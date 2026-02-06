ADVERTISEMENT

When Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, I’m pretty sure he didn’t imagine she’d one day also become a global meme, complete with her “Monday Lisa” makeover.

You know the one where her tidy hair gets messy, her mysterious smile seems rather restrained and suddenly, the painting is no longer just a masterpiece — it’s all of us on a Monday morning.

Honestly, no one could have predicted that centuries-old paintings would end up on social media feeds, making people laugh across the globe.

But that’s the beauty of classical art memes — they reflect the everyday struggles and boy, are they relatable?

Check out some of the funniest examples where ancient art meets modern humor, giving old paintings a whole new life online.

And don’t miss Bored Panda’s interview with meme librarian and archivist Amanda Brennan, where she explains why classical paintings work so well as memes.

If you scroll down further, you'll also find our interview with digital creator Varkey, whose Instagram page pairs classical paintings with the funniest captions.

#1

A chaotic and hilarious painting of a lion with exaggerated fluffy mane representing modern problems in humid weather.

Turn Me Royal Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Classical painting with text about modern problems and chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing today's issues.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Vintage painting with a man and woman humorously discussing modern problems involving TikTok and a watch.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST

    Let’s face it, sometimes museums can feel a little pricey or intimidating. And art memes are like a shortcut that make old paintings not only fun, but also accessible.

    They turn highbrow art — previously reserved for the elite — into something everyone can enjoy, no velvet ropes or guided tours required.

    Even the ‘Scream’ by Edvard Munch has been memed in hundreds of different ways — the ultimate “when your Wi-Fi goes out” face or when you open the fridge and realize someone ate your leftovers.

    “It’s something that’s been happening since the beginning of internet culture — as early as 2002, people started making image macros with the digitized version of the 11th century Bayeaux Tapestry,” meme librarian Amanda Brennan tells Bored Panda.
    #4

    Two women in vintage dresses on a sofa with text joke about government chips, a chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Medieval chaotic painting showing a battle scene humorously capturing modern problems with people living in the moment.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    The best part about these art memes is that even if you don’t know the history and background of the art or the artist, you can still understand them through the juxtaposition of modern jokey captions on them.

    While some memes edit or remix the paintings, others leave them as is and you can clearly see that those painters were pretty much masters of human emotion.

    They captured expressions with such precision, that we are able to use them today to describe our modern-day emotions and problems.

    “The feelings that are captured in this era of historical paintings are ones we identify with in modern times, but our modern reasons for feeling the feelings are often very different,” says Brennan.

    “The humor that sits with this dissonance between the historical look and modern feeling is such a common topic in meme culture that resonates with a really wide audience,” she adds.
    #6

    Woman in vintage dress peeking through a door, illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Two women in vintage dresses with text overlay humorously highlighting modern communication habits in chaotic paintings.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Classic painting with humorous text about financial status, capturing modern problems in a chaotic and hilarious way.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    Brennan says her friend once photoshopped John Everett Millais’ Ophelia into a bowl of soup. “The idea ‘wow I wish I could drown in a bowl of soup’ is an absurdist modern thought, but resonates with the feelings evoked by the original painting. It gives new context that gets layered on.”

    She says his original image is a meme of its own, with people reposting it as “Phophelia.”

    "Then there’s another angle — the way that people will say modern images of groups of people are ‘a renaissance painting.’ This feeds back into the same concept, humanity has always done the same things, they just exist in a modern form now.”
    #9

    Medieval painting of a woman and armored knight with humorous text capturing modern problems in chaotic and hilarious art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Alt text: A chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems with a woman tied to a stake amid an ominous crowd and gothic architecture.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST

    Despite the fact that these memes make a joke of the classical paintings, they can also make some curious art enthusiasts dig a little deeper.

    Because they get shared everywhere, they have the power to catch the eye of both seasoned art lovers and people who might never normally step into a museum.

    You might even end up Googling the artist and learning the painting’s backstory just because a funny caption caught your eye. Basically, these memes can teach us art history without it feeling like homework.

    “If anything, memes can draw more attention to art history as it puts the classic paintings where people are: on social media, looking at them next to content from their friends and family,” says Brennan.
    #11

    Portrait of a man in elaborate historical clothing illustrating modern problems in chaotic and hilarious paintings.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    5points
    POST
    “Seeing art through a memetic lens might start as something silly someone shares, but it can also grow into a new interest or open a door to something that the person hadn’t known or seen before. It’s a beautiful way to get people thinking about history differently,” Brennan says.
    #12

    Alt text: Vintage painting with humorous text reflecting modern problems in chaotic and hilarious paintings.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Woman carrying large bundle of wheat in a humorous chaotic painting capturing modern problems with a touch of irony.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Painting of a tired woman at a table with a man asking what she is doing, capturing modern problems humorously.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    While some may argue that it devalues art, studies on online reception of these memes show that they mostly spark interest and encourage learning.

    It’s not just meme pages, but even museums and experts of art encourage people to share and make memes out of old masterpieces.

    Museums like the National Gallery in London have run workshops where visitors make memes out of their exhibits, while The Philadelphia Museum of Art even posts their own memes online.
    #15

    Old painting of a man reading a book with a humorous text about divorce, capturing modern problems in chaotic and hilarious art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Classic painting with humorous text about happiness and low expectations, capturing modern problems in a chaotic and hilarious way.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST

    Brenna notes that there will always be people that use memes in cruel ways that is disrespectful, whether they are doing it with art or not.

    “It is important to, when creating these memes, be mindful of the context of the meme’s history. Especially for museums and educators that are using this as education. What was this original art created to say? If the context of the art is tender, maybe there’s a different painting you can turn into a meme.”

    “I also love when museums are playful on social, like the Manchester Museum's recent collab posts with a 'My Chemical Romance' cover band. Art and history doesn’t have to be serious all the time. Social media should feel playful and exploratory,” she adds.
    #17

    Woman in vintage dress with flowers and fan, captioned with humorous modern problems in a chaotic and hilarious painting style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Couple in a vintage painting humorously discussing looks without glasses, capturing modern problems in chaotic and hilarious art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Alt text: A chaotic and hilarious painting of a man with a poorly cut haircut, capturing modern problems humorously.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST

    “These paintings already contain drama, ego, awkward silences, bad decisions, longing, and the classic side eye. Memes just give subtitles to emotions people have been feeling for centuries,” digital artist Varkey tells Bored Panda.

    His Instagram page, that mixes timeless art with modern pop culture, has over 99K followers.

    “Humor is a great way to capture people’s attention. Someone who’d never open an art history book suddenly recognizes a Caravaggio or a Raphael because it made them laugh once.”
    #20

    Old painting showing a grandmother secretly giving money to a young man, capturing modern problems in chaotic and hilarious art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Old woman in a chaotic and hilarious painting humorously capturing modern problems with scrolling through birth years.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    When asked if some people might find some of these memes disrespectful, Varkey says the line is intention.

    “If the meme helps people notice the beauty, emotion, or humanity in a painting, then it’s doing its job. My goal is never to mock the art but to bring people closer to it. The humor is just a bridge, the respect for the work always comes first.”
    #22

    Chaotic and hilarious painting showing ancient figures dancing around a fallen person labeled Me with alarm clock times in the morning.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Classical chaotic painting with humorous text about weight loss and modern problems in a playful style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST

    Varkey believes that most people don’t ignore classical art because they dislike it, they ignore it because social media is now filled with “brain-rot memes.”

    “Once that barrier is gone, people start appreciating the beauty, the technique, and the stories behind the paintings in a much more natural way.”

    #24

    A chaotic and hilarious painting of a cat dressed as royalty, capturing a modern problem with humor and style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Painting humorously depicts a man trying to take a selfie in 1646, capturing modern problems in chaotic and hilarious art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Painting of a serious baby with smudged face in brown dress, capturing modern problems humorously in chaotic and hilarious style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    Some classical art memes can be dark or even nihilistic. But that’s part of the fun — the gap between the original paintings and the modern jokes gives us enough space to laugh at situations that might feel too serious.

    They also let us express feelings we might not be comfortable sharing with our friends during a casual hang, but can freely post and share using social media.
    #27

    Traditional painting humorously depicting modern problems of age and judgment with chaotic and hilarious elements.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Two Vikings skiing through a snowy forest, illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Portrait of a woman with a skeptical expression, illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    What makes art memes so funny is that the caption usually talks about a normal everyday situation, while the image taken from a classical painting shows an emotion or a scene that can be a little over-the-top.

    At the end of the day, classical art memes do what good memes do — they make us laugh and share a little inside joke with the world.

    #30

    Woman sitting tired with child at an old-fashioned table in a chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Classical chaotic and hilarious painting of a man with a shocked expression representing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Classical painting with humorous modern text about chocolate as a salad, highlighting chaotic and hilarious paintings on modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Two women in vintage dresses with text about unemployment and AI, illustrating chaotic and hilarious modern problems in a painting.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Woman in historical painting with a fish and caption about life, representing chaotic and hilarious paintings of modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Two women in vintage dresses humorously discuss self-worth in a chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Classic painting with humorous text showing chaotic and hilarious scenes that capture modern problems in a witty way.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Baroque painting humorously captioned to capture modern problems with chaotic and hilarious style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Ancient Roman painting depicting a crowd and speaker, illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Chaotic and hilarious painting depicting a dramatic collapse resembling modern problems with a Wi-Fi twist.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Classical painting of a woman on a couch with modern humorous text about tiredness capturing chaotic and hilarious modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Old painting humorously depicting chaotic selfie-taking, capturing modern problems with exaggerated facial expressions.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Classical painting showing a tearful nun expressing chaotic and hilarious emotions about modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Painting of a small white dog with sharp teeth standing in a dark room, humorously capturing modern problems suspiciously well.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Two-panel painting showing an older woman reacting to another person sharing personal details, capturing modern problems humorously.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Child in a chaotic and hilarious painting with a mischievous expression, capturing modern problems suspiciously well.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Medieval-style chaotic painting humorously depicts a group reacting to a confusing modern problem with an MRI scan reference.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Alt text: Vintage painting of a woman humorously questioning "accept cookies" prompt, capturing chaotic and hilarious modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Old bearded man in a chaotic and hilarious painting reflecting on the beauty of the soul after 27 selfies, capturing modern problems well.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Religious painting with humorous shadow of a bunny, representing chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Ancient painting of a centaur yelling for attention with the caption centaur of attention capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Two women at a table in a chaotic and hilarious painting humorously discussing tea labeled Tea-quila.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Old-fashioned painting of a man with humorous text about commas, showcasing chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Portrait of an elderly woman in vintage clothing with humorous painting capturing modern problems text overlay.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Woman in a classical painting humorously searching for sanity, representing chaotic and hilarious paintings of modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Two women in vintage clothing with a humorous caption, one asking about party tricks and the other replying not going, in a chaotic painting.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Medieval painting humorously depicting a chaotic and hilarious scene capturing modern problems with historical figures.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Two women in vintage dresses on a couch, humorously captioned to capture chaotic and hilarious modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Chaotic and hilarious painting showing a humorous modern problem with a man and woman miscommunicating about a name.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Alt text: A chaotic and hilarious painting of a crowned king holding a scepter and orb with meme text about seeing memes already.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Meme painting showing God and Angel discussing humans making almond milk instead of animal milk, highlighting modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Classic chaotic painting of a man with curly hair and lace collar captioned about spiraling into control, highlighting modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Ancient statue with humorous text illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems ironically.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Man in classic painting humorously touching skull, illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings capturing modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Close-up of a chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems with a frustrated person trying to watch a film.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Two men in a classical painting discussing paranormal experiences and modern problems like getting ghosted.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    A chaotic and hilarious painting of a frog with bangs capturing modern problems humorously in an artistic style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Woman in historical painting holding an orange with text expressing disbelief, illustrating chaotic and hilarious modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Alt text: Woman in a chaotic and hilarious painting working at a table, capturing modern problems humorously.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Classical painting depicting a stressed woman with tears, illustrating chaotic and hilarious modern problems under pressure.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Classic painting with humorous text capturing modern problems featuring a woman, child, and dog in a rustic room.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Painting of a man and woman at a table with humorous text, capturing chaotic and hilarious modern problems in art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Woman laughing in a classic chaotic and hilarious painting capturing modern problems like buying booze over 35 and showing ID.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    A classical painting of a calm woman with closed eyes humorously capturing chaotic modern problems and multitasking struggles.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Two women in vintage clothing with text highlighting modern problems in a chaotic and hilarious painting style.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Classical painting of a woman with a frustrated expression illustrating chaotic and hilarious paintings about modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Classic-style painting of a man pondering modern problems with humorous text about people who type U instead of You.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Classical painting of a woman holding flowers with humorous modern caption capturing chaotic and hilarious modern problems.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Medieval chaotic and hilarious paintings depicting modern problems of drinking and morning sickness humorously.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Woman in a classical painting awkwardly waving, illustrating chaos and modern problems with humorous expression.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Renaissance painting of a man with a neutral expression, humorously capturing modern problems in art.

    Turn Me Royal Report

    1point
    POST

