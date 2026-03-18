“What If?”: 125 Internet Posts That Made Scrolling Way More Enjoyable
Life doesn’t have to be stressful, but for the majority of us, it is. In fact, the Mental Health Foundation found that a whopping 74% of people in the U.K. have been so stressed within the past year that they felt overwhelmed or unable to cope. Meanwhile, one of the best things we can do to help manage our stress is make time for laughter. So, pandas, we urge you to take the next ten minutes to relax and unwind!
Below, you’ll find a list of funny and relatable memes from What If? on Instagram. This account is dedicated to sharing silly pics that will hopefully make you smile. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the pics that you’ll definitely be sharing with your friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Without a doubt, one of the best things we’ve gotten from social media is all of the memes. They’re a welcome distraction from the devastating headlines about tragedies taking place across the globe, and they’re certainly more entertaining than photos of your neighbor’s newborn. Plus, even therapists say that we might be able to get some benefits from them.
Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, wrote a piece for Verywell Mind explaining how memes have transformed the way humans communicate with one another. She noted that these silly images can actually form wonderful connections, as they allow us to find out how much we have in common with others– even people who live halfway across the globe.
Relatable memes can really help people feel like they’re not alone, which can be incredibly valuable in this world where people are feeling more isolated than ever. Being connected with others can remind you that your quirks, fears, and embarrassing habits are completely normal.
Plus, Blanchfield notes that memes can make it a lot easier for us to articulate complicated feelings. You might be terrified of opening up to your friends or family members about your mental health struggles. But if you can send a meme that sums up your feelings instead, they might understand without having an awkward conversation. They might also be more comfortable discussing the issue now that you’ve made it clear you can joke about it.
Meanwhile, Blanchfield writes that memes can help us build emotional capital and contribute to a shared language. You might not live in the same city, or even the same country, as many of your loved ones. So keeping in touch may feel impossible at times. But sending them memes that made you think of them will make them smile and will be a great reminder that they’re on your mind, even if you’re physically far apart.
Everyone just wants to feel seen, and posting or sharing relatable memes can be a great way to find that sense of belonging. You might spot a hilarious meme about the struggles of seasonal affective disorder or how challenging it is to be a new mom. Post that on your Instagram story, and you might get an influx of replies from friends who feel the exact same way. Suddenly, you’ve made many people smile, and you’ve shared a tiny bonding moment with people you care about.
As far as why we can’t get enough of these hilarious images on social media, Sentius notes that one of the best things about memes is how easy they are to make and share. There are entire websites dedicated to creating memes where all users have to do is insert their desired text, and voila! In a matter of seconds, you can send your friends a hilarious image that they’ll find relatable. And you might even be encouraging them to make some of their own!
Just like social media, watching Netflix, or immersing yourself in a great book, memes can be a much-needed form of escapism. No matter how serious your job is or how many bleak articles you’ve read today, you still deserve to get your daily dose of laughter. And if memes are the best way to get yourself giggling, don’t hesitate to turn off your brain for a bit and scroll through some hilarious pics!
Are you feeling more at ease after seeing all of these memes, pandas? We hope they’ve been a nice reminder not to take life too seriously. Keep upvoting the ones that stand out to you, and let us know in the comments below what else you’ve been doing recently to make sure you get some laughter into every day. Then, if you want to check out another Bored Panda article featuring relatable memes, look no further than right here!
Why be like this at all? I have left women at grocery stores for attitudes
my cat is probably pretty confused about her 'real' name. I use like 5-6 derivatives plus various names of other animals depending on my mood, her behavior, or both, but basically, she's a hairy shrimp... a striped hairy shrimp sleeping 25/7