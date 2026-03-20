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If you’ve been on social media recently, you’re likely familiar with the “What were you like in the ’90s?” trend. That exact text appears atop the image, accompanied by a verse from “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, a song that exploded in popularity during that era.

Even celebrities joined in. Saved By the Bell stars Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez did it, and so did famed pro skater Tony Hawk.

There’s something about the ’90s that continues to captivate people today, even the younger generation who weren’t even born yet. So, to fulfill everyone’s craving for ’90s nostalgia, here are some posts from the Insta80s90s Instagram page.

For those of you who lived it, enjoy your trip down memory lane. For Gen Z and younger, here’s a quick history lesson.