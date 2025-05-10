ADVERTISEMENT

Money makes the world go round. Even though there are lots more important things in life than cash—like your positive relationships, health, fun hobbies, adventures abroad, and endless cat memes—it would be disingenuous to say that your income doesn’t matter. It does because it offers you the opportunities and flexibility to live a high-quality life the way you want to.

However, things get a lot easier if you can joke about your (lack of) wealth. That’s where the ‘Thank God It’s Payday’ Instagram account comes in. It shares incredibly witty and super relatable memes about work, money, (not owning any) property, and living paycheck to paycheck. Scroll down to enjoy some of the best posts, whether you’re on your coffee break or waiting for your next paycheck to hit your bank account.

#1

Person making a stressed expression with meme text about pending payments and work money frustrations.

thankgoditspayday Report

    #2

    Cartoon character humorously typing with long nails about work and money, highlighting paycheck struggles online.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #3

    Baby Yoda in front of Bora Bora with a meme about work and money expressing being too poor to travel.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    There’s a lot of economic uncertainty on a global scale after the US administration threatened tariffs on pretty much every nation on Earth.

    CNN warns that these tariffs could lead to stagflation, “a toxic combination of stagnant growth and rising inflation that plagued the Fed [the Federal Reserve] in the 1970s and early 1980s.” That being said, Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently said that despite concerns about stagflation, the American economy is on solid footing.

    #4

    Baby Yoda meditating with eyes closed, humorously manifesting a dream house about work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #5

    Sticky note with humorous text about retirement and being late for work, highlighting funny memes about work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #6

    Dog wearing glasses sitting at a laptop with coffee, humor about work and money in a funny meme format.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    Meanwhile, the US job market appears to be doing well, with employers adding 177,000 jobs (more than expected) and the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.2% in April 2025.

    However, the trade war sparked by the administration has led to a contraction of US GDP at an annualized rate of 0.3% at the beginning of the year.

    #7

    Baby Yoda wearing heart-shaped sunglasses holding a cup with a funny work and money meme about not getting paid enough.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #8

    Humorous work meme with message about working under pressure but valuing life, related to payday and money themes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #9

    Cartoon hand holding a note about money and first world poor, humor related to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    Reporting on a recent analysis by the Yale Budget Lab, CNN states that the new tariffs could cost the average American household $2,000 in inflation-accounted disposable income a year.

    For example, prices for computers could rise by over a tenth. Natural gas could spike by 5%. Rice could get 4% pricier. And the average price of a new car could reach over $50,000.

    #10

    Close-up of a woman crying with smudged makeup, caption about having limited time to relax, related to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #11

    Baby Yoda holding a cup, humorously reflecting on spending money and saving, with work and money meme theme.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #12

    Silver sports car parked outside with a person holding a coffee cup, highlighting work and money humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    It’s not just tariffs that are to blame, of course. Many products and services have already gotten far more expensive over the past half-decade due to higher inflation.

    As per CNN, the cumulative inflation rate over the past 5 years has been over 23%. Compare that to the median 5-year inflation rate since the late 1940s, which stood at just over 14%.

    In short, Americans are forced to empty their wallets more at the grocery store. And that’s not good news for the 25% to 30% of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.
    #13

    Text meme expressing reluctance to return to work, highlighting humorous work and money struggles in the payday context.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #14

    Crying man in green jacket with text about finding a fulfilling job that pays enough, related to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #15

    Woman sitting on a toilet in a bathroom with text about wasting time at work and 8 hour shifts in a funny payday meme.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    Statista explains that wages and salaries are considered to be key economic indicators because they have a strong influence on a person’s quality of life

    Back in 2000, the average annual wage in the United States stood at $57,499. It rose to $77,643 in 2022. That year, more than half of American households had an annual income of $75,000, but 11.5% were living below the US poverty threshold.
    #16

    Cartoon airplane smiling and flying away from chaotic battlefield scene, illustrating work and money memes humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #17

    Man dressed as clown wearing a gray Nike hoodie, meme about work and money frustration with a YouTuber's earnings.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #18

    Hand holding a note with a funny meme about work and money, expressing excitement over a perfect grocery pickup order.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    Between 2021 and 2022, the inflation rate in the US surpassed the growth of wages, with monthly inflation peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. Due to the pressure from inflation, over a third of American consumers reported struggling to make ends meet at the end of 2022.

    However, the situation improved later. Between March 2023 and March 2024, monthly wage growth consistently outpaced monthly inflation.
    #19

    Tweet about wanting work benefits like health insurance and 401k, highlighting humor in memes about work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #20

    Cartoon character crying while looking at phone, reflecting on past money and work funny meme about payday and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #21

    Funny work and money meme about shopping and questioning a spouse's comment during payday humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    Naturally, how much you earn at your job depends on a very wide range of factors, from the industry you work in and your position to your location and macroeconomic factors globally.

    However, no matter the size of your paycheck, you should always strive to spend less money than you earn. That way, you can save and invest money every month, instead of dipping into your savings or going into debt.
    #22

    Funny work and money meme questioning why eyes and teeth are not covered by healthcare, styled with pink border.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #23

    Funny meme about work and money saying working hard but choosing to become a rich housewife if the chance arises.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #24

    Woman wearing a red fur scarf typing on a keyboard with a caption about accepting cookies, related to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    At the time of writing, the ‘Thank God It’s Payday’ account, created in February 2020, has just shy of 9k followers. The millennial curator of the page writes on Instagram that she is “just a boss babe trying to achieve financial freedom with the help of feel-good money memes.”

    Meanwhile, she adds on Facebook that she is also big on sharing lifestyle hacks and money-saving advice.
    #25

    Funny meme about work and money showing a humorous Starbucks scene with no devices, just drinking coffee like a psychopath.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #26

    Baby Yoda looking stressed with text about budgeting being stressful, relating to work and money humor memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #27

    Personified skeleton relaxing at home with wine and remote, humorous meme about work and money lifestyle.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments, dear Pandas! Which of the memes that we’ve featured here today made you laugh the hardest? Which pics did you relate to the most?

    What are your biggest financial worries in this bizarre economic climate? And how do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?
    #28

    Person in sunglasses ignoring urgent work email at 4:55 PM, highlighting funny memes about work and money frustrations.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #29

    Baby Yoda sitting at office desk with text about trying to get sent home from work and still get paid meme.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #30

    Baby Yoda wrapped in a blanket looking tired with a meme about online shopping and credit cards payday work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #31

    Text meme about work and money humor, highlighting challenges of professions requiring restraint in speech.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #32

    Funny work and money meme with pink background and white text about salary making you forget your dreams.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #33

    Text meme about work and money saying having a job gets in the way of living the best life.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #34

    Two men in suits, one smiling while receiving a medal, illustrating funny memes about work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #35

    Funny meme about work and money showing friends' big life events versus a coffee rewards card milestone.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #36

    Funny payday meme about work and money on a colorful pink and yellow patterned background.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #37

    Baby Yoda holding a cookie with text about cookies improving website performance, relating to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #38

    Two reptiles side by side with a meme about work and money showing support despite confusion about a new job.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #39

    Tweet about expensive tech purchases and money, highlighting humor in work and money memes from Thank God Its Payday.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #40

    Man in glasses and plaid jacket smirking at a restaurant, meme about work and money with payday humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #41

    Tweet about saving money by being anti-social on a yellow background with falling illustrated cash bills, work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #42

    Baby Yoda looking sad with text about wanting snuggles but facing financial struggles, highlighting work and money humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #43

    Woman at computer looking tired and stressed, with text about ignoring work and dreaming of money and payday.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #44

    Funny payday meme text about wanting a two-income household while living alone, related to work and money.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #45

    Woman wearing sunglasses drinking wine with text about life struggles and funny work and money payday memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #46

    Man in suit and sunglasses surrounded by flying dollar bills, illustrating funny work and money meme about payday.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #47

    Text meme on a pink background showing funny work and money humor about wanting Starbucks and payday priorities.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #48

    Funny work and money meme about quitting the corporate world for a relaxed job at a waterpark in Australia.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #49

    Funny work and money meme about dating a landlord and increasing rent next week in a humorous context.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #50

    Baby Yoda concentrating with caption about forgetting a password, relating to work and money humor memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #51

    Alt text: spooky zombie face representing vegetables in fridge, humorous work and money meme about ordering takeout repeatedly

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #52

    Tweet by Neal Owusu about adult emailing culture overthinking politeness and forgetting attachments, related to work and money memes.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #53

    Tweet by financial activist humorously stating having five year goals wanting to complete in three days, work and money meme.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #54

    Cute Baby Yoda wearing heart-shaped sunglasses holding a cup, expressing funny work and money meme about starting work late.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #55

    Tweet questioning if the "rich auntie" is truly rich or just has no kids, relating to work and money humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #56

    Tweet from Thank God It's Payday account with a funny meme about finishing work emotionally early before official time.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #57

    Funny meme about work and money shows tweet about adulting being weird and unsupervised with payday theme on purple background.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #58

    Two social media users humorously discuss preferring different work hours or never working again in a funny work and money meme.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #59

    Funny meme about work and money showing an awkward moment leaving a store without buying anything and feeling innocent.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #60

    Two women reacting with shock and fear outdoors, illustrating work and money frustrations in a funny meme style.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #61

    Baby Yoda meme about being late to work holding a clock, relating to work and money humor.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #62

    Tweet about work and money humor questioning if Excel is bad for mental health like social media is.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #63

    Baby Yoda holding a burger and fries illustrating a funny meme about work and money spending habits at home.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #64

    Cartoon hand choosing between social media and anxiety folders, funny meme about work and money distractions.

    thankgoditspayday Report

    #65

    A social media post humorously describing parenting challenges, relatable work and money meme content.

    thankgoditspayday Report

