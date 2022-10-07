There's no united answer to whether people can change or not. While physical changes happen inside the body all the time, in terms of personality traits and characteristics, it's very much debatable. They say that money changes people. But doesn't money actually make circumstances that reveal them? This topic is of very high debate with plenty of ramifications. However, as the Roman proverb says, "Every man is the architect of his own fortune," and that's the naked truth.

There are certain things that can be changed and influenced by the individual himself. Types of behavior, such as bad habits, addictions, and often health-related issues, are something humans can control and change. Speaking of which, it's usually healthy, good habits established in our lives that improve the overall quality of our lives and simultaneously replace the bad habits.

However, it's important to shove the bad habits out the door. How to break bad habits is a question many are looking for the answer to. And while the answer is rather obvious, it's not so easy to accomplish. The key is to replace a bad habit with a good one. And as with all behavior patterns, they take time to establish. However, the common perception that it takes 21 days to develop a habit is just a myth. In reality, it takes around two months to establish a habit that becomes automatic.

Nevertheless, if you’re wondering how to stop bad habits, it also comes with a challenge: to come up with alternative, less harmful, or healthy and good habits to have instead. For example, resist the urge to smoke with a few minutes of breathing exercises or replace scrolling on your phone with reading a book before bedtime.

Below, we've compiled a list of bad habits examples that you would be better off giving up. Remember that what is considered a bad habit may vary from person to person as it's very individual. However, for the sake of this post, we will refer to bad habits such as those that are harmful to health or socially treated as 'wrong' or 'unethical.' Do you have any of the 'bad' habits from the bad habits list below? Also, what are some good habits to have that you have successfully established throughout life? Let us know!

Drinking and driving.

Bullying people.

Talking during movies.

Interrupting other people when they’re speaking.

The_Bipolar_Express_1225
The_Bipolar_Express_1225
Community Member
51 minutes ago

My brain is like 63 miles ahead of everything else (ADHD) so this is me lmao

Too much cologne/perfume.

Speaking with your mouth full.

A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

This. Aside from the choking hazard, its disgusting.

Being late all the time.

Ignoring physical symptoms of potential health problems.

Not taking off shoes when you enter the home.

Rilmar
Rilmar
Community Member
1 minute ago

I think that depends on the culture, however - a big no no in Poland!

Not protecting yourself from the sun.

Slurping soup.

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
2 hours ago

Actually that is considered polite in some cultures

Chewing with mouth open.

Spitting in public.

Smoking cigarettes.

Sleeping with makeup.

Saying “Yes” to everything.

Finishing people’s sentences.

Avoid paying bills on time.

Comparing yourself negatively to others.

Promising things you aren’t sure you can deliver.

Biting fingernails.

Following an irregular sleep schedule.

Gambling too much or gambling with money you can’t afford to lose.

Picking your teeth when other people are around.

Picking nose.

Pencil chewing.

Borrowing and not returning items.

Cramming for exams the night before.

Regularly carrying a heavy bag on the same shoulder.

Coughing and sneezing without covering your mouth.

Having poor posture.

Having workaholic tendencies.

Believing everything you see on the internet.

Cancelling plans with friends at the last minute.

Obsessively checking your cell phone.

Staying indoors too much.

Using your cell phone at the dinner table.

Assuming that people know what you’re thinking rather than telling them.

Eavesdropping on other people’s conversations.

Buying things you don’t need.

Overthinking.

Finishing a book you hate, just to get it done.

Not drinking enough water.

Eating too many processed foods.

Buying too many lottery tickets.

Emotional shopping.

Littering.

Spreading rumors or gossip.

Excessive alcohol consumption.

Failing to go to the dentist for regular cleanings and checkups.

Sitting for long periods of time.

Consuming too much sugar and salt.

Failing to wash your hands frequently enough.

Using a worn out toothbrush.

Driving too fast or too slow.

Taking on more than you can handle.

Falling asleep with the television on.

Texting or otherwise using your phone while talking to someone in person.

Being too much of a perfectionist with cleanliness.

Leaving clean laundry in the washing machine so long that it smells bad.

Loaning money to people you know will never pay you back.

Focusing on the negatives.

Too much multitasking.

Overly affectionate public displays of affection.

Watching random videos that scroll across your feed about someone’s child or cat.

Trying to change another person’s opinions.

Watching TV right after work.

Staring into an open fridge (while all cold air goes out.)

Using incandescent bulbs rather than CFLs.

Leaving the lights on when you leave the room.

Touching your face.

Leaving your keys and wallet in random places.

Excessively checking your hair/eyebrows/makeup/nails.

Not cleaning fingernails.

Arguing in public.

Dropping food and eating it anyway.

Being a know-it-all.

Eating fast food.

Cracking your knuckles.

Lying all the time.

Skipping breakfast.

Using your phone in bed.

Negative self-talk/self-criticism.

Allowing yourself to get distracted from what you should be doing.

Spending too much time online.

Telling people things other have shared with you in confidence.

Drinking energy drinks.

Emotional eating.

Licking your fingers.

Not holding eye contact.

Skipping meals in an effort to lose weight.

Consuming caffeine during the evening hours.

Drinking too many high-sugar beverages.

Eating too quickly.

Snacking before bed.

Not properly disinfecting or cleaning contact lenses.

Preparing food without tying back long hair.

Not appreciating all the good things in your life.

Picking the ends of your hair.

Putting things off until the last minute.

Slacking off at work.

Paying for entertainment subscriptions that you don’t use.

Substituting online connections for in-person relationships.

Being unwilling to accept constructive feedback from others.

Mumbling or muttering under your breath.

Using slang inappropriately.

Leaving sheets on the bed too long without changing them.

Spending too much money eating in restaurants.

Poor nutrition.

Being envious of the success of others.

Popping/snapping gum in public.

Running errands in rush hour.

Worrying about things that could go wrong.

Not telling your doctor the truth.

Wearing headphones for too many hours.

Wearing the wrong shoes.

Buying holiday gifts at the last minute.

Unconscious pen clicking.

Lick or bite lips.

Grinding teeth.

Breaking promises to yourself.

Spacing out and not paying attention to what people say during conversations.

Not warming up before exercise.

Not brushing tooth after every meal.

Never brushing your tongue.

Trying to change your significant other.

Excessive complaining.

Claiming your successes are just luck.

Excessive throat clearing.

Criticize other people too much.

Saving broken things to fix… someday.

Nibbling while cooking.

Leaving the toilet seat up.

Behaving passive-aggressive.

Lack of social connection.

Loafing too much.

Blaming others because of your failures.

Sitting around waiting for the perfect moment to begin something.

Refusing to learn anything new.

Being all work and no play.

Hoarding things.

Being too sedentary.

Failing to honor commitments.

Putting your faith in people who are known to be unreliable.

Carrying credit card debt.

Spending time worrying about spam comments, negative reviews, and internet trolls.

Leaving the cell phone plugged in, even when it is fully charged.

Humming to yourself.

Rushed speech.

Freeloading your electric devices.

Report

6points
POST
#151

Belching in public.

Report

6points
POST
#152

Bragging too much.

Report

6points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!