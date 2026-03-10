If You Love Chaotic Cat Humor, These 51 Poorly Made Cat Memes Might Be For You
If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that cats and memes are an unbeatable combination. From the early days of LOLcats to today’s viral feline icons, cat humor has been part of online culture for years. And the page Poorly Made Cat Memes has fully embraced that tradition. True to its name, the account shares intentionally low-effort memes packed with simple edits, exaggerated reactions, and absurdly relatable scenarios that somehow make them even funnier.
What makes the page especially memorable is the cat at the center of many of the jokes. The creator often uses photos of their own black-and-white cat as the star of the memes, turning it into a recurring character with endless attitude. Whether it’s silently judging someone’s snack choices, looking suspiciously guilty around missing food, or getting caught in total nonsense, the expressions are painfully relatable.
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite memes from the page, so scroll through and pick your favorites.
Instead of polished visuals or elaborate editing, the humor comes from how simple it all feels. The memes drop this cat into viral photos and various movie and TV show scenes, tapping into the subversion of the familiar that this creates. The result feels less like a carefully curated meme page and more like scrolling through a cursed group chat with your funniest friend, which is exactly what makes it so entertaining.