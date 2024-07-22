ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Brittany, the talented artist behind "Off Key Comics," a fun webcomic series that brings everyday thoughts to life with lots of humor. Since early 2020, Brittany has been sharing her funny observations and experiences through cute drawings featuring her dog, her sister, her cat, and the everyday stuff we all deal with.

Brittany has always loved cartoons, and starting Off Key Comics was a big step in her art journey. Her comics are known for being random and silly, telling stories that many people can relate to. With 42K fans on Instagram, the artist's work has captured the hearts of many who love lighthearted stories.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com