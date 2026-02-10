ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that one should never argue with an idiot because they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. And often, it’s the ones with the lowest intelligence that will argue the hardest and loudest.

We aren’t talking intelligence in terms of exam marks, IQ tests, or acing pub quiz nights. What we are referring to is the kind of blunt brainpower that shows up in everyday behavior: rigid thinking, zero curiosity, immunity to evidence and the uncanny ability to be so completely and confidently wrong while flat-out refusing to reflect on it for even one second.

Someone recently asked, “What is a sign of very low intelligence?” and more than 12,000 frustrating replies came flooding in. From not listening, to being loud, and ironically, always having an answer, it was like a massive spotlight went on to reveal the least sharpest tools in the shed.

Bored Panda has put together the best responses, as well as some psychology-backed signs that scream someone was last in line when intelligence was served.

#1

A man and woman in a kitchen having a tense conversation showing signs of very low intelligence. Not realizing that everything has nuances.

That's the realm of politics (not saying anyone has low intelligence, it's only a reminder).

It's funny how often, the ones with the lowest intelligence are actually the ones who think they know the most. That's because a glaring sign of sub-par brightness is a lack of curiosity or willingness to learn.

Intelligence isn't about high IQs, acing tests, or flying through trivia. It's the ability to derive information, learn from experience, adapt to the environment, understand, and correctly utilize thought and reason. That's the definition, according to the American Psychological Association.

Many of those lacking in intelligence will, quite ironically, see learning as a waste of time and it's unlikely they'll get this far down this article.

"They don’t have the intelligence to see how learning can benefit them. They stop learning when they graduate," explains the PsychMechanics site. "On the other hand, high-intelligence people accept that learning is a lifelong thing."
RELATED:
    #2

    Three coworkers in a heated discussion, showing signs of low intelligence through constant arguing and always having an answer. Confusing 'being loud' with 'being right.' The loudest person in the room is rarely the smartest.

    Kernel_Slasher , Yan Krukau Report

    #3

    Woman and child looking worried and defensive while facing a man, illustrating subtle signs of low intelligence. Immediately resorting to insults upon disagreements.

    IndustryMade , freepik Report

    Cheeto is the master of this.

    Curiosity makes the world go 'round, and a lack thereof keeps people with low intelligence stuck exactly where they are... with just enough knowledge to barely get by in an ever-changing world. And that's why these folk struggle to adapt if or when things suddenly shift, which they ultimately do.

    "Adaptability is critical to problem-solving and survival," notes the site. "When their problem-solving methods no longer work because things have changed, people with low intelligence struggle with adapting to new circumstances. They get too comfortable with their old ways of thinking and doing things."
    #4

    Woman sitting on floor eating fast food while using laptop near couch in a cozy home setting showing signs of low intelligence Lack of curiosity.
    Thinking they know it all.

    Disastrous-Sky-8484 Report

    Curiosity is one of my favorites here at BP. I love many panda who contribute their knowledge on different topics.

    #5

    A crowd of people cheering passionately outdoors, showing enthusiasm and confidence with raised fists and excited expressions. Treating politics like rooting for a football club.

    No_Document_7800 , freepik Report

    Complete with simple three syllable chants to go with it e.g. "Four More Years!", "White Lives Matter!", "Hang Mike Pence!" etc

    #6

    Young man in plaid shirt animatedly talking to others, illustrating signs of very low intelligence in social interaction. Start shouting you down when they can't win the debate with reason and facts. Turn to vicious insults instead. This happens pretty quickly too, which also shows me that such people have low distress tolerance.

    Mysterious_Oil2761 , pressfoto Report

    #7

    Two men in casual clothes having a serious discussion, illustrating signs of very low intelligence behavior Not being able to understand or engage with hypotheticals. It is a meme online but that is actually a sign of low intelligence. "Individuals with IQs under 90 often struggle with conditional hypotheticals—such as "How would you feel if you hadn’t eaten dinner?"—responding with factual rebuttals like "But I did eat dinner.".

    Emergency-Resist-730 , freepik Report

    #8

    Three students sitting at a table in a classroom, one raising her hand, illustrating signs of low intelligence. Ironically, Always having an answer.

    Loose-Cicada5473 , pressfoto Report

    #9

    Young woman in a cozy sweater praying inside a church, reflecting on signs of very low intelligence and behavior. Be blinded by religion.

    Sea-Story8483 , Halinskyi Maksym Report

    #10

    Woman looking stressed while doctor explains notes on a clipboard, illustrating signs of very low intelligence. Usually the words "do your own research" coming out of their mouth is a pretty good indicator. .

    chunkyloverfivethree , Wavebreak Media Report

    If you tell me to do my own research I suspect you didn't do yours.

    #11

    Making fun of other cultures or disrespecting and discriminating against people because of their ethnicity.

    42use Report

    #12

    Refusal to learn, grow and change your views from evidence provided.

    Userdataunavailable Report

    Only an indicator if the evidence is good, and by "good" I don't mean "popular". Truth is not a popularity contest.

    #13

    Believing anything they see on social media.

    Fabulous_Ady Report

    #14

    Young woman looking defensive while others argue, illustrating signs of very low intelligence and always having an answer. Repeating the same mistakes and blaming everyone else.

    Luckypiniece , freepik Report

    #15

    Group of friends at a café having a conversation, illustrating subtle signs of very low intelligence in social settings. Bragging that you haven’t read a book since high school.

    tiger0204 , yanalya Report

    #16

    Texting and driving. scrolling and driving. Doing anything on with their phone in their hand while driving.

    BayYawnSay Report

    #17

    An inability to listen.

    TildeGunderson Report

    #18

    Not having self awareness of how you come across to others even after years and years.

    GrubbyTheGrub Report

    #19

    Being anti-vaccine.

    Mahoganychicken Report

    #20

    Lack of curiosity. No sense of humor. Can't understand sarcasm. Unwavering insistence that complex problems will have oversimplified solutions while conversely attaching complicated, conspiratorial explanations to rather straightforward events. .

    unclejoe1917 Report

    #21

    Man shouting into a megaphone at a protest, illustrating signs of very low intelligence in a public setting. Idolising politicians.

    Sachinism , freepik Report

    This applies to both sides.

    #22

    Man with a goatee wearing chains and a black shirt speaking into a microphone about signs of very low intelligence Anyone listening to all Red Pill Alpha Male podcasters.

    MechanicalSpirit , Piers Morgan Uncensored Report

    #23

    When presented with an statement that generalizes something, they will use an anecdote as a counterexample and think that it completely refutes the statement.

    Example: travelling in an airplane is generally safer than in a car

    "Actually that's not true, I know someone who perished in an airplane crash".

    Traditional_Rub_9828 Report

    #24

    One move chess player.

    This is like an analogy to how some people think and act and vote. A good chess player is thinking 3 or more moves ahead. a bad one is playing one move ahead only.

    When people say things like "Why should I pay school taxes if I don't have any kids!?" they are playing one move without thinking ahead. Better schools means a more educated populace means less crimes and more economic opportunity for your area, thus it benefits everyone whether they have kids or not.

    ChickenMarsala4500 Report

    #25

    Man in blue sweater using phone alone on subway, illustrating signs of very low intelligence in a public setting. Watching videos on your phone without headphones in public.

    Critical_Rough5505 , yanalya Report

    #26

    Bragging about IQ scores.

    BrumaQuieta Report

    #27

    When they get mad when they are being corrected.

    Disastrous-Paper5160 Report

    #28

    Being obsessed with AI.

    ThatDavidFella Report

    #29

    Not questioning anything. Like when they see something on a social media platform, not questioning its authenticity or validity. The same when watching the news or listening to a podcast. They take what is said without actually researching it. Without questioning the person or what was presented.

    Also, a lack of empathy. This shows they're not able to think of others. They're incapable of putting themselves in others shoes. They see everything as black and white. They can't understand the reasoning behind something or do even try to.

    Logical_Willow4066 Report

    #30

    People getting angry when you treat them the same way they treat you.

    Jultiply Report

    #31

    Bragging about how you aced a cognitive exam.

    lordbusiness92 Report

    I'd be embarrassed to admit they made me take one!

    #32

    Saying things like "It's not that deep." It means "I'm not capable of thinking about this with any complexity or nuance".

    Fine-Juggernaut8451 Report

    #33

    This has been clinically proven. If you are a MAGA supporter you are likely of low intelligence.

    ronbo69 Report

    #34

    Never thinking about the consequences.

    bigjohn6919 Report

    #35

    Bigotry. i've never in my life met a bigot who was actually genuinely intelligent. intelligence tends to come with a curiosity for the world and a more open mind as a result.

    PrinxeBailey Report

    #36

    Can't think for themselves. Always repeats whatever their peers tell them without questioning.

    biscoito1r Report

    #37

    Celebrity worship.

    Mr_Bunkey Report

    #38

    Random shopping carts in your yard.

    dabeech827 Report

    #39

    Electing a sociopath and expecting your life is going to improve.

    Excellent-Shape-2024 Report

    #40

    Getting all your news and life events from Reddit.

    martycee00 Report

    #41

    An inability to show empathy. A lack of compassion.

    Goblin_au Report

