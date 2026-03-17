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It’s a miracle of human invention that we can make lifesaving places like hospitals rather drab and boring most of the time. Memes, another, perhaps less impressive, human invention is one of the key ways we prevent boredom. So why not just put them together?

The “Medical Memes” Instagram account is dedicated to sharing hilarious memes about the medical profession and healthcare. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram