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If there has been one constant on the internet for the last decade or so, it’s that really anything can be effectively made into a meme. So we’ve gathered some of the best classical art memes from the Classical Sarcasm Facebook page for your viewing enjoyment.

Get comfortable as you scroll through in the knowledge that for anyone watching you at a distance, it just looks like you’re looking at art, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook