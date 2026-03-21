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Let’s be honest—complex physics theories and mind-bending math problems can leave most of us staring blankly, wondering what just happened. But one thing most of us can understand is a good meme about them. Somehow, even the most complicated subjects become instantly relatable when they’re turned into a clever joke.

And that’s exactly what we’ve got for you today, pandas. We’ve rounded up a bunch of science and math memes that take these “serious” subjects and give them a fun twist. You might not walk away knowing more about calculus or the laws of motion, but you’ll definitely have a few laughs along the way. So sit back, scroll through, and enjoy the lighter side of science and math!

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#1

Maths vs. Biology

Meme featuring a confused lion with text about biologists and mathematicians in science memes humor humor powerhouse

ahsancrystal Report

9points
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bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this remind me of the 'You guys get to...?' meme?

0
0points
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RELATED:
    #2

    You Never Let Me Explain

    Meme showing a confused Mike Wazowski with text about studying organic chemistry, highlighting science humor.

    FlamingLobster Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Moon Landing

    Meme about conspiracy theories with monkey puppet showing awkward reaction, featuring science memes and mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Let's See

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation highlighting unexpected news with humor and reflecting on science memes and mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    8points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Poe's Law" - It's not just for breakfast any more.

    1
    1point
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    #5

    Yes No

    WhatsApp chat with Schrödinger showing a science meme about the cat being alive, featuring mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    8points
    POST
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    Science and math can be a lot of fun when you see memes about them, but there’s a serious side we can’t ignore. Women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) still face barriers that make it harder to succeed. Globally, women represent only about 35% of STEM graduates, which means a huge pool of talent is being underutilized. While memes let us laugh at formulas and theories, the real world shows that equal access and encouragement in these fields is still very much a challenge. 
    #6

    She Is Not Wrong

    Science meme about opening your heart being a mistake unless you are a cardiothoracic surgeon with mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    7points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The quickest way to a man's heart is through the ribs.

    0
    0points
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    Let’s take the tech industry as an example. This is a trillion-dollar field that keeps growing, with forecasts expecting it to expand up to 8% every year for the foreseeable future. Yet women make up less than a third of all IT jobs (just 28.2%) and only 22% of positions in artificial intelligence. That means some of the fastest-growing, most influential industries are still largely male-dominated. Imagine how much innovation and creativity we miss out on when nearly half the population is underrepresented. 

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    #7

    Alright

    Bathroom signs labeled with chemical elements Iron (Fe) and Manganese (Mn) in a science meme with mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    7points
    POST
    northernbills avatar
    Billy Peters
    Billy Peters
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an ex-geologist, I approve of this entry.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Domain = Electronics

    Close-up of a damaged electronic resistor with the caption sorry I couldn’t resist, showcasing science memes with powerhouse humor.

    atupic Report

    7points
    POST
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    #9

    Definitely

    Math meme showing identifying functions with a graph, featuring science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    PocketMath Report

    7points
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    The gender gap in STEM is particularly concerning because these careers are often called the “jobs of the future.” They drive innovation, economic growth, and social well-being, shaping how societies evolve. Limiting women’s participation doesn’t just impact the individual; it affects entire communities and industries. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a catalyst for progress, creativity, and inclusive development.

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    #10

    Si Units

    Reddit post asking for fun facts, top comment shares turning 11 on 11/11/11, relatable science memes with mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    He Is Not Wrong 😁

    A science meme showing a whole orange floating and a peeled orange sinking, with humorous mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a Satsuma orange. There is a layer of air between the skin and flesh which gives buoyancy. But the naked answer is funnier.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    Nerd

    Handwritten note with a math integral as a PIN code, blending science memes and mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
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    One of the biggest hurdles starts early: social norms, cultural expectations, and gender stereotypes often discourage girls from exploring STEM. From subtle messages in classrooms to outdated ideas about “what girls should do,” many young women are guided away from science and tech before they even get started. It’s not about ability but about confidence, opportunity, and support. Changing the conversation and providing encouragement early on is critical to building a future where women thrive in these fields.

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    #13

    Open Or Not?

    Sign on glass doors of Schrödinger's supermarket reads "Are we open" with science memes humor about mitochondria-level powerhouse.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both - until you try the door.

    2
    2points
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    #14

    Powerhouse

    Cartoon fish talking about energy, paired with a man reacting, highlighting mitochondria in science memes with powerhouse humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Just America Things 😂

    Meme comparing Canadian, Australian, and American kids' clothing choices with science memes and mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha Ha, yes, very funny. T(C) = (T(F)-32) * (5/9). It can easily be done in one's head.

    1
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    For women of color, the challenges are even more complex. They often face intersecting barriers of racism and sexism, making it harder to gain access, mentorship, and opportunities. These “double hurdles” can feel overwhelming and isolating, creating environments where success requires navigating both systemic bias and cultural stereotypes. Supporting women of color in STEM means not only creating opportunities but also dismantling structural obstacles that hold them back. 

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    #16

    Technology

    Humorous science meme showing an earthquake detection kit with googly eyes, reflecting mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, real funny. Show a 1980s scientist your smartphone and you'd be locked up in a secret government lab the rest of you life for the screen ALONE!

    2
    2points
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    #17

    Ok

    Tweet by Richard Feynman joke about chemist freezing at -273.15°C, shared as part of science memes with mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Allergies

    Immune system cartoon character defending against bacteria, viruses, parasites, cancer cells, and a peanut in a science meme.

    ahsancrystal Report

    6points
    POST

    Workplace culture can make a huge difference in whether women in STEM thrive or just survive. With fewer women in leadership roles, male-dominated environments can sometimes feel like navigating a maze with invisible walls. Bias, whether subtle or not-so-subtle, can sneak in at every turn, from microaggressions to being underestimated. While male colleagues might get pats on the back, mentorship, and recognition more freely, women often have to prove themselves again and again.

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    #19

    Years Of Academy Training Wasted

    Meme showing Mendeleev frustrated as chemistry teachers make students memorize the periodic table science memes humor

    ambarg957 Report

    6points
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    #20

    Everytime

    Meme showing warmth for head, feet, hands, and heart with text about lab mates in a science meme with mitochondria humor.

    kakarotover_9k Report

    6points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any demonstration that Murphy is an equal-opportunity b*stard is always welcome.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Correlation

    Graph showing search trends for terms super bowl and how to read roman numerals, related to science memes powerhouse humor.

    jensyao Report

    6points
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    Despite the challenges, there’s plenty of reason to be hopeful. Slowly but surely, STEM fields are starting to change for the better. More programs are popping up that focus on mentorship, scholarships, and outreach to encourage women and girls to follow their curiosity and dive into science, technology, engineering, and math. With consistent support and guidance, women are not just keeping up—they’re thriving, breaking barriers, and showing what’s possible.

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    #22

    Blessed 8

    Twitter thread showing a math joke with a formula, relevant to science memes and mitochondria humor.

    PedroCR100 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    That’s Just Sad

    Twitter conversation meme about fractions and signs, showcasing science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    TheEvilGhost Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Connecting

    Science meme highlighting the contrast between NASA's data reception and losing wifi signal at home with mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As I've said before, what NASA pays for those transmitters and receivers would give you a heart attack if you wanted to install identical capability in your home. And your WiFi likely has a much higher data rate until we get comm lasers into standard use for space probes.

    1
    1point
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    Take Dr. Fei-Fei Li, for instance, who helped advance artificial intelligence and inspires countless young women to explore computer science. Or look at women leading groundbreaking research in renewable energy, robotics, and space exploration, proving that STEM isn’t just a boys’ club. Every breakthrough, every code written, every experiment designed by women paves the way for future generations and shows that passion, talent, and perseverance can overcome any barrier.

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    #25

    Doctor Planning

    Social media post with science memes humor about plans to become or marry a doctor, showcasing mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Windows

    Outdoor sign with science meme humor stating astronauts use Linux because you can’t open windows in space, related to mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    5points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can, but as Daffy Duck said, You can only do it *once*!

    2
    2points
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    #27

    Really? 😕

    Tweet discussing an idea related to virus exposure and antibodies, featured in science memes with mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    5points
    POST

    Well, women are absolutely shattering glass ceilings in STEM and making their mark in ways that inspire us all. And on a lighter note, these memes might just give you a laugh while celebrating the brilliance of science and math. Which one of these made you smile or laugh out loud? Share it with a friend and spread the fun!

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    #28

    Physics Is All About Maths

    Cartoon science meme showing a character asking about a mask with math text, reflecting science humor and mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    5points
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    #29

    Puts Even The Engineers To Shame

    Two-panel meme showing a sad man labeled mathematicians needing 100% accuracy and a happy man labeled cosmologists with approximate solutions, science memes.

    somethingX Report

    5points
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    #30

    Concerning

    Tweet by Jack Kimble about 25% of American students in the bottom quartile on standardized tests with bell curve graph statistics.

    No-Arm-5868 Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    5 Hours Of Cries Followed By 5 Seconds Of “Aha!”

    Boy struggling to study with a pencil and notebook, illustrating science memes with mitochondria-level humor.

    Giotto_diBondone Report

    5points
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    #32

    I Am On The Crowbar’s Side

    Group of students with high expectations versus a math integral symbol called weird crowbar in science memes.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #33

    Way Too Easy

    A science meme showing a calculator with syntax error and math answers humorously labeled as errors.

    SalazarRED Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    He's Right Though

    Text meme about cooking sausages humor, featured in science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor theme.

    Acoustic_Castle Report

    5points
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    #35

    Ouch, That Hurts :")

    Meme featuring a robot and man debating animal intelligence with integrals and derivatives in science memes.

    heisenberg09102000 Report

    5points
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    #36

    Just Say “No”

    Funny science meme showing a fake news headline about a math lab bust with mitochondria-level humor.

    Arch_stanton1 Report

    4points
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    #37

    Got It?

    Two-panel science meme comparing expected and actual effects of antidepressants using illustrated faces, with mitochondria-level humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    iPhone 25

    Different iPhone camera configurations humorously illustrating cell changes from normal to cancer in science memes with mitochondria humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    They’re Missing Safety Goggles They’re Gonna Die

    Meme comparing chemists in 1925 using mouth pipetting and modern chemists cautious about acid spills, science humor.

    GeoWa Report

    4points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Ph.D. Chemist, although silly looking, this is an appropriate response. I have receipts for those who wish to refute this position. P.S. You don't want to know ...

    0
    0points
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    #40

    The Most Efficient Abbreviation

    A chemist relaxing outdoors humorously appreciating time saved by writing mol instead of mole in science memes with mitochondria humor.

    oatsquare Report

    4points
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    #41

    Isn't It The Worst

    Buzz Lightyear expressing frustration about oversimplified chemistry lessons, a funny science meme with mitochondria humor.

    captaincrunch37 Report

    4points
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    #42

    Seriously

    Map showing a curved "Current Stupid Route" and a straight "AI Optimized Route" highlighting science memes humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Prism

    Science meme post about bad rainbows going to a prism with a light sentence and time to reflect humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    3points
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    #44

    Organic Chemist Slander

    Man wearing glasses writing in a notebook, illustrating humor in science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    sluttyrhenium Report

    3points
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    #45

    Dont Forget Poh

    A man holding a dog labeled pH while a cat labeled pOH watches with sad eyes science memes humor.

    Dr_Zeraox Report

    3points
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    #46

    It Seemed Legit

    Anonymous meme discussing scientific misconception about falling objects, featuring a classical philosopher bust, with mitochondria-level humor.

    lavaboosted Report

    3points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    1
    1point
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    #47

    But Why Does It Work??

    Man with nasal oxygen tube looking serious in a meme about physics professors and electromagnetism humor with mitochondria-level power.

    TobyWasBestSpiderMan Report

    3points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But finally, Insane Clown Posse dared to ask the question. (But The Question just went off on one of his bizarre conspiracy theory rants.)

    1
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    #48

    Lord Kelvin Wasn't That Aware

    School bus labeled Lord Kelvin faces oncoming trains labeled Einstein, Bohr, Schrödinger, and Planck in a science memes humor mashup.

    Same_Investigator_46 Report

    3points
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    #49

    Hahaha

    Distorted face meme showing a confused professor, combining science humor with mitochondria-level powerhouse comedy.

    6_PhaNToM_9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    This Is Probably True For All Natural Sciences

    Cartoon contrasting people interested in popular science physics and people who do actual physics, with humor reflecting science memes.

    Fede_042 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    🤓

    Cartoon scientist humor showing excitement using a laser for the first time and frustration by the fiftieth time science memes with powerhouse humor.

    basket_foso Report

    3points
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    #52

    Just To Be Sure!

    Man testing tape on water tank with caption about not trusting calculator order of operations in science memes.

    BattleBoi0406 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Won't Be Enough

    Tweet humor about Batman reboots paired with a graph, showcasing science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    Un_FaZed211 Report

    3points
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    #54

    It's A Struggle

    Science meme showing a colorful geometric shape with humor related to mitochondria and science powerhouse concepts.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    #55

    Title

    Two characters in a cartoon talking about studying and a math major, featured in science memes with powerhouse humor.

    Chcipak1 Report

    3points
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    #56

    Hehe

    Cartoon science meme showing numbers 6 and 3.14 personified, highlighting humor with mitochondria-level humor.

    Albertooz Report

    3points
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    #57

    After Thanksgiving Quote

    Math meme showing square root of negative one over eight with caption about Thanksgiving, fitting science memes with mitochondria humor.

    Alpaca1061 Report

    3points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure they say 'I' and not 'one'.

    0
    0points
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    #58

    The Proof Is Invisible ✨️

    Science meme depicting escalating brain images illustrating different levels of proof humor with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    Beautiful_Material32 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Chernobyl ?

    Cartoon showing a wish for safe nuclear power denied with science memes humor referencing mitochondria-level powerhouse jokes.

    ahsancrystal Report

    2points
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    #60

    Nuclear

    Meme about nuclear fusion energy and electricity with humor, featured in science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    ahsancrystal Report

    2points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could always go Magnetohydrodynamics. Just sayin'.

    1
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    #61

    He Is Not Wrong

    Science meme showing a young student with a plant lightbulb head illustrating carbon dioxide and oxygen exchange.

    ahsancrystal Report

    2points
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    #62

    Coagulation To You Both!

    Red blood cells with hair and bow heads making puns about blood clots in a science meme with mitochondria-level humor.

    Mel_Ran Report

    2points
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    #63

    Yes

    Cartoon meme humor about parents arguing and benzene rings, featuring science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    altruist_offbeat Report

    2points
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    #64

    After All, Carbon Is Master Of Elements

    SpongeBob meme showing chemists overwhelmed by elements while organic chemists focus on carbon in science humor.

    Zeka_ Report

    2points
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    #65

    So This Is Where I’ve Been Going Wrong

    A man in a white lab coat humorously explaining chemistry rules, featured in science memes with mitochondria-level humor.

    IncoherentRambling_ Report

    2points
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    #66

    I Love Democracy

    Twitter poll about choosing between a powerful computer and a heavy tungsten cube in science memes with mitochondria-level humor.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #67

    Only 3 Cm… Nothing Is Impossible

    Meme comparing reactions of biologist, physicist, civil engineer, and astronomer to being off by 3 centimeters in science humor.

    bahar9990 Report

    2points
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    #68

    It's Something That Always Irritates Me 😑

    Anime character angrily reacting to a sci-fi movie element not on the periodic table science meme with mitochondria humor.

    yukiohana Report

    2points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They left out 'yet'. It's an element not YET on the Periodic Table. Call the lab, and the publisher.

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    #69

    Does This Mean We Can Build Another Particle Collider Or Not?

    Meme of a cat giving thumbs up with text about particle physicists confirming the Standard Model, science memes humor.

    clearly_quite_absurd Report

    2points
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    #70

    I Guess!

    Tweet showing a humorous take on the short history of fundamental physics, shared in science memes with mitochondria humor.

    Cravatitude Report

    2points
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    #71

    Atleast I Get My Name On The Table 🤓

    Scientists celebrating a discovery in a busy lab setting, showcasing science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #72

    100 Physicists vs. 1 Einstein

    Physics meme showing a punch and text about relativity theory, fitting science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    basket_foso Report

    2points
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    #73

    Real

    Twitter post sharing a physics PhD tip about being cynical of graphs, fitting the science memes with mitochondria-level humor theme.

    orchid_breeder Report

    2points
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    #74

    How Did That Hydrogen 3 Atom Get There Bro

    Science meme featuring a humorous text about vacation and a hydrogen-5 isotope, related to mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    Farriebever Report

    2points
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    #75

    Pretty Average Movie

    Squidward meme humor highlighting science memes with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor and statistics joke.

    PocketMath Report

    2points
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    #76

    Gamer Knows The Game

    Meme comparing engineers and pure mathematicians with humor related to science and mitochondria-level powerhouse humor.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #77

    Probability Was An Awful Experience

    SpongeBob meme contrasting enthusiasm for learning math with mitochondria-level powerhouse humor style.

    12_Semitones Report

    2points
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    #78

    U Got Him

    Couple at a restaurant with science meme text about engineering and math, showcasing mitochondria-level humor in science memes.

    shayanahmad_ Report

    2points
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    #79

    Thinking It

    Scene from The Office showing a physicist and mathematician with science meme humor about overthinking and underthinking.

    PocketMath Report

    2points
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