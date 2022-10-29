If there’s one universal language that can speak to any emotion or situation, it’s the digital phenomenon we call the meme. These tightly-packaged chunks of information allow us to share a laugh, shed a tear, and generally feel less alone in this vast world. They are a great teacher of how life is never a black and white journey — but rather a bittersweet adventure that inspires the painfully spot-on and absurdly funny jokes we all appreciate.

Today, we’re diving deep into these internet tidbits that mess with our psyches and play with feelings on opposite spectrums. So allow us to introduce you to the 'Mad Sad Not Good' Instagram account. This social media project dedicated to "bringing you the saddest memes in town" is bound to crack a smile and leave you feeling pretty blue all at the same time.

Below, we wrapped up a collection of posts proving that sadness is a perfectly natural part of life that also deserves to be put in the spotlight. So continue scrolling to check them out, and don't miss the chat we had about sadness with clinical psychologist Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. Then be sure to upvote the memes you could easily relate to, and let us know what you think in the comments!