People Are Sharing Hilarious Knockoff Brands In, Here Are 90 Of The Most Blatant Ones (Best Of All Time)
Our brains have seen so many brands and logos, that just a certain shape and color combination can be enough information. So it probably shouldn’t be surprising that some enterprising souls decided that license fees are for morons and the best plan is to simply make your own comically similar rip-off instead.
We’ve gathered the best examples of hilarious and shameless knockoff brands and characters from across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
Who Killed Orange Julius? Orange Brutus [philippines]
Oof, Starbucks
These Knockoff Jordans Gave Michael A Great A**
Had To Do A Double Take
Watch Out Microsoft, Michael Bindows Is Comming
Sounds like the name of the Elf/Hobbit that's on duty at tech support XP
Pikado'h!
Iron Deficiency Man
Crappy Or Genius?
Coming To Your Nearest Bookstore
Aids
Looks A Bit... Phoney Doesn't It
Finally, A Brand That Totally Represents My View Towards Life
My Favorite Soap
It Just Do
Who Lives In A Pineapple Burnt Third Degree!
Hotdognald’s
Ordered This From A Chinese Company On Amazon And Thought You Would Like It
I Love These
I Saw This Movie Once
This Is How All Cr*ppy Off-Branded Products Are Made, To Be Honest
Yum Yum
I Love Finding Things Like This At Thrift Stores
And heading further South with each passing year.
My Girlfriend's Peepi Socks Finally Arrived
Just do not try showing your peepi in public. The Police did not like it when I did that.
Snipers ?
Dancing Jordan
They Only Learn From The Best
Laundry
Laundry heroes including: captain t-shirt, the incredible boxer shorts and spider sock
Found In Costa Rica
I bet the dressing is made from all natural ingredients and hand cranked fresh every day.
Found This In Vietnam. Beautiful
When Hollywood Steals Your Idea
They're Cr*ppy, But Flattering
Cat And Rat
Mm Just What I Want In My Mouth
Connocting People
Ah Yes The TFC
Mildly Infuriated Bird
Many Many Doctors
How Did They Get Away With That!
Another Great Find In China
Why Get The North Face When You Can Get The Huge Mountain
Just Yelp For Help
Thank You, Clearance Aisle
Mother Knew I Wanted A Roomba But Didn't Want To Waste That Much Money On One. So She Found One For A Bargain! Note, It Has Zero Vacuuming Ability
What Not Butter!
This Perfume I Found At A Cheap Shop Today. Anyone Wanna Smell Like Some Cooch?
I Choose You, Chikapu!
Infinitiy War Is The Biggest Crossover Event In Histor-
It's like they made Minions with the leftover fabric from Patrick.
The New Spinoff Sounds Delicious
Two For The Price Of One!
Neo...maybe. Priest (from the movie)...maybe. Padre? No way....doesn't look a thing like Father Mulcahy.
Hit The Sci Fi Jackpot At The Pet Shop
Ralph Lacoste
Star World
Found Them At My Local Farmer’s Market
Aggle Product
Collection Of Oreo Knockoffs
Surprise ?
Got This Present 9 Years Ago. Still Cracks Me Up To This Day
Hmm Okay?
Found This Gem At My Mil's House
Wow What A Good View?
Biohazard Boy
This Is Actually Real And Actually On Prime Video
Omg Guys! It’s Pukicho!
Well I'm not sleeping tonight now so thanks for that.