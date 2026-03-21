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Let’s be honest—complex physics theories and mind-bending math problems can leave most of us staring blankly, wondering what just happened. But one thing most of us can understand is a good meme about them. Somehow, even the most complicated subjects become instantly relatable when they’re turned into a clever joke.

And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you today, pandas. We’ve rounded up a bunch of science and math memes that take these “serious” subjects and give them a fun twist. You might not walk away knowing more about calculus or the laws of motion, but you’ll definitely have a few laughs along the way. So sit back, scroll through, and enjoy the lighter side of science and math!