"You live and you learn" is arguably the most common expression to justify mistakes. Yet, mistakes, regret, and life lessons are co-dependent. Consider it one of the life lessons learned the hard way, but the most genuine route to wisdom is making mistakes, also known as the trial and error method. Thus, feeling regret for things done wrong or not done at all is often the outcome. Yet, sometimes it's possible to forestall a few things we'd regret later by simply listening and hearing one another.

It's said that when people are offering you good life advice, it's really just them talking to their past self. Any good advice often comes from personal experiences and hard lessons learned from it. A recent thread on AskReddit revealed the many important life lessons individuals often learn the hard way. User Professional_Lab7394 asked, "What should one do in their 20s to avoid regrets in their 30s and 40s?" In this honest thread with over 6k comments, the r/askreddit community shared the biggest regrets in life that could have been prevented.

Below, we've gathered some of the best answers from the thread, sharing some of life's biggest regrets and the lessons that came with them. Do you agree with any of them? Let us know by giving it an upvote. Also, what's your take on the above question? Could some of your biggest regrets have been avoided if you'd done something differently earlier in life? Share your opinion in the comments.

#1

"Stop eating garbage."

dwane1972 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Start serving something better in your kitchens 🙄

#2

"Build a really good personal care routine."

notorious_tcb Report

#3

"Stop smoking."

Alienmetal Report

#4

"Take care of your knees, and your back."

DrunkTankGunner Report

#5

"Don't wrap up all your hopes in dreams in one person."

Hardc0reWillNeverDie Report

#6

"Learn how to lift heavy objects without damaging your back. 42-year-old me has a thing or two to tell 20-year-old me about this."

Nossirom Report

#7

"Buy real estate."

UnusualAttitude442 Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
I feel most youngster can't even afford food...but right boomer, I'll think about it

#8

"Read, read, and read, it’s one of the best things you can do."

DTSwim22 Report

#9

"Protect your vision and hair as much as possible."

dawnhu Report

#10

"Exercise. Staying in shape is easier than getting in shape."

UltraRomero7 Report

#11

"Take care of your teeth."

theyusedthelamppost Report

#12

"Don't measure your success by the size of your bank account."

reddit.com Report

#13

"Learn to be happy and positive."

reddit.com Report

#14

"Enjoy the good times - learn from the bad times."

reddit.com Report

#15

"Drink half as much as you’re currently drinking."

gomezthekiller Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
NO. Unless I can exchange it for more cheese?

#16

"Move towards healthier eating habits."

-Astin- Report

#17

"Learn to cook and bake if you aren't already."

-Astin- Report

#18

"Develop a sellable skill that will come in handy in your professional life."

pakiizah Report

#19

"Don't buy alcohol, ever. You will save tons."

oddoboy Report

#20

"Control your anger."

Quirkella Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
YOU DON'T GET TO TELL ME TO... oh.

#21

"Type 2 diabetes is not fun and completely avoidable!!"

Esposabella Report

#22

"Listen to the older folks that have been there done that it's very easy to dismiss them or block out their advice in your 20s."

dawnhu Report

#23

"Take the time to rehab injuries properly."

OGrouchNZ Report

#24

"Don't live on credit, do not destroy your credit."

Scandalous2ndWaffle Report

#25

"There is good advice here so I won't repeat it. Have two hobbies. One that is of interest to you and you are happy doing alone. The other one tries to have it be with other people. Preferably one of them has you getting outdoors often. They can be the same example: fixing bikes and going on rides with friends. Photography and bird watching. Practicing an instrument and being in a band."

steerbell Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
W.....k and having fun with my wife?

#26

"Take risks. Chase the boy/girl/etc. Jump for the job. Don't be afraid to bounce to a different state/country if the opportunity feels good."

shotsallover Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
I read "Don't be afraid to pounce", started thinking about Bouche, then cats in general... lost interest in the article.

#27

"Try new foods."

shotsallover Report

#28

"Say yes to going to dinners, parties, birthdays, etc. even if you have work the next day or don’t feel like it. Most people lose 90% of their friends in their 20’s."

Independent-Ad3901 Report

#29

"Get your diet under control, health is wealth."

nouseforaspacebar Report

#30

"Save twice as much as you’re currently saving."

gomezthekiller Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
0 x 2 still makes 0 for most of us

#31

"Build a skill."

ZAMBOOXAL Report

#32

"More so for women: consider if you want to have kids. I know many women in their mid-30s who never really thought about it and are taken aback when their gynecologist comments about their remaining fertile years. Freeze your eggs if you have that luxury and no partner."

Adventurous-Canary78 Report

#33

"If you plan to share a bank account with anyone, make sure to have another account just for you. And you only."

maggsinmay Report

#34

"Do not overspend and avoid credit card debt."

haditwithyoupeople Report

#35

"Do not take a car loan. Just don't. If all you have is $1000, drive a $1000 car until you can afford a better one."

haditwithyoupeople Report

Bill Evs
Bill Evs
Hmm, not sure I totally agree with this one. On paper it sounds logical but the first car I bought was a £1000 job and I didn't know much about cars at that age. I then spent the next three years I owned it ploughing money into it just to keep it going. In the end I probably ended up spending three times what I paid for it initially just on repairs. Not saying that will happen in every case but if a car is cheap it's usually cheap for a reason.

#36

"Decide where you want to be in 10 years. Once that's done come up with a plan to get there, and act on it."

haditwithyoupeople Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Look, I'm just trying to get through to Friday 🥵

#37

"Learn to stop measuring the success of your life based on what you've done by a certain age. 30 or 40 are just numbers."

skepters Report

#38

"Work through childhood trauma."

UnusualAttitude442 Report

#39

"Learn to love yourself and not worry about the opinions of others. Remember that you are stuck with yourself for the rest of your life."

Lexiluv2 Report

#40

"If you have wisdom teeth in, consider getting them out ASAP."

iheartmyfamily1722 Report

#41

"If you're in a relationship that is making you feel bad more often than good - end it sooner rather than later."

Neckfeared42069 Report

#42

"Spend time with relatives that probably won't be there in your 40s."

No-Art-9033 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
This ship has sailed, unfortunately

#43

"Do not try crack!"

Studio54Forever Report

#44

"Wear ear protection at concerts and when using most power tools. Hearing loss and tinnitus are real."

theverdictreddit Report

#45

"Wear sunscreen."

Rolsan Report

#46

"Don't start smoking."

absurd_logic589 Report

#47

"Invest in yourself."

reddit.com Report

#48

"Eliminate toxic "friends", relatives and relationships. It is better to be single than be tortured."

reddit.com Report

#49

"Buy the best shoes and the best mattress you can afford."

reddit.com Report

#50

"Finish college."

PlentyToLearn Report

#51

"Learn good financial planning, start setting yourself up for retirement."

PlentyToLearn Report

#52

"Don’t buy anything you can’t pay for in full (except maybe a house)."

DrunkTankGunner Report

#53

"Travel - go for a long time and work while you're there if you can."

fuzzyhairedlegend Report

#54

"Generally develop healthy habits."

-Astin- Report

#55

"Keep making friends."

-Astin- Report

#56

"Get laid. Get good at it. This may actually involve communication with partners."

-Astin- Report

#57

"If there's something you can study to advance your career, study it."

-Astin- Report

#58

"Don’t marry the wrong person."

Primary-Lion-6088 Report

#59

"Invest in a skincare routine. Vitamin C and SPF every single day no matter the weather. Retinol 4-5 days a week."

pakiizah Report

#60

"Start therapy sooner. Therapy is about maintenance, like an oil change. Don’t wait for your lowest breaking point to seek it out."

pakiizah Report

#61

"Seize opportunities as they come. We often regret the things we don’t do, more than the things we do."

pakiizah Report

#62

"Start thinking about how you want to make a social impact on the world. Make a commitment to yourself to be kind and compassionate, especially to those less fortunate than you."

pakiizah Report

#63

"Embrace your sexuality."

Arewesortingitout Report

#64

"Asking for advice is huge and I applaud you for it."

haditwithyoupeople Report

#65

"If you don't like your job, get another one. If you don't have any good job opportunities, you need to work on that."

haditwithyoupeople Report

Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Sounds to make people guilty of what sometimes they don't have control of

#66

"Save a small amount of money for when it goes up divorce, job loss."

pj210 Report

#67

"Don’t get married in your 20’s. You shouldn’t make a lifelong commitment until you’re more mature."

Sufficient_Pipe_1372 Report

#68

"Buy your favorite albums. They are going to cost 10x more when you are 40."

BrandonC41 Report

#69

"Stop slouching and sit up straight for the sake of your body. It's hard to undo the damage bad posture creates."

SproutSpoon Report

#70

"Be careful about screen time. Staring at smartphones destroyed my eyesight."

SproutSpoon Report

#71

"Learn a trade."

UnusualAttitude442 Report

#72

"If you have pets, play with them all the time... interact, take the dog for a walk, even when you don't feel like it. Take lots of pictures and videos, save them, and back them up."

dawnhu Report

#73

"Understand the world. You’ll hear a lot of stuff about news outlets being indoctrinating. To curb that read history, it'll give you the context to pull information out of what news is saying."

GhostRTV Report

#74

"Be brave. It's scary as heck to try new things."

exul_noctis Report

#75

"Get enough sleep."

OGrouchNZ Report

#76

"Don’t drink and drive."

testing81789 Report

#77

"Don't do something stupid & hurt your back."

mroinks Report

#78

"Have a few close friends but keep making new ones. I’m all for making your own way, but you’d be shocked to know how many people got to where they are because they knew someone who knew someone. It can only help you and maybe you can pay it forward down the line."

Ok_Island254 Report

#79

"Save some money."

shotsallover Report

#80

"Get the HPV vaccine so you don't get throat cancer when you're in your 40s."

stkildaslut Report

#81

"Follow your dreams. They don’t go away, you won’t grow out of them. You’ll be better for it and have more confidence in yourself knowing that whatever happens you tried and gave it your all."

Ellyane Report

#82

"Invest in 401k at least w/e your company matches."

Lingaojing Report

#83

"Make some mistakes, you’ll never be in a better position to recover from them, and they will teach you valuable things about yourself and the world."

briareus08 Report

#84

"Become financially independent."

pakiizah Report

#85

"Find a way to go to college or finish college inexpensively. Most community colleges are close to free. Most state universities are less expensive than others. In my city, a new HS grad can get a four-year degree with a maximum of $18K in tuition - two years of free community college and 2 years of university at $9K per year. Nobody needs $50-$100k in loans to get an ungraduated degree."

haditwithyoupeople Report

#86

"If you go to college, work while you go to school. Yes, this is less fun. Also, paid internships can pay well and get you job offers. I work in tech and hire interns all the time. They have fun, learn a lot, and make ~$30 per hour. About 1/2 of them get job offers. Full-time students generally work 20 hours during the school year and 40 hours in the summer or if doing a part-time semester. It's a great way to pay for school. If you do it right you can get 3 years of internships out of college."

haditwithyoupeople Report

#87

"Use effective birth control."

Angry3042 Report

#88

"Don’t co-sign anything for anybody."

GilbertLebeauDubois Report

#89

"Educate yourself in a valuable field and start working on experience in said field."

bimbammla Report

#90

"I'd advise against settling down too quickly."

Affectionate-Dream21 Report

#91

"Mental health. Please cater to it. Take care of yourselves mentally and you’ll do great in your 30s."

Messier_63 Report

#92

"Go to the dentist every 6 months."

BandicootPlastic5444 Report

#93

"Jump jobs to find one that suits you. I have a very diverse resume due to it and can get a job in dozens of fields."

mintywitchy Report

#94

"You can either do yoga for free at home in your 20s or in a physiotherapist's office for $60/hour in your 40s."

314159265358979326 Report

