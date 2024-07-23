Our brains have seen so many brands and logos, that just a certain shape and color combination can be enough information. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising that some enterprising souls decided that license fees are for morons and the best plan is to simply make your own comically similar rip-off instead. We’ve gathered the best examples of hilarious and shameless knockoff brands and characters from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1 Who Killed Orange Julius? Orange Brutus [philippines]

#2 Oof, Starbucks

#3 These Knockoff Jordans Gave Michael A Great A**

#4 Had To Do A Double Take

#5 Watch Out Microsoft, Michael Bindows Is Comming

#7 Iron Deficiency Man

#8 Crappy Or Genius?

#9 Coming To Your Nearest Bookstore

#10 Aids

#11 Looks A Bit... Phoney Doesn't It

#12 Finally, A Brand That Totally Represents My View Towards Life

#13 My Favorite Soap

#14 It Just Do

#15 Who Lives In A Pineapple Burnt Third Degree!

#17 Ordered This From A Chinese Company On Amazon And Thought You Would Like It

#18 I Love These

#19 I Saw This Movie Once

#20 This Is How All Cr*ppy Off-Branded Products Are Made, To Be Honest

#21 Yum Yum

#22 I Love Finding Things Like This At Thrift Stores

#23 My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived

#24 Snipers ?

#25 Dancing Jordan

#26 They Only Learn From The Best

#27 Laundry

#28 Found In Costa Rica

#29 Found This In Vietnam. Beautiful

#30 When Hollywood Steals Your Idea

#31 They're Cr*ppy, But Flattering

#32 Cat And Rat

#33 Mm Just What I Want In My Mouth

#34 Connocting People

#35 Ah Yes The TFC

#36 Mildly Infuriated Bird

#37 Many Many Doctors

#38 How Did They Get Away With That!

#39 Another Great Find In China

#40 Why Get The North Face When You Can Get The Huge Mountain

#41 Just Yelp For Help

#42 Thank You, Clearance Aisle

#43 Mother Knew I Wanted A Roomba But Didn't Want To Waste That Much Money On One. So She Found One For A Bargain! Note, It Has Zero Vacuuming Ability

#44 What Not Butter!

#45 This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?

#46 I Choose You, Chikapu!

#47 Infinitiy War Is The Biggest Crossover Event In Histor-

#48 The New Spinoff Sounds Delicious

#49 Nothing Is Possible In China

#50 Two For The Price Of One!

#51 Hit The Sci Fi Jackpot At The Pet Shop

#52 Ralph Lacoste

#53 Star World

#54 Found Them At My Local Farmer's Market

#55 Can't Decide Where To Buy From

#56 Aggle Product

#57 Collection Of Oreo Knockoffs

#58 Surprise ?

#59 Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day

#60 Hmm Okay?

#61 Found This Gem At My Mil's House

#62 Wow What A Good View?

#63 Biohazard Boy

#64 This Is Actually Real And Actually On Prime Video

#65 Angry Garfields

#66 Omg Guys! It's Pukicho!

#67 Dora's Smarter Cousin, Donna

#68 Burek King

#69 When You Find The Ps5 On Wish

#70 I Can Respect The Honesty, At Least

#71 KFC Rip Offf

#72 This "Shrek" In A Park In Turkey

#73 Bringing Back A Classic

#74 Something Is Not Looking Right

#75 Would You Like A Oreo? Nah I'd Rather Have A

#76 My Friend And I Died Laughing In The Store - Seen In Taiwan

#77 Captain China

#79 Mockey

#80 Ordered A Pickle Rick Pipe Off Wish.com

#81 U M

#82 This Is Slightly Disturbing

#83 Ham Socks. Found On Aliexpress

#84 Whatsapp Perfume Is Actually 🔥

#85 Someone Suggested I Post My New Phone Case Here

#86 "Burger Friends: Friends Have It Their Way"

#87 This Lipstick I Just Got

#88 Found This On Google