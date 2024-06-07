ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling low or sad is pretty normal – we all have mood swings from time to time. That's if we know how to help ourselves during that hard time. Some people, unfortunately, can fall into some bad habits.

Research shows that 46% of Americans cope with stress by overeating or eating unhealthy foods. 29% said they either start drinking or drink more, and 16% turn to cigarettes as their coping mechanism.

As both alcohol and nicotine are popular bad habits to turn to when you're feeling sad, people are looking for more healthy ways to cope with low moods. Wanting to know what other people's strategies are, one netizen asked: "People who don't drink or smoke, what do you do when you are at your lowest?" Not all answers included healthy habits, that's for sure, but most of them are extremely relatable.

#1

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope I self isolate pretty aggressively.

Wide-Ad346

#2

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Lie in bed

eat a lot or nothing at all

cry


(editing to clarify for people in the replies that I do not stay in bed and cry all day and ruin my life. I mean these are things I do for a few hours/maybe half a day when I'm having a particularly bad time mentally. after that I'm perfectly capable of getting up and doing something more productive. crying my emotions out and resting before going out and making a plan and working on things makes me feel better.).

52mschr

benazizaoussama
Ouss Ben Aziza
Ouss Ben Aziza
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could not cry since the age of 12. Name a more iconic male thing... Just gotta bottle it up and die at 50 of a heart attack :D Srsly tho i have no idea it is not like i dident feel sad enough to cry... I just cant seem to be able to.

#3

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Just lay in bed rotting away all day until my brain hits a reset (usually from a nap) where I can actually get up. Its f*****g miserable, I wont touch smoking or drinking knowing I'd use it to cope.

Tired013

#4

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Force myself to go outside and lie in the sun. Even in winter. It’s nice, my dog always comes out with me. Sometimes we garden and potter in the vege garden. I hike a lot too. If it’s extra bad I’ll pack everything and go on an overnight hike. On my worst days I walk around the block with the dog. I can be as sad as I want but my dog doesn’t have to be sad too. Sometimes I hate those walks but the fresh air is nice. I also force myself to go the gym sometimes. That’s a new one I’m working on.

hael_frankie

hea_c
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

That's some damn heavy will-power. Although it sounds therapeutic, it's gotta be a crushing life to have to force oneself to do something that's so simple for other people to do, all because it's the healthier, less selfish thing to do when you have others relying on you..... Oh wait. I think this is sarcasm.

#5

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Overeat.

Jespi92

#6

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Eat, sleep, cry, doom scroll for worse s**t.

Dremlar

#7

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Going out to eat at the park and watch cute animals especially cat and dogs.

XAmandasAffairX

#8

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope I do drink, but I definitely don't touch a drop when I'm feeling low. That's just asking for trouble. I'll only ever have a drink if I'm in a good mood.

dbltax

#9

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Eat cheesecake flavoured ice cream / sleep a lot.

DaikonNoKami

editor_16
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm really interested in the cheesecake flavoured ice cream. Where can you get that?

#10

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Gym.

bee-sting

#11

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope I journal, go for a walk, or call a friend for support.

LibraryNovel4800

#12

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope When I'm feeling down, I just put on my comfiest PJs, grab a bag of Cheetos, and have a good old-fashioned Netflix binge-watching session. And by 'good old-fashioned', I mean I spend 3 hours watching cat videos and then wonder where the time went.

6789yuh

#13

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Games & fiction, if i've some extra energy, run around the nearby lake for an hour.

mlovolm

#14

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Play games.

Smooth_Cockroach4133

#15

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Chocolate.

SillyCow76

#16

I think to myself - 'at least I'm better off than those poor slobs who drink and smoke'.

Badaxe13

#17

It sounds weird, but when my depression hits and I'm having a bad day, I do three things:

* Take the maximum dose of any available anti-inflammatory I have on hand (Tylenol, Ibuprofen).
* Go for a walk.
* Deliberately do something nice for someone else.

Why?

* Depression flare-ups and inflammation go hand in hand.
* Exercise moderates depression severity.
* And finally, it just makes me feel better knowing that someone's day just got a little better.

It's worked fairly well over time. :).

virgilreality

#18

Eat :/ I've gained 55 lbs in the last 3 years.

But I just had an appointment with my doctor yesterday for a weight loss plan, and I'm seeing a therapist. We're working on it 👍.

peanutsonic97

#19

Music helps me too get over certain problems in life but long walks alone also really help me clear my head.

anon

#20

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Cry and become a burden to those around me.

worriedelephants

#21

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope I used to be addicted to videogames and movies / series.

MrMyagi007

#22

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Hey OP. 48 year old married father of two in the UK here. I’ve never smoked and stopped drinking about a year ago (shoutout to r/stopdrinking!)

When I get low, I’ll do the following:

- Examine the reasons I’m low then use the relevant techniques I was taught during counselling for anxiety a few years ago (I won’t bore you with the details - this works for some people and not others)

- Give myself something to look forward to - plan something to do with a hobby (RC cars for me - buying a £5 upgrade for my stupid little car cheers me up as I look forward to fitting it!), look at planning a trip in the future - doesn’t have to be expensive, just something to look forward to.

- I sincerely understand that you will not want to hear this - but if the above fails, I will get outside and exercise.

All the best from Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

yearsofpractice

#23

If it's nighttime, sleep.

If it's daytime, meditate.

anon

#24

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Lay in bed listening to a spotify playlist particularly catered for this kind of situation.

Hot-Butterscotch127

#25

Play PC games or watch some comfort shows like Friends or Gilmore Girls.

HODLING_APE

#26

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Thug it out

I'd really like to hug it out instead but I can't.

shakablue

#27

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope Lay in bed all day. Binge use my phone. Maybe cry.

I do drink, but very little and only when I'm happy.

ThrowRA_Cat_stare

#28

Jogging, meditation and family.

IllegalIranianYogurt

#29

33 People Who Don't Drink Or Smoke Share How They Cope I'm a peaceful suburban dad, but even I have my limits.

When all else fails, gardening with a motor whipper snipper - just the right mixture of gardening and violence. Vrooom vroom muthafucka.
(Honda variohead 345cc if anyone needs a model.).

thisFishSmellsAboutD

#30

Try and bargain with god to die and give the rest of my years away.

Biotaste

#31

Eat pizza and then sleep.

ProgrammerOdd3111

#32

Eat. Comfort food at 4am is the way to deal.

KenJyi30

#33

I pray to God for comfort and guidance. I cast my worries on him, and know that He has a plan for me.

Weekly_Click_7112

