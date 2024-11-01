ADVERTISEMENT

Between cosmically unrealistic beauty standards and the gender pay gap, women have a lot on their plate. As with any shared experience, be it a job, gender or fandom, there are going to be some memes made about it. After all, at the very least, one can commiserate and have a laugh, if nothing else.

The “Girl Posts” Instagram page is dedicated to funny and relatable memes about navigating the world as a woman. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram