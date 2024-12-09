ADVERTISEMENT

Rubes Cartoons’ are back on Bored Panda after a short break! Did you see our most recent post featuring single-panel comics by Leigh Rubin? If not, you can still catch up and check it out! But today, we’re excited to share with you the latest cartoons that the artist is eager to showcase.

Inspired by popular stories like ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Leigh Rubin has created hilarious strips that blend absurdity and humor with these iconic tales in a clever and entertaining way. Scroll down to see the amusing situations the artist has placed these famous characters in.

More info: Instagram | rubescartoons.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Artist Made 26 One-Panel Cartoons Inspired By 'Wicked' And 'The Wizard Of Oz'

rubescartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!