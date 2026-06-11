If You Needed Something To Laugh At Today, These 78 Random Memes Might Do The Job
Sharing memes is a love language at this point, right up there with quality time and acts of service. After all, finding the perfect one and sending it to your friend, partner or group chat takes genuine skill. You need good taste and to know exactly what the people in your life find funny.
So to keep your arsenal stocked, we pulled together some of the best posts from the Instagram page @namastayyinyourlane. There's definitely something in here worth forwarding, or at the very least, something to make your own afternoon a little better. Scroll down and see for yourself.
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Good One now read here also https://ondo-finence.com/
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This - https://ondo-finence.com/
Looks more like he's practising for a Hamlet audition. Give him a skull, already!
Doctors are exposed to it way more often than the average patiant. Even if you had to get an xray once every month, you should be finde. Those doctors however may have to do that to different patiants 20 times a day. If they would not cover, they would get sick really fast.