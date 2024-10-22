ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the funny world of Bill Whitehead, the creator of the comic Free Range! Bill’s single-panel comics are quick and clever, giving you a good laugh in just one frame. With his unique style, he shows us that even small things can be really funny.

Bill started drawing cartoons in 5th grade, copying New Yorker comics. Since then, he has created a quirky and fun world for his characters. Get ready to enjoy this collection of Bill Whitehead’s comics that will probably make you smile!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com | cartoonstock.com | creators.com