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It’s a miracle of human invention that we can make lifesaving places like hospitals rather drab and boring most of the time. Memes, another, perhaps less impressive, human invention is one of the key ways we prevent boredom. So why not just put them together?

The “Medical Memes” Instagram account is dedicated to sharing hilarious memes about the medical profession and healthcare. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Surreal doctor meme showing hospital beeping unplugged with patients sleeping better, for tired doctors and patients memes.

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jzhao39 avatar
Just a boring person
Just a boring person
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... I don't think they're going to wake up from this sleep

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    #2

    Couple holding hands and smiling in a hospital room with a medical bed, depicting tired doctors or patients meme.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be the car park at a NHS hospital.

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    #3

    Cross-section of a clogged artery with blood cells struggling to pass, humorously relating to medical memes for tired doctors and patients.

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    #4

    Surgeon licking knife after surgery with other surgeons looking shocked in a funny meme for doctors and patients.

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    #5

    Immune system fighting bacteria, viruses, parasites, cancer cells, but struggling with a peanut allergen in a humorous meme.

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    #6

    Two-panel meme showing surgeons wearing masks for 20 hours and a crying woman, highlighting memes for doctors and patients.

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    #7

    X-ray images of three skulls humorously arranged as a selfie, illustrating memes for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #8

    Scene from Captain America meme with doctor and patient humor about ants not getting Covid and tiny ant bodies.

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    #9

    Text meme for doctors about first surgery surprise, perfect for doctors or patients tired of it all feelings.

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    #10

    Two men in blue scrubs with a humorous exchange about surgery, reflecting memes for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing is, you have only one chance, not two...

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    #11

    Immune system as Barney against coronavirus versus a muscular Barney against organ transplant, doctor and patient meme.

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    #12

    Cartoon dinosaur meme comparing software engineers coding to doctors overwhelmed, highlighting tiredness in medical memes.

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    #13

    Cartoon meme showing a gray figure and a brain, humorously depicting forgetfulness, relevant to memes for doctors or patients.

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    #14

    Surgeons in full scrubs performing surgery on a board game, illustrating tired doctors meme humor.

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    #15

    Doctor meme showing a distorted figure with a stethoscope and the misspelled word helth on a heart monitor background.

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    #16

    Scientist explaining discoveries misunderstood by media, relatable meme for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #17

    Arm tattoo of a heartbeat line with the words just live, shown in a casual setting, fitting tired doctors and patients memes.

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    #18

    Young boy using a tablet while wearing a medical oxygen mask, representing memes for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #19

    Man with a cap looking stressed expressing financial struggle after medical school in doctor and patient memes for those tired of it all.

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    #20

    Man sitting outdoors at a table with a sign about coconuts, part of memes for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #21

    Anime character surrounded by many clones counting to 5, illustrating a humorous scene for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #22

    Email from college professor humorously addressing trail mix spill, relatable for doctors or patients tired of it all memes.

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    #23

    Chocolate gorilla figure melting in milk in a pan, illustrating a funny meme for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #24

    Meme collage featuring Leonardo DiCaprio scenes explaining mRNA vaccine, immune system, coronavirus, and body for doctor memes.

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    #25

    Cartoon meme showing a figure reaching for dreams of becoming a doctor while struggling with physics, medical memes for doctors.

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    #26

    Cartoon brain battling viruses and fever switch, then surprised by flaming lungs and heart, illustrating doctor patient memes.

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    #27

    Group of people in blue outfits with geometric shapes demonstrating memes for doctors and patients feeling tired and overwhelmed.

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    #28

    Two young men labeled doctors and Android users holding hands with caption expressing mutual dislike for Apple, a meme for doctors.

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    #29

    Meme featuring Bill Gates and Elon Musk discussing vaccines and microchips, reflecting doctor and patient fatigue humor.

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    #30

    Meme text expressing love for white blood cells, relatable for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #31

    Hospital scene with doctors and patient using a bathroom scrubber as a medical device, showcasing funny doctor memes.

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    #32

    Meme showing panic and calm reactions about coughing and heavy smoking, illustrating tired doctor and patient humor.

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    #33

    Harry Potter meme showing medical student exhaustion with characters discussing letting them rest, doctor and patient humor.

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    #34

    Scientist infects bat with human flu while a character ominously says they will have revenge in dark scene.

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    #35

    Cat memes showing irony about oxygen production, perfect for doctors or patients tired of it all humor.

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    #36

    Confused young man meme illustrating white blood cells' reaction to doctors making money curing people tired of it all.

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    #37

    Funny medical meme showing complex chemical names humorously describing the term sugar daddy for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #38

    Doctor meme showing a lab worker mixing chemicals with a humorous caption about neutralizing acid with alkali.

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    #39

    Two jars labeled swear jar and telling people about science when I wasn’t asked filled with coins, doctor memes for tired patients.

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    #40

    Meme with cartoon character edited with eyelashes and lips, humor for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #41

    Blurry cartoon character screaming humorously illustrating RNA after DNA sequence, funny meme for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #42

    Medical test results sheet showing COVID-19 negative result circled, relevant for memes for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #43

    Humorous healthcare meme featuring a robot saying I am healthcare with a Civil War surgeon joke.

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    #44

    A humorous medical meme showing a cycle of learning and forgetting the Krebs cycle for tired doctors or patients.

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    #45

    Meme showing a confident student before exam and confused on exam day, relatable for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #46

    Cartoon character wearing a mask looks at doctor photo saying I have failed you, medical memes for tired doctors and patients.

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    #47

    Cartoon meme about biochemistry and ecology with adults and kids labeled ecologists, highlighting humor for tired doctors or patients.

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    #48

    Cartoon doctor in lab coat mixing blue chemicals under microscope, illustrating a funny science meme for doctors or patients.

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    #49

    Man demonstrating sway back, lumbar lordosis, thoracic kyphosis, forward head, and good posture in medical meme for doctors or patients.

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    #50

    Surgeon wearing mask and cap speaking to patient in operating room, humorous meme for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #51

    Meme showing a Twitter exchange humorously recommending a difficult organic chemistry book that made someone cry.

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    #52

    Cartoon character expressing confusion after studying systole and diastole heart sounds, a funny meme for tired doctors or patients.

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    #53

    Cartoon villain faces inside red blood cells, illustrating a biology meme for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #54

    Empty grocery store shelves with vegan food and a humorous caption reflecting tiredness in doctor and patient memes.

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    #55

    Older man contemplating with text about vortexing a finger, humorous meme for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #56

    Man with a skeptical expression in a meme about the first cell undergoing mitosis, relating to doctor and patient memes.

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    #57

    List of cute names to call a lab partner blending chemistry terms for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #58

    Cartoon fist meme with text about spending years on a study only to become et al, for tired doctors or patients memes.

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    #59

    Two-panel doctor meme showing frustration and relief with captions about injecting Lysol and autoclave humor for tired doctors.

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    #60

    Pink heart-shaped candy with the humorous text about Gorilla Glue, fitting for doctor and patient memes about being tired.

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    #61

    Meme showing a mitochondria-headed figure with text about ATP molecules and a rising stock market arrow related to doctor memes.

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    #62

    Meme showing a monkey puppet side-eyeing comparing lawmakers banning straws and lab workers using pipet tips, for doctor or patient humor.

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    #63

    Man holding a large DNA gel image with text about running PCR one time in a medical meme for doctors or patients.

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    #64

    Man in suit at podium with microphone, smirking, paired with meme about doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #65

    Doctor explaining a blood transfusion mix-up with patient, showcasing memes for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #66

    Young boy in sunglasses with DNA graphic, humorously referencing depression and anxiety in medical memes for doctors and patients.

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    #67

    Brain glowing with text releases dope a meme, illustrating reaction in memes for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #68

    Woman holding two sheets labeled gene and genome, with text about primers and a meme caption for doctors and patients.

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    #69

    Baby Yoda reaching out with sad eyes, humor related to doctors or patients tired of it all memes.

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    #70

    Tired man with hands on temples being comforted, illustrating a doctor or patient meme about cells multiplying by dividing.

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    #71

    Doctor and patient conversation meme highlighting frustration, perfect for doctors and patients tired of it all.

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    #72

    Meme showing a green plant cell face with text about photosynthesis for doctors or patients tired of it all.

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    #73

    Truck billboard showing diverse doctors and nurses with a hidden elderly man’s face among them, highlighting tired medical staff memes.

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