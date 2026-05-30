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There are many ways to make a successful meme. You can create one that comments on current events or that the majority of people will find relatable. At work, you might make some that feature inside jokes that only your team will laugh at. Or you might turn a few photos of your cat into memes that your partner will love.

But apparently, a meme doesn’t even have to make much sense to serve its purpose. We took a trip to the Chopped Memer account on Instagram and gathered some of their strangest posts below. This page is a treasure trove of bizarre and confusing images, but we hope that some of them will at least make you smile. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and don’t worry too much about trying to understand them. We certainly didn’t.