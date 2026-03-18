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Life doesn’t have to be stressful, but for the majority of us, it is. In fact, the Mental Health Foundation found that a whopping 74% of people in the U.K. have been so stressed within the past year that they felt overwhelmed or unable to cope. Meanwhile, one of the best things we can do to help manage our stress is make time for laughter. So, pandas, we urge you to take the next ten minutes to relax and unwind!

Below, you’ll find a list of funny and relatable memes from What If? on Instagram. This account is dedicated to sharing silly pics that will hopefully make you smile. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the pics that you’ll definitely be sharing with your friends!