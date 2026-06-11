ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing memes is a love language at this point, right up there with quality time and acts of service. After all, finding the perfect one and sending it to your friend, partner or group chat takes genuine skill. You need good taste and to know exactly what the people in your life find funny.

So to keep your arsenal stocked, we pulled together some of the best posts from the Instagram page @namastayyinyourlane. There's definitely something in here worth forwarding, or at the very least, something to make your own afternoon a little better. Scroll down and see for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous text meme about being a permanently exhausted pigeon

namastayyinyourlane Report

13points
POST
ondofinance avatar
Ondo Finance
Ondo Finance
Community Member
27 minutes ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Good One now read here also https://ondo-finence.com/

RELATED:
    #2

    Overthinking meme showing person proudly wearing many medals

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Humorous dog meme about kidnapping asking why it was chosen

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    10points
    POST
    ondofinance avatar
    Ondo Finance
    Ondo Finance
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    This - https://ondo-finence.com/

    #4

    Tweet meme about Winnie the Pooh and body confidence

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    10points
    POST
    outipitkanen avatar
    Ode
    Ode
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A true role model

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cat on window sill captioned as saying something Italian meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    9points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks more like he's practising for a Hamlet audition. Give him a skull, already!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cow standing in ocean water representing mood meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    9points
    POST
    boredpanda_209 avatar
    DH
    DH
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then burped, then farted.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #7

    Doctors say X ray is safe but act cautiously meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    9points
    POST
    pwkg77jkrp avatar
    pwkg77jkrp
    pwkg77jkrp
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doctors are exposed to it way more often than the average patiant. Even if you had to get an xray once every month, you should be finde. Those doctors however may have to do that to different patiants 20 times a day. If they would not cover, they would get sick really fast.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #8

    Judge Judy delivering a harsh verdict meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Woman looking dazed after waking up fully clothed at 4am with lights on

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Meme showing a person lying in a casket ensuring everyone is crying

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Funny geography exam meme mixing Chicago and Tokyo locations

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Meme about taking 20 photos of friend who doesn't like any

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet with photo of hand gesture mimicking mom's reaction to candy in backseat meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Person deciding whether to reply with okay or say what they really think meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Text message meme joking about girls being hard to please with cheese stick

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Child lying in bed staying late after waking up on time meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny meme of a smug dog showing internet proving you're right

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Animated characters sharing funny stuff and commenting lmao from random memes collection

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Woman checking if others are vibing with song she put on in random memes collection

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Funny meme of someone packing a suitcase to leave after mom raised her voice

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet joke about daily traffic being expected for five years

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Google search meme about selling anxiety as humor on skills and freelancing

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Woman frustrated meme about skin care with no results

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Harry Potter meme about spending weekend in bedroom pretending not to exist

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Tweet about regretting wearing a sweater in changing weather meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Cartoon character bored while work not started meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Short person unable to look into man's eyes meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Person in historical costume confidently correcting grammar in argument meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Meme of focused man refusing food while searching for something to watch

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny meme of a frog confused about where to start makeup after shower

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Person in headscarf with text asking about love in coma scenario meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Tiny handbags with caption about fitting social life meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Blurry distorted face of kid with bad internet during online class meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Man looking at phone with skeptical expression for meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Funny meme about reluctance to study for a chosen degree

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet meme about being in a good place just in room

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Dog in top hat with cane meme about adding nevertheless for razzle dazzle

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Tweet joke about Taco Bell drive thru employee as therapy

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Funny meme dog awkwardly saying good how are you to waitress

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Classical painting of person looking up illustrating being called after just sitting down meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Newspaper headline about Queen with couple walking shows meme about friends hanging out without me

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Two dolls representing best friends joking about spending money random memes

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    People excitedly bonding over shared sense of humor meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    News image showing traffic jam with caption humorously about forgetting makeup bag

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Person underwater riding scooter reacting to Titanic wine meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet about postponing computer updates and computer doubting it meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Dora asking where the ocean is with confused six year old meme in front of TV

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Patrick Stewart meme reacting to old photos of yourself in random memes collection

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Baby checking to make sure no homies feel left out in random memes collection

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Humorous dog meme showing why people don’t blow dry hair after shower

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    French fries with ketchup tips labeled as fresh set nail art meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Funny meme of a dog reacting to a hated person's joke with a suspicious look

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Spongebob character jumping to conclusions over delayed text reply

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Creepy doll struggling to stay awake at work meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Funny meme of a child finding something immediately mom couldn't find

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    SpongeBob characters meme about when the problem asks what's wrong

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Woman leaning on couch meme about wanting to buy without own money

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Humorous meme about having a meeting with myself to get life together

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Woman frustrated after friends ask about outfit alternatives meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Meme showing a messy room after getting ready to go out

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Homer Simpson meme about finishing a series and facing reality again from random memes collection

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Meme with sad gecko expressing feeling when a favorite person leaves

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Meme of fish mopping underwater to illustrate pointless time-wasting

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Meme about eagerly waiting for package delivery with anxious orangutans

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Cartoon woman confused about wanting to go out or stay home in funny meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Meme showing a boy confused about losing money quickly

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Humorous meme about Sephora employee offering tiny makeup items

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Funny meme about standing on a train with nothing to hold on

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Meme of man crying while family talks during favorite TV show

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Cooking meme about confusing salt and sugar while comforting someone

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Meme joking about drinking iced coffee instead of eating food

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Cinderella's face changing after staring at a picture for over two minutes

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Meme of door signs humorously showing new tea for group chat

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Meme showing frustration about test difficulty with expressive woman

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Blurry night party scene comparing sight and social interaction meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Woman expressing thanks for help while drunk in two side-by-side photos

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Meme about acting random for no reason with kiss face and peace sign gesture

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Shrek character shrugging with caption about finishing an awful presentation meme

    namastayyinyourlane Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow