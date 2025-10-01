ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is stressful, and if you don't find an outlet for that pent-up stress, you might be toast. Recent Yorkville University research shows that 90% of mental health experts in Canada are concerned about parents' mental health. And half say they're extremely worried. So, parents clearly need a break.

A break from worrying about family finances, their kids' mental well-being and academic performance, and what to have for dinner tonight. Letting themselves be silly is how some parents cope with all the impossible stressors. And we're highlighting these types of parents here today; the ones who manage to retain the humor and wholesomeness even when life throws them the biggest challenges.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mom Is Proud

A proud parent smiling warmly at their graduating child during a cap and gown ceremony, capturing wholesome family moments.

One of the best moments as a parent, seeing your kids graduate.

CambodianDuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Those Cats Are All Nope

    Parents trying to peacefully resolve a playful cat fight on a couch in a wholesome and funny family moment shared by kids.

    allieoets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck with that plus there's a lot of bare skin within easy claw reach

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    My Father Made This From Scratch For My Niece’s 3rd Birthday

    Child interacting with a detailed miniature house, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents and kids share.

    Mostly cardboard and popsicle sticks, with plaster for the base and some fire-proof material for the white chimney in the back (you can make it emit smoke!). Not sure what else he used, as he didn’t go into too much detail. Took him 2 months to finish, with quite a bit of trial and error along the way.

    PartySalad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy moly, what a beaut. And so much effort put into it. That's love.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Found A Lost Dog, But Couldn't Keep Her At My Apartment. Convinced My Parents To Watch Her While We Look For Her Owner

    Older man relaxing on a recliner with a dog on his arm, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments shared by kids.

    An hour after dropping her off, my mom sends me this.

    mareish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Am Lucky To Have A Korean Mother, Otherwise I Would Be So Dirty

    Middle-aged woman humorously steaming a man's shirt indoors, capturing a funny and wholesome parent moment shared by kids.

    iJohnny0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Well, Its Not Like You Can Outrun A Missile. Might As Well Get A Last Meal In

    Text message conversation showing a funny and wholesome moment between a dad and child during a Hawaii missile threat alert.

    JasonMan811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some years ago we were in a Starbucks in Taiwan. It was one of those 2-storey places with most of the seating upstairs but we'd managed to get one of the 3 tables on the ground floor. Part the way through our drinks, the building starts to move & people start racing from upstairs & out onto this grassy area where they were joined by many others from the surrounding buildings. The staff stayed put &, for some reason, so did we. It lasted several minutes, no obvious damage but not something we'd repeat

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    My Parents Sent Me This From Their Retirement Community Today

    Elderly parent in a golf cart playfully pulling another parent with a walker, showcasing funny and wholesome moments shared by kids.

    Ace497 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My Wonderful Parents

    Hand holding a heart-shaped Russell Stover assorted chocolates box with rainbow stripes, showing funny and wholesome parents.

    My parents would always get me and my brother chocolates on Valentine's Day. Came out as a lesbian to my family around that time several years ago. Now every V-Day, they get me chocolates with the pride flag on it.

    Forest_folf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    My Mother, After Completing Her Round Of Chemo, Meeting Her New Puppy For The First Time

    Older woman holding a golden retriever puppy, capturing a funny and wholesome parenting moment outdoors.

    Villalma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Father Has Proclaimed His Dislike For Cats For Years, But Then This Happened

    Man lying in bed smiling with a cat sleeping on his arm, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents share.

    fyflate89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    My Dad Was 57 When I Was Born, So I Always Assumed He Would Never Live To Meet My Kids. You Can Imagine How Special Moments Like These Are

    Elderly man and young child laughing together while reading a book, capturing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    92.5 years difference between these two.

    ThatDIYCouple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together

    Man and young girl smiling at each other over a pink milkshake with whipped cream in a restaurant setting, wholesome parents moment.

    Hweb92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    My Mother Made A Facebook Account, And This Was Her First Message To Me

    Older person wearing glasses with a humorous distorted face effect, showing a funny and wholesome parent moment.

    Safferso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Dad Stops His Lawn Mower To Move Frogs On His Lawn

    Man fixing lawn mower in backyard, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents share with their kids outdoors.

    We did a walk around of the yard and moved 4-5 of them prior to him getting on the mower. He still had to stop it twice to move the little guys!

    mojoman13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This And Said "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control"

    Parent pulling child on kayak through snowy neighborhood, showcasing funny and wholesome moments shared by kids.

    jaxonya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick

    Man dressed in a funny pickle costume, showing wholesome and humorous parent moments shared by kids indoors.

    Purple_Drank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    My Dad And The Yellow Finch Who Hurt Himself, Finally Let Go After Refusing To Stop Clinging Onto His Finger For 30 Minutes

    Man on porch holding a yellow bird on gloved hand, showing a funny and wholesome moment shared by parents and kids.

    Stock_Machine8178 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Dad Got Married Today. His 80th Birthday Is Tomorrow

    Older couple holding hands during a ceremony, capturing a funny and wholesome parents moment shared by kids.

    lateralus1075 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apart from being an adorable photo, that dress is smashing!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    My Mother And Father. Photos Taken 51 Years Apart

    Side-by-side images showing funny and wholesome moments between parents captured by their kids over time.

    shaka_sulu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Mom Still Makes My Sister And I Do Easter Egg Hunts. I'm 25 Now

    Easter basket filled with snacks and colorful plastic eggs, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments shared by kids

    My parents are in their mid-50s now, and it's starting to hit home a bit. They do little baskets of sweets for Valentine's Day too, and my great aunt, who's in her 80s, always sends me, my sister, and my cousins each a nice crisp 5 dollar bill with a card for every holiday.

    NadaBurner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    So Cute

    Man writing name in sand surrounded by leaves by a river, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents share with kids.

    angel_s_tiger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Never Too Old To Have A Snuggle With Your Parents

    A father and son napping together on a couch in a cozy living room, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    My baby brother finished his last day of school today; he’ll be a senior in the fall. I walked into the living room, and they were both fast asleep.

    jaidagrace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Parents Gave Me A Gift For College Today, Which Was All The Money That My Mom Found In My Pockets When Doing My Laundry

    Stack of US dollar bills on a table with a blurred background, illustrating funny and wholesome parent moments shared by kids.

    Mom collected money since I was in the 4th grade... $415.

    austronomer99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My Parents Started Running At The Age Of 30. Today, Being 50 Years Old, They’ve Finished Their 35th Marathon. My True Heroes

    Two parents proudly showing their colorful gold medals on a bus, capturing funny and wholesome moments.

    bobathehut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Over 3 Years Ago, My Dad Had A Major Stroke, Causing Paralysis On His Right Side. My Sister Sent Me A Picture This Weekend Of He And My Mother Dancing

    Older couple smiling and dancing at a warmly lit event, capturing a wholesome moment parents and kids love to share.

    I haven't seen him happier in a long time. 47 years of marriage, and still on their honeymoon.

    OhLookASquirrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Parents Are Celebrating Their 30th In Estes Park. Mom Is Loving It. Dad Is Doing His Best

    Two parents enjoying a thrilling outdoor ride, showcasing funny and wholesome moments captured by their kids.

    taylorguitar13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Never Held A Baby, I've Avoided It So My Baby Can Be The First Baby I Hold. Today I Got To Hold My Baby

    Smiling father holding newborn baby wrapped in blanket, capturing a funny and wholesome parenting moment.

    glastonbury13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm having a mixed reaction to this, and I'm not fully sure why.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    My Dad Was Admitted To The Hospital Right Before Christmas. We Didn't Know If He Would Make It Home At All And Especially Not For Christmas

    Elderly couple hugging warmly in a cozy home, capturing a funny and wholesome moment parents share with their kids.

    This is my parents slow dancing to "I'll be home for Christmas" on Christmas Day.

    king12807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Text From My 10-Year-Old, Who Has Been Being Bullied At School Lately

    Text message exchange showing a child asking their mom for support, highlighting funny and wholesome parent moments.

    I didn’t have this kind of relationship with my own parents. Breaking generational trauma is hard, but worth it.

    My kid had a sit-down with her teacher and the bully to confront them, and the meeting went badly. She was hysterically crying and wanted her mom. I’m glad she reached out. My parents definitely did not care about what was going on at all as long as I stayed out of their face.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh 🥺 poor baby. They really should’ve had both kids’ parents present anyway.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My Dad Has Never Had A Cat But Loves Mine When He Comes Over. A Couple Days Ago He Found A Kitten Crying Outside Who Prefers Sleeping Like This. I Hope He Keeps It

    Older man relaxing in chair with kitten on his chest, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents share with their kids.

    robcantplayhockey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Mom Always Knows How To Cheer Me Up, She Sent Me The Sweetest Surprise

    Stuffed bull plush with a funny and wholesome card from parents, shared by kids in a lighthearted moment.

    x.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I'm Pretty Lucky

    Dad humorously picking up daughter from kindergarten after accident, showing funny and wholesome parent moments shared by kids.

    lucindreams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    I Just Moved Away From Home For College And My Parents Hid 100 Ducks In My Dorm

    Small colorful rubber ducks placed creatively on bookshelves and a gaming console, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    0sha_n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I'm A Wheelchair User Who Just Started Seeing A Personal Trainer To Fine Tune My Upper Body Strength. My Parents Got Me This Shirt

    Folded gray shirt with a funny and wholesome quote about belief and body, perfect for parents sharing humor with kids.

    I cope through humor. I think the shirt is hilarious. I am more than aware that my body is a hot mess.

    Technical-Prize-4840 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a sucker for interesting tees. I'm trying to steer away from text and let the images do the talking.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    My Parents Befriended A Homeless War Vet. They Decided To Give Him One Of Their Work Suv’s, Complete With Sleeping Quarters

    Car trunk set up as a cozy bed with pillows and blankets showcasing funny and wholesome parents creativity.

    They included a bag of goodies and paid for the car to be insured and registered for one year. They also hired him.

    He’s working and extremely happy. My parents made sure he’s getting food, which my mom makes for him. He’s a good worker, but he just has really bad PTSD, and it’s sad watching him go through an episode. However, he’s been doing great since this happened.

    Growdanielgrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    My Mom Has Secretly Been Getting Me Uranium Glass

    Glowing vintage glassware set on a dark table, showcasing bright green hues under UV light in a wholesome family setting.

    I absolutely love uranium glass. It’s so fascinating to me, anything radioactive really is. Maria Skłodowska-Curie has been such an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember, and inspired me to major in chemistry and hopefully work in some kind of nuclear chemistry field in the future.

    I got my first piece of uranium glass a few months ago right before I went off to college. I finally had the opportunity to go back home for the weekend from college, and I found out my mom has secretly been getting me uranium glass to add to my collection! I can’t describe the joy I feel about this.

    Extension-Abies-6412 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    My Hard-Working Parents

    Parents having fun in a backyard pool with kids, using colorful foam dumbbells on a sunny day outdoors.

    In their 34 years of marriage, my parents worked multiple jobs to support our family. Every summer, they would fill a small, round, inflatable pool with water from the garden hose for us kids. Yesterday, they had their first swim in their very own pool!

    katnatcatnap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Need My Credit Card To Be Like This So I Can See Myself Judging Me For Spending More Money

    Parent humor shown with man using a large photo of his face on a new credit card for a funny twist

    roasted_weenie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Need To Know What Happened Next

    Text message exchange showing a funny and wholesome parent asking awkward security questions for financial aid.

    socialistjamoke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those questions should be answered with nonsense: 1st, name of fav HS teacher? Bozo 2nd, street where you grew up? Bizi 3rd, name of your first pet? Baza

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    After 50 Years Of Playing Golf, My Father Hit His First Hole In One. I Think This Picture Captures His True Happiness

    Man in purple shirt and white cap jumping with joy on a golf course in a funny and wholesome moment shared by kids

    frisbm3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Don't Always Get Packages From My Father, But When I Do, I Get This

    A handwritten note testing if an ax can be sent by mail, with two dollar bills as a funny and wholesome parent gesture.

    blooper2112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My Parents In Their Youth (1998)

    A young man carrying a woman on his shoulders in a forest, showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents share with kids.

    marshywoodlands Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents... in their youth... 1998.... Anybody got any old pills they can share with me?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together

    Vintage photo of two women in a car, capturing a nostalgic moment of funny and wholesome parents shared by kids.

    flowerboy00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    My Parents Still Use The Angel Tree Topper In Made 40 Years Ago

    Handmade angel tree topper showing funny and wholesome creativity by parents, shared by their kids during festive season.

    MalWinchester Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Been Really Stressed With My Classes Lately. Found This In My Textbook. I Am Lucky To Have Such An Amazing Father

    Handwritten note from dad with funny and wholesome message encouraging his child to be their own fan.

    My dad's great. He's an amazing father; he's been through so much to get to where he is today, and I'm lucky to have him.

    paiigelisa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    My Mother Got Embarrassed When She Found My Girlfriend's "Panties" On Our Kitchen Table

    Black face mask lying on a wooden table, part of funny and wholesome moments parents shared with their kids.

    Just to be clear, that's a face mask.

    TommyNoble21 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm trying hard to picture how these would be put on as panties

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    As A Kid, I Was Embarrassed When My Dad Would Hold My Mom's Bag For Her. Now Look At Them Go! Still Traveling The World, Strolling Arm In Arm

    Two parents dressed for cold weather standing on a city sidewalk, capturing a funny and wholesome moment outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Father’s 6th Attempt To Outsmart His Geriatric Cat Into Taking Her BP Meds

    Clamp holding a dog treat next to a drill, a funny and wholesome parents moment kids had to share.

    This is his dog's food. Cat is obsessed with it because it’s not hers, and that’s why my dad tried it. It should work exactly once before she figures it out, and he moves on to the next super fun idea.

    Carmileion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    These Were Way Cooler Than Emoji

    Screenshot of a funny and wholesome text exchange showing parents using emoticons in messages with their child.

    naostrife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    One Of My Favorite Moments. My Dad Became Deaf And Confined To A Walker Last Year, But He Still Wanted To Do A Father/Daughter Dance

    Elderly man and woman sharing a heartfelt moment at an event, showcasing funny and wholesome parents moments.

    I told him to pick a song he could remember or hear in his head, so we danced to "Somewhere over the rainbow.

    bridalbar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Fresh And Clean

    Teen holding a frozen green hoodie shaped like a person after hanging it outside, showcasing funny and wholesome parenting moments.

    Wentelteeffjes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    I'm A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated... I Can't Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings

    Certificate of achievement humorously awarded for graduating from college without ever stepping foot on campus, showcasing funny parents.

    I laughed for 10 minutes straight when they handed it to me.

    Technical-Prize-4840 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My Parents Look Happier Holding This Bottle Of Bacardi More So Than They Ever Did Holding Me As An Infant

    Happy parents wearing colorful leis and sunglasses, sharing a fun and wholesome moment outdoors at a casual gathering.

    Banjocarib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Today, 25 Years Ago, My Mother Adopted Me

    Smiling mother and daughter sharing a funny and wholesome moment, capturing the joy of parents with their kids.

    ciana007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    My Father Hasn't Cooked Since His Alzheimer's Diagnosis About 2 Years Ago. Today, He Helped Make Hot Dogs

    Man cooking hot dogs and pancakes on stove, capturing funny and wholesome moments parents share with kids.

    I'm so excited and proud, I'm telling everyone who will listen. He hasn't been able to work a stove in years, and he even figured out how to turn it off without my help!

    12crowsinatrenchcoat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Mother Was Cleaning The Attic

    Woman looking thoughtfully at a ladder under an attic opening with a Santa decoration stuck in the ceiling hole, funny wholesome parents moment.

    prometheusapparatus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Thought This Moment Would Never Happen

    Father and daughter sharing a joyful moment at a wedding, capturing wholesome and funny family memories.

    My dad, after a hip replacement and months of physical therapy, was able to walk me down the aisle without his walker. I got my father/daughter dance too!

    MeganBacon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    I Am Out To Lunch With My Parents. I Told My Parents To Look Happy When My Dad Turned To My Mom And Said, "Look Happy? All I Have To Do Is Look At You"

    Smiling parents sitting close together at a restaurant table with drinks and menus, capturing a funny and wholesome moment.

    My parents didn't meet until they were both over 30. My mum actually kept turning my dad down, too. Love can happen at any time in your life. And I am sure my parents would be honored to be an inspiration for others.

    IRISistable Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    My Adoption Was Finalized Today! Those Two Lovely People Behind Me Are My New Parents! Couldn't Be Happier

    A family posing with a judge in a courtroom, capturing a funny and wholesome parenting moment shared by kids.

    ShipperTheOne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Dad's Painting

    Colorful painting featuring a manatee leaning on a dock with people and vibrant sunset, showcasing funny and wholesome family moments.

    My mum died late 2023 and my Dad's been a bit lost without her so I have started giving him little projects to do. I asked him to recreate a painting for Mr. This is the result.

    Emotional_Carrot8396 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    First Packed Lunch From My Mom In Decades And I Could Cry

    Packed lunch with sandwich, grapes, carrots, yogurt drink, and original Pringles showing funny and wholesome parents' care for kids.

    My car is in the shop, so my Mom dropped me off at my classes today and had asked if I wanted a lunch! This is so cute and I’m so excited to eat it. I love her so much.

    pixiesmyth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I Bought My Mom This Silly Wine Bottle Holder For Christmas. She Put In The Bottle She And My Dad Popped The Day I Was Born

    Pink flamingo bottle holder pouring champagne, surrounded by flamingo-themed glasses and decor showcasing funny and wholesome parents.

    bae_platinum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Mom Made Me This Cake, She Knows I Love My Cat

    Funny and wholesome parents made a unique cat-themed birthday cake with colorful candles for a 15th celebration.

    MinestroneTradizione Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    My Parents Just Moments Before I Was Born

    Man in hospital gown smiling at woman lying in hospital bed, capturing a wholesome moment parents and kids share.

    sjc720 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    After 5+ Years Of Ivf And Fertility Challenges, Today I Became A Dad

    Father in hospital attire smiling while holding his newborn baby wrapped in a blanket, showcasing wholesome parent moments.

    KowalRoyale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    My Dad Wrapped The Yard Tools He Got Me For Christmas

    Man holding Christmas-themed shovels in a decorated living room with a tree, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    Actionacton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Ken's Mom

    Two bento boxes with cute bear-shaped rice and heartfelt notes showcasing funny and wholesome parents’ creativity.

    LazyAcanthaceae7577 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    The "Lalala" Was Personal

    Text message exchange showing funny and wholesome parents sharing pictures of favorite foods with kids online.

    ritsutickler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    The Worlds Best Gravy Boat - The Puking Pig. My Dad Likes To Enhance The Experience With Sound Effects Whenever It’s Used

    Man pouring gravy from a pig-shaped pitcher onto a Thanksgiving plate, showcasing funny and wholesome parents moments.

    Pretty much what he does!! I went up to get seconds, and he stopped mid-conversation when I poured my gravy to scream “BLECHKKKKKKKKKKK”.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    My Dad Painted These Eggshells 35 Years Ago. Today I Thought Of A Safe Way To Pass Them On To My Kids

    Hand-painted eggs with animal illustrations, part of a funny and wholesome parents collection shared by kids.

    My father is a talented artist, and he painted these hollow eggshells 35 years ago. I've always been afraid to display them because they're very fragile, but a solution popped into my head today. I made a nest globe for each of my four kids, and now the eggs can (hopefully) stay safe for many more decades!

    johngrady77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    I'm Pooping, And My Dad Slid This Under The Door

    View of a child in colorful pajamas and fuzzy socks standing near a folded 50-dollar bill on a tiled floor, funny and wholesome moment.

    realifefairy_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Magnificent Dad

    Child sitting beside a detailed dollhouse with electric lights, showcasing a funny and wholesome parent moment shared by kids.

    GailMyerscough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    This Is Too Adorable

    Father’s wholesome surprise with snacks, a magazine, and cozy robe left for daughter to brighten her day.

    primaryteachew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Every Day My Parents Play Mario Kart 64 To See Who Makes A Cup Of Tea. They've Done This Religiously Since 2001

    Two parents playing a video game together in a cozy living room, capturing funny and wholesome moments shared by kids.

    bork1138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    My Mom Didn't Want Me To Stress About Finals, So She Made Me A Bubble Bath And Added Some Other Stuff

    Parent enjoying a bubble bath with tea and motivational balloons in a wholesome and funny moment shared by kids.

    fairyjadaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    2-Year-Old Twins' Priceless Reaction To Their Parents Kissing

    Parents sharing a funny and wholesome moment kissing while their kids playfully cover their eyes outdoors.

    alisd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    I Introduced My 65-Year-Old Dad To Minecraft A Few Years Ago. I'm Back Visiting Home For A Few Weeks, And He Said He Wanted To "Show Me Something"

    Smiling father proudly shows colorful game map, capturing funny and wholesome moments parents share with their kids.

    He then brought this posterboard with a pieced-together map he created encompassing the world he was playing/exploring.

    DarthScotticus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Everytime I Cancel Any Plan With My Dad He Does This Whole Thing To Me And I Realize Where My Extra-Ness Comes From

    Text message exchange between a funny and wholesome parent and child sharing loving and humorous moments.

    biticonjustine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    My Parents' 1984 Wedding Photography In All Its Glory

    Double exposure wedding portraits showing a bride and groom, capturing funny and wholesome moments parents shared.

    These aren't even the worst of the overlay photos. There are several of my parents in the face of Jesus. I think it was a combination of the wedding photography trends of the 80s and first-generation Italian-American culture/enthusiasm. And by enthusiasm, I mean tackiness.
    These photos most definitely foreshadowed an inevitable, nasty divorce.

    itsokaymissb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    South Georgia Has Gotten 6” Of Snow. My 56-Year-Old Father Has Never Seen Snow Before And Keeps Sending Me Videos Playing In The Snow

    Snow-covered backyard and a hand touching fresh snow on a deck railing showing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    sarilysims Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    A Father Got A Tattoo That Mirrors The Scar On His Young Son’s Chest, A Mark From Life-Saving Surgery For Congenital Heart Disease

    Baby in hospital holding parent's hand and father with baby sharing a joyful and wholesome moment at home

    Rook8811 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    My Mom Who Has Hardly Ever Touched A Game Before Sent Me This Out Of Nowhere

    Text message conversation between a parent and child showing a wholesome chat about playing video games together.

    We tried playing some of the game, and she's really struggling with the camera and walking, but other than that, she's super enthusiastic.

    DottyTitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Dad Got Emotional At Grandpa's (His dad) 50th Marriage Anniversary. Grandpa Kissed My Dad While He Cried

    Elderly man affectionately hugging younger man at a dinner table, capturing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    matko_m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    My Mom Made Me Really Cute Steamed Buns This Morning. We Got Them From T&T And They Are Custard Filled

    Cute animal-shaped buns arranged on plates showcasing funny and wholesome moments parents shared with their kids.

    Evarchem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    "I'm Not Complaining! But She Is So Funny"

    Man holding a heart-shaped Le Creuset pot received as a funny and wholesome gift from his mom.

    unclevanya69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    My Parents Are Finally Empty Nesters, And Decided To Take A Trip To Italy Together. Their Pictures Of Them Enjoying Their Time Together Makes Me Happy

    Close-up selfie of funny and wholesome parents sharing a lighthearted moment in a public outdoor area.

    They Snapchat me, because that's cooler than taking a selfie and texting it to me.

    emilanov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    My 60-Year-Old Stepfather Asked The Cashier What He Should Get His Transgender Daughter As A Birthday Present. Probably The Best Gift I’ve Ever Been Given

    Rainbow pendant necklace on a wooden surface, capturing the colorful and wholesome vibes parents and kids share.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    In Honor Of Father's Day, Enjoy This Picture Of My Dad Contemplating A Gorilla's Butt

    Man in red shirt drinking from a cup while looking at a gorilla at the zoo, showcasing funny and wholesome parent moments.

    80lbsdown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    My Parents Left Notes All Around The House Before They Left For Their Week-Long Cruise

    Handwritten funny and wholesome notes from parents to kids taped around the house, showing playful and loving reminders.

    CypherTheBeast13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    My Mom Made This Basket To Put In The Bathroom At Our Wedding. So Thoughtful And Made Me Smile

    Basket filled with hygiene products and medicine showing funny wholesome parent care for kids in everyday life.

    Ill-Cat-2610 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    My Parents Took Advantage Of The Graduation Sign Trend To Tease Me For Dropping Out

    Funny and wholesome parent banner humorously congratulating child for Yale dropout in front of suburban home garden pathway

    mississippimind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Texts With My Parents

    Text exchange between parents sharing funny and wholesome messages about safe travels and family love.

    I cherish every interaction with my parents. We are very close, and they mean the world to me. I was raised surrounded by this kind of love and encouragement, both of which have taught me how to be a good person and return it all back to them. I consider myself extremely lucky.

    bobachella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!