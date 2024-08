ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." While I’m sure many parents out there would love to be seen as hip and trendy by their kiddos, being a parent is hard enough already. Some days, there’s barely enough time to shower or read one few page of a book. There’s definitely not enough time to worry about being cool!

If you’re a parent who can relate to the struggles of trying to keep it all together without losing your sanity, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the Serious Mom [Stuff] Instagram account and gathered some of the most hilarious and relatable memes that have been shared there. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you feel seen!