Mental health may be openly discussed nowadays, yet many people still hold misconceptions about depression. These are the folks who merely perceive it as a bout of extreme sadness that a stronger-willed individual could snap out of.
So, to provide a clear enough picture of what the disease looks like, we have the Depression Memes subreddit. Sure, none of these include actual medical information, but they paint a picture of how depression manifests itself in different ways.
For those battling the illness, these memes and posts we’ve collected from the page will likely hit home. For everyone else, hopefully, these can enlighten you, even just a bit.
Back in the 70s when I was in college, my Biochem professor said the same thing.
Most of these memes and posts make light of depression, some even poking fun at it. That begs the question: Is it OK to joke about the illness? According to licensed social worker and mental health expert Hannah Owens, there is nothing wrong with doing so. In fact, it is something she encourages.
Wow, these posts are too much a downer for me. I'm certain it is somewhat trivial for me to say that the only person that can change that is you. So do it. I'm definitely not a pull on the bootstraps solves everything, or even does maybe much at all, but do something to get off autopilot. You're the only one who can.
It's sad but if you attempt to keep a positive attitude and be friendly, you also tend to become a target for being taken advantage of.
I have to take breaks from keeping track of what's going on both nationally (US) and the world in general. After I've recovered some, I tend to repeat the cycle.
In an article for Verywell Mind, Owens summed up her thesis: “Sometimes, you have to laugh so that you don’t cry.”
“Making a joke about how you’re feeling makes it 'safer' for others to come into your world and understand what you’re going through,” she wrote, adding that joking about it explains your emotions without inviting a larger conversation.
One could rephrase your statement to: You absolutely deserve to be alive. But it is not unreasonable that you must (at some point in your life) do / earn enough to remain alive. That would be a brutalist nature viewpoint, but it's that how alive things (life) works?
However, Owens offered a caveat, stating the importance of thinking about how you want other people to perceive you and your battle. She noted how making light of it too much may create an impression that depression is not a big deal, which may backfire.
“If all you do is make jokes about what you’re going through, that might make it harder to earnestly and honestly discuss your symptoms and the challenges you are facing with a therapist or psychiatrist,” Owens explained.
Excessive sleeping MAY (say "May" a hundred times) be a sign of depression. Some of us just really like to sleep.
Jokes about depression may fall flat because of the lingering misunderstanding about it. According to author and certified professional life coach Sherri Gordon, many people also don’t know what to say to someone who is depressed. This is why she urges having a deeper understanding of the condition first.
“Understanding your feelings and coming to terms with your diagnosis helps you be more confident about sharing with others without feeling afraid or ashamed,” she noted.
TMI but my colleagues asked me if I thought I'd survive the apocalypse I said I could but wouldn't want to, they said "Knew it!" I've never felt so seen.
When you do decide to speak about it, Gordon advises reminding yourself that doing so can be healing.
“Having a few supportive people in your corner when things feel overwhelming can do wonders for your mood. Good friends remind you that you are worthy and that your life is worth living,” she stated.
It is very important to realize that both viewpoints are simultaneously true.
Too fatalistic for me. If possible, and I realize it might not be possible, hang around some other people.
The rest of people are NOT doing that, just projecting that. Don't feel pulled down because you are real and normal.
No, this is not true. Maybe happens more often than realized but words like "Every" and "None" aren't real when applied to people.
Which is why I am NOT saying that to a lot of these posts. I "get" dark humor, kind of love it actually, but too far is too far.
Sadly my opportunity to die young and leave a good looking corpse has passed
I know someone who’s retirement plan was to die at 55. He’s now 64 and broke