A break from worrying about family finances, their kids' mental well-being and academic performance, and what to have for dinner tonight. Letting themselves be silly is how some parents cope with all the impossible stressors. And we're highlighting these types of parents here today; the ones who manage to retain the humor and wholesomeness even when life throws them the biggest challenges.

Parenting is stressful, and if you don't find an outlet for that pent-up stress, you might be toast. Recent Yorkville University research shows that 90% of mental health experts in Canada are concerned about parents' mental health. And half say they're extremely worried. So, parents clearly need a break.

#1 Mom Is Proud Share icon One of the best moments as a parent, seeing your kids graduate.



#2 Those Cats Are All Nope Share icon

#3 My Father Made This From Scratch For My Niece’s 3rd Birthday Share icon Mostly cardboard and popsicle sticks, with plaster for the base and some fire-proof material for the white chimney in the back (you can make it emit smoke!). Not sure what else he used, as he didn’t go into too much detail. Took him 2 months to finish, with quite a bit of trial and error along the way.



#4 Found A Lost Dog, But Couldn't Keep Her At My Apartment. Convinced My Parents To Watch Her While We Look For Her Owner Share icon An hour after dropping her off, my mom sends me this.



#5 I Am Lucky To Have A Korean Mother, Otherwise I Would Be So Dirty Share icon

#6 Well, Its Not Like You Can Outrun A Missile. Might As Well Get A Last Meal In Share icon

#7 My Parents Sent Me This From Their Retirement Community Today Share icon

#8 My Wonderful Parents Share icon My parents would always get me and my brother chocolates on Valentine's Day. Came out as a lesbian to my family around that time several years ago. Now every V-Day, they get me chocolates with the pride flag on it.



#9 My Mother, After Completing Her Round Of Chemo, Meeting Her New Puppy For The First Time Share icon

#10 Father Has Proclaimed His Dislike For Cats For Years, But Then This Happened Share icon

#11 My Dad Was 57 When I Was Born, So I Always Assumed He Would Never Live To Meet My Kids. You Can Imagine How Special Moments Like These Are Share icon 92.5 years difference between these two.



#12 My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together Share icon

#13 My Mother Made A Facebook Account, And This Was Her First Message To Me Share icon

#14 My Dad Stops His Lawn Mower To Move Frogs On His Lawn Share icon We did a walk around of the yard and moved 4-5 of them prior to him getting on the mower. He still had to stop it twice to move the little guys!



#15 Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This And Said "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control" Share icon

#16 After My Family Refused To Help Me Convince My Dad To Wear A Pickle Costume For Halloween, I Bought One And Sent It To Him Anyway. Meet My Dad, Rick Share icon

#17 My Dad And The Yellow Finch Who Hurt Himself, Finally Let Go After Refusing To Stop Clinging Onto His Finger For 30 Minutes Share icon

#18 My Dad Got Married Today. His 80th Birthday Is Tomorrow Share icon

#19 My Mother And Father. Photos Taken 51 Years Apart Share icon

#20 My Mom Still Makes My Sister And I Do Easter Egg Hunts. I'm 25 Now Share icon My parents are in their mid-50s now, and it's starting to hit home a bit. They do little baskets of sweets for Valentine's Day too, and my great aunt, who's in her 80s, always sends me, my sister, and my cousins each a nice crisp 5 dollar bill with a card for every holiday.



#21 So Cute Share icon

#22 Never Too Old To Have A Snuggle With Your Parents Share icon My baby brother finished his last day of school today; he’ll be a senior in the fall. I walked into the living room, and they were both fast asleep.



#23 Parents Gave Me A Gift For College Today, Which Was All The Money That My Mom Found In My Pockets When Doing My Laundry Share icon Mom collected money since I was in the 4th grade... $415.



#24 My Parents Started Running At The Age Of 30. Today, Being 50 Years Old, They’ve Finished Their 35th Marathon. My True Heroes Share icon

#25 Over 3 Years Ago, My Dad Had A Major Stroke, Causing Paralysis On His Right Side. My Sister Sent Me A Picture This Weekend Of He And My Mother Dancing Share icon I haven't seen him happier in a long time. 47 years of marriage, and still on their honeymoon.



#26 My Parents Are Celebrating Their 30th In Estes Park. Mom Is Loving It. Dad Is Doing His Best Share icon

#27 Never Held A Baby, I've Avoided It So My Baby Can Be The First Baby I Hold. Today I Got To Hold My Baby Share icon

#28 My Dad Was Admitted To The Hospital Right Before Christmas. We Didn't Know If He Would Make It Home At All And Especially Not For Christmas Share icon This is my parents slow dancing to "I'll be home for Christmas" on Christmas Day.



#29 Text From My 10-Year-Old, Who Has Been Being Bullied At School Lately Share icon I didn’t have this kind of relationship with my own parents. Breaking generational trauma is hard, but worth it.



My kid had a sit-down with her teacher and the bully to confront them, and the meeting went badly. She was hysterically crying and wanted her mom. I’m glad she reached out. My parents definitely did not care about what was going on at all as long as I stayed out of their face.



#30 My Dad Has Never Had A Cat But Loves Mine When He Comes Over. A Couple Days Ago He Found A Kitten Crying Outside Who Prefers Sleeping Like This. I Hope He Keeps It Share icon

#31 My Mom Always Knows How To Cheer Me Up, She Sent Me The Sweetest Surprise Share icon

#32 I'm Pretty Lucky Share icon

#33 I Just Moved Away From Home For College And My Parents Hid 100 Ducks In My Dorm Share icon

#34 I'm A Wheelchair User Who Just Started Seeing A Personal Trainer To Fine Tune My Upper Body Strength. My Parents Got Me This Shirt Share icon I cope through humor. I think the shirt is hilarious. I am more than aware that my body is a hot mess.



#35 My Parents Befriended A Homeless War Vet. They Decided To Give Him One Of Their Work Suv’s, Complete With Sleeping Quarters Share icon They included a bag of goodies and paid for the car to be insured and registered for one year. They also hired him.



He’s working and extremely happy. My parents made sure he’s getting food, which my mom makes for him. He’s a good worker, but he just has really bad PTSD, and it’s sad watching him go through an episode. However, he’s been doing great since this happened.



#36 My Mom Has Secretly Been Getting Me Uranium Glass Share icon I absolutely love uranium glass. It’s so fascinating to me, anything radioactive really is. Maria Skłodowska-Curie has been such an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember, and inspired me to major in chemistry and hopefully work in some kind of nuclear chemistry field in the future.



I got my first piece of uranium glass a few months ago right before I went off to college. I finally had the opportunity to go back home for the weekend from college, and I found out my mom has secretly been getting me uranium glass to add to my collection! I can’t describe the joy I feel about this.



#37 My Hard-Working Parents Share icon In their 34 years of marriage, my parents worked multiple jobs to support our family. Every summer, they would fill a small, round, inflatable pool with water from the garden hose for us kids. Yesterday, they had their first swim in their very own pool!



#38 I Need My Credit Card To Be Like This So I Can See Myself Judging Me For Spending More Money Share icon

#39 I Need To Know What Happened Next Share icon

#40 After 50 Years Of Playing Golf, My Father Hit His First Hole In One. I Think This Picture Captures His True Happiness Share icon

#41 I Don't Always Get Packages From My Father, But When I Do, I Get This Share icon

#42 My Parents In Their Youth (1998) Share icon

#43 This Picture Of My Parents Never Actually Happened, But Two Separate Photos That Fit Perfectly Together Share icon

#44 My Parents Still Use The Angel Tree Topper In Made 40 Years Ago Share icon

#45 Been Really Stressed With My Classes Lately. Found This In My Textbook. I Am Lucky To Have Such An Amazing Father Share icon My dad's great. He's an amazing father; he's been through so much to get to where he is today, and I'm lucky to have him.



#46 My Mother Got Embarrassed When She Found My Girlfriend's "Panties" On Our Kitchen Table Share icon Just to be clear, that's a face mask.



#47 As A Kid, I Was Embarrassed When My Dad Would Hold My Mom's Bag For Her. Now Look At Them Go! Still Traveling The World, Strolling Arm In Arm Share icon

#48 My Father’s 6th Attempt To Outsmart His Geriatric Cat Into Taking Her BP Meds Share icon This is his dog's food. Cat is obsessed with it because it’s not hers, and that’s why my dad tried it. It should work exactly once before she figures it out, and he moves on to the next super fun idea.



#49 These Were Way Cooler Than Emoji Share icon

#50 One Of My Favorite Moments. My Dad Became Deaf And Confined To A Walker Last Year, But He Still Wanted To Do A Father/Daughter Dance Share icon I told him to pick a song he could remember or hear in his head, so we danced to "Somewhere over the rainbow.



#51 Fresh And Clean Share icon

#52 I'm A Disabled College Student Who Just Graduated... I Can't Decide If My Parents Are Hilarious Or Horrible Human Beings Share icon I laughed for 10 minutes straight when they handed it to me.



#53 My Parents Look Happier Holding This Bottle Of Bacardi More So Than They Ever Did Holding Me As An Infant Share icon

#54 Today, 25 Years Ago, My Mother Adopted Me Share icon

#55 My Father Hasn't Cooked Since His Alzheimer's Diagnosis About 2 Years Ago. Today, He Helped Make Hot Dogs Share icon I'm so excited and proud, I'm telling everyone who will listen. He hasn't been able to work a stove in years, and he even figured out how to turn it off without my help!



#56 My Mother Was Cleaning The Attic Share icon

#57 I Thought This Moment Would Never Happen Share icon My dad, after a hip replacement and months of physical therapy, was able to walk me down the aisle without his walker. I got my father/daughter dance too!



#58 I Am Out To Lunch With My Parents. I Told My Parents To Look Happy When My Dad Turned To My Mom And Said, "Look Happy? All I Have To Do Is Look At You" Share icon My parents didn't meet until they were both over 30. My mum actually kept turning my dad down, too. Love can happen at any time in your life. And I am sure my parents would be honored to be an inspiration for others.



#59 My Adoption Was Finalized Today! Those Two Lovely People Behind Me Are My New Parents! Couldn't Be Happier Share icon

#60 My Dad's Painting Share icon My mum died late 2023 and my Dad's been a bit lost without her so I have started giving him little projects to do. I asked him to recreate a painting for Mr. This is the result.



#61 First Packed Lunch From My Mom In Decades And I Could Cry Share icon My car is in the shop, so my Mom dropped me off at my classes today and had asked if I wanted a lunch! This is so cute and I’m so excited to eat it. I love her so much.



#62 I Bought My Mom This Silly Wine Bottle Holder For Christmas. She Put In The Bottle She And My Dad Popped The Day I Was Born Share icon

#63 My Mom Made Me This Cake, She Knows I Love My Cat Share icon

#64 My Parents Just Moments Before I Was Born Share icon

#65 After 5+ Years Of Ivf And Fertility Challenges, Today I Became A Dad Share icon

#66 My Dad Wrapped The Yard Tools He Got Me For Christmas Share icon

#67 Ken's Mom Share icon

#68 The "Lalala" Was Personal Share icon

#69 The Worlds Best Gravy Boat - The Puking Pig. My Dad Likes To Enhance The Experience With Sound Effects Whenever It’s Used Share icon Pretty much what he does!! I went up to get seconds, and he stopped mid-conversation when I poured my gravy to scream “BLECHKKKKKKKKKKK”.



#70 My Dad Painted These Eggshells 35 Years Ago. Today I Thought Of A Safe Way To Pass Them On To My Kids Share icon My father is a talented artist, and he painted these hollow eggshells 35 years ago. I've always been afraid to display them because they're very fragile, but a solution popped into my head today. I made a nest globe for each of my four kids, and now the eggs can (hopefully) stay safe for many more decades!



#71 I'm Pooping, And My Dad Slid This Under The Door Share icon

#72 Magnificent Dad Share icon

#73 This Is Too Adorable Share icon

#74 Every Day My Parents Play Mario Kart 64 To See Who Makes A Cup Of Tea. They've Done This Religiously Since 2001 Share icon

#75 My Mom Didn't Want Me To Stress About Finals, So She Made Me A Bubble Bath And Added Some Other Stuff Share icon

#76 2-Year-Old Twins' Priceless Reaction To Their Parents Kissing Share icon

#77 I Introduced My 65-Year-Old Dad To Minecraft A Few Years Ago. I'm Back Visiting Home For A Few Weeks, And He Said He Wanted To "Show Me Something" Share icon He then brought this posterboard with a pieced-together map he created encompassing the world he was playing/exploring.



#78 Everytime I Cancel Any Plan With My Dad He Does This Whole Thing To Me And I Realize Where My Extra-Ness Comes From Share icon

#79 My Parents' 1984 Wedding Photography In All Its Glory Share icon These aren't even the worst of the overlay photos. There are several of my parents in the face of Jesus. I think it was a combination of the wedding photography trends of the 80s and first-generation Italian-American culture/enthusiasm. And by enthusiasm, I mean tackiness.

These photos most definitely foreshadowed an inevitable, nasty divorce.



#80 South Georgia Has Gotten 6” Of Snow. My 56-Year-Old Father Has Never Seen Snow Before And Keeps Sending Me Videos Playing In The Snow Share icon

#81 A Father Got A Tattoo That Mirrors The Scar On His Young Son’s Chest, A Mark From Life-Saving Surgery For Congenital Heart Disease Share icon

#82 My Mom Who Has Hardly Ever Touched A Game Before Sent Me This Out Of Nowhere Share icon We tried playing some of the game, and she's really struggling with the camera and walking, but other than that, she's super enthusiastic.



#83 Dad Got Emotional At Grandpa's (His dad) 50th Marriage Anniversary. Grandpa Kissed My Dad While He Cried Share icon

#84 My Mom Made Me Really Cute Steamed Buns This Morning. We Got Them From T&T And They Are Custard Filled Share icon

#85 "I'm Not Complaining! But She Is So Funny" Share icon

#86 My Parents Are Finally Empty Nesters, And Decided To Take A Trip To Italy Together. Their Pictures Of Them Enjoying Their Time Together Makes Me Happy Share icon They Snapchat me, because that's cooler than taking a selfie and texting it to me.



#87 My 60-Year-Old Stepfather Asked The Cashier What He Should Get His Transgender Daughter As A Birthday Present. Probably The Best Gift I’ve Ever Been Given Share icon

#88 In Honor Of Father's Day, Enjoy This Picture Of My Dad Contemplating A Gorilla's Butt Share icon

#89 My Parents Left Notes All Around The House Before They Left For Their Week-Long Cruise Share icon

#90 My Mom Made This Basket To Put In The Bathroom At Our Wedding. So Thoughtful And Made Me Smile Share icon

#91 My Parents Took Advantage Of The Graduation Sign Trend To Tease Me For Dropping Out Share icon

#92 Texts With My Parents Share icon I cherish every interaction with my parents. We are very close, and they mean the world to me. I was raised surrounded by this kind of love and encouragement, both of which have taught me how to be a good person and return it all back to them. I consider myself extremely lucky.

