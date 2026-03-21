79 Science Memes That Hit With Mitochondria‑Level Powerhouse Humor
Let’s be honest—complex physics theories and mind-bending math problems can leave most of us staring blankly, wondering what just happened. But one thing most of us can understand is a good meme about them. Somehow, even the most complicated subjects become instantly relatable when they’re turned into a clever joke.
And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you today, pandas. We’ve rounded up a bunch of science and math memes that take these “serious” subjects and give them a fun twist. You might not walk away knowing more about calculus or the laws of motion, but you’ll definitely have a few laughs along the way. So sit back, scroll through, and enjoy the lighter side of science and math!
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Maths vs. Biology
You Never Let Me Explain
Moon Landing
Let's See
Yes No
Science and math can be a lot of fun when you see memes about them, but there’s a serious side we can’t ignore. Women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) still face barriers that make it harder to succeed. Globally, women represent only about 35% of STEM graduates, which means a huge pool of talent is being underutilized. While memes let us laugh at formulas and theories, the real world shows that equal access and encouragement in these fields is still very much a challenge.
She Is Not Wrong
Let’s take the tech industry as an example. This is a trillion-dollar field that keeps growing, with forecasts expecting it to expand up to 8% every year for the foreseeable future. Yet women make up less than a third of all IT jobs (just 28.2%) and only 22% of positions in artificial intelligence. That means some of the fastest-growing, most influential industries are still largely male-dominated. Imagine how much innovation and creativity we miss out on when nearly half the population is underrepresented.
Alright
Domain = Electronics
Definitely
The gender gap in STEM is particularly concerning because these careers are often called the “jobs of the future.” They drive innovation, economic growth, and social well-being, shaping how societies evolve. Limiting women’s participation doesn’t just impact the individual; it affects entire communities and industries. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a catalyst for progress, creativity, and inclusive development.
He Is Not Wrong 😁
One of the biggest hurdles starts early: social norms, cultural expectations, and gender stereotypes often discourage girls from exploring STEM. From subtle messages in classrooms to outdated ideas about “what girls should do,” many young women are guided away from science and tech before they even get started. It’s not about ability but about confidence, opportunity, and support. Changing the conversation and providing encouragement early on is critical to building a future where women thrive in these fields.
Powerhouse
Just America Things 😂
Ha Ha, yes, very funny. T(C) = (T(F)-32) * (5/9). It can easily be done in one's head.
For women of color, the challenges are even more complex. They often face intersecting barriers of racism and sexism, making it harder to gain access, mentorship, and opportunities. These “double hurdles” can feel overwhelming and isolating, creating environments where success requires navigating both systemic bias and cultural stereotypes. Supporting women of color in STEM means not only creating opportunities but also dismantling structural obstacles that hold them back.
Technology
Yeah, real funny. Show a 1980s scientist your smartphone and you'd be locked up in a secret government lab the rest of you life for the screen ALONE!
Ok
Allergies
Workplace culture can make a huge difference in whether women in STEM thrive or just survive. With fewer women in leadership roles, male-dominated environments can sometimes feel like navigating a maze with invisible walls. Bias, whether subtle or not-so-subtle, can sneak in at every turn, from microaggressions to being underestimated. While male colleagues might get pats on the back, mentorship, and recognition more freely, women often have to prove themselves again and again.
Years Of Academy Training Wasted
Everytime
Any demonstration that Murphy is an equal-opportunity b*stard is always welcome.
Correlation
Despite the challenges, there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful. Slowly but surely, STEM fields are starting to change for the better. More programs are popping up that focus on mentorship, scholarships, and outreach to encourage women and girls to follow their curiosity and dive into science, technology, engineering, and math. With consistent support and guidance, women are not just keeping up—they’re thriving, breaking barriers, and showing what’s possible.
Blessed 8
That’s Just Sad
Connecting
As I've said before, what NASA pays for those transmitters and receivers would give you a heart attack if you wanted to install identical capability in your home. And your WiFi likely has a much higher data rate until we get comm lasers into standard use for space probes.
Take Dr. Fei-Fei Li, for instance, who helped advance artificial intelligence and inspires countless young women to explore computer science. Or look at women leading groundbreaking research in renewable energy, robotics, and space exploration, proving that STEM isn’t just a boys’ club. Every breakthrough, every code written, every experiment designed by women paves the way for future generations and shows that passion, talent, and perseverance can overcome any barrier.
Doctor Planning
Windows
You can, but as Daffy Duck said, You can only do it *once*!
Really? 😕
Well, women are absolutely shattering glass ceilings in STEM and making their mark in ways that inspire us all. And on a lighter note, these memes might just give you a laugh while celebrating the brilliance of science and math. Which one of these made you smile or laugh out loud? Share it with a friend and spread the fun!
Physics Is All About Maths
Puts Even The Engineers To Shame
Concerning
5 Hours Of Cries Followed By 5 Seconds Of “Aha!”
I Am On The Crowbar’s Side
Way Too Easy
He's Right Though
Ouch, That Hurts :")
Just Say “No”
Got It?
iPhone 25
They’re Missing Safety Goggles They’re Gonna Die
As a Ph.D. Chemist, although silly looking, this is an appropriate response. I have receipts for those who wish to refute this position. P.S. You don't want to know ...
The Most Efficient Abbreviation
Isn't It The Worst
Seriously
Prism
Organic Chemist Slander
Dont Forget Poh
It Seemed Legit
But Why Does It Work??
But finally, Insane Clown Posse dared to ask the question. (But The Question just went off on one of his bizarre conspiracy theory rants.)
Lord Kelvin Wasn't That Aware
Hahaha
This Is Probably True For All Natural Sciences
🤓
Just To Be Sure!
Won't Be Enough
It's A Struggle
Title
Hehe
After Thanksgiving Quote
The Proof Is Invisible ✨️
Chernobyl ?
Nuclear
He Is Not Wrong
Coagulation To You Both!
Yes
After All, Carbon Is Master Of Elements
So This Is Where I’ve Been Going Wrong
I Love Democracy
Only 3 Cm… Nothing Is Impossible
It's Something That Always Irritates Me 😑
They left out 'yet'. It's an element not YET on the Periodic Table. Call the lab, and the publisher.