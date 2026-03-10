ADVERTISEMENT

If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that cats and memes are an unbeatable combination. From the early days of LOLcats to today’s viral feline icons, cat humor has been part of online culture for years. And the page Poorly Made Cat Memes has fully embraced that tradition. True to its name, the account shares intentionally low-effort memes packed with simple edits, exaggerated reactions, and absurdly relatable scenarios that somehow make them even funnier.

What makes the page especially memorable is the cat at the center of many of the jokes. The creator often uses photos of their own black-and-white cat as the star of the memes, turning it into a recurring character with endless attitude. Whether it’s silently judging someone’s snack choices, looking suspiciously guilty around missing food, or getting caught in total nonsense, the expressions are painfully relatable.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite memes from the page, so scroll through and pick your favorites.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | poorlymadecatmemes.com | x.com | tiktok.com