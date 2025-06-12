ADVERTISEMENT

“Have kids, they said. It’ll be fun, they said.” You’ve likely seen this written everywhere, from Pinterest boards to bumper stickers. There’s even a podcast named after it. 

It’s a statement each parent has also likely uttered at least once in their life. Children can be a handful, which, at times, can be hilariously frustrating for many moms and dads. And these photos perfectly encapsulate those moments, which can range from broken TVs to the accidental ingestion of coins. 

We’ve collected these images from various corners of Reddit, and feel free to upvote the ones you connect with the most.

We Found My Wife’s Phone In The Toilet Yesterday. We Weren’t Sure Which Of Our Three Kids Put It There... Until My Wife Scrolled Through Her Pictures Today

Baby's face visible in a round mirror with ceiling details, capturing a funny unlucky moment for parents at home.

footeperu Report

    #2

    My Kid Swallowed A Penny While Showing His Little Brother How He Accidentally Swallowed A Sim Key The Day Before

    X-ray image showing unusual foreign objects inside abdomen, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' surprising situations.

    StumpedatUserName Report

    #3

    I Asked My College Age Son To Pick Up A Cake For My Brother's Birthday, His Uncle

    Cake with misspelled congratulatory message, a funny example of hilariously unlucky parents who deserve a break moments.

    We are having a lot of people over including kids and grandparents. He is not getting married and he isn't gay.

    watchthisorthat Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your college-age son is not paying attention and doesn't care. He did what you asked; he picked up the cake.

    A bad parent will likely flip out and dole out crazy punishment upon seeing such damage committed by their children. A good parent, however, would approach the situation without casting judgment. They understand that these are children being children.

    “A good parent really activates curiosity over judgment in a situation with their kids,” child psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy stated.

    #4

    I’ve Seen It Happen In Movies But Never Dreamed I Would See It In Real Life

    Leg stuck through a broken ceiling in a living room, showing hilariously unlucky parents dealing with unexpected home damage.

    Shocked children at bottom for extra OMG. “No kids it’s not Santa just Uncle Jeff trying to get the damn tree.” Merry Christmas, y’all!

    dowdspooka Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The look on that kids face is priceless 🤣

    #5

    I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It

    Toy drone stuck in tangled hair of a parent, showing an example of hilariously unlucky parents needing a break.

    Cichlidsaremyjam Report

    #6

    Bought A PS5 For My Son’s Birthday. Someone At UPS Swapped It Out With A Rock

    Large piece of rock or brick piercing through a cardboard box, showcasing a hilariously unlucky parenting moment.

    reddit.com Report

    According to Dr. Kennedy, a more inquisitive approach may help parents understand why their child broke the 60-inch flat screen in the living room. She says that the mere use of the phrase “I wonder” makes you less judgmental towards the situation. 

    “Being the sturdiest leader for your kid involves equal parts very firm boundaries and parental authority as it does warm, validating connection,” Dr. Kennedy explained.

    #7

    My Daughter Just Said “Here Papa” And Put These In My Pocket. I Have No Idea Which Piece Of Cheap Furniture Is Now Dangerously Unstable

    Worn and damaged wooden furniture dowels scattered on a tiled surface, illustrating a parent’s unlucky DIY moment.

    Myomyw Report

    #8

    My Son Ate A Battery

    X-ray image showing a small object lodged inside the abdomen, highlighting hilariously unlucky parents' mishaps.

    SpicyCrunchyVanilla Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A button cell battery? 🙀 they are really dangerous!

    #9

    Guess How Old My Son Is

    Number-shaped birthday candles in a store aisle, highlighting the humor of unlucky parents needing a break.

    orthros Report

    There is also positive parenting, which focuses on showing warmth and kindness. It’s more about guiding through encouragement rather than tough love. According to the UCDavis Health Children’s Hospital, it sends a powerful message that “You are loved, you are good, you matter."
    #10

    Child Opened 3 Gallons Of Interior Paint

    Car interior covered in white powder mess, showing hilariously unlucky parents' messy and unlucky parenting moments.

    rcmaehl Report

    #11

    Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home

    Construction site with piles of dirt and gravel in a residential area, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' tough day.

    gjawhar Report

    #12

    I Bought A Second Hand Book For My Kid And Didn’t Look Closely At The Cover

    Book cover showing a parody of Harry Potter with a red train and a wizard character, highlighting unlucky parents moments.

    It’s in Latin. We don’t speak Latin.

    Irksomecake Report

    To employ positive parenting, UCDavis Health recommends a strategy of promoting good behaviors with PRIDE skills: Praise, Reflection, Imitation, Description, Enjoyment. 

    The idea is to take note of the good behaviors that counteract the bad behaviors the child has committed. If they acted aggressively, commend them the next time they are careful. If you caught them lying, recognize them the next time they tell the truth.
    #13

    My Kid Poured Candle Wax Down The Drain

    Close-up of a pipe with a clog caused by hardened residue, illustrating the challenges unlucky parents often face at home.

    Texas12thMan Report

    #14

    Found A Blanket In The Box That Was Supposed To Contain My Kids’ Mini Air Hockey Table Christmas Present

    Soft gray blanket inside a large cardboard box, showing a hilariously unlucky parent moment with packaging fail.

    It was a heavy weighted blanket to mask the thievery. My sister ordered this for my kids on Amazon. My kids were so bummed out even though Amazon is letting us return it.

    quietlikesnow Report

    #15

    Tornado-Driven M**der-Branch Impales My House Directly Above My Kid’s Bed

    Ceiling fan blade broken and hanging, with a large plastic bin catching debris in a cluttered child's room showing unlucky parents' struggle.

    Endarius Report

    To all you parents out there, we’d like to hear from you, especially. How do you handle such situations with your kids? Share your insights and colorful stories in the comments!
    #16

    Some Poor Kid’s Croc And Sock Jammed In The Escalator

    Pink clog with a sock stuck in an escalator step, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents in a funny parenting fail moment.

    ventriclez Report

    #17

    Not A Single Pair In This Whole Hamper

    Collection of mismatched and lost pink toddler socks scattered on carpet, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' struggles.

    YankeeMagpie Report

    #18

    What My Son Did To My Duct Tape

    Hand holding torn duct tape strip, illustrating unlucky parents dealing with everyday mishaps and frustrations.

    BlaccBlades Report

    #19

    Something Bit My Kids Ear

    Close-up of a child with a swollen red ear, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents facing unexpected challenges at home.

    bkulaga99 Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why is he not in ER? If my kid shows me this, my first reaction won't be to take a photo, it'll be about the 10th reaction.

    #20

    Looks Like The Younger Daughter Is Already Planning Her Inheritance

    Tweet showing a parent sharing a funny and unlucky family moment involving asthma and kids wanting a cat despite allergies.

    meena Report

    #21

    This Kid's Dad Paid 35$ For Him To Have A Window Seat

    Child sitting in an airplane window seat attempting to organize items, capturing a moment of hilariously unlucky parents.

    jayeshrc Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess 'window seat' means something different to the agent.

    #22

    My Kids Spent All Day Yesterday Making This Gingerbread House

    Unlucky parents attempt gingerbread house, resulting in melted candy and collapsed structure inside oven.

    I had my oven on preheat to make dinner and forgot they placed the house in the oven so my cat wouldn't ruin it in 5 seconds.... Well this is the aftermath. They're on the way home from school now and they don't have a clue yet. Happy Wednesday, I guess.

    1Orangebraincell Report

    #23

    My Kid Is Practicing Her Name... In Nail Polish On The Wall... Of A Rental

    Pink crayon drawing on textured wall, showing a child's handwriting and marks, representing unlucky parents' messy moments.

    coffeebecausekids Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My oldest at the age of two drew on her bedroom wall with my favourite lipstick. “Look mommy, I drew a picture of you.” It was in an apartment. Didn’t know whether to kiss her or punish her

    #24

    Wife Spent $60 On This Swiss Army Backpack And It Didn’t Even Last One School Year

    Worn-out black backpack with torn straps on a dining table, showing signs of hilariously unlucky parents' busy life.

    For reasons I don’t understand all the kids at my child’s school refuse to use their lockers and insist on carrying every book they are given all day every day. Any parents on here have experience with a book bag that can carry the load equivalent of 20 bricks without shredding like wet toilet paper?

    Ecypslednerg Report

    #25

    My Daughter Taped This To The Front Door To “Prank” The Neighbors

    Child's handwritten note on crumpled paper saying my dad and mom are in danger, a funny unlucky parents moment.

    nataweb Report

    #26

    I'd Like To Know How She Interpreted That

    Young child with messy hair crying on a patterned carpet, capturing a hilariously unlucky parent moment at home.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When she quits crying, ask her what comfy and soft mean to her.

    #27

    I Give Him His Own Pot Of Dirt To Water Now, After He Waterboarded My Poor Succulents To Death

    Toddler hilariously overwatering plant, creating a big mess on outdoor table, showing unlucky parents' chaotic moments.

    253Bigfoot Report

    #28

    My 5-Year-Old Made A Cat Food Bath For His Sister

    Bathtub filled with dozens of live ladybugs covering the water surface, showcasing an unlucky parenting moment

    reddit.com Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on. Who is watching your kids. Not the parents apparently

    #29

    12-Year-Old Son Fell Off His Bike And Dislocated His Toe

    X-ray of broken toe displayed on a Samsung phone held by a person, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents situations.

    Demonika261 Report

    wendyhamilton avatar
    Wendy Hamilton
    Wendy Hamilton
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dislocated my pinky finger and it bent at a 90 degree angle. The strangest part? I felt no pain whatsoever.

    #30

    At Least They Ate The Dinner You Made!

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a parent sharing an unlucky dinner rating from their kids, highlighting unlucky parents.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #31

    Neighbor’s Snot Nosed Kids Got Ahold Of Their Guns And Shot Through My Room

    Hole in wall and matching hole in sweatshirt, showing hilariously unlucky parents' wardrobe mishap at home.

    BulkDarthDan Report

    #32

    Just Bought Gallon Of Chocolate Milk For The Kids

    Spilled chocolate milk on tiled floor with broken milk jug and cat nearby showing unlucky parents moment.

    Bumped it trying to put it in to the fridge and it noped right out of my hand. A gallon really doesn't seem like much, until you have to clean it off the floor. The splatter zone behind me was pretty impressive too.

    ArtsySAHM Report

    #33

    Guess I’m Not Making The Kids Cinnamon Rolls Today…

    Hand holding an opened container of moldy peanut butter, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents’ messy moments.

    JCtheWanderingCrow Report

    #34

    Traumatized My Kid Today

    Child’s drawing of a family with broken heart symbols, showcasing hilariously unlucky parents in a funny kid’s sketch.

    Apparently, if your kid wants to paint with gouache at 12am, you can’t refuse them. Seems like she will seek therapy when she’ll grow up to overcome this trauma.

    MyLifeIsForfeit Report

    #35

    My Kids Welcomed Me Home From Work Today With Some Breaking News

    Broken TV screen with visible cracks and distorted display, showcasing hilariously unlucky parents' misfortune at home.

    Taylorenokson Report

    #36

    Kid Set The Microwave For 20 Minutes Instead Of The Timer

    Broken microwave glass tray inside the appliance, showing the unlucky parents' cooking mishap and mess.

    badabingerrr Report

    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok I had to check if there are replacements available and yes they are. Whew. Kids getting older. Info may come in handy

    #37

    Just Started Working From Home. My 7yo Is Brutal

    Handwritten sticky note with a child’s message showing humorous spelling, reflecting unlucky parents' everyday challenges.

    makeupisthedevil Report

    #38

    Three-Year-Old, My Wife’s Switch And A Glue Stick

    Hand holding a Nintendo Switch covered in purple paint, showing an unlucky parent moment needing a break from parenting chaos.

    Venar Report

    #39

    The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

    Hairbrush covered in tangled hair strands, showing the hilariously unlucky parents' daily struggles and need for a break.

    maddogcas2383 Report

    #40

    One Rain And All The Coal Dust In The Chimney Is Now In Our New Home

    Spilled black liquid mess on floor near toys and furniture shows a hilariously unlucky parent moment in the living room.

    Carpet and some electronics (previously on the small table right under where it comes from) were affected. Fortunately electronics only have it on the surface.

    Golden_Wolf_TR Report

    #41

    Mom Broke Her Tooth After Biting A Starbucks Sandwich. Turns Out There Was A Bone In The Sandwich

    Partially eaten burrito with filling falling onto a parent's palm, capturing a hilariously unlucky moment for parents.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    I Was Going To Surprise My Kids With A Bag Of Churros

    Unlucky parents' spilled snacks on the street near a yellow curb showing a small parenting mishap outdoors.

    deserving_porcupine Report

    #43

    Spent $500 To Take My Kid To See The Broadway Show, Frozen. Only To Discover We Were Sitting Behind A Family Of 6'8" Tall Giants. We Only Could See 20% Of The Stage At Any Given Time

    Three people from behind sitting in theater seats watching a Frozen stage show, reflecting moments of unlucky parents' outing.

    MaudeDib Report

    #44

    My Son Teased His Sister And She Threw A Switch Controller At My Parent's 75" TV

    Broken large TV screen with gaming consoles and controllers scattered in a living room, showing hilariously unlucky parents' home setup.

    cravenight Report

    #45

    My Kid Got This In Her Easter Basket. I Was Confused About Why She Didn’t Want It So I Took A Bite. It’s Soap

    Hand holding a broken chocolate bunny, illustrating a hilariously unlucky moment for parents.

    hellogoawaynow Report

    #46

    I Asked The Kids To Check On How Many Eggs We Had Left, Quote "We Have Plenty"

    Two egg cartons, one empty and one full, in a fridge and on a kitchen countertop, showing hilariously unlucky parenting moments.

    Mr_PoodlePants Report

    #47

    A Surprise Indeed. Have Kids They Said, It'll Be Fun They Said

    TV screen with damaged display showing a kids' show titled Mummy Gets A Surprise, in a family living room with toys visible nearby.

    The result of my 3 year old throwing a toy car at the screen.

    PurpleToaster91 Report

    #48

    On Vacation With My Kid: I Went To Check In At 2:30 And My Hotel Asked I Come Back In An Hour To Pick Up My Key Cards Because My Room Wasn’t Quite Ready

    Parents waiting in a long line inside a modern lobby, illustrating the challenges of hilariously unlucky parenting moments.

    I came back to a line that literally spanned a city block, 100 more people behind me. They had only one single working bathroom and no water.

    Canonconstructor Report

    Tanned A Bit Too Much While Wearing Shoes. Kids Call Them My Chimp Feet

    Person with one leg tangled in a broken lawn chair, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents moments outdoors.

    vectorious1 Report

    #50

    My Roof Was Struck By Lightning Tonight And Now Water Is Leaking Into My Attic

    Water leaking from cracked ceiling above light fixture in a room, showcasing unlucky parents' home repair struggles.

    Sheetrock beginning to sag in my kids' room. Been up since 0330 getting everything moved out of that room before the ceiling gives way. Rain is forecasted all morning.

    Like_Yoda_I_Am Report

    #51

    This One Count?

    Child looking disappointed holding a pizza box with a dropped pizza on the pavement, showing unlucky parents moment.

    condefle Report

    #52

    Found My Kid's Watch He Lost 3 Months Ago

    Gold watch trapped in melting ice and mud, symbolizing the hilariously unlucky parents' need for a break.

    penguinhardowski Report

    #53

    My 2 Year Old Started Cursing And I Thought My Teenagers Were To Blame So I Made A Swear Jar… It’s Been 5 Hours And It Turns Out I Am The Problem. I Will Be Broke By Monday

    Clear jar labeled swear jar with dollar bills inside, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents dealing with everyday challenges.

    MidKin1011 Report

    #54

    While The World Is Fighting Over TP, My Toddler Is Giving Ours A Bath

    Several soaked and destroyed toilet paper rolls floating in a bathtub, showing unlucky parenting mishap.

    dmclb Report

    #55

    Left My Twins With A Drink And Inside Out On The TV. Called Them Up To Their Bath And They Arrived With Jet Black Hands. Wet Black Paint. It's Been 4 Days. I've Almost Got All The Paint Out

    Carpeted stairs with muddy footprints, scattered shoes, and household clutter showing unlucky parents' everyday chaos.

    Kelloggscocopoppers Report

    #56

    Finally Replaced My Laundry Basket That Had A Broken Handle For 3 Years. Only For My Son To Break The Handle Of The New One Before Its First Use

    Two plastic laundry baskets with broken handles, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' everyday struggles.

    gonzo2842 Report

    #57

    Had This Plate On Our Jeep For 3 Years. 3 Months Ago Dmv Contacted Us Saying Someone Complained About It And We Had To Get New Plates. We Got It Because Our Son Plays Baseball

    Green jeep with a Virginia license plate reading PICH PLZ, showing a humorous example of hilariously unlucky parents.

    Hooliken Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeeps aren't also not so safe to drive?? Or gotten better these days?

    #58

    My Sons Accidentally Lost Their Football Over The Neighbor's Fence Yesterday. This Is How It Was Found Back In Our Yard Today

    A close-up of a hand holding a football that has split open, showing a hilariously unlucky parenting moment.

    buddahsumo Report

    #59

    My 8-Year-Old Decided The Keyboard Should Be In Alphabetical Order

    Close-up of a white keyboard with worn keys, illustrating the daily struggles of hilariously unlucky parents at work.

    a-patrick Report

    #60

    I Told My Stepson 20 Times Do Not Drive My Car

    Close-up of a red car with front-end damage illustrating hilariously unlucky parents who deserve a break.

    My lease is up, I got a buyer & I will make some good $ off the deal, no accidents, under mileage, no stains on the inside, and not a scratch on the exterior. He crashed it twice on the same day, a mile from the house and 200 yards apart from each crash.﻿

    LowerBoomBoom Report

    #61

    Ordered My Kid A 6 Piece Nugget Meal, This Is What He Got In His Nugget Box

    Unlucky parent receives a small, oddly shaped chicken nugget in a fast food box, highlighting a hilarious parenting fail.

    SpectralShakti Report

    UPS Tracking Says Our Pottery Barn Kids Package Was Delivered To Our Front Door

    Two large cardboard boxes caught on a barbed wire fence in a grassy outdoor area, showing unlucky parenting moments.

    No packages at our house. Driving to work this morning, my wife sees this about 1/8 of a mile from our house. Those are our packages.

    king_scootie Report

    #63

    I Present To You - My Child

    Two young kids ice fishing on a frozen lake, capturing a hilariously unlucky parenting moment outdoors in winter.

    DrManBearPig Report

    #64

    Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start

    Bathroom sink with a large hole and scattered toiletries, showing an unlucky parenting mishap at home.

    *I guess maybe I need to clean the taps more often, apparently this upsets people

    *Wedding ring is made of tungsten with a wooden insert - didn't realize it was a sink-killer

    *I wasn't aware we overindexed so hard on dental hygiene - most family members have their own (smallest can't have full strength fluoride, eldest likes a particular brand, I'm in the middle of invisalign treatment, hence needing two different toothpastes and a flosser that I use to spread one of the toothpastes inside the retainers overnight) tube
    *We have kids, kids have friends over, apparently we overindex on dental hygiene, so we have spares on hand for when friends of kids come over

    olobley Report

    #65

    I Forgot I Was Cooking Rice And It Burned. I've Been Scrubbing For An Hour And It Won't Clean! My Parents Are Gonna K**l Me

    Close-up of a pot covered in numerous small black ants, showing an unlucky parenting moment.

    SkepticDrinker Report

    #66

    Deer Hit My Car On My Wife’s Due Date For Our Third Child

    Damaged beige SUV with a broken headlight and dented side panel on a rural road showing unlucky parent car troubles.

    wellwhatishername Report

    #67

    My Kid's School Charged Us $30 A Person For A Texas Roadhouse Dinner

    Plate of mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, grilled chicken, and rolls, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' mealtime mishaps.

    Born-Agency-3922 Report

    #68

    Aftermath Of My Kid's Baseball Game. We Told The Dude He Should Not Park There. He Ignored Our Advice Since He Was "Close To The Field". Safelite Repair, Safelite Replace

    Cracked windshield on a car with a large circular impact, illustrating unlucky parents' mishaps and bad luck moments.

    Hooliken Report

    #69

    McDonald's Forgot To Put A Patty In My Kids Burger

    Partially assembled cheeseburger with pickles and sauce, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' meal fail.

    BobSpookcastle Report

    #70

    The Scratch My Kids Put On The TV

    A flat-screen TV mounted on a wall reflecting windows and a car outside, showcasing an unlucky parents' home moment.

    For some sense of scale it’s a 66’ TV. Happened the other day, it’s all I can see while watching it now.

    I’m 99% sure which of my kids it was but my wife says I can’t prove it so can’t do anything about it.

    No idea what he actually used to do this as the TV is pretty high (to try and avoid this sort of thing happening).

    RummazKnowsBest Report

    #71

    The Face Of A Parent Who Had To Deal With The Fact That His Child Really Locked Her Mother In Her Bedroom Because She Got Her Mouth Stuck On The Doorknob From The Other Side Of The Door

    Father holding a laughing toddler girl with a striped shirt, showcasing a charming moment of hilariously unlucky parents.

    I love and miss my dad so much, but this photo makes me laugh so hard. Bro was TIRED He also tried to teach me how to play backgammon multiple times, but I kept trying to eat the pieces. Shoutout to my dad. Best dad. Very patient man. He also used to bring me out on the deck at night to say goodnight to the moon. He'd be like "Say goodnight to Luna!" and I'd be like "Goodnight Moona!" because kids are stupid. But also, this man worked at NASA. He gave up the opportunity to go to outer space because he would miss me too much. Imagine giving up that opportunity just for your child to say "Moona" smh.

    maddie_johnson Report

    #72

    Kids Can Come Up With The Most Creative Explanations

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing their 4-year-old’s suspicious theory about missing hot cocoa powder, showcasing unlucky parents.

    bekindofwitty Report

    #73

    I Got My Son Among Us And Then He Taped The Vent Lid To The Ground

    Air vent misplaced on carpet causing a hilariously unlucky parenting home maintenance fail.

    boitatnoice Report

    #74

    Kid Cleaned The TV With A Sanding Spong

    Close-up of a hand holding sandpaper against a scratched surface, highlighting unlucky parents’ struggles with damage repair.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #75

    My 11-Month-Old Had Enough Of My Spare Change Bottle. Would’ve Been Full In Another Month Or Two After 10 Years Of Saving

    Broken piggy bank with spilled coins scattered on the floor near a pet bed, showing a hilariously unlucky parent moment.

    Grundle__Puncher Report

    #76

    7-Year-Old Flooded The Upstairs Bathroom By Plugging A Sink And Leaving It Running

    Partially removed flooring in a home hallway showing rough concrete subfloor, highlighting an unlucky parents' renovation mishap.

    WittyArgiope69420 Report

    #77

    Bought All These Treats To Do Activities With Kids... Only To Get Quarantined For Covid

    Assorted candy bags and colorful plastic egg containers on a wooden table, illustrating unlucky parents' candy haul.

    Like the title says. This sucks. But on the bright side - I will save the treats for another event the school is hosting later on.

    legenddairybard Report

    #78

    My 7 Y/O Brother Told Us That He Wasn't Eating Toast On His Bed

    Bed with cookie crumbs scattered on white sheet, showing the mess unlucky parents often face in daily life.

    Stoomley Report

    #79

    My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet

    Clear plastic jar with green lid filled with pretzels, illustrating hilariously unlucky parents' snack mishap on kitchen counter.

    BreakfastBeerz Report

    #80

    My Kid Doesn't Like To Have Cold Spoons When She Regears Leftovers

    Close-up of a microwave interior with a bug inside, highlighting a hilariously unlucky parenting moment.

    simcowking Report

