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Sharing memes is a love language at this point, right up there with quality time and acts of service. After all, finding the perfect one and sending it to your friend, partner or group chat takes genuine skill. You need good taste and to know exactly what the people in your life find funny.

So to keep your arsenal stocked, we pulled together some of the best posts from the Instagram page @namastayyinyourlane. There's definitely something in here worth forwarding, or at the very least, something to make your own afternoon a little better. Scroll down and see for yourself.