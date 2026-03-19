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If you remember your parents scolding you and saying, “You’ll understand when you have kids,”—well, they weren’t wrong. Parenting is one of those things that’s nearly impossible to explain until you’re actually in it. It’s messy, exhausting, hilarious, and somehow all worth it…usually all at the same time.

Back then, parents just left it at that. But today? Moms and dads have found a much better way to express it: memes. From sleepless nights to chaotic mornings, these little jokes capture the reality of parenting perfectly.

So, we took a dive into a popular Instagram page that shares some of the most relatable parenting moments. These posts are guaranteed to have parents laughing, maybe tearing up a little, and definitely nodding along. Keep scrolling, you’ll probably see yourself in more than one.

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#1

Child wearing oversized shoes, goggles, and pacifier, illustrating funny parenting memes about letting kids choose outfits.

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    #2

    Tired dog cartoon meme about parenting struggles and plans ruined after kids fall asleep, sharing funny parenting memes.

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    #3

    Cartoon character lifting a crib in a nursery, illustrating funny parenting memes about busy parents helping quickly.

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    We all know parenting isn’t easy—suddenly, there’s this tiny human who depends on you 24/7, and there’s no pause button. One of the biggest challenges? Sleep or the lack of it. Studies show that new parents experience significant sleep deprivation, often losing hours of rest for up to six years, with the toughest phase being the early months. In fact, a report highlighted by The Guardian found that new mothers get an average of just 4.4 hours of broken sleep per night at the beginning. No wonder parents are constantly running on coffee and sheer willpower.

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    #4

    SpongeBob tired and sick in the kitchen holding a burger representing funny parenting memes daily mom show humor.

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    #5

    Tired animated parents in bed illustrating the exhaustion of parenting in funny parenting memes.

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    #6

    Maggie and Marge Simpson in living room surrounded by toys watching Bluey, highlighting funny parenting moments.

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    And then comes the exhaustion that goes beyond just feeling tired. Parenting is physically and emotionally demanding, especially in the first year. Parents are constantly juggling feeding schedules, diaper changes, and trying to soothe a crying baby—all while adjusting to a completely new routine. Studies also highlight the mental health challenges both moms and dads face after childbirth, from stress and anxiety to feeling overwhelmed. It’s a phase that tests patience, resilience, and everything in between.

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    #7

    SpongeBob and Squidward awkwardly engaging in small talk with fish characters, funny parenting memes daily mom show.

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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me with my oldest son at literally all of his school sporting events. lol

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    #8

    Child in colorful clothes and rain boots surrounded by toys on porch, illustrating funny parenting memes daily momshow humor.

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    #9

    Funny parenting memes showing a toddler causing chaos the moment their parent turns away in various humorous scenes.

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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg. Literally my exact life right now with an almost two year old. My older two are 11 and almost 14. I do NOT remember them being this crazy, hyper, or into EVERYTHING at this age. But I also worked ALOT back then cause I was a single mom, and now I’m a SAHM. I’d trade my fiancé in a heartbeat if I could honestly

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    Among all the challenges, one area that often impacts mothers more is their career. Many new moms have to pause or step back from work to care for their child, which can be a difficult adjustment. To understand this better, we spoke with Dr. Nidhi Mathur, who trained in dentistry and took an eight-year career break after becoming a mother of two. “Motherhood comes with a lot of responsibility,” she shares, reflecting on how life shifts in ways you don’t fully anticipate.

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    #10

    Parent struggling to get toddler in car seat with toys scattered outside, humorous funny parenting memes concept.

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    #11

    Parenting meme showing a disheveled person with a face mask, illustrating funny parenting moments and self-care interruptions.

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    #12

    Cartoon character in oversized and undersized clothes illustrating funny parenting memes about kids between sizes.

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    Nidhi, who has recently opened her own clinic, recalls the early days of pregnancy with a mix of emotion and honesty. “I was overwhelmed with joy when I found out I was pregnant. Every day, I could see my body changing,” she says. “But it’s not just physical—your entire lifestyle shifts. Suddenly, everyone has an opinion: what you should eat, whether you should work out, what’s safe and what’s not. It can get very overwhelming trying to take it all in.”

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    #13

    Funny parenting memes showing cartoon dogs representing a couple interrupted by kids while trying to talk outdoors.

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    #14

    Funny parenting memes featuring SpongeBob and Squidward showing a child obsessed with their parent in playful, affectionate moments.

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    #15

    Child wearing a red hat carrying a large doll, illustrating the relatable struggle in funny parenting memes.

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    She admits that returning to work wasn’t as simple as she once imagined. “I always thought I’d get back to work after six months, but it’s not that easy,” she says. “As a doctor, I thought I was prepared for postpartum changes, but there’s so much more to it emotionally. The guilt you feel at the thought of leaving your baby with someone else, it’s something no one really prepares you for.”

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    #16

    Funny parenting meme featuring tired mom waking up early, pouring cereal, collapsing outside, and driving kids at night.

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    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank GOD my toddler is exactly like me…. A night owl. It’s 4am here and he’s been asleep about an hour and a half now and will sleep till probably 2-3. 🙌🏻

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    #17

    Big Bird holding a red letter H with a surprised cartoon dog, illustrating funny parenting memes about toddlers.

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    #18

    Marge Simpson sitting anxiously on a couch, capturing the feeling in funny parenting memes about quiet moments with kids in bed.

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    On top of that, there’s the constant weight of expectations. “There’s a lot of societal pressure,” Nidhi explains. “It feels like everyone is watching and judging; whether you’re doing enough, doing it right, or making the ‘right’ choices. It can be exhausting trying to meet everyone’s expectations while figuring things out for yourself.”

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    She also highlights the professional challenges that come with taking a break. “In my field, continuous learning is so important. Technology evolves, techniques change, and staying updated matters,” she says. “And I think this applies to most careers. Even a one-year gap can feel like a lot, so you really have to work hard to catch up and rebuild confidence.”
    #19

    Man in a suit making a surprised face with caption dinosaur noises, funny parenting memes about toddlers' behavior.

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    #20

    Funny parenting meme showing Squidward explaining quality time with child, highlighting parents' struggle with 3AM wake-ups.

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    #21

    Funny parenting meme showing Squidward holding a smaller Squidward with caption about holding baby to mirror.

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    Thinking it would be easier the second time around didn’t quite go as planned either. “I thought I was better prepared when my second child arrived, but that’s not really true,” she admits. “Every child is different, with their own needs and personality. You’re learning all over again, just in a different way.”
    #22

    Two images of a chihuahua showing contrasting calm and angry expressions, capturing funny parenting meme emotions.

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    #23

    Toddler excitedly holding blue shoes at the door, ready to go outside, capturing funny parenting moments.

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    #24

    Tigger as a big kid with snacks and toys next to Roo wrapped in a blanket, depicting funny parenting memes.

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    In the end, Nidhi sums it up beautifully. “Motherhood is incredibly rewarding, but it comes with its share of ups and downs,” she says. It’s a journey filled with love, challenges, growth, and constant learning—one that changes you in ways you never expected, but also in ways you wouldn’t trade for anything.
    #25

    SpongeBob peeking from kitchen doorway with colorful toys in dining room, funny parenting meme about kids' behavior.

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    #26

    Toddler causing mess in kitchen while mom drinks coffee watching funny parenting memes daily momshow humor.

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    #27

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob looking emotional while viewing an old photo album, relatable funny parenting memes moment

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    Well, one of the best ways we can support new moms and dads is by putting a smile on their face… and posts like these do just that. These memes are guaranteed to make you laugh, nod, or maybe even sigh in recognition. Are you a new mom or dad? Which one of these had you chuckling, rolling your eyes, or saying “yep, that’s me”? Share your favorite with us!
    #28

    Funny parenting meme showing Kermit the Frog in a bathroom and a cartoon dog holding a bag of chips.

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    #29

    Funny parenting meme showing a tired cartoon character struggling to get enough sleep in a parenting humor context.

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    #30

    Funny parenting memes showing the shift in toddler behavior with creepy Chucky dolls lined up in a home setting.

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    #31

    SpongeBob wearing a cartoon hat in a colorful nursery, reacting to singing near a smart speaker, funny parenting memes.

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    #32

    Cartoon character humorously dodging a toy brick about to hit, illustrating funny parenting memes daily mom show.

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    #33

    Man with a surprised expression reacting to a child refusing dinner but asking for a snack in funny parenting memes.

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    #34

    Cartoon dogs showing a toddler turning wild, illustrating funny parenting memes from Dailymomshow humor.

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    #35

    Parent patiently handling child's emotional outburst in funny parenting memes featuring SpongeBob and Squidward daily momshow humor.

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    #36

    Man in a yellow suit and white hat acting surprised and amused in a funny parenting meme about early mornings.

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    #37

    Couple resembling cartoon characters asleep on couch after bedtime, illustrating funny parenting memes from Dailymomshow.

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    #38

    Toddler holding scissors and running in a bright playroom, illustrating funny parenting memes daily mom show humor.

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    #39

    Funny parenting meme text about parenthood being a loop of love and asking children to stop licking things.

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    #40

    Funny parenting memes showing animated kids enjoying royal treatment at grandparents' house in various relaxing scenes.

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    #41

    Marge Simpson staying calm beside a crying Maggie with scattered toddler toys in a living room, funny parenting memes.

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    #42

    Two cartoon kids hugging happily versus them arguing angrily moments later, funny parenting memes daily mom show.

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    #43

    Child eating all snacks and fruit in a colorful playroom, illustrating funny parenting memes dailymomshow humor.

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    #44

    Woman with a skeptical expression, funny parenting memes showing morning struggles with kids and character assassination humor.

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    #45

    Man in suit leaning out of train door with text about pretending to use bathroom to escape screaming children, funny parenting meme.

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