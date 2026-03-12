ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health may be openly discussed nowadays, yet many people still hold misconceptions about depression. These are the folks who merely perceive it as a bout of extreme sadness that a stronger-willed individual could snap out of.

So, to provide a clear enough picture of what the disease looks like, we have the Depression Memes subreddit. Sure, none of these include actual medical information, but they paint a picture of how depression manifests itself in different ways.

For those battling the illness, these memes and posts we’ve collected from the page will likely hit home. For everyone else, hopefully, these can enlighten you, even just a bit.