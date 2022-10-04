This is probably one of the best pieces of edutainment you'll find online. Just think about it: it's physics—yeah, yeah, physics is hard, it's more or less mathematics on hardcore steroids—but it's wrapped into a meme format.

So, even if you do end up googling half the jokes and references, you'll be learning something along the way, so you win in any case! You cannot lose!

Anywho, there's a dedicated online community that operates under the subreddit r/PhysicsMemes and celebrates physics—the easiest and most common way to ruin your GPA the science that deals in nature, matter, and energy—by memeing the heck out of it.

Bored Panda went through r/PhysicsMemes to find the best of the best memes that not only have the potential to make you laugh, but to also educate you a tidbit. Scroll down, upvote, comment, share, all that jazz, you know the drill, and most importantly, enjoy!

More info: r/PhysicsMemes

#1

Thermal Physics Test Tomorrow. Wish Me Luck

r/PhysicsMemes Report

11
#2

I Finally Saw It [In Real Life]

r/PhysicsMemes Report

9
#3

How To Thought Experiment

r/PhysicsMemes Report

9
#4

When I Grow Up I Wanna Be Like Him

r/PhysicsMemes Report

9
lara
lara
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This is why I didn't take geometry, I couldn't remember all the damned formulas. I mean, how many times will I use that formula? Just give me the damned formula and I will do the math. Sheesh. Or calculus. Algebra, no problem, it was easy. But the rest, screw the formulas.

1
1point
#5

It's Not Tears Of Joy, Let Me Be Very Clear

r/PhysicsMemes Report

9
lara
lara
Community Member
27 minutes ago

ANY FREAKING ECONOMICS TEXTBOOK.

1
1point
#6

Island Of Stability Where

r/PhysicsMemes Report

8
#7

When You Use G=10 Instead Of Using G=9.8 In Numericals

r/PhysicsMemes Report

7
#8

Made With Paint

r/PhysicsMemes Report

7
#9

Hand

r/PhysicsMemes Report

7
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
27 minutes ago

One of Stallone best parts lol.

1
1point
#10

Made During Chemistry Class

r/PhysicsMemes Report

7
#11

Physics Majors

r/PhysicsMemes Report

7
lara
lara
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I absolutely hate it when someone says "oh, that can't exist because yada yada." And I say "fergawdsake it's FICTION.' However, many, many future scientists and other of that ilk watched the original Star Trek and are now creating and have created the tech that they used. You cannot create something until someone thinks of it.

1
1point
#12

Organic Chemistry Books Are Basically A Portfolio Of Hexagons

r/PhysicsMemes Report

5
#13

Bit Dark, Didn't Stop Me Laughing Though

r/PhysicsMemes Report

4
#14

I Can’t Think Of A Title

r/PhysicsMemes Report

4
#15

6 Marks

r/PhysicsMemes Report

3
#16

You Get The Idea

r/PhysicsMemes Report

3
#17

Pauli Was Such A Badass

r/PhysicsMemes Report

3
#18

Yεs

r/PhysicsMemes Report

3
lara
lara
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Could be Tesla and Edison.

0
0points
#19

You Get An Accelerator And You Get An Accelerator! You All Get Accelerators!

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
#20

Entropy Goes Brrrr

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
lara
lara
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Obviously this "person" has never had a chocolate chip cookie with ice cold milk. THAT is perfection. Idijit

1
1point
#21

Literally

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
#22

Very Suitable Assumption

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
#23

Good Work Guys

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
#24

Reality Is Often Disappointing!

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
lara
lara
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Reality has very little function in our society

0
0points
#25

Every Time

r/PhysicsMemes Report

2
#26

Had Some Thicc Error Bars

r/PhysicsMemes Report

1
#27

Just Look It Up

r/PhysicsMemes Report

1
#28

Oof-Size: Large

r/PhysicsMemes Report

1
#29

Well Now I Am Not Doing It

r/PhysicsMemes Report

1
lara
lara
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Literally

0
0points
#30

Duh

r/PhysicsMemes Report

1
#31

What Now?

r/PhysicsMemes Report

0
lara
lara
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Fools. Everyone knows that.

0
0points
#32

Big Oof

r/PhysicsMemes Report

0
#33

Well, Yes I Am A Genius

r/PhysicsMemes Report

0
#34

Don't @ Me

r/PhysicsMemes Report

0
#35

The Highest Honors In Science

r/PhysicsMemes Report

0
