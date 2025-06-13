ADVERTISEMENT

The Mona Lisa is considered the most famous painting in the world. But despite this, some people might not know what the original actually looks like. And that’s because there are so many Mona Lisa memes doing the rounds that the real OG could very well be struggling to crack that enigmatic smile.

It’s highly unlikely that Leonardo would have imagined his artwork being converted into every conceivable context and shared widely on this thing we now know as the Gram. But here we are, turning famous masterpieces on their heads - and having the best laughs while at it.

You don't need to be a classical art lover to enjoy the humor that accompanies these kinds of memes. Many reimagine what the artist was thinking, and put a modern spin on the piece that makes it hilariously highly relatable. There's an Instagram account called Classiqmemez. It's clocked up over 14,000 followers, and a lot of the content might crack you up. Keep scrolling for an epic trip through an art gallery of a different kind, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.