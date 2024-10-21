ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to showcase the latest comic strips from Ryan Kramer! You might remember his earlier work from our previous Bored Panda features. Ryan’s comics are part of the ‘Toonhole’ series, a creative collaboration with his friends John, Chris, and Mike, which began during their college days. If you’re not yet familiar with ‘Toonhole,’ we encourage you to visit their Facebook page and explore their hilarious collection of cartoons.

And now, without further ado, scroll down to discover Ryan’s newest work and dive into our exclusive interview, where we share more fun facts about the artist and his series.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

#1

We got in touch with Ryan, who kindly answered some new questions about his work. This time, we wanted to find out which comic strip he would choose to animate, if he ever decided to bring one of his cartoons to life. Kramer shared with us: “Whatever would lend itself to being the most expressive and cartoony, probably.”
#2

#2

#3

#3

When asked about the most unusual setting the artist has used in a comic, Ryan responded: “I like simple setups that go unexpected places.”
#4

#4

#5

#5

The cartoonist mentioned that some of his more abstract comics didn’t resonate with his audience as much as his other strips. Ryan went on to specify a particular comic that didn’t get the reaction he had expected: “The one where a couple mourns their dead shovel and has to dig its grave with their hands comes to mind.”
#6

#6

#7

#7

Lastly, we asked Kramer which medium, outside of his usual format, he would like to experiment with. He shared: “3D, because I should learn the software.”
#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

#21

#21

#22

#22

#23

#23

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

#31

#31

#32

#32

#33

#33

#34

#34

#35

#35

#36

#36

#37

#37

#38

#38

