It's said that when people are offering you good life advice, it's really just them talking to their past self. Any good advice often comes from personal experiences and hard lessons learned from it.

It's said that when people are offering you good life advice, it's really just them talking to their past self. Any good advice often comes from personal experiences and hard lessons learned from it. A recent thread on AskReddit revealed the many important life lessons individuals often learn the hard way. User Professional_Lab7394 asked, "What should one do in their 20s to avoid regrets in their 30s and 40s?" In this honest thread with over 6k comments, the r/askreddit community shared the biggest regrets in life that could have been prevented.

"You live and you learn" is arguably the most common expression to justify mistakes. Yet, mistakes, regret, and life lessons are co-dependent. Consider it one of the life lessons learned the hard way, but the most genuine route to wisdom is making mistakes, also known as the trial and error method. Thus, feeling regret for things done wrong or not done at all is often the outcome. Yet, sometimes it's possible to forestall a few things we'd regret later by simply listening and hearing one another.

#1 "Stop eating garbage."

#2 "Build a really good personal care routine."

#3 "Stop smoking."

#4 "Take care of your knees, and your back."

#5 "Don't wrap up all your hopes in dreams in one person."

#6 "Learn how to lift heavy objects without damaging your back. 42-year-old me has a thing or two to tell 20-year-old me about this."

#7 "Buy real estate."

#8 "Read, read, and read, it’s one of the best things you can do."

#9 "Protect your vision and hair as much as possible."

#10 "Exercise. Staying in shape is easier than getting in shape."

#11 "Take care of your teeth."

#12 "Don't measure your success by the size of your bank account."

#13 "Learn to be happy and positive."

#14 "Enjoy the good times - learn from the bad times."

#15 "Drink half as much as you’re currently drinking."

#16 "Move towards healthier eating habits."

#17 "Learn to cook and bake if you aren't already."

#18 "Develop a sellable skill that will come in handy in your professional life."

#19 "Don't buy alcohol, ever. You will save tons."

#20 "Control your anger."

#21 "Type 2 diabetes is not fun and completely avoidable!!"

#22 "Listen to the older folks that have been there done that it's very easy to dismiss them or block out their advice in your 20s."

#23 "Take the time to rehab injuries properly."

#24 "Don't live on credit, do not destroy your credit."

#25 "There is good advice here so I won't repeat it. Have two hobbies. One that is of interest to you and you are happy doing alone. The other one tries to have it be with other people. Preferably one of them has you getting outdoors often. They can be the same example: fixing bikes and going on rides with friends. Photography and bird watching. Practicing an instrument and being in a band."

#26 "Take risks. Chase the boy/girl/etc. Jump for the job. Don't be afraid to bounce to a different state/country if the opportunity feels good."

#27 "Try new foods."

#28 "Say yes to going to dinners, parties, birthdays, etc. even if you have work the next day or don’t feel like it. Most people lose 90% of their friends in their 20’s."

#29 "Get your diet under control, health is wealth."

#30 "Save twice as much as you’re currently saving."

#31 "Build a skill."

#32 "More so for women: consider if you want to have kids. I know many women in their mid-30s who never really thought about it and are taken aback when their gynecologist comments about their remaining fertile years. Freeze your eggs if you have that luxury and no partner."

#33 "If you plan to share a bank account with anyone, make sure to have another account just for you. And you only."

#34 "Do not overspend and avoid credit card debt."

#35 "Do not take a car loan. Just don't. If all you have is $1000, drive a $1000 car until you can afford a better one."

#36 "Decide where you want to be in 10 years. Once that's done come up with a plan to get there, and act on it."

#37 "Learn to stop measuring the success of your life based on what you've done by a certain age. 30 or 40 are just numbers."

#38 "Work through childhood trauma."

#39 "Learn to love yourself and not worry about the opinions of others. Remember that you are stuck with yourself for the rest of your life."

#40 "If you have wisdom teeth in, consider getting them out ASAP."

#41 "If you're in a relationship that is making you feel bad more often than good - end it sooner rather than later."

#42 "Spend time with relatives that probably won't be there in your 40s."

#43 "Do not try crack!"

#44 "Wear ear protection at concerts and when using most power tools. Hearing loss and tinnitus are real."

#45 "Wear sunscreen."

#46 "Don't start smoking."

#47 "Invest in yourself."

#48 "Eliminate toxic "friends", relatives and relationships. It is better to be single than be tortured."

#49 "Buy the best shoes and the best mattress you can afford."

#50 "Finish college."

#51 "Learn good financial planning, start setting yourself up for retirement."

#52 "Don’t buy anything you can’t pay for in full (except maybe a house)."

#53 "Travel - go for a long time and work while you're there if you can."

#54 "Generally develop healthy habits."

#55 "Keep making friends."

#56 "Get laid. Get good at it. This may actually involve communication with partners."

#57 "If there's something you can study to advance your career, study it."

#58 "Don’t marry the wrong person."

#59 "Invest in a skincare routine. Vitamin C and SPF every single day no matter the weather. Retinol 4-5 days a week."

#60 "Start therapy sooner. Therapy is about maintenance, like an oil change. Don’t wait for your lowest breaking point to seek it out."

#61 "Seize opportunities as they come. We often regret the things we don’t do, more than the things we do."

#62 "Start thinking about how you want to make a social impact on the world. Make a commitment to yourself to be kind and compassionate, especially to those less fortunate than you."

#63 "Embrace your sexuality."

#64 "Asking for advice is huge and I applaud you for it."

#65 "If you don't like your job, get another one. If you don't have any good job opportunities, you need to work on that."

#66 "Save a small amount of money for when it goes up divorce, job loss."

#67 "Don’t get married in your 20’s. You shouldn’t make a lifelong commitment until you’re more mature."

#68 "Buy your favorite albums. They are going to cost 10x more when you are 40."

#69 "Stop slouching and sit up straight for the sake of your body. It's hard to undo the damage bad posture creates."

#70 "Be careful about screen time. Staring at smartphones destroyed my eyesight."

#71 "Learn a trade."

#72 "If you have pets, play with them all the time... interact, take the dog for a walk, even when you don't feel like it. Take lots of pictures and videos, save them, and back them up."

#73 "Understand the world. You’ll hear a lot of stuff about news outlets being indoctrinating. To curb that read history, it'll give you the context to pull information out of what news is saying."

#74 "Be brave. It's scary as heck to try new things."

#75 "Get enough sleep."

#76 "Don’t drink and drive."

#77 "Don't do something stupid & hurt your back."

#78 "Have a few close friends but keep making new ones. I’m all for making your own way, but you’d be shocked to know how many people got to where they are because they knew someone who knew someone. It can only help you and maybe you can pay it forward down the line."

#79 "Save some money."

#80 "Get the HPV vaccine so you don't get throat cancer when you're in your 40s."

#81 "Follow your dreams. They don’t go away, you won’t grow out of them. You’ll be better for it and have more confidence in yourself knowing that whatever happens you tried and gave it your all."

#82 "Invest in 401k at least w/e your company matches."

#83 "Make some mistakes, you’ll never be in a better position to recover from them, and they will teach you valuable things about yourself and the world."

#84 "Become financially independent."

#85 "Find a way to go to college or finish college inexpensively. Most community colleges are close to free. Most state universities are less expensive than others. In my city, a new HS grad can get a four-year degree with a maximum of $18K in tuition - two years of free community college and 2 years of university at $9K per year. Nobody needs $50-$100k in loans to get an ungraduated degree."

#86 "If you go to college, work while you go to school. Yes, this is less fun. Also, paid internships can pay well and get you job offers. I work in tech and hire interns all the time. They have fun, learn a lot, and make ~$30 per hour. About 1/2 of them get job offers. Full-time students generally work 20 hours during the school year and 40 hours in the summer or if doing a part-time semester. It's a great way to pay for school. If you do it right you can get 3 years of internships out of college."

#87 "Use effective birth control."

#88 "Don’t co-sign anything for anybody."

#89 "Educate yourself in a valuable field and start working on experience in said field."

#90 "I'd advise against settling down too quickly."

#91 "Mental health. Please cater to it. Take care of yourselves mentally and you’ll do great in your 30s."

#92 "Go to the dentist every 6 months."

#93 "Jump jobs to find one that suits you. I have a very diverse resume due to it and can get a job in dozens of fields."