35 Memes And Jokes That Perfectly Sum Up Physics, As Shared By This Online Community
This is probably one of the best pieces of edutainment you'll find online. Just think about it: it's physics—yeah, yeah, physics is hard, it's more or less mathematics on hardcore steroids—but it's wrapped into a meme format.
So, even if you do end up googling half the jokes and references, you'll be learning something along the way, so you win in any case! You cannot lose!
Anywho, there's a dedicated online community that operates under the subreddit r/PhysicsMemes and celebrates physics—
the easiest and most common way to ruin your GPA the science that deals in nature, matter, and energy—by memeing the heck out of it.
Bored Panda went through r/PhysicsMemes to find the best of the best memes that not only have the potential to make you laugh, but to also educate you a tidbit. Scroll down, upvote, comment, share, all that jazz, you know the drill, and most importantly, enjoy!
More info: r/PhysicsMemes
Thermal Physics Test Tomorrow. Wish Me Luck
I Finally Saw It [In Real Life]
How To Thought Experiment
When I Grow Up I Wanna Be Like Him
This is why I didn't take geometry, I couldn't remember all the damned formulas. I mean, how many times will I use that formula? Just give me the damned formula and I will do the math. Sheesh. Or calculus. Algebra, no problem, it was easy. But the rest, screw the formulas.
It's Not Tears Of Joy, Let Me Be Very Clear
Island Of Stability Where
When You Use G=10 Instead Of Using G=9.8 In Numericals
Made With Paint
Hand
Made During Chemistry Class
Physics Majors
I absolutely hate it when someone says "oh, that can't exist because yada yada." And I say "fergawdsake it's FICTION.' However, many, many future scientists and other of that ilk watched the original Star Trek and are now creating and have created the tech that they used. You cannot create something until someone thinks of it.