The Mona Lisa is considered the most famous painting in the world. But despite this, some people might not know what the original actually looks like. And that’s because there are so many Mona Lisa memes doing the rounds that the real OG could very well be struggling to crack that enigmatic smile.

It’s highly unlikely that Leonardo would have imagined his artwork being converted into every conceivable context and shared widely on this thing we now know as the Gram. But here we are, turning famous masterpieces on their heads - and having the best laughs while at it.

You don't need to be a classical art lover to enjoy the humor that accompanies these kinds of memes. Many reimagine what the artist was thinking, and put a modern spin on the piece that makes it hilariously highly relatable. There's an Instagram account called Classiqmemez. It's clocked up over 14,000 followers, and a lot of the content might crack you up. Keep scrolling for an epic trip through an art gallery of a different kind, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous chaotic text about liking bad boys and being bad at everything.

While you’re scrolling through this list and chuckling away, there’s another person completely horrified that anyone could possibly "vandalise" a classical art piece by turning it into a meme.

They might even argue that doing so devalues the original piece, and makes a mockery of the creative talent that went into it. While at the same time putting expensive artworks into the grubby hands of ordinary plebs, instead of the elite that can afford to buy them.

But that's the whole beauty of classic art memes, others will argue. They make the art accessible and relatable to the masses, and spark dialogue between people whether or not they're art buffs.
    #2

    Classical art meme with Jesus knocking on door, humorously offering to save but threatening if not let in.

    #3

    Two men in a classical art meme with text expressing concern and a gloomy response, showcasing chaotic classical art memes.

    "Despite the fact that these memes make a joke of the classical paintings, it is also important to recognize that there is an educational aspect to the memefication of such art as well; these paintings are made more accessible to a larger group of people," writes Mai Khanh Linh Nguyen in their Thesis, titled "Do Classical Art Memes Devalue High Art?: A Thematic and Discourse Analysis of Comments on the Facebook Page Classical Art Memes."

    "The art that once was only available to the elite and could only be viewed in museums, is now traveling across the internet, with a different purpose (entertain) and imbued with new literacies (remixed)," Nguyen says. "Today, classical art is available to just about everyone. All you need is a digital device and a sense of humor."
    #4

    Classical art meme depicting a devil whispering to a man about putting the alphabet into math, iconic chaotic humor.

    #5

    Two classical paintings side by side showing a before and after reaction, a popular chaotic classical art meme.

    #6

    Classical art meme featuring a child asking if adopted with a somber mother figure in a chaotic art style.

    #7

    Classical art meme showing a dramatic scene with humorous chaotic dialogue about a doctor's philosophy and mortality.

    #8

    Couple in classical art meme humorously describing relationships as repeatedly asking about food until death.

    #9

    Classical art meme showing a woman and children in a kitchen with funny text about flipping a coin and losing.

    #10

    Smiling man in a classical art meme captioned about finishing a puzzle faster, showcasing chaotic classical art memes humor.

    #11

    Classical art meme featuring a man asking about French movie or kiss, woman replying with French fries humor.

    #12

    Classical art meme showing a couple with text about flirting and suffering together in a chaotic style.

    #13

    Medieval-style classical art meme humorously comparing ages and life stages across centuries.

    #14

    Classical art meme showing a man telling a woman she has a week left to live with humor and iconic drama.

    #15

    Classical art meme showing a demon sitting by a bed talking to a man in a chaotic and iconic classical art style.

    #16

    Classical art meme depicting a surreal figure opening its body, illustrating iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #17

    Classical art meme showing two people by a river with humorous text about kindness and sanity.

    #18

    Portrait of Beethoven at a piano with motivational text, a classic example of chaotic classical art memes.

    #19

    18th-century couple in elegant attire with humorous classical art memes about hearts and rejection.

    #20

    Classical art meme featuring a small animal with the caption pathetic, highlighting chaotic classical art humor.

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clean faster human, so I can immediately shít again in the clean box!

    #21

    Classical art memes showing Judas invading Jesus's personal space in iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #22

    Two figures in classical art style holding hands, featured in iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah... That never happens unless someone proved they couldn't be trusted with their own account, right?

    #23

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in a garden with a humorous conversation about daily issues.

    #24

    Three classical art memes showing women sweeping, humorously illustrating chaotic classical art memes about handling dramatic moments.

    #25

    Vintage classical art meme with a man and woman on a bench, humorous dialogue showcasing iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #26

    Classical art meme showing an old man laughing with hand on face, capturing chaotic classical art humor and relatable moments.

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe that is why our memory fails when we get old, so we can finally have some peace.

    #27

    Skeleton art meme showing exhaustion and forced positivity, part of chaotic classical art memes to forget your problems.

    #28

    Medieval classical art meme showing woman hitting man with tools, capturing chaotic classical art humor and iconic meme style.

    #29

    Surreal chaotic classical art meme depicting an unrealistic body expectation for women to forget your problems today.

    #30

    Two young men in classical art style with meme text about being ignored, part of chaotic classical art memes.

    #31

    Portrait of Mozart wearing pixelated sunglasses in a chaotic classical art meme about procrastination and creativity.

    #32

    Classical art meme showing a thoughtful woman by a sickbed with a humorous quote about love and problems.

    #33

    Humorous classical art meme showing ancient Egyptian figures in line, highlighting iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #34

    Classical art meme showing a serious couple under a caption about being one argument away from breaking up, chaotic humor.

    #35

    Classical art meme showing a woman surprised by emotional validation, part of chaotic classical art memes collection.

    #36

    Two men in classical art style with one showing a meme to the other, humorously reflecting iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #37

    Classical art meme showing two women indoors with text about essay writing and due dates, iconic chaotic classical art memes.

    #38

    Woman peacefully sleeping on a bed near a sunset in a classical art meme about feeling unimportant and ignored.

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better to be anonymous and unknown than be the obsession of a psychopath.

    #39

    Classical art meme showing a humorous dialogue about Pringles and existential dread with a vintage painting background.

    #40

    Man from classical art eating spaghetti with caption about pasta as empty carbs in chaotic classical art meme.

    #41

    Tweet humor about email frustration paired with a classical art meme showing a man stressed at a desk, highlighting iconic classical art memes.

    #42

    Classical art meme showing a woman with a hammer and man holding a knife, a chaotic classical art meme scene.

    #43

    Classical art meme showing a couple with humorous text about archaeology and a microscope in a chaotic style.

    #44

    Woman in a classical art style meme lying on a patterned carpet, expressing regret after not buying snacks.

    #45

    Meme combining chaotic classical art with text about friends responding "same" to a message saying "I wanna die."

    #46

    Couple in classical art meme discussing deepest fantasy and uninterrupted sleep in a chaotic classical art meme.

    #47

    Classical art meme showing a woman with flowers and a man holding a violin with humorous text about zodiac signs.

    #48

    Funny classical art meme showing a chaotic face with finger in mouth reacting to drama, highlighting iconic classical art memes.

    #49

    Classical art meme showing a woman with a positive pregnancy test, blending iconic and chaotic humor styles.

    #50

    Classical art meme showing a somber couple with humorous text about being incarcerated and never truly free.

    #51

    Classical art meme showing a shy interaction between a nude man and a woman in ancient-style clothing at a party.

    #52

    Cat's head edited onto a classical royal portrait, creating a chaotic classical art meme about cleaning a litter box.

    #53

    Classical art meme showing a humorous conversation about dinner and veganism in iconic chaotic style.

    #54

    Couple in classical attire on a bench with funny captions, an iconic and chaotic classical art meme.

    #55

    Medieval soldier reluctantly leading a child to war, classical art meme capturing chaotic humor and family dynamics.

    #56

    Classical art meme showing a medieval couple with humorous dialogue about the name Frank and Nathaniel.

    #57

    Classical art meme showing a mother and child with humorous text about being called ugly at school.

    #58

    Close-up of a classical art painting face with humorous text about looking awkward in group photos, a chaotic classical art meme.

    #59

    Classical art meme showing two people in bed with humorous office party caption and spreadsheet joke.

    #60

    Chalkboard quote and chaotic classical art memes depicting medieval scenes with humor and irony.

    #61

    Two figures from classical art humorously depicted competing over the last slice of pizza in a chaotic meme style.

    #62

    Classical art meme showing a woman pouring wine and a man ignoring her feelings in a chaotic classical art meme.

    #63

    Two women in classical art style having dinner with a humorous meme about blocking a date’s number, classical art memes.

    #64

    Classical art meme showing figures labeled my depression and my anxiety with chaotic humor tones

    #65

    Classical art meme showing a concerned indigenous leader with conquistadors, highlighting iconic and chaotic classical art humor.

    #66

    Classical art meme with ancient figures and humorous modern text about expectations in a chaotic classical art meme style.

    #67

    Medieval-style chaotic classical art meme showing a woman collecting poisonous berries with dark humor text.

    #68

    Classical art meme showing a historical figure’s confused expression, capturing chaotic and iconic classical art humor.

    #69

    Two men at a table in a classical art meme discussing dining alone with wine bottles and food present.

    #70

    Classical art meme showing a distressed man with anxiety and depression text in a chaotic and iconic style.

    #71

    Man rowing a small boat near a woman in vintage dress on dock, classical art meme with chaotic humor.

    #72

    Classical art meme featuring a woman demanding truth and a man responding with a sarcastic comment.

    #73

    Classical art meme showing a reclining man in uniform with humorous text about being dead inside.

    #74

    Classical art meme showing kids planning a water fight with playful and chaotic expressions in a historic setting.

    #75

    Classical art meme showing a humorous dialogue between a child and a man in historical costumes, highlighting chaotic art humor.

    #76

    Tearful classical art face with text about paranoia and disassociation, iconic and chaotic classical art memes.

    #77

    Classical art meme showing a distressed figure surrounded by vegetables and a close-up of a cow, highlighting chaotic classical art humor.

    #78

    Classical art meme showing a painter and woman with text about painting smiles to escape existential dread.

    #79

    Medieval classical art meme showing a woman claiming to give birth to the Messiah and a frustrated man reacting.

    #80

    Classical art meme featuring a historical portrait with a humorous modern caption about Netflix and Amazon Prime.

    #81

    Classical art meme showing a frustrated figure ignoring a long menu explanation, highlighting iconic chaotic humor.

    #82

    Man in classical art style concentrating on chessboard with statues, humorous classical art memes about overthinking texts.

    #83

    Chaotic classical art meme showing a woman being told she is dying with text corrections in an old painting setting.

    #84

    Classical art meme showing a thoughtful man in darkness reflecting on self-worth, iconic and chaotic style.

    #85

    Surreal classical art meme showing a peaceful face floating, illustrating chaotic classical art memes humor and relaxation.

    #86

    Classical art meme showing a woman and a girl with the text about being treated like a toy, chaotic classical art meme.

    #87

    Classical art meme showing a man’s head being examined in a chaotic scene to check if he has a brain.

    #88

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman’s conversation about birthday, featured in iconic chaotic classical art memes.

    #89

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in a red dress eating seafood, humorously captioned with modern lyrics.

    #90

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous text about being single and album.

    #91

    Classical art meme of a nun holding a book with humorous text about purity and innocence.

    #92

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman in historical clothing with humorous lipstick text.

    #93

    Classical art meme showing soldiers on horseback with humorous captions about leadership and buildings.

    #94

    Classical art meme showing a mother whispering to her child about existential dread in a vintage painting.

    #95

    Skeleton dancing confidently in chaotic classical art meme with raised hand gesture, embodying iconic classical art humor.

    #96

    Classical art meme of a woman looking thoughtful with text about teen girls copying quotes from Pinterest.

    #97

    Classical art meme showing two figures embracing with humorous text about dating and ex-relationships.

