #39

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems humorously showing unique UK living experiences through a conversation about an old coat.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    29points
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    #40

    Inside a nearly empty crisp bag showing the small amount of crisps, highlighting unique UK living humor in tweets.

    kathrynhall_ Report

    29points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always willing to make all that effort to get my hands on crisps

    4
    4points
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    #41

    Tweet humorously describing the challenge of romanticizing rain in the UK to cope with seasonal depression while living in the UK.

    puckinghell_ Report

    28points
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    #42

    Tweet humorously describing driving in the UK, focusing on potholes and the unique experience of UK road conditions.

    AnnabelleHallUK Report

    25points
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One road where I live is so bad that the council are going to completely resurface it as the result of a local petition.

    7
    7points
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    #43

    Tweet about milk delivery in the UK, highlighting unique local traditions and experiences of living there.

    mikegallacher1 Report

    25points
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, it's a different feeling to walk down the stairs at 6.15 a.m. in the morning, in your pyjamas, to grab the milk bottles. I've got eggs, too, but then the local fox discovered this free food delivery. 😂

    11
    11points
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    #44

    Tweet about UK weather showing a British flag and a rainy street scene, highlighting unique living in the UK experience.

    The__Goomba Report

    23points
    POST
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The six weeks too hot is just a collective lie told upon their return, to anyone who left the country for the summer. The reality is usually maybe a week. After which they declare a drought.

    3
    3points
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    #45

    Tweet about mansplaining street crossing, highlighting the unique experience of living in the UK with humor and sarcasm.

    holy_schnitt Report

    22points
    POST
    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Waiting for the light? What is this strange ritual?

    3
    3points
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    #46

    Tweet showing a UK news headline about Britain’s worst train fare dodger owing £48,000, highlighting unique UK living experiences.

    AllyFogg Report

    21points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that was just for one journey between Reading and Slough.

    16
    16points
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    #47

    Tweet humorously reflecting unique UK living experiences about Northern Lights being given away like sweeties.

    alelliott88 Report

    21points
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    11 year sun activity cycle is at the max. More active the sun, more northern lights and more south they get

    9
    9points
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    #48

    Two plates of homemade British stew with potatoes, a slice of buttered bread, and a bottle of HP sauce on a wooden table.

    inwardsinparis Report

    21points
    POST
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's ok, American's eat like they have free healthcare.

    49
    49points
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    #49

    McDonald's restaurant in a traditional British building showing unique living in the UK experience through humor.

    luxarbo Report

    19points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly this has happened all over my city

    5
    5points
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    #50

    Wooden pub wall listing British prime ministers, showcasing a humorous aspect of living in the UK through social media tweets.

    Discoplomacy Report

    19points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They gave up in 2016. They didn't even get to debacle of 2022.

    12
    12points
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    #51

    Map of UK places with "ham" in their names marked in red dots, illustrating unique living in the UK experience through tweets.

    BeardyHowse Report

    18points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Birmingham, Nottingham, Wokingham, Rotherham, Fulham, Cheltenham, Fareham...

    2
    2points
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    #52

    Tweet about UK living humor, mentioning how starting a conversation with "mate" signals a fun or pleasant experience.

    paddyjc123 Report

    18points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah mate, however, is probably not good news.

    7
    7points
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    #53

    Rain droplets on a window with a blurry outdoor view, capturing the unique humor of living in the UK experience.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    17points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, that it light grey, and the raindrops aren't running down the window. This isn't rain, that's slightly increased humidity!

    4
    4points
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    #54

    Man holding a drink and sitting at a table with a pizza, illustrating hilarious tweets about living in the UK experience.

    NoContextBrits Report

    17points
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    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be honoured to have any of my meals in any given day with him!

    25
    25points
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    #55

    Court sketch humor with unexpected faces illustrates 65 hilarious tweets showing living in the UK is a unique experience.

    JamesMelville Report

    16points
    POST
    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me it looks like Winston Churchill as the judge.

    9
    9points
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    #56

    Tweet reacting humorously to McDonald's bringing Chicken McBites back to the UK, showcasing unique UK living tweets.

    xFleXy_ Report

    15points
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    #57

    Greggs tunnel entrance at night with humorous tweet highlighting unique UK living experiences.

    NoContextBrits Report

    15points
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    ryanmortimer avatar
    Kaz
    Kaz
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm getting that sausage roll no matter the cost.

    11
    11points
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    #58

    Man swimming in a flooded kitchen full of dishes and clutter, illustrating unique experiences of living in the UK.

    CallumLyon Report

    14points
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    s_r__1 avatar
    S. R.
    S. R.
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that was the king for a minute!

    4
    4points
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    #59

    Tweet about the challenges of UK Railcard expiry, highlighting unique experiences of living in the UK.

    YesitsAlistair Report

    13points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Genuinely lolled the first time I read that job title...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Tweet from Vittoria humorously highlighting unique British culture and opinions, reflecting living in the UK experience.

    vitt2tsnoc Report

    13points
    POST
    alisonmavridis avatar
    Ali
    Ali
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I really don't care and am very hazy on what is happening, I rather enjoy watching co workers excitedly swap opinions. Much better than most other stuff going on. I don't watch strictly either, but it's nice to see people getting passionate. I did watch celebrity traitors, so I could fully join in for once - it was fun.

    2
    2points
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    #61

    Split image showing British autumn expectations with a woman posing at a pumpkin patch and reality with a person slipping on wet pavement.

    queerdiscox Report

    13points
    POST
    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me, that first picture looks like an American insta picture.

    17
    17points
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    #62

    Man wearing sunglasses and black jacket performing a humorous pose in a suburban neighborhood UK, illustrating unique UK living tweets.

    alshipley Report

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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just putting Heights and Wuthering in a sentence, then putting a picture of a random American "singer" doesn't really mean anything! Edit, why the downvote? I have no idea who the guy is and he is in what looks like America! Thought this was about British humour. I'm confused.

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    #63

    Tweet about spotting a red basket in Asda with unique UK living humor featuring rustlers burgers and 1664s crate.

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    8points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to look it up, apparent;y it was a Valentine's day thing, but found an absolutely hilarious article about it in a regional newspaper, that just fits so well with this thread I had to share it. (link to follow).

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    #64

    Couple from west Belfast wearing Manchester United scarves, highlighting unique living experiences in the UK through a humorous tweet.

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    7points
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    #65

    Person sleeping in a Liverpool-themed bed with an eye mask, illustrating living in the UK unique experience humor.

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    5points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m British and I don’t get this one

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