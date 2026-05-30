ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to make a successful meme. You can create one that comments on current events or that the majority of people will find relatable. At work, you might make some that feature inside jokes that only your team will laugh at. Or you might turn a few photos of your cat into memes that your partner will love.

But apparently, a meme doesn’t even have to make much sense to serve its purpose. We took a trip to the Chopped Memer account on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest posts below. This page is a treasure trove of bizarre and confusing images, but we hope that some of them will at least make you smile. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and don’t worry too much about trying to understand them. We certainly didn’t.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand with green nail polish in random funny image

roobeekeane Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Horse sliding down a blue and white water slide random images weird

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Vintage formal dinner with many men and humorous bug caption

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST

    Memes have been around for a while now, so it’s not surprising that they’ve transformed so much over time. But the ones that the younger generations seem to be obsessed with can be extremely confusing for the rest of us to understand. Why isn’t there any context? Are they referencing something? Do they know that these pics don’t make any sense?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Theo Marlowe, absurd memes are dominating online spaces due to Gen Z’s strange sense of humor. He explains that Gen Z has developed this bizarre sense of humor because it mirrors the chaos that’s currently taking place in the world all around them. Memes today also tend to mutate extremely rapidly, so chronically online individuals will still understand the context or joke with very little information in the actual image.
    #4

    Rooster pouring coffee with text good morning in weird image

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Roblox friend request from username iionlyadduglypeople random images weird

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    angel figure with text about confusing the hell out of you meme

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marlowe also notes that there are several key traits that set Gen Z humor apart. First, they’re often missing both a setup and a punchline. They might seem extremely random, but that’s why many people consider them funny. These memes are also often self-referential, making jokes about memes themselves.

    You might have noticed that Gen Z humor often includes rapid shifts in tone as well. Something might seem wholesome or serious until it suddenly transforms into chaos or a sarcastic joke. Meanwhile, many Gen Z jokes and memes feature dark humor or irony that some might be offended by. And while they might often seem to lack context, there probably is some that you just don’t know about if you haven’t spent enough time on social media.
    #7

    Screenshot of Roblox chat with message about being bad and ugly

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    confused cat with text still not getting it meme

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Muscular fiery bear with text shut up twink random images weird

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As far as why absurd humor works so well for Gen Z, Marlowe writes that it accurately reflects the world that they inherited. It’s no secret that there’s chaos all around us, and life feels extremely unstable. So how could Gen Z create jokes in any other way? Meanwhile, absurd humor can be great for building community. Those who actually get the joke will feel bonded to one another, which can strengthen their sense of belonging.
    #10

    Emoji with bulging eyes and text about looking not respectfully random images weird

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Roman emperor statue with text about Julius Caesar passing random images weird

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    People reacting with a character in a lion costume in a rustic restaurant

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST

    Another, perhaps more practical, reason for this type of humor may be that it “fits the mechanics of online platforms,” Marlowe says. Social media today is so fast-paced, and content is designed to grab users’ attention instantly. Bizarre, unhinged, confusing memes might just accomplish that. They’ll certainly stand out from the boring photos of weddings and babies that all of your friends from high school are posting.
    #13

    Smiling emoji holding red cups with text about liver being evil and needing destruction

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Rusty car frame labeled 1901 Ford for sale in random images

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Funny dog meme with text about sleepless night thinking about how things used to be

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST

    These strange memes have even become so popular that some brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Duolingo and Ryanair are two of the most popular brands that have adapted to Gen Z’s internet, but they aren’t the only ones. Sports teams sometimes post funny edits after games, and even politicians use this kind of bizarre humor to try to stay relevant. Nowadays, silly memes that teens post online might result in a business meeting being held over what a company can get away with posting without alienating any of their audience.   

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man talking about waking up early and being angered by birds chirping with early rising message

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Dark image with Batman and Joker and text about childhood and adulthood definitions

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tree full of many chickens perched on the branches at night

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST

    When it comes to why memes, in general, are so popular, Knowledge Infinite writes that they’re a great way to exchange cultural information. Strangely, they can be a wonderful way to stay informed about what’s going on in the world. Meanwhile, making memes can be a collective coping mechanism. If you’re struggling with the harsh realities of what’s happening in the world, making or sharing some silly memes might be a welcome distraction for a little while.    
    #19

    Cartoon showing how to calm your angry girlfriend with a humorous speech bubble

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Reddit post about heterochromia with close-up of brown eyes

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Chess pieces arranged on a bathroom floor with caption open world

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memes can also be a great way to show a different perspective on a stressful event. You might be horrified as you watch something terrible unfold on the news, but your stress might melt away if you go on Instagram afterward to find hilarious memes mocking the event. At the same time, memes have amazing shareability. So creators can connect with others from all over the globe in mere minutes, just because they created a silly image that resonated.           
    #22

    Weird image of a werewolf holding a woman with text messages overlayed

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Funny math problem answer showing complex formula and incorrect simple number

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Person making hand gestures with joke about low GPA and drinking, funny random image

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST

    Are you feeling confused by these strange images, pandas? Or are they exactly the kind of humor that you enjoy? Either way, we hope that you find them entertaining if nothing else. Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments how you feel about this bizarre style of humor. Then, if you’re interested, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring unhinged pics right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Moldy bread with slice of butter and birthday message, weird random image

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Screenshot of TikTok comments about being the fine print in words

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Two fish kissing as a fight to test patience explained

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Google AI response correcting misconception about Sigmund Freud's lesbian daughter

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Reddit post about taking son's phone with reply saying it's impossible

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Man explaining Twitch emotes to a woman at a party

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Weird black cat with unusual face sitting outdoors

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Google search result humor on tattoos and who goes to heaven

    choppedmemer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Slice of bread with spiral pattern in the texture of the slice

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    cartoon character with text about not exactly gay meme

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    man sitting awkwardly in chair meme about class sitting

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    two cats talking about stock market in weird cats meme

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Snow-covered dog resembling a lightly powdered pastry near steps

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Text message meme showing pintle and gudgeon hinge parts with humorous context

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Teen flexing arm wearing Superman shirt in funny random images collection

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Diagram of toilet spray directions labeled sneeze and assert dominance

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Grocery scanner scanning tomatoes with text about how it works

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Weird random image of grim reaper and a woman with no pickles caption

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Random image of Drake with a scared expression in a haunted house meme

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Random weird image of a dog with a caption about cleaning your room

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Funny random image with cartoon dog drawings and rules on a whiteboard

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Weird random image of people with giant cartoon character costumes on a beach

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Cartoon drawing of Kim Jong-Un styled as an e-boy fashion

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Two dogs posing with text about one being lowkey evil

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Screenshot of repetitive text messages asking about 8am hot dogs this morning

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Screenshot of Dairy Queen Grill and Chill review with unrelated images of man and car

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Funny meme comparing gay son and stew with Peter Griffin reference

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Dog awkwardly riding a bike with caption about nonsense behavior

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Car console accidentally filled with salsa shown in a funny text exchange

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Nighttime image of triceratops dinosaur crossing street with caption about living in Detroit

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Meme comparing true crime YouTubers to lost media YouTubers discussing bizarre recalled toys

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Humorous photo of two red Corvettes in parking lot called fire with dinosaur in background

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Funny voting meme with Mario and Luigi representing election years in random images

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Reddit screenshot about a school chess tournament with user report warning

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Random images showing feelings about not getting invited versus not going

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Weird cartoon image focusing on the phrase parma jawn

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Random bird image with a humorous comment about a bird feeder

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Funny random image of electrical outlets that look like faces making no sense

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Outline tattoo of Family Guy characters on skin

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Patrick Star sitting on bench with missing practice legs

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Sketch of two men kissing in planner with hall pass note

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Back of a truck with eerie Joker face illustration at night, random weird image

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Morpheus from Matrix talking about baldness and rat control, weird random image

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Screenshot of a message from a gamer named Brian to a female gamer, random funny image

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Cheese slice left in girls bathroom for 7 months random image

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Red pickup truck painted entirely red random weird image

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Red skin impressions on hand and arm from nap

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Close-up of kiwi fruit halves captioned as bird

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Image of a horse on a beach with text I'm not horsing around anymore

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Blank lined notebook page before physics class

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Cartoon character on bus with popular internet meme captions

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    List of humorous vape-related sayings to marry a man who says them

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Slice of pizza with a d**d insect and caption mentioning Papa Johns pizza

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Meme comparing woman standing and walking to man standing and watermelon

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Fried fish shaped like a shark served with fries and dip

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Fortnite character skins Jonesy the First and Jonesy the Second for sale

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Engagement ring in box with caption about rejection in front of family

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Funny cartoon on fitness and brainwashing with health icons and overweight man

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Comparison of fries cooked in clean oil at home versus dirty oil restaurant

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Figure covering face with text about stuttering in a short sentence

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Illustrations showing different horse expressions like relaxed and afraid

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Funny app icons including Evil Spotify and Flying Gorilla

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Swedish Fish candy with humorous text about wishing Sweden was real

    choppedmemer Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Funny tweet showing a character going non-verbal at a function with a quirky animated creature

    choppedmemer Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Heart-eyed emoji with text about music taste and feelings

    choppedmemer Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow