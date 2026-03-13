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Many factors can shape your relationship with subjects at school. For example, did you get a teacher you couldn’t connect with, or a pro who could make even the most boring topic exciting? What about your friends—were they distracting you from homework or, on the contrary, pushing you to try harder? And how are circumstances at home…?

Regardless of how those early experiences went, that doesn’t mean you can’t revisit these fields later. Whether you aced every class and now work in STEM, or chose an entirely different path, there’s always something new to discover and enjoy—you just need the right source.

‘Science Is Fun,’ by Tomas Rosko, is one of them. This Instagram account shares funny memes and interesting facts, showing that biology, chemistry, physics, and other disciplines are much more engaging—and often hilarious—than they might have seemed in the classroom.

More info: Instagram | ScienceIsFunn.com