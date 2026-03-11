ADVERTISEMENT

Like an appetizer or a snack before some activity, memes are just these perfect, little bite-sized nuggets of entertainment. Of course, not all memes are created equal, so it’s important to always source them from the best pages.

The laconically named “Laughs” Instagram page is home to hilarious and random memes for anyone who needs a quick digital pick-me-up. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Child sitting on a couch looking worried with a caption about surviving the covid pandemic in a funny meme for responsible adults.

laughs Report

7points
POST
sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"And with the over population And inflation and starvation And the crazy politicians I don't feel safe in this world no more I don't want to dįe in a nuclear war..."

0
0points
reply
    #2

    Man making a skeptical face reacting humorously to a tweet, part of funny memes for a break from being responsible adult

    laughs Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Meme showing iconic ghost-hunting vehicles at a gas station, perfect for funny memes to lighten your adult responsibilities.

    laughs Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Tweet from Laughs showing a funny dentist logo with the text keep calm and trust your dentist, a funny meme to enjoy a break.

    laughs Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Funny meme showing a wallet full of cash on the ground with a humorous caption about being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Four close-up photos of a confident white baby goat paired with a funny meme, perfect for funny memes and humor breaks.

    laughs Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Funny meme showing a family looking at a creepy house with horror movie theme, perfect for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Funny meme showing a flying fork as a drone, highlighting humor in memes to look at for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Funny meme showing a pond with floating Crocs and a beware of the crocs sign, perfect for a break from being responsible.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Funny meme showing a smirking dog captioned about dogs watching humans learning positions, perfect for a responsible adult break.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Funny meme showing helicopter near Christ the Redeemer statue, perfect for a break with funny memes about being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Person showing jar of honey through car window, funny meme about natural honey, humor for a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Funny meme with a holy cow joke in a text conversation, perfect for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Funny memes showing oranges arranged to humorously represent the phrase "Hi" in Mandarin for a lighthearted break.

    laughs Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Social media post showing a map humorously naming streets That St, This St, and The Other St, funny memes keyword.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Funny memes showing healthy apple fries and fruit burger as a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    dunning_iberia avatar
    Iberia Dunning
    Iberia Dunning
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only hamburger and fries my cousin will eat

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Funny meme of a calf pretending to work on a laptop, illustrating a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Funny meme showing a pharmacist window with the sign misspelled as harmacist, humor for responsible adults needing a break.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A funny meme with a dog sitting like a human, perfect for a break with funny memes about being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Funny memes showing a before and after photo with a humorous take on weight loss for a responsible adult break.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Man mowing lawn calmly near flipped car and police cars, showcasing funny memes about taking a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Funny memes showing a glamorous cartoon character versus a disheveled puppet to lighten the mood for adults needing a break.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Hand eating rice and chocolate ice cream on plate, a funny meme for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet about the silent group chat member with a photo of a child in a suit looking out a window funny memes for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Man wearing neck brace eating at diner table, relatable meme for funny memes about breaks from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Text message exchange with a funny meme showing clothes pegs on a line, related to funny memes for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Sad Squidward meme sitting indoors looking at an open door with a view outside, funny memes about adulthood struggles.

    laughs Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Beluga whale underwater releasing a bubble shaped like a mushroom cloud, a funny meme for a break from being responsible.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Funny meme showing a glowing stove with caption about moving a table from Excel to Word for a break.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Group of people playing board game in a hospital room, illustrating funny memes for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Blurry cat screaming meme representing funny memes to look at when you need a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Person wearing a hoodie cutting money into pieces, shown in a funny meme about taking a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Funny meme about rejecting naps as a child with a woman lying on a couch, perfect for a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Laptop connected with a long series of adapters and cables illustrating funny memes about adapting and overcoming tech challenges.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Cat wearing a funny green turtle backpack being confronted by other cats in a humorous meme for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Funny meme showing a cartoon fish with pink hair and hoop earrings reacting to a "treat yourself" spree bank account check.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Couple using a cat as a tripod to take a photo, funny meme showing creative pet photography moment outdoors.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Funny memes showing a woman and a donkey greeting, paired with a dog and a person’s feet matching shoes.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Text message from account named Ten Thousand Bees that says Come outside, funny meme for a break from being a responsible adult

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Plate of fries with green mushy peas and a fried item, featured in a funny memes collection about being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Shadow of an LED street lamp on fresh snow resembling Minecraft lighting in a funny meme for a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Funny meme showing a hammer attached to a bent cane, illustrating a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Snow sculpted to look like large teeth on the edge of a sidewalk for 65 funny memes about taking a break from being responsible.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Colorful illuminated sign reading Fart City at night, a funny meme to enjoy when taking a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Funny meme showing a twisted map of Canada highlighting humor for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Man looking serious and upset in a meme about losing old toys, part of funny memes to look at for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Tweet from Laughs saying Bro has been using ChatGPT since 1996 with a funny Courage the Cowardly Dog meme at a computer.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Funny meme of a baby bison asking its dad if he is gay with the dad replying no, I'm bi son, humor break for adults.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Man humorously writes infinity plus infinity equals 16 on chalkboard, a funny meme for a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Funny meme showing a child's clever math answer with praise, perfect for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's going places....not college, but places

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Person vacuuming high ledge in a home, showcasing a funny meme about taking a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Digital cartoon face with red nose and tired eyes, illustrating a funny meme about a change in the weather.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Text meme showing a humorous text exchange with short replies, part of funny memes to look at for a break from responsibility.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Funny meme showing a distressed cartoon woman with text about wanting a salary without having a job, humor for adults.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too. I just want to hang out with my 9 month old daughter all day. She is my little buddy 🙂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Tweet from Laughs about being too young to be tired with a confused woman reacting, funny memes about responsible adult breaks.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Snake wearing a purple knitted sweater lying on a wooden floor, a funny meme for a break from being responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE YOU, SPAGHETTI!!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    Funny meme showing side-by-side comparison of Tom Cruise in a movie scene and a recent photo suggesting vampire proof.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Yellow plush chick holding a knife and then crying, funny memes showing two contrasting personalities for a quick break.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Man in bright orange suit walking confidently on a street, funny meme for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Tweet from Laughs showing a 2025 timeline with January far apart from crowded smaller months, a funny meme about time.

    laughs Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Tweet from Laughs showing a partially peeled boiled egg with a broken shell, a funny meme about frustrating moments.

    laughs Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    Student wearing a beanie taking a photo of a whiteboard in a classroom, a funny meme about university life and memes.

    laughs Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Tweet showing a math exam answer with a calculator displaying 126, featured in funny memes for a break from being a responsible adult.

    laughs Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Photos of a funny Bellsprout lamp meme, highlighting humor and relatable memes to enjoy during breaks.

    laughs Report

    1point
    POST

