We’ve collected these images from various corners of Reddit, and feel free to upvote the ones you connect with the most.

It’s a statement each parent has also likely uttered at least once in their life. Children can be a handful, which, at times, can be hilariously frustrating for many moms and dads. And these photos perfectly encapsulate those moments , which can range from broken TVs to the accidental ingestion of coins.

“Have kids, they said. It’ll be fun, they said.” You’ve likely seen this written everywhere, from Pinterest boards to bumper stickers . There’s even a podcast named after it.

#1 We Found My Wife’s Phone In The Toilet Yesterday. We Weren’t Sure Which Of Our Three Kids Put It There... Until My Wife Scrolled Through Her Pictures Today Share icon

#2 My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before Share icon

#3 I Asked My College Age Son To Pick Up A Cake For My Brother's Birthday, His Uncle Share icon We are having a lot of people over including kids and grandparents. He is not getting married and he isn't gay.



A bad parent will likely flip out and dole out crazy punishment upon seeing such damage committed by their children. A good parent, however, would approach the situation without casting judgment. They understand that these are children being children. ADVERTISEMENT “A good parent really activates curiosity over judgment in a situation with their kids,” child psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy stated.

#4 I’ve Seen It Happen In Movies But Never Dreamed I Would See It In Real Life Share icon Shocked children at bottom for extra OMG. “No kids it’s not Santa just Uncle Jeff trying to get the damn tree.” Merry Christmas, y’all!



#5 I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It Share icon

#6 Bought A PS5 For My Son’s Birthday. Someone At UPS Swapped It Out With A Rock Share icon

According to Dr. Kennedy, a more inquisitive approach may help parents understand why their child broke the 60-inch flat screen in the living room. She says that the mere use of the phrase “I wonder” makes you less judgmental towards the situation. “Being the sturdiest leader for your kid involves equal parts very firm boundaries and parental authority as it does warm, validating connection,” Dr. Kennedy explained.

#7 My Daughter Just Said “Here Papa” And Put These In My Pocket. I Have No Idea Which Piece Of Cheap Furniture Is Now Dangerously Unstable Share icon

#8 My Son Ate A Battery Share icon

#9 Guess How Old My Son Is Share icon

There is also positive parenting, which focuses on showing warmth and kindness. It’s more about guiding through encouragement rather than tough love. According to the UCDavis Health Children’s Hospital, it sends a powerful message that “You are loved, you are good, you matter."

#10 Child Opened 3 Gallons Of Interior Paint Share icon

#11 Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home Share icon

#12 I Bought A Second Hand Book For My Kid And Didn’t Look Closely At The Cover Share icon It’s in Latin. We don’t speak Latin.



To employ positive parenting, UCDavis Health recommends a strategy of promoting good behaviors with PRIDE skills: Praise, Reflection, Imitation, Description, Enjoyment. The idea is to take note of the good behaviors that counteract the bad behaviors the child has committed. If they acted aggressively, commend them the next time they are careful. If you caught them lying, recognize them the next time they tell the truth.

#13 My Kid Poured Candle Wax Down The Drain Share icon

#14 Found A Blanket In The Box That Was Supposed To Contain My Kids’ Mini Air Hockey Table Christmas Present Share icon It was a heavy weighted blanket to mask the thievery. My sister ordered this for my kids on Amazon. My kids were so bummed out even though Amazon is letting us return it.



#15 Tornado-Driven M**der-Branch Impales My House Directly Above My Kid’s Bed Share icon

To all you parents out there, we’d like to hear from you, especially. How do you handle such situations with your kids? Share your insights and colorful stories in the comments!

#16 Some Poor Kid’s Croc And Sock Jammed In The Escalator Share icon

#17 Not A Single Pair In This Whole Hamper Share icon

#18 What My Son Did To My Duct Tape Share icon

#19 Something Bit My Kids Ear Share icon

#20 Looks Like The Younger Daughter Is Already Planning Her Inheritance Share icon

#21 This Kid's Dad Paid 35$ For Him To Have A Window Seat Share icon

#22 My Kids Spent All Day Yesterday Making This Gingerbread House Share icon I had my oven on preheat to make dinner and forgot they placed the house in the oven so my cat wouldn't ruin it in 5 seconds.... Well this is the aftermath. They're on the way home from school now and they don't have a clue yet. Happy Wednesday, I guess.



#23 My Kid Is Practicing Her Name... In Nail Polish On The Wall... Of A Rental Share icon

#24 Wife Spent $60 On This Swiss Army Backpack And It Didn’t Even Last One School Year Share icon For reasons I don’t understand all the kids at my child’s school refuse to use their lockers and insist on carrying every book they are given all day every day. Any parents on here have experience with a book bag that can carry the load equivalent of 20 bricks without shredding like wet toilet paper?

#25 My Daughter Taped This To The Front Door To “Prank” The Neighbors Share icon

#26 I'd Like To Know How She Interpreted That Share icon

#27 I Give Him His Own Pot Of Dirt To Water Now, After He Waterboarded My Poor Succulents To Death Share icon

#28 My 5-Year-Old Made A Cat Food Bath For His Sister Share icon

#29 12-Year-Old Son Fell Off His Bike And Dislocated His Toe Share icon

#30 At Least They Ate The Dinner You Made! Share icon

#31 Neighbor’s Snot Nosed Kids Got Ahold Of Their Guns And Shot Through My Room Share icon

#32 Just Bought Gallon Of Chocolate Milk For The Kids Share icon Bumped it trying to put it in to the fridge and it noped right out of my hand. A gallon really doesn't seem like much, until you have to clean it off the floor. The splatter zone behind me was pretty impressive too.



#33 Guess I’m Not Making The Kids Cinnamon Rolls Today… Share icon

#34 Traumatized My Kid Today Share icon Apparently, if your kid wants to paint with gouache at 12am, you can’t refuse them. Seems like she will seek therapy when she’ll grow up to overcome this trauma.



#35 My Kids Welcomed Me Home From Work Today With Some Breaking News Share icon

#36 Kid Set The Microwave For 20 Minutes Instead Of The Timer Share icon

#37 Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal Share icon

#38 Three-Year-Old, My Wife’s Switch And A Glue Stick Share icon

#39 The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower Share icon

#40 One Rain And All The Coal Dust In The Chimney Is Now In Our New Home Share icon Carpet and some electronics (previously on the small table right under where it comes from) were affected. Fortunately electronics only have it on the surface.



#41 Mom Broke Her Tooth After Biting A Starbucks Sandwich. Turns Out There Was A Bone In The Sandwich Share icon

#42 I Was Going To Surprise My Kids With A Bag Of Churros Share icon

#43 Spent $500 To Take My Kid To See The Broadway Show, Frozen. Only To Discover We Were Sitting Behind A Family Of 6'8" Tall Giants. We Only Could See 20% Of The Stage At Any Given Time Share icon

#44 My Son Teased His Sister And She Threw A Switch Controller At My Parent's 75" TV Share icon

#45 My Kid Got This In Her Easter Basket. I Was Confused About Why She Didn’t Want It So I Took A Bite. It’s Soap Share icon

#46 I Asked The Kids To Check On How Many Eggs We Had Left, Quote "We Have Plenty" Share icon

#47 A Surprise Indeed. Have Kids They Said, It'll Be Fun They Said Share icon The result of my 3 year old throwing a toy car at the screen.

#48 On Vacation With My Kid: I Went To Check In At 2:30 And My Hotel Asked I Come Back In An Hour To Pick Up My Key Cards Because My Room Wasn’t Quite Ready Share icon I came back to a line that literally spanned a city block, 100 more people behind me. They had only one single working bathroom and no water.



#49 Tanned A Bit Too Much While Wearing Shoes. Kids Call Them My Chimp Feet Share icon

#50 My Roof Was Struck By Lightning Tonight And Now Water Is Leaking Into My Attic Share icon Sheetrock beginning to sag in my kids' room. Been up since 0330 getting everything moved out of that room before the ceiling gives way. Rain is forecasted all morning.



#51 This One Count? Share icon

#52 Found My Kid's Watch He Lost 3 Months Ago Share icon

#53 My 2 Year Old Started Cursing And I Thought My Teenagers Were To Blame So I Made A Swear Jar… It’s Been 5 Hours And It Turns Out I Am The Problem. I Will Be Broke By Monday Share icon

#54 While The World Is Fighting Over TP, My Toddler Is Giving Ours A Bath Share icon

#55 Left My Twins With A Drink And Inside Out On The TV. Called Them Up To Their Bath And They Arrived With Jet Black Hands. Wet Black Paint. It's Been 4 Days. I've Almost Got All The Paint Out Share icon

#56 Finally Replaced My Laundry Basket That Had A Broken Handle For 3 Years. Only For My Son To Break The Handle Of The New One Before Its First Use Share icon

#57 Had This Plate On Our Jeep For 3 Years. 3 Months Ago Dmv Contacted Us Saying Someone Complained About It And We Had To Get New Plates. We Got It Because Our Son Plays Baseball Share icon

#58 My Sons Accidentally Lost Their Football Over The Neighbor's Fence Yesterday. This Is How It Was Found Back In Our Yard Today Share icon

#59 My 8-Year-Old Decided The Keyboard Should Be In Alphabetical Order Share icon

#60 I Told My Stepson 20 Times Do Not Drive My Car Share icon My lease is up, I got a buyer & I will make some good $ off the deal, no accidents, under mileage, no stains on the inside, and not a scratch on the exterior. He crashed it twice on the same day, a mile from the house and 200 yards apart from each crash.﻿



#61 Ordered My Kid A 6 Piece Nugget Meal, This Is What He Got In His Nugget Box Share icon

#62 UPS Tracking Says Our Pottery Barn Kids Package Was Delivered To Our Front Door Share icon No packages at our house. Driving to work this morning, my wife sees this about 1/8 of a mile from our house. Those are our packages.



#63 I Present To You - My Child Share icon

#64 Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start Share icon *I guess maybe I need to clean the taps more often, apparently this upsets people



*Wedding ring is made of tungsten with a wooden insert - didn't realize it was a sink-killer



*I wasn't aware we overindexed so hard on dental hygiene - most family members have their own (smallest can't have full strength fluoride, eldest likes a particular brand, I'm in the middle of invisalign treatment, hence needing two different toothpastes and a flosser that I use to spread one of the toothpastes inside the retainers overnight) tube

*We have kids, kids have friends over, apparently we overindex on dental hygiene, so we have spares on hand for when friends of kids come over

#65 I Forgot I Was Cooking Rice And It Burned. I've Been Scrubbing For An Hour And It Won't Clean! My Parents Are Gonna K**l Me Share icon

#66 Deer Hit My Car On My Wife’s Due Date For Our Third Child Share icon

#67 My Kid's School Charged Us $30 A Person For A Texas Roadhouse Dinner Share icon

#68 Aftermath Of My Kid's Baseball Game. We Told The Dude He Should Not Park There. He Ignored Our Advice Since He Was "Close To The Field". Safelite Repair, Safelite Replace Share icon

#69 McDonald's Forgot To Put A Patty In My Kids Burger Share icon

#70 The Scratch My Kids Put On The TV Share icon For some sense of scale it’s a 66’ TV. Happened the other day, it’s all I can see while watching it now.



I’m 99% sure which of my kids it was but my wife says I can’t prove it so can’t do anything about it.



No idea what he actually used to do this as the TV is pretty high (to try and avoid this sort of thing happening).

#71 The Face Of A Parent Who Had To Deal With The Fact That His Child Really Locked Her Mother In Her Bedroom Because She Got Her Mouth Stuck On The Doorknob From The Other Side Of The Door Share icon I love and miss my dad so much, but this photo makes me laugh so hard. Bro was TIRED He also tried to teach me how to play backgammon multiple times, but I kept trying to eat the pieces. Shoutout to my dad. Best dad. Very patient man. He also used to bring me out on the deck at night to say goodnight to the moon. He'd be like "Say goodnight to Luna!" and I'd be like "Goodnight Moona!" because kids are stupid. But also, this man worked at NASA. He gave up the opportunity to go to outer space because he would miss me too much. Imagine giving up that opportunity just for your child to say "Moona" smh.



#72 Kids Can Come Up With The Most Creative Explanations Share icon

#73 I Got My Son Among Us And Then He Taped The Vent Lid To The Ground Share icon

#74 Kid Cleaned The TV With A Sanding Spong Share icon

#75 My 11-Month-Old Had Enough Of My Spare Change Bottle. Would’ve Been Full In Another Month Or Two After 10 Years Of Saving Share icon

#76 7-Year-Old Flooded The Upstairs Bathroom By Plugging A Sink And Leaving It Running Share icon

#77 Bought All These Treats To Do Activities With Kids... Only To Get Quarantined For Covid Share icon Like the title says. This sucks. But on the bright side - I will save the treats for another event the school is hosting later on.

#78 My 7 Y/O Brother Told Us That He Wasn't Eating Toast On His Bed Share icon

#79 My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet Share icon

