There's no united answer to whether people can change or not. While physical changes happen inside the body all the time, in terms of personality traits and characteristics, it's very much debatable. They say that money changes people. But doesn't money actually make circumstances that reveal them? This topic is of very high debate with plenty of ramifications. However, as the Roman proverb says, "Every man is the architect of his own fortune," and that's the naked truth.

There are certain things that can be changed and influenced by the individual himself. Types of behavior, such as bad habits, addictions, and often health-related issues, are something humans can control and change. Speaking of which, it's usually healthy, good habits established in our lives that improve the overall quality of our lives and simultaneously replace the bad habits.

However, it's important to shove the bad habits out the door. How to break bad habits is a question many are looking for the answer to. And while the answer is rather obvious, it's not so easy to accomplish. The key is to replace a bad habit with a good one. And as with all behavior patterns, they take time to establish. However, the common perception that it takes 21 days to develop a habit is just a myth. In reality, it takes around two months to establish a habit that becomes automatic.

Nevertheless, if you’re wondering how to stop bad habits, it also comes with a challenge: to come up with alternative, less harmful, or healthy and good habits to have instead. For example, resist the urge to smoke with a few minutes of breathing exercises or replace scrolling on your phone with reading a book before bedtime.

Below, we've compiled a list of bad habits examples that you would be better off giving up. Remember that what is considered a bad habit may vary from person to person as it's very individual. However, for the sake of this post, we will refer to bad habits such as those that are harmful to health or socially treated as 'wrong' or 'unethical.' Do you have any of the 'bad' habits from the bad habits list below? Also, what are some good habits to have that you have successfully established throughout life? Let us know!