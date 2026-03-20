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If you’ve been on social media recently, you’re likely familiar with the “What were you like in the ’90s?” trend. That exact text appears atop the image, accompanied by a verse from “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, a song that exploded in popularity during that era. 

Even celebrities joined in. Saved By the Bell stars Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez did it, and so did famed pro skater Tony Hawk.

There’s something about the ’90s that continues to captivate people today, even the younger generation who weren’t even born yet. So, to fulfill everyone’s craving for ’90s nostalgia, here are some posts from the Insta80s90s Instagram page. 

For those of you who lived it, enjoy your trip down memory lane. For Gen Z and younger, here’s a quick history lesson.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

1996 CGI video game character representing outdated 90s technology from posts about parts of life that don't exist anymore

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Charlotte
Charlotte
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing what the government was capable of, given how much difficulty it had managing day to day business

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    #2

    Text meme about people feeling the 1980s were only 20 years ago, reflecting on 90s nostalgia posts.

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    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. And I am Infact 32, not 52

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    #3

    Man with a mullet and suit smiling in a meme about 90s jobs and parts of life that no longer exist.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You work for a sweet transvestite from trans*xual Transylvania 💋

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    The ’90s have returned in full force in 2026, particularly in fashion trends. Major cities in the United States even held JFK Jr. look-alike competitions to commemorate the late son of John F. Kennedy, who tragically passed away in the late ’90s. 

    Experts like psychologist Dr. Mark Travers refer to this trend as “new-age nostalgia,” which is essentially nostalgia in the digital age. 

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    #4

    Young person in 90s denim outfit holding skateboard, turning to look at people dressed in 80s and 90s fashion on street.

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    #5

    Group of friends at a casual 90s party, surrounded by red cups and drinks, capturing a moment from the 90s era.

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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine going through high school knowing everything is online somewhere forever

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    #6

    Close-up of coffee with text about millennials wanting to delete internet presence and return to 90s life parts.

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    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did millennials ever know landline and walkman? Seems more like my childhood (genX)

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    In an article for Forbes, Dr. Travers mentioned how new-age nostalgia has been manifesting in recent years through retro camera filters, digital archives, retro gaming, and social media throwbacks. 

    “Our digital devices serve as portals to the past, allowing us to effortlessly access and relive cherished memories with just a few taps or clicks,” Dr. Travers wrote.

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    #7

    Grocery shopping with a cart full of food items highlighting 90s nostalgia and parts of life that don’t exist anymore.

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    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These days..a small grocery bag is worth (if you're lucky!) at least, a £100 quid!

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    #8

    Scene from That 70's Show showing characters Fes and Jackie with text about foreign exchange student meaning from 90s posts.

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    #9

    Tweet about nostalgia for classic 90s movie studio logos before CGI, showing Universal, Warner Bros, Paramount, and 20th Century Fox.

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    Dr. Travers noted how technology has “democratized the nostalgic experience,” whether through rediscovering classic songs on streaming services or exploring virtual archives of artifacts from decades ago. He also mentioned the positive impacts of new-age nostalgia, including emotional connection. 
    #10

    Collage of iconic 90s album covers showing parts of our lives with classic music styles from the 90s era.

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    #11

    Cozy ‘90s Christmas decorations and nostalgia showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #12

    Scene from The Parent Trap showing a 90s family moment reflecting parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    “Digital nostalgia fosters deep emotional bonds and a sense of shared history among individuals of all ages and backgrounds,” Dr. Travers wrote, noting that exchanging nostalgic social media posts forges meaningful connections between people who share similar memories.
    #13

    Vintage 90s stereo system with cassette decks and radio tuner showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

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    #14

    The very first photo of Linkin Park as a band in 1999, showcasing nostalgic 90s moments and styles from our past.

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    #15

    Colorful 90s style patterned carpets with neon shapes and cosmic designs, showcasing retro parts of our lives that don't exist anymore.

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    For those of you who lived through the ’90s, which of these posts hit you the hardest? And for those who are too young and are only learning about the culture and decade through social media, which of these posts are you most curious about? 

    Share your insights in the comments below!

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    #16

    Gremlins making a mess in the kitchen and fridge, capturing nostalgic '90s elements from a popular movie scene.

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    #17

    Colorful plastic slingshot toys from the 90s showing parts of childhood and nostalgic entertainment.

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    #18

    1990s nostalgic suburban home with vintage car and living room featuring old TV and floral furniture showing parts of life.

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    #19

    Collage of 1990s Hunter Green items including cars, furniture, interior decor, and fashion showcasing '90s life.

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    #20

    Man lying down smiling while reading the back of a 90s video game box showing parts of 90s life nostalgia.

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    #21

    Young woman smiling next to a troll character, illustrating nostalgic 90s moments and parts of lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #22

    Four images showing the Stranger Things kids growing up, highlighting '90s nostalgia that no longer exists in our lives.

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    #23

    Rows of old desktop computers in a 90s computer lab, showcasing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #24

    Comparison of McDonald's restaurant designs through the 1990s, 2000s, and 2020s showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #25

    Toys and games from the 90s showing parts of childhood that don’t exist anymore in new pics.

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    #26

    Car stereo from the 2000s showing nostalgia and parts of our lives that don't exist anymore from the 90s era.

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    #27

    Child jumping off a swing mid-air at a playground, capturing nostalgic moments from 90s childhood life.

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    #28

    Caption about 90s nostalgia showing a Duracell battery with a power check indicator reflecting parts of life that don’t exist anymore.

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    #29

    Text about Facebook after two decades, reflecting on ‘90s life parts that no longer exist with nostalgia and humor.

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    #30

    Diagram showing headache, stomach ache, and feeling isolated when making a movie reference in 90s nostalgia posts.

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    #31

    Screenshot of a nostalgic social media post referencing 90s culture and moments from past decades.

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    #32

    Kmart electric carving knife from the 90s with floral design, showing nostalgic household items no longer used today.

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    #33

    90s butterfly hair clips with pink fuzzy edges on a wooden surface, representing nostalgic 90s accessories.

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    #34

    Cartoon rooster wearing a blue shirt and playing a string instrument, a nostalgic 90s moment from past lives.

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    #35

    Multiplication worksheet with multiple math problems highlighting ‘90s school anxiety and parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #36

    LimeWire wrapped top downloads list featuring '90s music, shows, and files from a bygone digital era.

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    #37

    Hands holding a Sega Game Gear handheld console, a popular '90s gaming device showing parts of lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #38

    Comparison of 90s rooms showing nostalgic 99 posts about the 90s and parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #39

    Vintage Fisher-Price dollhouse and figures from the 90s showing toys that no longer exist today.

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    #40

    Animated 90s cartoon character raising hand with text about watching cartoons regardless of age, highlighting 90s nostalgia.

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    #41

    Vintage robot toy holding a bucket, representing nostalgic '90s moments from posts about parts of our lives lost.

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    #42

    Scene from Home Alone showing a man smiling with text about being older than a character, highlighting 90s nostalgia posts.

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    #43

    90s teenage beauty routine starter pack featuring vintage skincare, makeup, and hair products from the decade.

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    #44

    Animated character Piglet lying in bed with eyes closed and smiling, nostalgic 90s posts showing past parts of life.

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    #45

    Stone fossil of an old Nokia phone, representing '90s technology and parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #46

    Man in red jacket next to broken-down car, reflecting on childhood memories from the 90s that don’t exist anymore.

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    #47

    Scene from a 90s movie showing a villain who trained all his life and a hero with a two-month crash course.

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    #48

    Abandoned mall Orange Julius counter with retro design, evoking '90s posts about parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #49

    Collage of iconic '90s Jim Carrey roles showing nostalgia in posts about parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #50

    Text about being born in the 80s, raised in the 90s, reflecting on 90s life changes and nostalgia.

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    #51

    Text showing nostalgia for the 90s, stating excitement in 1994 and missing 1994 in 2025 in a nostalgic 90s post.

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    #52

    Screenshots of ‘90s mobile phone features showing missed calls, messages, pixel art, and classic snake game on LCD screens.

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    #53

    Staircase from 90s movies Scream 2 and Hocus Pocus shown in scenes highlighting 90s nostalgia and memories.

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    #54

    Top-grossing movies of the 1980s showing popular films from each year of the eighties in a nostalgic '90s posts style.

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    #55

    Text image with a nostalgic 90s theme stating not using algebra in daily life, reflecting parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #56

    Animated character from a 90s cartoon adjusting sunglasses with text about 90s slang showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #57

    Famous 90s Home Alone 2 house shown in night holiday lights and daytime without decorations, from then and now.

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    #58

    Printed paper map directions with turn-by-turn instructions, showing a part of 90s life that doesn’t exist anymore.

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    deannawatson avatar
    Deannamite
    Deannamite
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always missing one crucial step.

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    #59

    Burger King kids club 90s vintage cup with colorful cartoon characters showing nostalgic life moments.

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    #60

    Glitter stickers from the 90s with words like flirt, starlette, model, dancing queen, and wild showing 90s nostalgia.

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    #61

    Alt text: Iconic puppets from the 90s TV show Dinosaurs representing nostalgic 90s posts about lives that no longer exist

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    #62

    1980 colorful parking lot with vintage cars versus 2025 grayscale parking lot showing changes in our lives from the 90s era

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    #63

    Child dressed as a 90s police officer with fake bullet holes and a number 7 prop, showing 90s life elements no longer exist.

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    #64

    Couple in bed with man thinking about Back to the Future makeup artists predicting Biff aging, 90s nostalgia and memories.

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    #65

    Two NFL coaches wearing iconic 90s sports jackets and caps, showing 90s style that no longer exists.

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    #66

    Couple with angel wings embracing, representing nostalgic moments from the 90s that no longer exist in our lives.

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    #67

    Art drying rack filled with colorful children's paintings showing a 90s childhood activity no longer common.

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    #68

    Image of a beige plastic recorder with text questioning why kids were forced to play hot cross buns in the 90s.

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    #69

    Three colorful '90s snap bracelets in blue, yellow, and red with text referencing nostalgic '90s life items.

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    #70

    Screenshot of classic 90s Paint program with color palette and selection tool highlighting parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #71

    Row of colorful scented crayons from the 90s, evoking nostalgia and memories of childhood from that era.

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    #72

    View from a cold fogged bus window with a leather seat, capturing nostalgic '90s moments from lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #73

    Scholastic book fair with colorful displays of books and school supplies, highlighting '90s nostalgia and past moments.

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    #74

    Blue plastic school chair producing static electricity, nostalgic 90s posts showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore.

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    #75

    1997 Scholastic book order receipt featuring popular 90s books and series that reflect nostalgic parts of our lives

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    #76

    Apology quote on brown background reflecting on age, capturing nostalgic feelings from the 90s era posts and memories.

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    #77

    Back to the Future pizza oven from the 90s showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore with pizzas cooking.

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    #78

    Screenshot of a 90s racing game where players can kick opponents off bikes, showing nostalgic 90s gaming moments.

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    #79

    Old playground equipment from the 90s showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore in new pics

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    #80

    90s movie villains with slicked back hair and ponytails showcasing iconic villain styles from the decade.

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    #81

    Coca-Cola bottles with 90s popular female names, reflecting nostalgia and parts of our lives that don't exist anymore.

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    #82

    CD-R disc labeled with Windows XP and a product key, referencing '90s technology that no longer exists today.

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    #83

    Cut and folded DIY ankle socks from the 90s, showing parts of our lives that don't exist anymore in new pics.

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    #84

    Vintage 90s phone book pizza ads showing outdated ways to order food from local pizzerias.

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    #85

    Humorous 90s post about adulting and grocery shopping, showing parts of life that don’t exist anymore.

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    #86

    Four iconic wholesome TV personalities from the 90s representing life, self-love, nature, and peace with puppets and animals.

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    #87

    Retro ‘90s roller skates with socks, showcasing nostalgic childhood fashion from the past that no longer exists today.

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    #88

    Animated dancing raisins characters from the 90s representing nostalgic parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

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    #89

    Clear bouncy balls from the 90s with small Pokémon figures inside, highlighting nostalgic parts of our lives.

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    #90

    Collage of 1990s pop culture characters showing nostalgic parts of our lives that no longer exist today.

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    #91

    Classic and modern Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles side by side, highlighting '90s nostalgia and differences in animation styles.

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    #92

    Text post reflecting on 90s nostalgia about paying for ring tones versus modern phone silence trends.

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    #93

    Old 90s computer game, school cafeteria lunch tray, manual pencil sharpener, and folded paper notes from the 90s era.

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    #94

    Retro 90s cell phones with custom painted covers featuring dolphins, Britney Spears, and popular 90s bands show nostalgic parts of life.

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    #95

    Person sitting in a field under a dark sky with a quote about the 90s and memories from the past.

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    #96

    Plastic bag filled with 90s fast food items including tacos, chips, fries, and sauces showing parts of our lives that don’t exist anymore

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    #97

    TV with built-in VCR and 13-inch screen showing Walt Disney logo, representing 90s parts of life that don’t exist anymore

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    #98

    90s fashion essentials including a retro jacket, vintage sunglasses, classic Fossil watch, and Michael Jordan cologne.

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    #99

    Tweet showing Monsters, Inc. on TV with characters and part of the screen obscured, reflecting nostalgia for the 90s.

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