Making people laugh on the internet is not such an easy task anymore. Folks have so many options for casual and instant entertainment that running a meme page may seem like a silly pursuit. But some memers have truly cracked the code on what keeps people coming back. One of those pages is "Middle Class Chic," also formerly known as "NeatMom."

1.3 million people enjoy the chaotic, hilarious, and relatable content that the page puts out. So, that many folks can't be wrong when it comes to what's funny, can they? But you be your own judges, Pandas, as you scroll through these memes about a little bit of anything and everything, and let us know how they made you feel down in the comments!

More info: Instagram

#1

Tweet humor about gargoyles no longer being added to buildings, reflecting funny and relatable memes about random topics.

vinn_ayy Report

louise-diana avatar
Louise
Louise
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for more Gargoyles.

RELATED:
    #2

    Three mugs of milk, chocolate chip cookies on a plate, and a partially unwrapped chocolate bar illustrating funny and relatable memes.

    claire9978i Report

    #3

    Tweet screenshot with a funny and relatable meme about lifestyle changes, humor, and everyday absurdities in memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have three comments and can't choose between them so here are all three in no particular order: 1. I'll sign up for this as a weight loss plan. 2. This is the opposite of the Ozempic approach with similar weight loss benefits (healthy, natural, and so much better for your body). 3. Why isn't this an option with my health insurance benefits?

    #4

    Tweet screenshot about alkaline water regime with a woman holding a carton, related to funny and relatable memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, im not taking any advice from the lady who says you need to shove expensive rocks up your vajutz

    #5

    Twitter post about a passenger complaining on a flight, shared as one of the funny and relatable memes.

    lissijean Report

    #6

    Tweet by Kelsey McKinney humorously asking for a non-athlete to try Olympic events, a funny and relatable meme about sports.

    middleclasschic Report

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *me in the 100 metres sprint,Stumbles from the starting blocks,faceplants 5 metres in* "Ok, that's enough for today. Is the pub open yet?"

    #7

    Funny and relatable meme text about a mom waiting for the dog to leave before revealing his Christmas gift.

    middleclasschic Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah I wrap the pack's Xmas presents.

    #8

    Funny and relatable meme showing a humorous first line from Pinocchio about a piece of wood, capturing ridiculous randomness.

    middleclasschic Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ditto the first line of Winnie the Pooh. "Once upon a time, a very long time ago, about last Friday ..."

    #9

    Illustration of funny and relatable meme with mice rolling a kitten in a blanket, showing ridiculous and random humor.

    ok_girlfriend Report

    #10

    Tweet discussing a relatable Jane Austen quote about being 27, broke, and frightened, featured in funny and relatable memes.

    sherrysworld Report

    mwaltercma avatar
    HistoryNerd
    HistoryNerd
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still not a good enough reason to marry Mr. Collins, poor Charlotte

    #11

    Tweet about White Claw tasting like drinking TV static while someone yells a fruit name, from funny and relatable memes.

    DVN13L_ Report

    #12

    Funny and relatable meme about kids surprised by someone having a simple gmail address, showing ridiculous humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a gmail address with only my first and last name. Same with msn.com, which is no longer issued. I too was an early adopter (still am).

    #13

    Cat dressed in pink fluffy robe and sunglasses sitting on a couch, funny and relatable meme with ridiculous and random humor.

    Eva_B89 Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My favorite redrum story: Alfred Hitchcock presents, a lady bludgeons her husband with a leg of lamb, cooks it, feeds it to the detectives. No evidence, no crime.

    #14

    Tweet humor about age and sports, fitting funny and relatable memes that are ridiculous and random in tone.

    _troyjohnson Report

    #15

    Tweet about Google location tracking and checking spelling, a funny and relatable meme from a collection of random memes.

    audipenny Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean... American English and real English do have some discrepancies...

    #16

    Tweet showing a cemetery with a gravestone labeled Waldo, shared as a funny and relatable meme about good and bad news.

    middleclasschic Report

    #17

    Tweet about boys making three friends at 15 and deciding it's enough socializing, relatable funny meme content.

    middleclasschic Report

    #18

    Tweet about the randomness of how others load dishwashers, featured in funny and relatable memes.

    cardamomkiss Report

    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife gets angry is if my method doesn't match hers. I once explained my rationale - big mistake!

    #19

    Funny and relatable meme tweet about responding to Instagram stories after one drink, showcasing random and ridiculous humor.

    danadonnelly Report

    #20

    Funny and relatable meme showing a text conversation about homeownership and a tree causing trouble.

    middleclasschic Report

    s-akimov avatar
    Slop Generator
    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! exactly the opposite to me and my wife

    #21

    Tweet text about never feeling as clean as a toddler in matching pajamas, reflecting funny and relatable memes.

    user84829272 Report

    ariadnetoms avatar
    Ariadne Toms
    Ariadne Toms
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is one of the cutest things to see and I think the most satisfying thing to do as a parent 😂

    #22

    Tweet about a relatable moment with a 3-year-old, featured in funny and relatable memes that are ridiculous and random.

    1followernodad Report

    #23

    Tweet discussing video game armor differences between male and female characters, illustrating funny and relatable memes about gaming.

    DaveVescio Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the patriarchy only cares about their own survival...

    #24

    Tweet humorously praising American garbage disposals with relatable and funny memes about kitchen habits and culture.

    rebmasel Report

    jenniferdmann avatar
    Alecto76
    Alecto76
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been too afraid to use them. Super loud. Plus I'm positive if I turn it on, I'll immediately lose my balance and land with my hand down the drain.

    #25

    Funny and relatable meme showing a conversation between a dentist and patient about flossing and lost teeth.

    middleclasschic Report

    #26

    Elderly hand humorously "pointing" around the corner, featured in funny and relatable memes that are ridiculous and random.

    middleclasschic Report

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Magnificent Arthritos

    #27

    Tweet about wedding speeches being easy by joking about a problem, featured in funny and relatable memes collection.

    middleclasschic Report

    #28

    Funny and relatable meme about the emotional bond with a dog growing up and aging together.

    middleclasschic Report

    #29

    Motivational meme featuring Vlad the Impaler with a caption about believing in yourself, part of funny and relatable memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I turn 53 on April 4th, I am way too old to start impaling my enemies.

    #30

    Tweet about low agency people in recipe comments, humorously highlighting relatable and funny memes about cooking and ingredients.

    KristyT Report

    goodeatsgoodies avatar
    Intangible Panda
    Intangible Panda
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And those who completely change the recipe and then give the recipe a 1-star review.... like... come on, people! Have some common sense!

    #31

    Tweet about how missing days on DuoLingo makes you feel bad, illustrating funny and relatable memes about random feelings.

    middleclasschic Report

    #32

    Spacious kitchen with wooden cabinets and granite countertops featured in funny and relatable memes about ridiculous and random moments.

    Ceeccal Report

    stevenfields_1 avatar
    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way that island wouldn’t get danced on

    #33

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme tweet about Instagram content and real estate agents, illustrating ridiculous and random humor.

    emilyjune_ Report

    #34

    Funny and relatable meme about parenting teenagers and the surreal moments that happen in everyday life.

    middleclasschic Report

    #35

    Tweet meme showing a relatable and funny conversation about pizza, capturing ridiculous and random humor in memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    US - My daughter returned from a HS trip to Europe and raved about the quality of the food and meals in France and Italy. She said that the food in the US wasn't even in the same ballpark.

    #36

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about a toddler's imaginary friend Piper who turns out to be a cat.

    middleclasschic Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about a high school English teacher being the poster’s father, showcasing ridiculous humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A better English teacher would have said 'the mother of one of you'

    #38

    Funny and relatable meme text about craving Taco Bell and loving Crunchwrap, showcasing ridiculous and random humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    #39

    Funny and relatable meme showing a BLT sandwich with bacon, lettuce, and cucumbers on a vintage grandma plate.

    middleclasschic Report

    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's Corningware, don't drop it. Thousands of needle sharp pieces!

    #40

    Funny and relatable meme about families dressing formal for holidays and hunting a human for sport at night

    middleclasschic Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about the human body’s slow healing compared to growing a baby.

    middleclasschic Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Producing and raising the next generation is "more important".

    #42

    Tweet text from Clifford Carmichael sharing a funny and relatable story, part of memes that are ridiculous and random.

    middleclasschic Report

    #43

    Funny and relatable meme showing a tweet about American workers taking less vacation time than medieval peasants in 2016.

    middleclasschic Report

    #44

    Tweet meme about early childhood education questioning the relevance of learning animal sounds in funny relatable memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both barking and meowing have definitely come up.

    #45

    Black cat watching owner talk to black tank top on carpet in a relatable and funny meme scene.

    middleclasschic Report

    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too and probably all black cat owners. Black cats probably share between themselves that humans are all visually impaired

    #46

    Funny and relatable meme about Ratatouille villain not wanting food cooked by rats, showcasing ridiculous and random humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But… he did! He even opened up a restaurant for Remy!

    #47

    Tweet by Joanna Hausmann sharing a funny and relatable meme about being mistaken for a roommate's mom in a hospital.

    middleclasschic Report

    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After getting married, my wife brought me to her office. One of her coworker came over and ask if I was her father. Only 6 1/2 yrs difference. Yep.

    1
    #48

    Tweet from user jojipaints sharing a funny and relatable meme about a coworker saying bequeefed instead of bequeathed on a call.

    middleclasschic Report

    #49

    Tweet about meal prepping humor showing relatable funny meme with ridiculous and random content about food choices.

    middleclasschic Report

    #50

    Funny and relatable meme about the challenge of dressing correctly for 60 degree weather in everyday life humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    #51

    Tweet with funny and relatable meme text about reasons women may not take their partner’s last name, illustrating random humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is exactly why women take their partner's last name, going back thousands of years. To avoid stalkers who knew them from earlier.

    #52

    Small charcuterie board with cheese, pickles, crackers, and ham, fitting the funny and relatable memes theme.

    middleclasschic Report

    #53

    Funny and relatable meme about a bowling league player joking about performance enhancers with Applebees Wings.

    middleclasschic Report

    #54

    A funny and relatable meme showing a woman carrying a large bundle of wheat, symbolizing over-preparing spaghetti for one.

    middleclasschic Report

    #55

    A funny and relatable meme about American teens surprised Egypt has streets and people, highlighting ridiculous and random humor.

    middleclasschic Report

    #56

    Person dressed as the babadook at a Halloween party with a wine drinking vibe, showcasing funny and relatable memes.

    middleclasschic Report

    #57

    Cat awkwardly stretched on office chair armrest, humorously illustrating relatable back pain in funny and random memes.

    middleclasschic Report

