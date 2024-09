Sending emails has become so mundane that some of us get into a false sense of security. So it’s not that hard to, say, send a fully empty email or, even worse, attach the wrong image or file. Even worse are the emails folks send out fully believing that what they just made works and isn’t either unhinged or deeply bizarre. We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of emails people have accidentally sent or inexplicably received. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and, if you are brave enough, share your own examples and stories in the comments section below.

#1 I Get An Email Every Time I Get A Package Delivered To My Apartment’s Mailroom. It’s Supposed To Be A Photo Of The Label, But There’s This One Guy Share icon

#2 An Email I Received Regarding My Credit Score Share icon

#3 Just Got This Email From My Dad. Now That My Brother And I Are Both In College He Is Home Alone With My Mom And Sister Share icon

#4 I Wish I Had The Courage To Do That Share icon

#5 The Email Signature You’ve Been Looking For Share icon

#6 I'm On A Month Long Road Trip And This Is The First Email My Parent Sent Me Share icon

#7 I Turned Off My Screen And Used It To Reflect On Myself Until He Sent That Second Email Share icon

#8 My Dad Got An Email From Amazon Share icon

#9 The Dealership I Bought My Car Sends Me Emails Wanting Me Trade In. However They Really Need To Add The Word "Kia" To Their Emails Share icon

#10 It Was Meant To Be Share icon

#11 My 8-Year-Old Brother Sends Me Emails From Time To Time. I Don’t Always Remember To Delete The "Sent From My iPhone" Signature. Apparently He Thinks This Is Important Email Etiquette Share icon

#12 I'm Never Sending Another Email Again Share icon

#13 My Son’s Business Professor Sent This Out To His Class Share icon

#14 I Lost It At "(No Subject)" Share icon

#15 What's Wrong With Being Worried? Share icon

#16 The Email I Got From My 8-Year-Old's Teacher Today. Do You Know How Hard It Is To Enforce A Consequence When Trying Not To Laugh? Share icon

#17 My Girlfriend's Rejection Email. You Can't Make This Up Share icon

#18 We Got A Snowstorm Last Night. My (Female) Boss's Email Probably Shocked A Few People In Our SoCal Office Share icon

#19 Jack Has The Day Off From Work Tomorrow. My Friend Sends Email To Let Boss Know. Hilarity Ensues Share icon

#20 I Skipped One Of My Classes Yesterday & You All Please Look At What My Professor Emailed Me. He Took A Picture And Everything Share icon

#21 I'm Crying Jordyn Accidentally Emailed Ms. Gohn The Wrong Picture Share icon

#22 If The Recipe Was Good, They Should Have Hired You Anyway Share icon

#23 Received This Email. It Wasn't Very Comforting Share icon

#24 Genuine Words Of Wisdom Share icon

#25 That Professor Is Awesome Share icon

#26 Ordered A Car Part Today Online, And Got An Email From The Company Confirming My Order Share icon

#27 A Cat Is Better Than Essays Anyway Share icon

#28 This Could Be The Best Email I've Ever Seen Share icon

#29 The Signature Probably Needs An Update Share icon

#30 Nice Save Share icon

#31 Can't Block Him In Peace Share icon

#32 My Professor Emailed Us Saying We Had A Really Important Reading To Do Before Our First Class Today, Which I Thought Was Bad Enough, But Then I Looked At The Reading And It Got So Much Worse Share icon

#33 The US Embassy In Canberra, Australia, Accidentally Emailed A "Meeting" Invitation To The State Department That Featured A Cat Wearing Cookie Monster Pajamas Share icon

#34 Every Cell In My Body Cringed Share icon

#35 It's The "I Believe I Can Fly" For Me Share icon

#36 Our HR Just Emailed, Company-Wide, Instructions For Using The New Coffee Machine Share icon

#37 She Wishes That She Could Hit "Unsend" Right About Now Share icon

#38 Got An Email From Amazon That Made Me Laugh, Then Made Me Realize How Sad My Life Is Share icon

#39 Vending Machine Ate My Only $2 Last Week, So I Left A Note Out Of Irritation. To My Surprise I Got This Email And My Money Back. Thank You, Dave, The Pepsi Guy Share icon

#40 So My CEO Sent An Email To The Whole Company With This Screenshot In It Share icon

#41 A Dude I Know Goes To University Got This Email From The Official School Mountaineering Club Share icon

#42 I Drunk-Emailed My Literature Teacher The Other Night Share icon

#43 My Daughter's Teacher, The "Literary Specialist" Used The Wrong Form Of You're In Their Email To Me Share icon

#44 I Get Emails For The Wrong Person A Lot, Decided To Write Back This Morning Share icon

#45 As A Prank, My Sister Changed Some Autocorrect Settings In Her Coworker's Email Account. He Was Not Amused Share icon

#46 There Is No Way I Just Got This Email Share icon

#47 An Email From My 15-Year-Old Son's Teacher That I Received Today Share icon

#48 Oops Share icon

#49 Seemed Fairly Genuine Until I Noticed The Spoof Email Guidance Share icon

#50 I've Seen Some Authentic Looking Phishing Emails Before. This Isn't One Of Them Share icon

#51 I Made A Snowman In The Yard Today And Later Got An Email From My Landlord. Thought He Was Gonna Be Mad I Broke Sticks Off His Trees For Arms. Guess Not Share icon

#52 An Email From My Dad That I Got This Morning Share icon

#53 The Best Type Of Work Email Share icon

#54 That's Interesting Share icon

#55 I Forgot To Turn In My Assignment Before Leaving Class So I Emailed My Professor This Share icon

#56 Best Email I've Ever Received From An Amazon Seller Share icon

#57 Never Say "Yo" To Your Professor Share icon "Yo yo yo yo yo yo yo yo yo yo yo,

We did everything. You're giving a 3 minute speech on why red pandas are the best animal on Monday. I'm not joking. Also, check out this link http://www.wisekids.org.uk/netetiquette.htm on email etiquette. It's geared towards children, so it should be pretty easy to follow.

Justin

PS. I don't put much stock in first impressions, but since I'm here to teach you this one was pretty bad. Also, you really are giving that speech. I'm funny, so you'll know when I'm joking."



#58 Received This Email Today. The Amount Of Painstakingly Obvious Signs It’s A Scam Is Comical Share icon

#59 That’s Something I Would Do Share icon

#60 We Got My Grandmother An iPad For Christmas. This Is An Email She Sent To My Mom Share icon

#61 This Email I Sent To My Crush Using My High School's Email System Share icon

#62 "It's Not A Blanket Email" Share icon

#63 My Boss Takes His Vacation Very Seriously Share icon I forwarded my boss a threatening email I received while he was away on vacation. This was his response.



#64 I Sent A Joke Email To My Old Gym Asking Them To Stop Sending Me Monthly Newsletters And Their Response Was Hilarious Share icon "To Toby,

We can't believe you have sent us a Dear John letter, we feel so used and abused how could you do this to us? We nurture you only for you to leave us for a younger (will question the better gym) gym. But be like that, we were only using you for your money anyway.

We hope you and your new gym will be happy together! I guess it was too good to last.

Toby if you ever want to come back, we are willing to forgive and forget.

Don't forget us!"



#65 There Are No Accidents Share icon

#66 Employer Forgot To Take Me Off Of Email Thread After Interview Share icon

#67 An Email My Vice Principal Sent Today To My Grade Share icon

#68 Just Got This Email From My Dad Share icon

#69 All The Males In My Dorm Just Received This Email Share icon

#70 We Had A Large Corporate Event Yesterday Where Some Bosses Got Hit With Pies For Charity. One Of The Female Bosses Sent This Email To The Whole Main Office Share icon

#71 This Scam Attempt That Somehow Evaded Emails Filters. The "Hi, My Prey" Part Sent Me Share icon

#72 Noooo! My Women Share icon

#73 Just Got This Email From My Dad Share icon "Where do I file a complain

About 4.47 billion years ago, I order a box of uranium-238. I just now opened the box and it is half empty.

Attitude, not aptitude, determines altitude Zig Zigler."



#74 Yahoo Recognises Itself As Spam Share icon

#75 I Saw Bender's Email For A Split-Second On Futurama, So I Emailed Him And I Got This Reply Share icon

#76 I Had To Share This Share icon

#77 I've Ordered A Lot Of Merchandise From Online Vendors. Marine Depot's Confirmation Email Has Yet To Be Topped Share icon

#78 Our IT Department Regularly "Tests" Us To See If We Fall For Phishing Emails. Note The IP Address At The Bottom Of This Message Share icon

#79 This Person Whose Script Was Going Well, Even If Their Spelling Was Not Share icon

#80 I Accidentally Emailed The HR With This Email Signature And She Replied Accordingly Share icon

#81 My RA Accidentally Emailed Me Thinking I Was One Of His Professors So I Went Ahead And Emailed Him Back Share icon

#82 I Accidentally Emailed My Teacher Super Monkey Ball Instead Of My Essay. I'm Done Share icon "Hello Mrs. ***. As you know I have signed up for a conference at 1:30 PM. Here is the link to my essay. Let me know if you have any issues with it."



#83 The Mother Of A Girl In My 300+ Person Class Tried To Use Her Daughter's School Account To Email The Professor About Her Absence. Instead, She Sent It To The Whole Class. Three Times Share icon "My daughter is in your Monday class. she went to ER on Sunday night due to severe abdominal pain and diarrhea She returned to her dorm after 4:00 AM. Exhausted she missed your lecture class on Monday due to this. I am coming in this week to take her to a Gastronomic specialist, please excuse her absence on Monday 10/24 thank you."



#84 If You Are Going To Attempt To Scam Me, Pay Me The Courtesy Of Reviewing The Email First Share icon