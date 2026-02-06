ADVERTISEMENT

When Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, I’m pretty sure he didn’t imagine she’d one day also become a global meme, complete with her “Monday Lisa” makeover.

You know the one where her tidy hair gets messy, her mysterious smile seems rather restrained and suddenly, the painting is no longer just a masterpiece — it’s all of us on a Monday morning.

Honestly, no one could have predicted that centuries-old paintings would end up on social media feeds, making people laugh across the globe.

But that’s the beauty of classical art memes — they reflect the everyday struggles and boy, are they relatable?

Check out some of the funniest examples where ancient art meets modern humor, giving old paintings a whole new life online.

And don’t miss Bored Panda’s interview with meme librarian and archivist Amanda Brennan, where she explains why classical paintings work so well as memes.

If you scroll down further, you'll also find our interview with digital creator Varkey, whose Instagram page pairs classical paintings with the funniest captions.