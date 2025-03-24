ADVERTISEMENT

If your idea of a perfect Friday night involves cozy blankets, snacks, and absolutely no social interaction, then we have the perfect meme roundup for you, Pandas.

We've gathered some of the most hilarious and painfully relatable introvert memes shared by the Instagram page introvertmojo, a place that clearly gets the art of staying in. From dodging phone calls like a pro to celebrating canceled plans like it's a national holiday, these memes are a whole mood. Keep scrolling, you might just find your new personality in one of them (and then quietly giggle to yourself, of course).