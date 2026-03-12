ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health may be openly discussed nowadays, yet many people still hold misconceptions about depression. These are the folks who merely perceive it as a bout of extreme sadness that a stronger-willed individual could snap out of. 

So, to provide a clear enough picture of what the disease looks like, we have the Depression Memes subreddit. Sure, none of these include actual medical information, but they paint a picture of how depression manifests itself in different ways. 

For those battling the illness, these memes and posts we’ve collected from the page will likely hit home. For everyone else, hopefully, these can enlighten you, even just a bit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet meme showing a woman half aged and half young, humorously relating to funny and relatable memes.

Dark_doomer1 Report

9points
POST
bobremillard avatar
That’s all what I yam
That’s all what I yam
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back in the 70s when I was in college, my Biochem professor said the same thing.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh depicting mental illness and relatable memes about dealing with emotions and problems.

    mnombo Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about intelligence and the unending struggles of existence, shared on social media.

    sstubbl1 Report

    8points
    POST

    Most of these memes and posts make light of depression, some even poking fun at it. That begs the question: Is it OK to joke about the illness? According to licensed social worker and mental health expert Hannah Owens, there is nothing wrong with doing so. In fact, it is something she encourages.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Relatable meme showing a man reflecting on life and feeling like he’s on autopilot with no purpose or destination.

    Ban_Assault_Ducks Report

    8points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, these posts are too much a downer for me. I'm certain it is somewhat trivial for me to say that the only person that can change that is you. So do it. I'm definitely not a pull on the bootstraps solves everything, or even does maybe much at all, but do something to get off autopilot. You're the only one who can.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Woman with short black hair and tired expression illustrating relatable meme about not caring and living life on autopilot.

    Aggravating-Aside128 Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's sad but if you attempt to keep a positive attitude and be friendly, you also tend to become a target for being taken advantage of.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet by Ginny Hogan questioning if feeling depressed is a relatable reaction, shared among funny and relatable memes.

    KnotAndWhisper Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to take breaks from keeping track of what's going on both nationally (US) and the world in general. After I've recovered some, I tend to repeat the cycle.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    In an article for Verywell Mind, Owens summed up her thesis: “Sometimes, you have to laugh so that you don’t cry.”

    “Making a joke about how you’re feeling makes it 'safer' for others to come into your world and understand what you’re going through,” she wrote, adding that joking about it explains your emotions without inviting a larger conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Tweet by James Ellars about the phrase earn a living, a funny and relatable meme to scroll through instead of problems.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One could rephrase your statement to: You absolutely deserve to be alive. But it is not unreasonable that you must (at some point in your life) do / earn enough to remain alive. That would be a brutalist nature viewpoint, but it's that how alive things (life) works?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Tweet explaining post traumatic stress disorder is not just for military, featured in funny and relatable memes to scroll through.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Louder for the people in the back.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Side-by-side funny and relatable meme comparing kids from divorced parents and kids from parents who should have divorced.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, Owens offered a caveat, stating the importance of thinking about how you want other people to perceive you and your battle. She noted how making light of it too much may create an impression that depression is not a big deal, which may backfire. 

    “If all you do is make jokes about what you’re going through, that might make it harder to earnestly and honestly discuss your symptoms and the challenges you are facing with a therapist or psychiatrist,” Owens explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet screenshot showing a funny and relatable meme about privilege and self-confidence with viral engagement stats.

    Regal_Rosa Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Horror movie character standing in dark hallway with meme text about funny and relatable memes to scroll through.

    velvetpetalls Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Funny and relatable meme showing a person humorously responding to therapist advice about excessive sleeping and depression.

    A-Sauce1 Report

    7points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excessive sleeping MAY (say "May" a hundred times) be a sign of depression. Some of us just really like to sleep.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Jokes about depression may fall flat because of the lingering misunderstanding about it. According to author and certified professional life coach Sherri Gordon, many people also don’t know what to say to someone who is depressed. This is why she urges having a deeper understanding of the condition first. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Understanding your feelings and coming to terms with your diagnosis helps you be more confident about sharing with others without feeling afraid or ashamed,” she noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Before and after building renovation meme illustrating funny and relatable mental health memes to scroll through.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Funny and relatable meme about mental health and self-acceptance, highlighting humor in dealing with personal struggles.

    paperlavenderx Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable meme about the apocalypse, illustrating humorous thoughts on will to live.

    General_Syrup5385 Report

    7points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TMI but my colleagues asked me if I thought I'd survive the apocalypse I said I could but wouldn't want to, they said "Knew it!" I've never felt so seen.

    0
    0points
    reply

    When you do decide to speak about it, Gordon advises reminding yourself that doing so can be healing. 

    “Having a few supportive people in your corner when things feel overwhelming can do wonders for your mood. Good friends remind you that you are worthy and that your life is worth living,” she stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Tweet meme with humorous text about walk-ins to the morgue, featured in funny and relatable memes collection.

    dangthisisdumb Report

    7points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They take walk-ins. What they don’t take is walk-outs

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet about therapists using memes instead of ink blots, highlighting funny and relatable memes for coping with problems.

    ComeAlong_Pond7 Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Funny and relatable meme about parents’ response to mental illness, highlighting humor in everyday struggles and coping.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is very important to realize that both viewpoints are simultaneously true.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Relatable meme showing a man sabotaging his bike, illustrating funny and relatable memes about life choices.

    Away-Geologist1756 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Tweet about clinical depression being genetic, shared as part of funny and relatable memes to scroll through instead of dealing with problems.

    Corey0101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny and relatable meme text about therapy struggles showing humor in mental health challenges.

    Tough-Chemist-5882 Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Tweet about mental health highlighting the need to change the world, part of funny and relatable memes collection.

    hubblebubblebish Report

    6points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too fatalistic for me. If possible, and I realize it might not be possible, hang around some other people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Funny and relatable meme about gifted kids struggling to enjoy reading now, perfect for memes to scroll through.

    Reasonable_Walrut Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Text meme about struggling to stay on top of exercising, eating, cleaning, work, and social contact, funny and relatable meme.

    Chanellclass Report

    6points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rest of people are NOT doing that, just projecting that. Don't feel pulled down because you are real and normal.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet showing a funny and relatable meme about dealing with feelings of depression and anxiety humorously.

    Emeila-Leony-8432 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Cake with messy pink icing text saying this is a cry for help, a funny and relatable meme about problems.

    magolor64 Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Social media meme showing funny relatable tweets about age and things people can't do for humorous scrolling.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i'm [REDACTED] and i cant do this for much longer

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about procrastination and mental health for funny and relatable memes.

    J-MO777 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Woman with a confused expression paired with a relatable meme about mental illness from funny and relatable memes.

    Arpi1211 Report

    5points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally, a simple straightforward comment: F*%# Them!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Tweet humor about medical advice and patient experience, part of funny and relatable memes to scroll through.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Funny and relatable meme about dealing with severe depression by ignoring intrusive thoughts while eating soup.

    Other-Lectures Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Vintage style meme with man in suit refusing a drink, humorously expressing raw suffering in relatable funny memes.

    New_Blueberry_1769 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Person lying in bed using multiple devices with meme text about consuming different media, illustrating funny and relatable memes.

    coleisw4ck Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Meme showing a person peeling off a skin-like layer, humorous and relatable meme for scrolling instead of dealing with problems.

    BpAquarius Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Woman with hands on temples looking stressed, a relatable meme about midlife crises and life challenges reflecting funny memes.

    Pickle_Papi Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Handwritten graffiti on a wall humorously warning about working really hard with relatable memes theme.

    ByteByMe Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Sad cartoon duck meme alongside a relatable tweet about family and mental illness in funny and relatable memes.

    Far-Camel3529 Report

    5points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, this is not true. Maybe happens more often than realized but words like "Every" and "None" aren't real when applied to people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Funny and relatable memes showing a humorous contrast between accomplishments and suffering from depression.

    PengPeng_Tie2335 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Close-up of a smiling man with a dreamy expression, depicting 77 funny and relatable memes to scroll through.

    kriger33 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Cartoon characters in a funny and relatable meme about posting depression status and getting unhelpful responses online.

    Majestic-Task6712 Report

    5points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why I am NOT saying that to a lot of these posts. I "get" dark humor, kind of love it actually, but too far is too far.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Eeyore looking gloomy with flowers in mouth, relatable funny meme about avoiding dealing with problems and sadness.

    Accurate-Highway-338 Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Tweet about the autistic urge to win friendship by being helpful but getting manipulated, from 77 funny and relatable memes.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Man in Joker makeup wearing a gray Nike hoodie, humorously depicting relatable memes about work and YouTuber earnings.

    itsvikakovalenko Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Reddit discussion about defeating an identical clone of yourself, featured in funny and relatable memes to scroll through.

    MaleficentFeed4118 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Twitter exchange about house parties humor, shared as a relatable and funny meme for scrolling through memes.

    bdheafhrd4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Meme about mental health struggles and relatable feelings shared by Anxiety Healer on social media.

    HugeListen5244 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Meme comparing expectations versus reality of antidepressants, featured in funny and relatable memes about dealing with problems.

    ZaraGlow51 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Funny and relatable meme showing a humorous conversation about being healthy and living longer to scroll through.

    Eden_Sanders9601 Report

    4points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly my opportunity to die young and leave a good looking corpse has passed

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Alt text: A relatable meme about mental illness comparing it to a resilient tree growing around obstacles, fitting funny memes SEO.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Happy dog with a burning tree in the background, illustrating funny and relatable memes about coping with mental health.

    666spawnofsatan666 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Text message meme showing someone humorously saying people treat them like a god by ignoring them unless they need something.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Reddit comment meme about childhood beliefs paired with a crying man, highlighting funny and relatable memes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Man with a bittersweet smile, reflecting on an alternate universe, in a relatable meme about avoiding problems and scrolling through memes.

    HugeT55 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Illustration of a sad woman expressing self-healing needs in a relatable meme about dealing with problems.

    DeathlyAlone Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Handwritten text expressing feelings of vulnerability and frustration, fitting relatable memes for scrolling instead of facing problems.

    GageTheDemigod Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Subway sign humorously displaying the word suffer, a funny and relatable meme to scroll through for laughs.

    Take3tylenol Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Older man smiling awkwardly while holding a mug next to text about funny and relatable memes about financial planning.

    LuMI_Janni11 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Tweet text about childhood trauma and safety, featured in funny and relatable memes to scroll through instead of dealing with problems.

    ZyvaLorien Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Person standing on beach facing huge wave labeled sudden sadness, relatable meme about funny and relatable memes.

    Occasional-Nihilist Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Mug of tea with Nighty Night herbal tea bags and packaging on a kitchen counter, representing funny relatable memes.

    emmdieh Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Homer and Marge Simpson in a funny relatable meme about gifted child with high potential and mental illness.

    Known-Olive-9776 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon figures in a dark setting with one asking why and the other expressing feeling invalidated in a relatable meme format.

    CoySpark282 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Two-panel comic meme showing a character at a computer, humorously addressing self-improvement in funny and relatable memes.

    CuriousBack6699 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Black and white meme showing a person bent over holding their knee, illustrating relatable memes about avoiding problems.

    meowykitteny Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Close-up selfie of a young person with a nose ring and relatable meme text about not planning a future, funny and relatable memes.

    Fantastic_Plump Report

    3points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know someone who’s retirement plan was to die at 55. He’s now 64 and broke

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Man crying reaction meme paired with Google search for human life expectancy, highlighting funny and relatable memes.

    Glittering-Relief402 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Text meme about social anxiety describing feelings of guilt and overthinking interactions, part of funny relatable memes.

    DeathlyAlone Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Parents overprotecting then launching child into adulthood, a funny and relatable meme about dealing with life’s challenges.

    AnitaKrx Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Depressed figure listing losses contrasted with a simple meme face advising to go to the gym, funny and relatable meme.

    Chemical-Chocolate46 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Relatable meme text about isolation as an undefeated coping mechanism for funny and relatable memes.

    rx_cpht_chick84 Report

    3points
    POST
    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #71

    Text post about childhood trauma survivors mapping out their authentic selves, a relatable meme for scrolling instead of dealing with problems.

    bigboi123_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Funny and relatable meme about unhealthy coping mechanisms and listening to depressing songs when feeling depressed.

    hazelthorne52 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Car window decal meme about adults wanting to live paired with Thor character meme, funny and relatable memes.

    _Black-Templar- Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Bench placed under falling rocks warning sign by a roadside, illustrating funny and relatable memes about avoiding problems.

    ekfow Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Young woman with a skeptical expression paired with a relatable meme about personality disorder humor for funny memes to scroll through.

    OkLack2133 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Yin-yang cats illustrating the urge to get better or worse, featured in funny and relatable memes about dealing with problems.

    meowykitteny Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Sad anime girl with caption about green and red flags, a funny and relatable meme to scroll through instead of problems.

    Internal_Owl_6910 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!