And just to be clear: when we talk about low intelligence here, we’re not talking about people with learning or intellectual disabilities. It’s more about everyday patterns.

When people online were asked what instantly screams low intelligence, they did not hold back. Some even went all out, listing big, dramatic red flags.

Some signs are quite obvious, like believing everything you see on social media or using artificial intelligence for every little task. Others are more subtle, like empathy or patience.

Even a person with a high IQ can act in a dumb way, making their actions the true measure of their intellect.

Intelligence isn’t just about solving puzzles under time pressure or acing some IQ test — it shows up in the little things we do every day.

#1 MAGA hats. It’s helpful that they wear them so proudly so we can easily avoid them!

A lot of these answers have less to do with academic knowledge and more to do with how people react to situations — and science actually backs that up. A recent study found that people who jump to conclusions instead of pausing to think carefully do worse on tests that measure problem-solving and mental flexibility. For example, someone might assume a rumor at work is true and start repeating it without checking the facts first, or decide a restaurant is terrible based on one minor mistake. Experts say that the brain’s natural shortcuts, like relying on the most memorable story instead of weighing the evidence, can lead to biased thinking and poor judgments. On the other hand, people who stay curious usually make way smarter calls than those who don’t question their assumptions. ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 Making your political party your identity.



CaptainRhetorica:



Making any sort of tribe your identity.



Political party, sportsball team, religion, race, nationality, ethnicity, occupation, fraternity/sorority, socioeconomic class, educational level, the list goes on forever.



Taking your association with or inclusion in any group way too seriously is tribal and inherently primitive.

#3 Being confidently wrong and completely uninterested in learning otherwise.



DoubleShift87:



Worked with a guy who confidently told a customer our POS system "runs on blockchain" because he heard the word once. Never corrected himself, never looked it up. Just kept saying it. Confidence without curiosity is a dangerous combo.

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There’s also something called the Dunning-Kruger effect. It’s when some people believe they know more than they do — when they actually know very little. It happens especially because they don’t realize there’s more to learn. A lot of people confidently comment on social media without having all the facts, generally because they see only a small piece of the picture and assume it’s the whole story. ADVERTISEMENT They spot one detail that seems right and immediately feel like an expert, jumping in to correct others even when they’re missing the bigger context.

#4 Flat Earth theory.

#5 Believing anything they read on social media.



Kerensky97:



Or online.

The minute they say "I did my research" referring to surfing the Internet until they found someone who agrees with their bad take.

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Being able to admit you don’t know everything and genuinely consider new or contradictory information is actually linked to better reasoning and less bias in decision‑making. Studies have found that humble people, or those with higher intellectual humility, spend more time thinking about information that goes against their beliefs. They also fact‑check more and are less likely to fall for misinformation. For example, they might double‑check the source before sharing a viral news story or read multiple articles before forming an opinion. They could also ask questions in a debate instead of insisting they’re right, or consider advice from a coworker they normally wouldn’t listen to. Even simple things, like trying a new recipe a different way after reading reviews, show this kind of open‑minded thinking in everyday life.

#6 Anti-vaxxers.



Alcoholic_Bananas:



My wife is a doctor and the number of people she has had to treat at her hospital that “don’t trust vaccines” is staggering. The logic just isn’t there. You don’t trust vaccines but when you are now actively [passing away] from sickness you trust the same system to then hook you up with life saving treatments at the hospital? During peak covid she would have patients who legit nearly died from it and STILL wouldn’t get vaccinated after recovery lol.

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#7 Using AI relentlessly.



IceSeeker:



They're not even trying to think anymore which is worse. Choosing to rely on AI is an insult to someone with a functioning brain.

#8 Celebrity worship.

If you’re reading this, it means your brain is getting a little, but much-needed, workout. Because the one pattern that keeps popping up in this list is… reading (or not reading). Plenty of people will tell you that if you read — books, articles, news, whatever catches your eye — it’s a pretty good sign of your intelligence. Research links frequent reading with stronger vocabulary and better reasoning skills. ADVERTISEMENT Teenagers who read in their spare time know 26% words than those who never read, a study shows. “The link between reading for pleasure and better vocabularies suggests that if young people are encouraged to discover a love for books, it could alter the course of their lives, regardless of their background,” says lead author of the study Dr Alice Sullivan. Adults who make reading a habit tend to do better on literacy and thinking tests. It even seems to protect them against cognitive decline over time.

#9 “I’M AN ALPHA MALE!”.

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#10 I'm sorry to be blunt, but being overly religious. Like the type that can't fart without checking with the church/bible.

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#11 Inability to see things from another perspective.



mattigus7:



"The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function" - F Scott Fitzgerald

But the sad news is that surveys show a big decline in daily reading among kids and teens over the past few decades. In the US, the share of 13‑year‑olds who read for fun almost every day dropped to about 14 % in 2023, down sharply from 27 % in 2012. In the UK, research found that fewer than one in three children aged 8–18 read daily for enjoyment in 2023, down from nearly 38 % in 2005.

#12 Willful ignorance in the face of facts and evidence.

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#13 Never reading. I mean anything. How do some people read nothing all year? You don’t read books, or articles, or news papers, or essays, or poetry, or scripts, or journals, or blogs, or comics?

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#14 A lack of curiosity or desire to learn.

Another big and common trait people associate with intelligence is empathy — the ability to understand and connect with how others feel. And it goes beyond just feeling the feels. Studies show that people who can put themselves in someone else’s shoes are better at noticing emotions and understanding other people. This skill also helps them think more clearly and solve problems in flexible ways. ADVERTISEMENT People who have higher emotional intelligence also show stronger empathy, suggesting that understanding others emotionally is part of broader mental ability, not just kindness. It’s not that everyone who’s book‑smart is naturally empathetic. But being able to understand other minds, and consider perspectives different from your own, is a kind of social reasoning that proves you have sharper cognitive skills.

#15 Playing s**t music loudly through speakers on public transport.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Thinking your main problem is immigrants. (Or whatever the tabloid news tries to tell you the big problem is at the time).

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Another pattern that keeps showing up among people with lower reasoning skills is blindly believing stuff online or falling for conspiracy theories. ADVERTISEMENT A large-scale survey found that about 78.6 % of American adults agreed with at least one conspiratorial idea when asked a set of standard conspiracy‑thinking questions. And about 19 % agreed with all of them. In one study, researchers found that people who really believe in conspiracy theories have a habit of thinking more through their gut feeling. They’re also less likely to question things or stay open-minded. But the good news is that when these folks were nudged to slow down and think more carefully, they were less likely to buy into the conspiracies. Basically, it’s not as simple as “conspiracy believers are stupid.” But that conspiratorial thinking goes hand in hand with a lower inclination to analyze, question, and reason.

#17 For me it’s extreme certainty about everything. Not lacking knowledge, but acting like you already know it all and never need to question yourself. Smart people can be confident, sure, but they usually leave room for nuance, doubt, or the possibility they might be wrong.

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#18 An inability to listen to other view points or information that conflicts your views. I don't mean agree with it or change your mind, I mean listen in the first place.

Experts say people should make sure they have the full story about a situation before they take a stand or make a decision. “Your first move when you disagree with someone should be to think, ‘Is there something that I’m missing that would help me see their perspective and understand their position better?’ That’s the way to fight this illusion of information adequacy,” Angus Fletcher, a professor of English at The Ohio State University, says. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Fear and hatred in response to any people/culture that is unfamiliar.



specialPonyBoy:



"Why would I eat that, go there, read that, try....?" Some people live in a tiny world and cling to it for dear life.



TileFloor:



One time a guy a knew saw an Indian woman in a beautiful sari and his response was, “ew! Who would date that?” We weren’t friends after that.

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#20 My litmus test for this for a while was people saying “you know that they have litter boxes in school bathrooms now, because the kids identify as cats!”.

#21 Whenever anyone says “I would encourage you to do your own research” after you’ve questioned yet another dumb conspiracy theory.

If you catch yourself slipping into one of the habits on this list, there’s actually good news: intelligence isn’t some fixed thing you’re born with. Your brain stays flexible and can get sharper over time if you keep learning and challenging it. ADVERTISEMENT That’s why reading regularly, journaling, engaging in thought-provoking discussions, developing emotional awareness, and practicing mindfulness all strengthen cognitive pathways that serve you in real life, and not just on paper. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Littering.

#23 Confusing opinions with facts.

#24 Becoming insulting with someone they disagree with.

#25 Personally treating people bad based on their status or what they own screams low intelligence.. empathy is a virtue and a gift and mostly it's attributed with highly intelligent individuals.

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#26 Any form of bigotry. Racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. Tell me you never evolved to think critically and empathetically.

#27 Resorting to violence instead of logic.

#28 You think being louder means you are winning an argument.

#29 Idiocy of “I’m a ______.”



mama bear



pitbull mom



Girl dad



Boy mom



On YouTube, I always get a St. Jude ad where the dude comes in with “As a girl dad, bla bla bla …” then they show a sick child.

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#30 Getting all the news from not reliable source and believing everything they read without critical thinking and questioning things.

#31 Covid denial.

#32 Not forming own opinions and just piggybacking on whatever everyone currently in the room is saying or speaking confidently on topics you know NOTHING about. Also, continuing to make the same grammar/spelling mistakes after being corrected 50 times.

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#33 Being rude, calling it honesty.



WereFlyingOverTrout:



So true. Kindness requires reflection and effort in thought.

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#34 Being overly concerned with appearing intelligent.

#35 Copy/pasting status updates that say “I do not give Facebook the right to use my photos” or whatever the scam of the week is.

#36 Trying to prove the Red pill ideology.

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#37 Lack of impulse control, highly reactive, unable to emotionally regulate themselves.

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#38 Not realizing everyone can see through your continuous lies and attempted manipulation.

#39 When someone says "my truth". There is no such thing as your truth, there is just *the truth*.

#40 Raising your voice to prove a point.

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#41 Constant interrupting.

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#42 Blind obedience to party politics.

#43 Insisting that pasteurization is bad and that raw milk is healthier.



Bro the scary science word "pasteurization" is literally just heating the milk to [get rid of] bacteria. Even traditional livestock ranchers have been doing this for centuries. You're basically insisting on drinking cow germs as an "appeal to nature" fallacy.

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#44 Speaking loudly on phones on public transport, specifically when it’s a call that in their mind, makes them look better, powerful etx.

#45 Several things for me:



~A make America great hat



~Confederate tattoos



~People that say “speak American” or “speak english"



~People that don’t read or explore



~ Republicans.

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#46 Saying 'it's just their opinion' after being caught with a stupid take.

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#47 An absurdly high monthly car payment.



There's a lot of ways people can over-indulge, but ordinary, working class people buying/leasing new cars every few years and paying north of $900 a month is one of the dumbest things they could do. It just screams gullible and being bad with money.

#48 Not allowing people to change.

#49 Saying they're not doing something they're clearly doing, like yelling or being [a jerk]. And then justifying it by being defensive and blaming the other person or everyone else. Saying that they did something because of someone else. Basically lying to someone's face and blaming them for their actions.

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#50 The two stupidest people I have ever talked to, both believed the earth was flat, space is water, gravity is fake and there is a dome over the earth.



I just smiled and sighed.

#51 Not being able to self-reflect.

#52 Thinking you are smarter than everyone else in the room.

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#53 Maxing out credit card and only making the minimum monthly payment.