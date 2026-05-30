89 Random Images That Make Absolutely No Sense And Are Weird As Hell
There are many ways to make a successful meme. You can create one that comments on current events or that the majority of people will find relatable. At work, you might make some that feature inside jokes that only your team will laugh at. Or you might turn a few photos of your cat into memes that your partner will love.
But apparently, a meme doesn’t even have to make much sense to serve its purpose. We took a trip to the Chopped Memer account on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest posts below. This page is a treasure trove of bizarre and confusing images, but we hope that some of them will at least make you smile. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and don’t worry too much about trying to understand them. We certainly didn’t.
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Memes have been around for a while now, so it’s not surprising that they’ve transformed so much over time. But the ones that the younger generations seem to be obsessed with can be extremely confusing for the rest of us to understand. Why isn’t there any context? Are they referencing something? Do they know that these pics don’t make any sense?
According to Theo Marlowe, absurd memes are dominating online spaces due to Gen Z’s strange sense of humor. He explains that Gen Z has developed this bizarre sense of humor because it mirrors the chaos that’s currently taking place in the world all around them. Memes today also tend to mutate extremely rapidly, so chronically online individuals will still understand the context or joke with very little information in the actual image.
Marlowe also notes that there are several key traits that set Gen Z humor apart. First, they’re often missing both a setup and a punchline. They might seem extremely random, but that’s why many people consider them funny. These memes are also often self-referential, making jokes about memes themselves.
You might have noticed that Gen Z humor often includes rapid shifts in tone as well. Something might seem wholesome or serious until it suddenly transforms into chaos or a sarcastic joke. Meanwhile, many Gen Z jokes and memes feature dark humor or irony that some might be offended by. And while they might often seem to lack context, there probably is some that you just don’t know about if you haven’t spent enough time on social media.
As far as why absurd humor works so well for Gen Z, Marlowe writes that it accurately reflects the world that they inherited. It’s no secret that there’s chaos all around us, and life feels extremely unstable. So how could Gen Z create jokes in any other way? Meanwhile, absurd humor can be great for building community. Those who actually get the joke will feel bonded to one another, which can strengthen their sense of belonging.
Another, perhaps more practical, reason for this type of humor may be that it “fits the mechanics of online platforms,” Marlowe says. Social media today is so fast-paced, and content is designed to grab users’ attention instantly. Bizarre, unhinged, confusing memes might just accomplish that. They’ll certainly stand out from the boring photos of weddings and babies that all of your friends from high school are posting.
These strange memes have even become so popular that some brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Duolingo and Ryanair are two of the most popular brands that have adapted to Gen Z’s internet, but they aren’t the only ones. Sports teams sometimes post funny edits after games, and even politicians use this kind of bizarre humor to try to stay relevant. Nowadays, silly memes that teens post online might result in a business meeting being held over what a company can get away with posting without alienating any of their audience.
When it comes to why memes, in general, are so popular, Knowledge Infinite writes that they’re a great way to exchange cultural information. Strangely, they can be a wonderful way to stay informed about what’s going on in the world. Meanwhile, making memes can be a collective coping mechanism. If you’re struggling with the harsh realities of what’s happening in the world, making or sharing some silly memes might be a welcome distraction for a little while.
Memes can also be a great way to show a different perspective on a stressful event. You might be horrified as you watch something terrible unfold on the news, but your stress might melt away if you go on Instagram afterward to find hilarious memes mocking the event. At the same time, memes have amazing shareability. So creators can connect with others from all over the globe in mere minutes, just because they created a silly image that resonated.
Are you feeling confused by these strange images, pandas? Or are they exactly the kind of humor that you enjoy? Either way, we hope that you find them entertaining if nothing else. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments how you feel about this bizarre style of humor. Then, if you’re interested, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring unhinged pics right here!