ADVERTISEMENT

Money makes the world go round. Even though there are lots more important things in life than cash—like your positive relationships, health, fun hobbies, adventures abroad, and endless cat memes—it would be disingenuous to say that your income doesn’t matter. It does because it offers you the opportunities and flexibility to live a high-quality life the way you want to.

However, things get a lot easier if you can joke about your (lack of) wealth. That’s where the ‘Thank God It’s Payday’ Instagram account comes in. It shares incredibly witty and super relatable memes about work, money, (not owning any) property, and living paycheck to paycheck. Scroll down to enjoy some of the best posts, whether you’re on your coffee break or waiting for your next paycheck to hit your bank account.